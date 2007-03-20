Alpari Ltd

Account: 425321 Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 20, 09:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
115851012007.03.20 07:45buy0.10gbpchf2.36092.36132.36292007.03.20 08:302.36290.000.000.0011.54
115771082007.03.19 23:01sell0.10eurjpy156.42156.38156.222007.03.19 23:27156.220.000.000.0017.03
115765552007.03.19 22:16buy0.10gbpusd1.94441.94481.94642007.03.20 00:381.94640.000.00-0.1814.00
115662082007.03.19 14:56buy0.10gbpchf2.35722.35762.35922007.03.19 16:592.35920.000.000.0011.54
115654032007.03.19 14:29sell0.10gbpusd1.94691.94661.94492007.03.19 14:591.94660.000.000.002.10
115591142007.03.19 11:24sell0.10usdjpy117.49117.46117.292007.03.19 14:18117.290.000.000.0017.05
115569352007.03.19 10:27sell0.10gbpjpy228.37228.34228.172007.03.19 10:54228.170.000.000.0011.92
115569142007.03.19 10:27sell0.10eurjpy156.20156.16156.002007.03.19 11:36156.000.000.000.0017.03
115468392007.03.19 03:44sell0.10gbpchf2.34662.34622.34462007.03.19 03:532.34460.000.000.0011.59
115355682007.03.16 16:45buy0.10gbpchf2.34860.00002.35062007.03.19 03:442.34640.000.001.04-12.74
115332802007.03.16 15:54sell0.10gbpchf2.34882.34882.34682007.03.16 16:452.34850.000.000.001.74
115291452007.03.16 14:28sell0.10eurjpy155.630.00155.432007.03.16 15:58155.430.000.000.0017.14
115261592007.03.16 13:31sell0.10usdjpy116.660.00116.462007.03.19 00:00116.290.000.00-1.4431.82
114936482007.03.15 23:56buy0.10usdjpy117.420.00117.622007.03.16 13:30116.660.000.001.16-65.15
114933932007.03.15 23:35buy0.10gbpchf2.35710.00002.35912007.03.16 15:532.34880.000.001.03-48.16
114916962007.03.15 20:59sell0.10gbpchf2.35820.00002.35622007.03.15 21:112.35940.000.000.00-6.89
114888362007.03.15 19:20buy0.10gbpjpy227.77227.79227.972007.03.19 02:19227.790.000.003.161.20
114888252007.03.15 19:20buy0.10gbpchf2.35682.35692.35882007.03.15 19:492.35880.000.000.0011.50
114819332007.03.15 16:07buy0.10gbpchf2.35182.35222.35382007.03.15 17:212.35380.000.000.0011.52
114747732007.03.15 13:33sell0.10gbpjpy227.16227.16226.962007.03.15 13:41227.160.000.000.000.00
114747422007.03.15 13:33sell0.10eurjpy155.07155.03154.872007.03.15 14:36155.030.000.000.003.41
114744382007.03.15 13:31sell0.10eurjpy155.09155.09154.912007.03.15 13:33155.090.000.000.000.00
114625702007.03.15 08:27sell0.10gbpchf2.35372.35342.35172007.03.15 15:512.35170.000.000.0011.53
114582032007.03.15 05:00buy0.10gbpjpy226.98227.02227.182007.03.15 08:09227.180.000.000.0011.92
114580162007.03.15 04:41buy0.10usdjpy117.26117.29117.462007.03.15 08:08117.460.000.000.0017.03
114569412007.03.15 02:16buy0.10usdjpy117.18117.22117.382007.03.15 03:54117.220.000.000.003.41
114560132007.03.15 00:50buy0.10usdchf1.21781.21791.21982007.03.15 09:361.21790.000.000.000.82
114503362007.03.14 21:03sell0.10gbpusd1.93551.93531.93352007.03.15 06:141.93350.000.00-0.6314.00
114466412007.03.14 19:59sell0.10gbpjpy225.850.00225.652007.03.15 05:00226.970.000.00-5.94-66.89
114465722007.03.14 19:57sell0.10gbpchf2.35180.00002.34982007.03.15 07:022.35310.000.00-4.36-7.48
114409542007.03.14 17:30buy0.10usdchf1.21201.21241.21402007.03.14 18:261.21400.000.000.0016.47
114333182007.03.14 15:04sell0.10gbpchf2.34772.34732.34572007.03.14 15:082.34570.000.000.0011.51
113367002007.03.12 07:41balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.16 71.51
Closed P/L: 65.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
114293412007.03.14 13:34sell0.10eurusd1.31880.00001.3168 1.32940.000.002.30-106.00
114743792007.03.15 13:30buy0.10usdchf1.22010.00001.2221 1.21350.000.002.25-54.39
  0.00 0.00 4.55 -160.39
 Floating P/L: -155.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 65.35 Floating P/L: -155.84 Margin: 231.88
Balance: 5 065.35 Equity: 4 909.51 Free Margin: 4 677.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 279.73 Gross Loss: 214.38 Total Net Profit: 65.35
Profit Factor: 1.30 Expected Payoff: 2.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 90.19 Maximal Drawdown (%): 121.58 (2.42%)  
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 18 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 30.38 loss trade: -72.83
Average profit trade: 10.76 loss trade: -35.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (113.62) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-118.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 113.62 (9) consecutive loss (count): -118.01 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2