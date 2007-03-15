Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1406760 Name: v12 - tf h1 Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 20:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
281615632007.03.15 16:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
281621782007.03.15 16:25buy1.80eurusdm1.32401.30591.32682007.03.15 16:271.32400.000.000.000.00
 110.3DS buy order
281621982007.03.15 16:25sell1.80eurchfm1.60971.62781.60692007.03.15 16:271.61010.000.000.00-5.92
 210.3DS sell order
281625252007.03.15 16:28buy0.01eurusdm1.32411.30601.32692007.03.15 23:221.32690.000.00-0.010.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
281625672007.03.15 16:28sell0.01eurchfm1.60961.62771.60682007.03.16 01:581.60860.000.00-0.010.08
 210.3DS sell order
281628342007.03.15 16:30buy0.01usdcadm1.17561.15751.17842007.03.16 16:081.17500.000.000.00-0.05
 110.3DS buy order
281672232007.03.15 16:58sell0.02eurchfm1.61141.62771.60862007.03.16 01:581.60860.000.00-0.010.46
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
281675022007.03.15 17:00buy0.01eurchfm1.61161.59351.61442007.03.16 13:271.60710.000.000.01-0.37
 110.3DS buy order
281676482007.03.15 17:00sell0.01eurusdm1.32291.34101.32012007.03.16 15:461.33070.000.000.01-0.78
 210.3DS sell order
281723772007.03.15 17:40buy0.02eurchfm1.60981.59351.61262007.03.16 13:271.60700.000.000.01-0.47
 110.3DS buy order
281870952007.03.15 23:19sell0.02eurusdm1.32471.34101.32192007.03.16 15:461.33060.000.000.00-1.18
 210.3DS sell order
281878012007.03.15 23:21sell0.04eurusdm1.32651.34101.32372007.03.16 15:461.33070.000.000.00-1.68
 210.3DS sell order
281881942007.03.15 23:23buy0.01eurusdm1.32741.30931.33022007.03.16 01:591.33020.000.000.000.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
281953392007.03.16 00:00sell0.01usdcadm1.17571.19381.17292007.03.16 09:361.17290.000.000.000.24
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282013292007.03.16 00:53sell0.08eurusdm1.32831.34101.32552007.03.16 15:451.33060.000.000.00-1.84
 210.3DS sell order
282108232007.03.16 01:58sell0.01eurchfm1.60821.62631.60542007.03.16 09:041.60700.000.000.000.10
 210.3DS sell order
282112092007.03.16 01:59buy0.01eurusdm1.33001.31191.33282007.03.16 07:381.33100.000.000.000.10
 110.3DS buy order
282114962007.03.16 02:00sell0.16eurusdm1.33011.34101.32732007.03.16 15:451.33070.000.000.00-0.96
 210.3DS sell order
282250722007.03.16 04:17sell0.02eurchfm1.61001.62631.60722007.03.16 09:041.60720.000.000.000.46
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282332562007.03.16 06:37buy0.02eurusdm1.32821.31191.33102007.03.16 07:381.33100.000.000.000.56
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
282385902007.03.16 07:23buy0.04eurchfm1.60791.59341.61072007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.00-0.27
 110.3DS buy order
282498002007.03.16 08:33sell0.32eurusdm1.33191.34101.32912007.03.16 15:451.33090.000.000.003.20
 210.3DS sell order
282557562007.03.16 09:17buy0.08eurchfm1.60611.59341.60892007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.000.66
 110.3DS buy order
282566602007.03.16 09:18buy0.02usdcadm1.17381.15751.17662007.03.16 16:081.17480.000.000.000.17
 110.3DS buy order
282721112007.03.16 10:55sell0.64eurusdm1.33371.34101.33092007.03.16 15:451.33090.000.000.0017.92
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282789452007.03.16 11:46buy0.16eurchfm1.60431.59341.60712007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.003.72
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
283022482007.03.16 14:11buy0.04usdcadm1.17201.15751.17482007.03.16 16:081.17480.000.000.000.95
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 15.66
Closed P/L: 15.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282539262007.03.16 09:04sell0.01eurchfm1.60681.62491.6040 1.60750.000.00-0.01-0.05
 210.3DS sell order
282415092007.03.16 07:38buy0.01eurusdm1.33121.31311.3340 1.33110.000.00-0.01-0.01
 110.3DS buy order
282615662007.03.16 09:36sell0.01usdcadm1.17241.19051.1696 1.17550.000.000.00-0.26
 210.3DS sell order
282747972007.03.16 11:11sell0.02usdcadm1.17431.19061.1715 1.17550.000.00-0.01-0.20
 210.3DS sell order
283391772007.03.16 17:09sell0.04usdcadm1.17611.19061.1733 1.17550.000.00-0.010.20
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -0.32
 Floating P/L: -0.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.66 Floating P/L: -0.36 Margin: 2.25
Balance: 15 015.66 Equity: 15 015.30 Free Margin: 15 013.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 29.15 Gross Loss: 13.49 Total Net Profit: 15.66
Profit Factor: 2.16 Expected Payoff: 0.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.92 Maximal Drawdown: 6.43 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (6.43)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (69.23%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (61.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (38.46%)
Largest profit trade: 17.92 loss trade: -5.92
Average profit trade: 1.82 loss trade: -1.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (6.91) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-6.43)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.12 (2) consecutive loss (count): -6.43 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3