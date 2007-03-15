FXDD

Account: 535211 Name: tf h1 - v12 beta - long & short Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74849262007.03.15 19:47balanceDeposit150 000.00
74849312007.03.15 19:48sell0.10eurchf1.61051.62861.60772007.03.15 20:411.60960.000.000.007.40
 210.3DS sell order
74849352007.03.15 19:48buy0.10eurusd1.32361.30551.32642007.03.16 02:201.32640.000.00-0.7428.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74849372007.03.15 19:48buy0.10usdcad1.17641.15831.17922007.03.16 19:461.17560.000.001.56-6.81
 110.3DS buy order
74853532007.03.15 20:00buy0.10eurchf1.61161.59351.61442007.03.16 07:351.61070.000.000.41-7.42
 110.3DS buy order
74853682007.03.15 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.32271.34081.31992007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.53-88.00
 210.3DS sell order
74892862007.03.16 02:10sell0.10eurchf1.61091.62901.60812007.03.16 04:591.60810.000.000.0023.15
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74896902007.03.16 02:20buy0.10eurusd1.32661.30851.32942007.03.16 03:581.32940.000.000.0028.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74912522007.03.16 03:00sell0.10usdcad1.17561.19371.17282007.03.16 12:361.17280.000.000.0023.87
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74930582007.03.16 03:58buy0.10eurusd1.32961.31151.33242007.03.16 12:181.33240.000.000.0028.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74949492007.03.16 04:59sell0.10eurchf1.60771.62581.60492007.03.16 12:111.60690.000.000.006.63
 210.3DS sell order
74856252007.03.15 20:03sell0.20eurchf1.61231.62861.60952007.03.15 20:411.60950.000.000.0046.05
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74862662007.03.15 20:40buy0.20eurchf1.60971.59341.61252007.03.16 07:341.61060.000.000.8314.85
 110.3DS buy order
74892502007.03.16 02:09sell0.20eurusd1.32451.34081.32172007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.00-140.00
 210.3DS sell order
74977472007.03.16 07:07sell0.20eurchf1.60951.62581.60672007.03.16 12:111.60670.000.000.0046.41
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
75048282007.03.16 11:35buy0.20usdcad1.17451.15821.17732007.03.16 19:461.17550.000.000.0017.01
 110.3DS buy order
74896412007.03.16 02:20sell0.40eurusd1.32631.34081.32352007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.00-208.00
 210.3DS sell order
74949762007.03.16 04:59buy0.40eurchf1.60781.59331.61062007.03.16 07:341.61060.000.000.0092.42
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75076272007.03.16 12:36buy0.40usdcad1.17271.15821.17552007.03.16 19:461.17550.000.000.0095.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74907072007.03.16 02:35sell0.80eurusd1.32811.34081.32532007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.00-280.00
 210.3DS sell order
74947962007.03.16 04:59sell1.60eurusd1.33001.34091.32722007.03.16 16:161.33170.000.000.00-272.00
 210.3DS sell order
75042832007.03.16 11:27sell3.20eurusd1.33181.34091.32902007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.0064.00
 210.3DS sell order
75100292007.03.16 13:55sell6.40eurusd1.33371.34101.33092007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.001 344.00
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 2.59 862.84
Closed P/L: 865.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74988792007.03.16 08:02buy0.10eurchf1.61101.59291.6138 1.60760.000.000.41-28.15
 110.3DS buy order
75003872007.03.16 09:45buy0.20eurchf1.60921.59291.6120 1.60760.000.000.83-26.50
 110.3DS buy order
75055932007.03.16 11:59buy0.40eurchf1.60741.59291.6102 1.60760.000.001.656.62
 110.3DS buy order
75059762007.03.16 12:11sell0.10eurchf1.60641.62451.6036 1.60800.000.00-0.64-13.25
 210.3DS sell order
75084862007.03.16 13:04buy0.80eurchf1.60561.59291.6084 1.60760.000.003.30132.48
 110.3DS buy order
75211712007.03.16 20:35sell0.20eurchf1.60821.62451.6054 1.60800.000.00-1.283.31
 210.3DS sell order
75063312007.03.16 12:18buy0.10eurusd1.33261.31451.3354 1.33110.000.00-0.74-15.00
 110.3DS buy order
75190702007.03.16 18:45buy0.20eurusd1.33081.31451.3336 1.33110.000.00-1.486.00
 110.3DS buy order
75076232007.03.16 12:36sell0.10usdcad1.17231.19041.1695 1.17560.000.00-0.67-28.07
 210.3DS sell order
75108362007.03.16 14:11sell0.20usdcad1.17411.19041.1713 1.17560.000.00-1.33-25.52
 210.3DS sell order
75205862007.03.16 19:46sell0.40usdcad1.17591.19041.1731 1.17560.000.00-2.6610.21
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -2.61 22.13
 Floating P/L: 19.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 150 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 865.43 Floating P/L: 19.52 Margin: 1 348.41
Balance: 150 865.43 Equity: 150 884.95 Free Margin: 149 536.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 865.16 Gross Loss: 999.73 Total Net Profit: 865.43
Profit Factor: 1.87 Expected Payoff: 39.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 987.47 (0.65%) Relative Drawdown: 0.65% (987.47)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (68.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (31.82%)
Largest profit trade: 1 344.00 loss trade: -280.00
Average profit trade: 124.34 loss trade: -142.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (239.96) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-987.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 512.91 (6) consecutive loss (count): -987.47 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2