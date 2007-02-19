|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 20, 06:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2693293
|2007.02.19 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3046
|1.3171
|2007.02.19 08:56
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2694414
|2007.02.19 08:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3047
|1.3154
|2007.02.19 08:56
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2694579
|2007.02.19 08:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3260
|1.3135
|2007.02.19 10:03
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2694926
|2007.02.19 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3240
|1.3115
|2007.02.20 08:04
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-38.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2696445
|2007.02.19 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3240
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 08:03
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-22.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2697854
|2007.02.20 02:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3240
|1.3151
|2007.02.20 08:03
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2698187
|2007.02.20 05:03
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3240
|1.3169
|2007.02.20 08:03
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2698654
|2007.02.20 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3277
|1.3152
|2007.02.20 09:10
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2699008
|2007.02.20 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3258
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 12:39
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2700082
|2007.02.20 12:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3238
|1.3113
|2007.02.20 18:16
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2700664
|2007.02.20 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3238
|1.3131
|2007.02.20 18:16
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2702080
|2007.02.20 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3239
|1.3114
|2007.02.21 12:17
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2702881
|2007.02.21 00:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3239
|1.3132
|2007.02.21 12:17
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2706502
|2007.02.21 12:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3238
|1.3113
|2007.02.21 14:31
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2707127
|2007.02.21 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3238
|1.3131
|2007.02.21 14:31
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2707256
|2007.02.21 14:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3135
|1.3026
|1.3151
|2007.02.21 14:41
|1.3120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2707503
|2007.02.21 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3025
|1.3132
|2007.02.21 14:41
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2707543
|2007.02.21 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3231
|1.3106
|2007.02.21 16:34
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2708128
|2007.02.21 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3232
|1.3125
|2007.02.21 16:34
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2708277
|2007.02.21 16:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3232
|1.3107
|2007.02.22 08:02
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-5.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2709020
|2007.02.21 20:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3232
|1.3125
|2007.02.22 08:02
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2710705
|2007.02.22 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3233
|1.3108
|2007.02.22 08:38
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2710979
|2007.02.22 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3217
|1.3092
|2007.02.22 08:57
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2711226
|2007.02.22 08:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.3197
|1.3072
|2007.02.22 10:55
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2711701
|2007.02.22 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3197
|1.3090
|2007.02.22 10:55
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2711903
|2007.02.22 10:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3085
|1.3197
|1.3072
|2007.02.22 18:35
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2713363
|2007.02.22 13:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3194
|1.3087
|2007.02.22 18:35
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2714163
|2007.02.22 17:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3194
|1.3105
|2007.02.22 18:35
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2714376
|2007.02.22 17:27
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3136
|1.3194
|1.3123
|2007.02.22 18:35
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2715039
|2007.02.22 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3013
|1.3138
|2007.02.23 15:05
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2719344
|2007.02.23 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3032
|1.3157
|2007.02.23 15:26
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2719545
|2007.02.23 15:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3047
|1.3172
|2007.02.23 15:53
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2719864
|2007.02.23 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3066
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 03:05
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2725743
|2007.02.26 03:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3086
|1.3211
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2727005
|2007.02.26 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3084
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2728235
|2007.02.26 12:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3085
|1.3174
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2728930
|2007.02.26 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3066
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 20:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2729524
|2007.02.26 17:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3069
|1.3176
|2007.02.26 20:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2730238
|2007.02.26 20:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3069
|1.3194
|2007.02.26 23:51
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2730696
|2007.02.26 23:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3086
|1.3211
|2007.02.27 09:13
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2731026
|2007.02.27 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3085
|1.3192
|2007.02.27 09:13
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2732277
|2007.02.27 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3080
|1.3205
