|Account: 1406760
|Name: v12 - tf h1
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 20:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28161563
|2007.03.15 16:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|28162178
|2007.03.15 16:25
|buy
|1.80
|eurusdm
|1.3240
|1.3059
|1.3268
|2007.03.15 16:27
|1.3240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28162198
|2007.03.15 16:25
|sell
|1.80
|eurchfm
|1.6097
|1.6278
|1.6069
|2007.03.15 16:27
|1.6101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28162525
|2007.03.15 16:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3241
|1.3060
|1.3269
|2007.03.15 23:22
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.28
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28162567
|2007.03.15 16:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6096
|1.6277
|1.6068
|2007.03.16 01:58
|1.6086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.08
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28162834
|2007.03.15 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1756
|1.1575
|1.1784
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28167223
|2007.03.15 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6114
|1.6277
|1.6086
|2007.03.16 01:58
|1.6086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.46
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28167502
|2007.03.15 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6116
|1.5935
|1.6144
|2007.03.16 13:27
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.37
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28167648
|2007.03.15 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3229
|1.3410
|1.3201
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.78
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28172377
|2007.03.15 17:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6098
|1.5935
|1.6126
|2007.03.16 13:27
|1.6070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.47
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28187095
|2007.03.15 23:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3247
|1.3410
|1.3219
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28187801
|2007.03.15 23:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3265
|1.3410
|1.3237
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28188194
|2007.03.15 23:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3274
|1.3093
|1.3302
|2007.03.16 01:59
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28195339
|2007.03.16 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1757
|1.1938
|1.1729
|2007.03.16 09:36
|1.1729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28201329
|2007.03.16 00:53
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3283
|1.3410
|1.3255
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28210823
|2007.03.16 01:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6082
|1.6263
|1.6054
|2007.03.16 09:04
|1.6070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28211209
|2007.03.16 01:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3300
|1.3119
|1.3328
|2007.03.16 07:38
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28211496
|2007.03.16 02:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3301
|1.3410
|1.3273
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28225072
|2007.03.16 04:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6100
|1.6263
|1.6072
|2007.03.16 09:04
|1.6072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28233256
|2007.03.16 06:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3282
|1.3119
|1.3310
|2007.03.16 07:38
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28238590
|2007.03.16 07:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6079
|1.5934
|1.6107
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28249800
|2007.03.16 08:33
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3319
|1.3410
|1.3291
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28255756
|2007.03.16 09:17
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6061
|1.5934
|1.6089
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28256660
|2007.03.16 09:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1738
|1.1575
|1.1766
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28272111
|2007.03.16 10:55
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3337
|1.3410
|1.3309
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28278945
|2007.03.16 11:46
|buy
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.6043
|1.5934
|1.6071
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28302248
|2007.03.16 14:11
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1720
|1.1575
|1.1748
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.66
|Closed P/L:
|15.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28253926
|2007.03.16 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6068
|1.6249
|1.6040
|1.6075
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.05
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28241509
|2007.03.16 07:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3312
|1.3131
|1.3340
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28261566
|2007.03.16 09:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1724
|1.1905
|1.1696
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28274797
|2007.03.16 11:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1743
|1.1906
|1.1715
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.20
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28339177
|2007.03.16 17:09
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1761
|1.1906
|1.1733
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.20
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.32
|Floating P/L:
|-0.36
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.66
|Floating P/L:
|-0.36
|Margin:
|2.25
|Balance:
|15 015.66
|Equity:
|15 015.30
|Free Margin:
|15 013.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|29.15
|Gross Loss:
|13.49
|Total Net Profit:
|15.66
|Profit Factor:
|2.16
|Expected Payoff:
|0.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.92
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.43 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (6.43)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (61.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (38.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.92
|loss trade:
|-5.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.82
|loss trade:
|-1.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (6.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-6.43)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.12 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.43 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3