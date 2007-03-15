|Account: 535211
|Name: tf h1 - v12 beta - long & short
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7484926
|2007.03.15 19:47
|balance
|Deposit
|150 000.00
|7484931
|2007.03.15 19:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6105
|1.6286
|1.6077
|2007.03.15 20:41
|1.6096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7484935
|2007.03.15 19:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3055
|1.3264
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7484937
|2007.03.15 19:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1764
|1.1583
|1.1792
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|-6.81
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7485353
|2007.03.15 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6116
|1.5935
|1.6144
|2007.03.16 07:35
|1.6107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-7.42
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7485368
|2007.03.15 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3408
|1.3199
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-88.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7489286
|2007.03.16 02:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6109
|1.6290
|1.6081
|2007.03.16 04:59
|1.6081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.15
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7489690
|2007.03.16 02:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3085
|1.3294
|2007.03.16 03:58
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7491252
|2007.03.16 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1756
|1.1937
|1.1728
|2007.03.16 12:36
|1.1728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.87
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7493058
|2007.03.16 03:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3115
|1.3324
|2007.03.16 12:18
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7494949
|2007.03.16 04:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6077
|1.6258
|1.6049
|2007.03.16 12:11
|1.6069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7485625
|2007.03.15 20:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6123
|1.6286
|1.6095
|2007.03.15 20:41
|1.6095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.05
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7486266
|2007.03.15 20:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6097
|1.5934
|1.6125
|2007.03.16 07:34
|1.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|14.85
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7489250
|2007.03.16 02:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3245
|1.3408
|1.3217
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7497747
|2007.03.16 07:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6095
|1.6258
|1.6067
|2007.03.16 12:11
|1.6067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.41
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7504828
|2007.03.16 11:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1745
|1.1582
|1.1773
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7489641
|2007.03.16 02:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3263
|1.3408
|1.3235
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-208.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7494976
|2007.03.16 04:59
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6078
|1.5933
|1.6106
|2007.03.16 07:34
|1.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.42
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7507627
|2007.03.16 12:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1727
|1.1582
|1.1755
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.28
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7490707
|2007.03.16 02:35
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3408
|1.3253
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7494796
|2007.03.16 04:59
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3409
|1.3272
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7504283
|2007.03.16 11:27
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3409
|1.3290
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7510029
|2007.03.16 13:55
|sell
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3410
|1.3309
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 344.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|862.84
|Closed P/L:
|865.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7498879
|2007.03.16 08:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6110
|1.5929
|1.6138
|
|1.6076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-28.15
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7500387
|2007.03.16 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6092
|1.5929
|1.6120
|
|1.6076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|-26.50
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7505593
|2007.03.16 11:59
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6074
|1.5929
|1.6102
|
|1.6076
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|6.62
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7505976
|2007.03.16 12:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6064
|1.6245
|1.6036
|
|1.6080
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-13.25
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7508486
|2007.03.16 13:04
|buy
|0.80
|eurchf
|1.6056
|1.5929
|1.6084
|
|1.6076
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|132.48
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7521171
|2007.03.16 20:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6082
|1.6245
|1.6054
|
|1.6080
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|3.31
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7506331
|2007.03.16 12:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3145
|1.3354
|
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-15.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7519070
|2007.03.16 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3145
|1.3336
|
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|6.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7507623
|2007.03.16 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1723
|1.1904
|1.1695
|
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|-28.07
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7510836
|2007.03.16 14:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1741
|1.1904
|1.1713
|
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|-25.52
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7520586
|2007.03.16 19:46
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1759
|1.1904
|1.1731
|
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|10.21
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.61
|22.13
|
|Floating P/L:
|19.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|150 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|865.43
|Floating P/L:
|19.52
|Margin:
|1 348.41
|Balance:
|150 865.43
|Equity:
|150 884.95
|Free Margin:
|149 536.54
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 865.16
|Gross Loss:
|999.73
|Total Net Profit:
|865.43
|Profit Factor:
|1.87
|Expected Payoff:
|39.34
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|987.47 (0.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.65% (987.47)
|
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (68.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (31.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 344.00
|loss trade:
|-280.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|124.34
|loss trade:
|-142.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (239.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-987.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 512.91 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-987.47 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2