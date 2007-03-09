FXDD

Account: 531545 Name: 10Points3 V12 Currency: USD 2007 March 15, 00:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73193002007.03.09 18:09balanceDeposit25 000.00
73205862007.03.09 19:15buy0.10eurusd1.31161.29351.31362007.03.12 00:021.31360.000.00-0.7320.00
73246932007.03.12 01:03buy0.10eurusd1.31161.29351.31362007.03.12 11:501.31360.000.000.0020.00
73377472007.03.12 11:50buy0.10eurusd1.31401.29591.31602007.03.12 12:161.31600.000.000.0020.00
73392582007.03.12 12:16buy0.10eurusd1.31641.29831.31842007.03.12 18:121.31840.000.000.0020.00
73588812007.03.12 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.31881.30071.32082007.03.13 14:411.31890.000.00-0.741.00
73776632007.03.13 09:26buy0.20eurusd1.31701.30071.31902007.03.13 14:411.31900.000.000.0040.00
73879092007.03.13 14:41buy0.10eurusd1.31901.30091.32102007.03.13 15:561.32100.000.000.0020.00
73913412007.03.13 15:56buy0.10eurusd1.32131.30321.32332007.03.13 20:031.32150.000.000.002.00
73955832007.03.13 17:30buy0.20eurusd1.31951.30321.32152007.03.13 20:031.32150.000.000.0040.00
74001222007.03.13 20:03buy0.10eurusd1.32161.30351.32362007.03.14 17:021.31990.000.00-0.74-17.00
74022482007.03.13 21:45buy0.20eurusd1.31981.30351.32182007.03.14 17:021.32000.000.00-1.484.00
74335372007.03.14 14:19buy0.40eurusd1.31791.30341.31992007.03.14 17:021.31990.000.000.0080.00
74402932007.03.14 17:02buy0.10eurusd1.32021.30211.32222007.03.14 17:381.32220.000.000.0020.00
74425542007.03.14 17:38buy0.10eurusd1.32231.30421.32432007.03.14 19:131.32430.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.69 290.00
Closed P/L: 286.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74476392007.03.14 19:13buy0.10eurusd1.32451.30641.3265 1.32200.000.00-2.07-25.00
74502282007.03.14 20:21buy0.20eurusd1.32271.30641.3247 1.32200.000.00-4.15-14.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.22 -39.00
 Floating P/L: -45.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 286.31 Floating P/L: -45.22 Margin: 396.99
Balance: 25 286.31 Equity: 25 241.09 Free Margin: 24 844.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 304.05 Gross Loss: 17.74 Total Net Profit: 286.31
Profit Factor: 17.14 Expected Payoff: 20.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.74 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (17.74)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -17.74
Average profit trade: 23.39 loss trade: -17.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (264.05) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-17.74)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 264.05 (11) consecutive loss (count): -17.74 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1