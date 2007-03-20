|Account: 425321
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 20, 09:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11585101
|2007.03.20 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3609
|2.3613
|2.3629
|2007.03.20 08:30
|2.3629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.54
|11577108
|2007.03.19 23:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.42
|156.38
|156.22
|2007.03.19 23:27
|156.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.03
|11576555
|2007.03.19 22:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9444
|1.9448
|1.9464
|2007.03.20 00:38
|1.9464
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|14.00
|11566208
|2007.03.19 14:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3572
|2.3576
|2.3592
|2007.03.19 16:59
|2.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.54
|11565403
|2007.03.19 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9469
|1.9466
|1.9449
|2007.03.19 14:59
|1.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|11559114
|2007.03.19 11:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.49
|117.46
|117.29
|2007.03.19 14:18
|117.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.05
|11556935
|2007.03.19 10:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.37
|228.34
|228.17
|2007.03.19 10:54
|228.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.92
|11556914
|2007.03.19 10:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.20
|156.16
|156.00
|2007.03.19 11:36
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.03
|11546839
|2007.03.19 03:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3466
|2.3462
|2.3446
|2007.03.19 03:53
|2.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.59
|11535568
|2007.03.16 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3486
|0.0000
|2.3506
|2007.03.19 03:44
|2.3464
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|-12.74
|11533280
|2007.03.16 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3488
|2.3488
|2.3468
|2007.03.16 16:45
|2.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|11529145
|2007.03.16 14:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.63
|0.00
|155.43
|2007.03.16 15:58
|155.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.14
|11526159
|2007.03.16 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.66
|0.00
|116.46
|2007.03.19 00:00
|116.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|31.82
|11493648
|2007.03.15 23:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.42
|0.00
|117.62
|2007.03.16 13:30
|116.66
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|-65.15
|11493393
|2007.03.15 23:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3571
|0.0000
|2.3591
|2007.03.16 15:53
|2.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|-48.16
|11491696
|2007.03.15 20:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3582
|0.0000
|2.3562
|2007.03.15 21:11
|2.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.89
|11488836
|2007.03.15 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.77
|227.79
|227.97
|2007.03.19 02:19
|227.79
|0.00
|0.00
|3.16
|1.20
|11488825
|2007.03.15 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3568
|2.3569
|2.3588
|2007.03.15 19:49
|2.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|11481933
|2007.03.15 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3518
|2.3522
|2.3538
|2007.03.15 17:21
|2.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|11474773
|2007.03.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.16
|227.16
|226.96
|2007.03.15 13:41
|227.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11474742
|2007.03.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.07
|155.03
|154.87
|2007.03.15 14:36
|155.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|11474438
|2007.03.15 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.09
|155.09
|154.91
|2007.03.15 13:33
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11462570
|2007.03.15 08:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3537
|2.3534
|2.3517
|2007.03.15 15:51
|2.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.53
|11458203
|2007.03.15 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.98
|227.02
|227.18
|2007.03.15 08:09
|227.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.92
|11458016
|2007.03.15 04:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.26
|117.29
|117.46
|2007.03.15 08:08
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.03
|11456941
|2007.03.15 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.18
|117.22
|117.38
|2007.03.15 03:54
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|11456013
|2007.03.15 00:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2179
|1.2198
|2007.03.15 09:36
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|11450336
|2007.03.14 21:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9355
|1.9353
|1.9335
|2007.03.15 06:14
|1.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|14.00
|11446641
|2007.03.14 19:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.85
|0.00
|225.65
|2007.03.15 05:00
|226.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.94
|-66.89
|11446572
|2007.03.14 19:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3518
|0.0000
|2.3498
|2007.03.15 07:02
|2.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.36
|-7.48
|11440954
|2007.03.14 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2120
|1.2124
|1.2140
|2007.03.14 18:26
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.47
|11433318
|2007.03.14 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3477
|2.3473
|2.3457
|2007.03.14 15:08
|2.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.51
|11336700
|2007.03.12 07:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.16
|71.51
|Closed P/L:
|65.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11429341
|2007.03.14 13:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3188
|0.0000
|1.3168
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|-106.00
|11474379
|2007.03.15 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2221
|1.2135
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|-54.39
|0.00
|0.00
|4.55
|-160.39
|Floating P/L:
|-155.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|65.35
|Floating P/L:
|-155.84
|Margin:
|231.88
|Balance:
|5 065.35
|Equity:
|4 909.51
|Free Margin:
|4 677.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|279.73
|Gross Loss:
|214.38
|Total Net Profit:
|65.35
|Profit Factor:
|1.30
|Expected Payoff:
|2.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|90.19
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|121.58 (2.42%)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.38
|loss trade:
|-72.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.76
|loss trade:
|-35.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (113.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-118.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|113.62 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-118.01 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2