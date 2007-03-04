FXDD

Account: 527967 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71463842007.03.04 23:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
71464732007.03.05 00:01buy0.60eurusd1.32021.30211.32302007.03.05 03:521.31220.000.000.00-480.00
71515912007.03.05 02:06buy1.20eurusd1.31841.30211.32122007.03.05 03:521.31220.000.000.00-744.00
71552412007.03.05 03:16buy2.40eurusd1.31661.30211.31942007.03.05 03:521.31220.000.000.00-1 056.00
71570982007.03.05 03:52sell0.40eurusd1.31221.33031.30942007.03.05 10:311.31290.000.000.00-28.00
71585222007.03.05 04:25sell0.80eurusd1.31401.33031.31122007.03.05 10:311.31280.000.000.0096.00
71640172007.03.05 07:13sell1.60eurusd1.31581.33031.31302007.03.05 10:311.31300.000.000.00448.00
71745422007.03.05 10:31sell0.40eurusd1.31281.33091.31002007.03.05 13:391.31000.000.000.00112.00
71809532007.03.05 13:39sell0.50eurusd1.30981.32791.30702007.03.07 17:351.31550.000.005.20-285.00
72101322007.03.06 09:27sell1.00eurusd1.31161.32791.30882007.03.07 17:351.31550.000.005.25-390.00
72324022007.03.07 01:12sell2.00eurusd1.31351.32801.31072007.03.07 17:351.31550.000.000.00-400.00
72543712007.03.07 17:35buy0.30eurusd1.31551.29741.31832007.03.07 21:441.31830.000.000.0084.00
72602892007.03.07 21:44buy0.30eurusd1.31851.30041.32132007.03.09 15:381.31130.000.00-8.85-216.00
72744712007.03.08 10:02buy0.60eurusd1.31671.30041.31952007.03.09 15:381.31130.000.00-4.41-324.00
72758982007.03.08 10:46buy1.20eurusd1.31491.30041.31772007.03.09 15:381.31130.000.00-8.81-432.00
73125422007.03.09 15:38buy0.20eurusd1.31151.29341.31432007.03.12 11:521.31430.000.00-1.4756.00
73144752007.03.09 15:51buy0.40eurusd1.30971.29341.31252007.03.12 00:021.31250.000.00-2.94112.00
73380962007.03.12 11:53buy0.20eurusd1.31461.29651.31742007.03.12 12:351.31740.000.000.0056.00
73405662007.03.12 12:35buy0.20eurusd1.31751.29941.32032007.03.12 18:121.31860.000.000.0022.00
73496722007.03.12 16:13buy0.40eurusd1.31561.29931.31842007.03.12 18:121.31840.000.000.00112.00
73567562007.03.12 18:12buy0.30eurusd1.31871.30061.32152007.03.13 15:311.31980.000.00-2.2233.00
73785942007.03.13 10:02buy0.60eurusd1.31691.30061.31972007.03.13 15:311.31970.000.000.00168.00
73897712007.03.13 15:31buy0.30eurusd1.32041.30231.32322007.03.14 17:201.32130.000.00-2.2327.00
74155732007.03.14 09:43buy0.60eurusd1.31851.30221.32132007.03.14 17:201.32130.000.000.00168.00
74414282007.03.14 17:20sell0.30eurusd1.32121.33931.31842007.03.15 12:081.32030.000.005.2427.00
74457882007.03.14 18:54sell0.60eurusd1.32301.33931.32022007.03.15 12:081.32020.000.0010.47168.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.77 -2 666.00
Closed P/L: -2 670.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 670.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 329.23 Equity: 2 329.23 Free Margin: 2 329.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 695.85 Gross Loss: 4 366.62 Total Net Profit: -2 670.77
Profit Factor: 0.39 Expected Payoff: -106.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 626.62 Maximal Drawdown: 3 626.62 (72.53%) Relative Drawdown: 72.53% (3 626.62)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 448.00 loss trade: -1 056.00
Average profit trade: 113.06 loss trade: -436.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (955.85) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-2 280.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 955.85 (11) consecutive loss (count): -2 280.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3