|2007.02.27 09:18
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2732409
|2007.02.27 09:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3103
|1.3228
|2007.02.27 09:29
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2733135
|2007.02.27 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3103
|1.3228
|2007.02.27 14:05
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2733919
|2007.02.27 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3123
|1.3248
|2007.02.27 18:00
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2735613
|2007.02.27 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3247
|1.3356
|1.3231
|2007.02.28 00:43
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2737828
|2007.02.28 00:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3336
|1.3211
|2007.02.28 07:11
|1.3211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2738856
|2007.02.28 07:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3179
|1.3215
|2007.02.28 14:06
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2739699
|2007.02.28 09:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3102
|1.3209
|2007.02.28 10:49
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2744821
|2007.02.28 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3228
|1.3119
|1.3244
|2007.03.01 08:58
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-1.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2747985
|2007.03.01 08:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3209
|1.3118
|1.3225
|2007.03.01 08:58
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2748418
|2007.03.01 08:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3330
|1.3205
|2007.03.01 10:45
|1.3223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2748924
|2007.03.01 09:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3330
|1.3223
|2007.03.01 10:45
|1.3223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2749425
|2007.03.01 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3114
|1.3239
|2007.03.01 18:01
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2752285
|2007.03.01 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3113
|1.3220
|2007.03.01 18:01
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2752655
|2007.03.01 16:17
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3113
|1.3202
|2007.03.01 18:01
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2753221
|2007.03.01 16:40
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3113
|1.3184
|2007.03.01 18:01
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2754427
|2007.03.01 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3289
|1.3164
|2007.03.02 08:09
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2757056
|2007.03.02 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3269
|1.3144
|2007.03.02 09:44
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2757201
|2007.03.02 08:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3269
|1.3162
|2007.03.02 09:44
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2757555
|2007.03.02 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3267
|1.3142
|2007.03.02 16:26
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2759875
|2007.03.02 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3267
|1.3160
|2007.03.02 16:26
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2760792
|2007.03.02 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3052
|1.3177
|2007.03.02 17:03
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2761106
|2007.03.02 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|1.3072
|1.3197
|2007.03.02 18:50
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2761800
|2007.03.02 18:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.3092
|1.3217
|2007.03.02 19:29
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2761914
|2007.03.02 19:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3087
|1.3194
|2007.03.02 19:28
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2761983
|2007.03.02 19:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3087
|1.3212
|2007.03.05 04:12
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-52.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2763396
|2007.03.05 01:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3087
|1.3194
|2007.03.05 04:12
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2763593
|2007.03.05 02:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3091
|1.3180
|2007.03.05 04:12
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2763672
|2007.03.05 02:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3091
|1.3162
|2007.03.05 04:12
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2763748
|2007.03.05 02:50
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3091
|1.3144
|2007.03.05 04:12
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2763977
|2007.03.05 04:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3251
|1.3126
|2007.03.05 08:00
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2764171
|2007.03.05 06:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3251
|1.3144
|2007.03.05 08:00
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2764623
|2007.03.05 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3036
|1.3161
|2007.03.05 16:02
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2765351
|2007.03.05 09:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3036
|1.3143
|2007.03.05 16:02
|1.3106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2766213
|2007.03.05 12:23
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3036
|1.3125
|2007.03.05 16:02
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2766347
|2007.03.05 12:43
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3091
|1.3036
|1.3107
|2007.03.05 16:02
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2767427
|2007.03.05 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3004
|1.3129
|2007.03.06 04:25
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2768305
|2007.03.05 17:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3003
|1.3110
|2007.03.06 04:24
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2770629
|2007.03.06 04:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3004
|1.3129
|2007.03.06 09:09
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2771779
|2007.03.06 09:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3023
|1.3148
|2007.03.06 16:56
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2772234
|2007.03.06 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3023
|1.3130
|2007.03.06 16:56
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2772960
|2007.03.06 14:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.3022
|1.3111
|2007.03.06 16:56
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2773607
|2007.03.06 16:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3218
|1.3093
|2007.03.07 08:11
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2774698
|2007.03.06 23:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3219
|1.3112
|2007.03.07 08:11
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2776409
