|Account: 527967
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7146384
|2007.03.04 23:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7146473
|2007.03.05 00:01
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3021
|1.3230
|2007.03.05 03:52
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-480.00
|7151591
|2007.03.05 02:06
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3021
|1.3212
|2007.03.05 03:52
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-744.00
|7155241
|2007.03.05 03:16
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3021
|1.3194
|2007.03.05 03:52
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 056.00
|7157098
|2007.03.05 03:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3303
|1.3094
|2007.03.05 10:31
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|7158522
|2007.03.05 04:25
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3303
|1.3112
|2007.03.05 10:31
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|7164017
|2007.03.05 07:13
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3303
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 10:31
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|448.00
|7174542
|2007.03.05 10:31
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3309
|1.3100
|2007.03.05 13:39
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|7180953
|2007.03.05 13:39
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3098
|1.3279
|1.3070
|2007.03.07 17:35
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|-285.00
|7210132
|2007.03.06 09:27
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3279
|1.3088
|2007.03.07 17:35
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|-390.00
|7232402
|2007.03.07 01:12
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3135
|1.3280
|1.3107
|2007.03.07 17:35
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|7254371
|2007.03.07 17:35
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.2974
|1.3183
|2007.03.07 21:44
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7260289
|2007.03.07 21:44
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3004
|1.3213
|2007.03.09 15:38
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.85
|-216.00
|7274471
|2007.03.08 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3004
|1.3195
|2007.03.09 15:38
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.41
|-324.00
|7275898
|2007.03.08 10:46
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3004
|1.3177
|2007.03.09 15:38
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.81
|-432.00
|7312542
|2007.03.09 15:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.2934
|1.3143
|2007.03.12 11:52
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|56.00
|7314475
|2007.03.09 15:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.2934
|1.3125
|2007.03.12 00:02
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|112.00
|7338096
|2007.03.12 11:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.2965
|1.3174
|2007.03.12 12:35
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|7340566
|2007.03.12 12:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.12 18:12
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|7349672
|2007.03.12 16:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.12 18:12
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|7356756
|2007.03.12 18:12
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3006
|1.3215
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|33.00
|7378594
|2007.03.13 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3006
|1.3197
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|7389771
|2007.03.13 15:31
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3023
|1.3232
|2007.03.14 17:20
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.23
|27.00
|7415573
|2007.03.14 09:43
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3022
|1.3213
|2007.03.14 17:20
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|7441428
|2007.03.14 17:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3393
|1.3184
|2007.03.15 12:08
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|5.24
|27.00
|7445788
|2007.03.14 18:54
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3393
|1.3202
|2007.03.15 12:08
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|10.47
|168.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.77
|-2 666.00
|Closed P/L:
|-2 670.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 670.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 329.23
|Equity:
|2 329.23
|Free Margin:
|2 329.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 695.85
|Gross Loss:
|4 366.62
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 670.77
|Profit Factor:
|0.39
|Expected Payoff:
|-106.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 626.62
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 626.62 (72.53%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|72.53% (3 626.62)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|448.00
|loss trade:
|-1 056.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|113.06
|loss trade:
|-436.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (955.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-2 280.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|955.85 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 280.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3