|Account: 531545
|Name: 10Points3 V12
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 15, 00:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7319300
|2007.03.09 18:09
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|7320586
|2007.03.09 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2935
|1.3136
|2007.03.12 00:02
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|20.00
|7324693
|2007.03.12 01:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2935
|1.3136
|2007.03.12 11:50
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7337747
|2007.03.12 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.2959
|1.3160
|2007.03.12 12:16
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7339258
|2007.03.12 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.2983
|1.3184
|2007.03.12 18:12
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7358881
|2007.03.12 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3007
|1.3208
|2007.03.13 14:41
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|1.00
|7377663
|2007.03.13 09:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3007
|1.3190
|2007.03.13 14:41
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7387909
|2007.03.13 14:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3190
|1.3009
|1.3210
|2007.03.13 15:56
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7391341
|2007.03.13 15:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3032
|1.3233
|2007.03.13 20:03
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7395583
|2007.03.13 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3032
|1.3215
|2007.03.13 20:03
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7400122
|2007.03.13 20:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3216
|1.3035
|1.3236
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3199
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-17.00
|7402248
|2007.03.13 21:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3035
|1.3218
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|4.00
|7433537
|2007.03.14 14:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3034
|1.3199
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7440293
|2007.03.14 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3021
|1.3222
|2007.03.14 17:38
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7442554
|2007.03.14 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3042
|1.3243
|2007.03.14 19:13
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.69
|290.00
|Closed P/L:
|286.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7447639
|2007.03.14 19:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3245
|1.3064
|1.3265
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-25.00
|7450228
|2007.03.14 20:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3064
|1.3247
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.15
|-14.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.22
|-39.00
|Floating P/L:
|-45.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|286.31
|Floating P/L:
|-45.22
|Margin:
|396.99
|Balance:
|25 286.31
|Equity:
|25 241.09
|Free Margin:
|24 844.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|304.05
|Gross Loss:
|17.74
|Total Net Profit:
|286.31
|Profit Factor:
|17.14
|Expected Payoff:
|20.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.74 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (17.74)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-17.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.39
|loss trade:
|-17.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (264.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-17.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|264.05 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.74 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1