|2007.03.07 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3217
|1.3092
|2007.03.08 09:03
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-59.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2776555
|2007.03.07 08:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3217
|1.3110
|2007.03.08 09:03
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-40.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2778132
|2007.03.07 16:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3217
|1.3128
|2007.03.08 09:03
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-42.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2779162
|2007.03.07 20:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3217
|1.3146
|2007.03.08 09:03
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-6.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2779366
|2007.03.07 20:43
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3217
|1.3164
|2007.03.08 09:03
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|80.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2781573
|2007.03.08 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3269
|1.3144
|2007.03.08 12:42
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2782405
|2007.03.08 12:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3249
|1.3124
|2007.03.08 14:57
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2782574
|2007.03.08 13:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3249
|1.3142
|2007.03.08 14:57
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2783007
|2007.03.08 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3143
|1.3034
|1.3159
|2007.03.08 20:37
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2783305
|2007.03.08 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.3034
|1.3141
|2007.03.08 20:37
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2784660
|2007.03.08 20:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3036
|1.3161
|2007.03.09 02:02
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2784937
|2007.03.08 22:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3036
|1.3143
|2007.03.09 02:02
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2785578
|2007.03.09 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3036
|1.3161
|2007.03.09 14:27
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2788013
|2007.03.09 14:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3057
|1.3182
|2007.03.09 14:56
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2788099
|2007.03.09 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3056
|1.3163
|2007.03.09 14:56
|1.3106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2788217
|2007.03.09 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3056
|1.3145
|2007.03.09 14:55
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2788809
|2007.03.09 14:40
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3056
|1.3127
|2007.03.09 14:55
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2789217
|2007.03.09 14:53
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3093
|1.3056
|1.3109
|2007.03.09 14:55
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2789308
|2007.03.09 14:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3216
|1.3091
|2007.03.09 15:28
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2790083
|2007.03.09 15:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3196
|1.3071
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-71.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2790407
|2007.03.09 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3105
|1.3196
|1.3089
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-55.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2792868
|2007.03.12 00:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3196
|1.3107
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2794747
|2007.03.12 09:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3197
|1.3126
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2794956
|2007.03.12 10:16
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3194
|1.3141
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2795293
|2007.03.12 10:53
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3195
|1.3160
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2796759
|2007.03.12 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3263
|1.3138
|2007.03.13 07:22
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-19.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2797497
|2007.03.12 15:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3263
|1.3156
|2007.03.13 07:22
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2797946
|2007.03.12 16:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3260
|1.3171
|2007.03.13 07:22
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|32.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2800724
|2007.03.13 07:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3280
|1.3155
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2802449
|2007.03.13 12:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3280
|1.3173
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2803074
|2007.03.13 13:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3283
|1.3194
|2007.03.13 15:30
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2803951
|2007.03.13 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3087
|1.3212
|2007.03.13 17:21
|1.3212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2804618
|2007.03.13 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3321
|1.3196
|2007.03.13 20:08
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2805495
|2007.03.13 20:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3192
|1.3301
|1.3176
|2007.03.14 18:26
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-35.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2811057
|2007.03.14 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3301
|1.3194
|2007.03.14 18:26
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2811352
|2007.03.14 15:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3224
|1.3297
|1.3208
|2007.03.14 18:26
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2812210
|2007.03.14 17:13
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3297
|1.3226
|2007.03.14 18:26
|1.3226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2812713
|2007.03.14 18:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3226
|1.3117
|1.3242
|2007.03.15 13:32
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2816821
|2007.03.15 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.3117
|1.3224
|2007.03.15 13:32
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2818291
|2007.03.15 13:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3228
|1.3119
|1.3244
|2007.03.15 16:17
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2819757
|2007.03.15 16:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3247
|1.3138
|1.3263
|2007.03.16 00:09
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2820819
|2007.03.15 18:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3229
|1.3138
|1.3245
|2007.03.16 00:09
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2822446
|2007.03.16 00:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3248
|1.3139
|1.3264
|2007.03.16 00:20
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2822548
|2007.03.16 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3268
|1.3159
|1.3284
|2007.03.16 01:53
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2823115
|2007.03.16 01:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3179
|1.3304
|2007.03.16 02:59
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2823501
|2007.03.16 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3270
|1.3305
|2007.03.16 08:09
|1.3305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2824257
|2007.03.16 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.3269
|1.3306
|2007.03.16 06:36
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2830778
|2007.03.19 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3209
|1.3334
|2007.03.19 11:59
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2832008
|2007.03.19 03:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3212
|1.3319
|2007.03.19 11:59
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2834403
|2007.03.19 11:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3212
|1.3301
|2007.03.19 11:59
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2834740
|2007.03.19 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3407
|1.3282
|2007.03.20 03:46
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2693331
|2007.02.19 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9547
|1.9447
|1.9563
|2007.02.19 03:46
|1.9548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2693549
|2007.02.19 00:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9531
|1.9431
|1.9547
|2007.02.19 03:46
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2693788
|2007.02.19 03:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9549
|1.9449
|1.9565
|2007.02.19 07:17
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2694057
|2007.02.19 06:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|1.9433
|1.9549
|2007.02.19 07:17
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2694145
|2007.02.19 07:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9551
|1.9451
|1.9567
|2007.02.19 10:49
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2694376
|2007.02.19 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9535
|1.9435
|1.9551
|2007.02.19 10:49
|1.9520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2694670
|2007.02.19 09:13
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9519
|1.9419
|1.9535
|2007.02.19 10:49
|1.9514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2694850
|2007.02.19 09:50
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9403
|1.9519
|2007.02.19 10:49
|1.9519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2695032
|2007.02.19 10:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|1.9623
|1.9507
|2007.02.19 11:18
|1.9507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2695121
|2007.02.19 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9502
|1.9602
|1.9486
|2007.02.19 11:18
|1.9486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2695136
|2007.02.19 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|1.9582
|1.9466
|2007.02.19 11:22
|1.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2695202
|2007.02.19 11:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9462
|1.9562
|1.9446
|2007.02.19 11:24
|1.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2695250
|2007.02.19 11:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9442
|1.9546
|1.9430
|2007.02.19 13:02
|1.9442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2695411
|2007.02.19 11:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9458
|1.9558
|1.9442
|2007.02.19 13:02
|1.9442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2696355
|2007.02.19 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|0.0000
|1.9519
|2007.02.19 18:27
|1.9519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2696452
|2007.02.19 18:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|0.0000
|1.9540
|2007.02.19 19:04
|1.9540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2696682
|2007.02.19 19:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9543
|0.0000
|1.9559
|2007.02.20 03:00
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-14.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2696753
|2007.02.19 19:21
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9525
|0.0000
|1.9541
|2007.02.20 03:00
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2697559
|2007.02.20 00:40
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9506
|0.0000
|1.9522
|2007.02.20 03:00
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2697874
|2007.02.20 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9527
|0.0000
|1.9543
|2007.02.20 03:08
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2697930
|2007.02.20 03:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9547
|0.0000
|1.9563
|2007.02.20 08:42
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2698491
|2007.02.20 07:24
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9534
|0.0000
|1.9545
|2007.02.20 08:42
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2698782
|2007.02.20 08:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9552
|0.0000
|1.9568
|2007.02.20 10:37
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2698823
|2007.02.20 08:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9533
|0.0000
|1.9549
|2007.02.20 10:37
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2698918
|2007.02.20 09:02
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9515
|0.0000
|1.9531
|2007.02.20 10:37
|1.9513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2699056
|2007.02.20 09:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9497
|0.0000
|1.9513
|2007.02.20 10:37
|1.9513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2699575
|2007.02.20 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9513
|0.0000
|1.9497
|2007.02.20 11:07
|1.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2699685
|2007.02.20 11:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9490
|0.0000
|1.9474
|2007.02.20 17:29
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2700298
|2007.02.20 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|0.0000
|1.9492
|2007.02.20 17:29
|1.9546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2700501
|2007.02.20 14:11
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|0.0000
|1.9507
|2007.02.20 17:28
|1.9546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.30
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2701364
|2007.02.20 15:43
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|0.0000
|1.9525
|2007.02.20 17:28
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2701575
|2007.02.20 16:28
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9560
|0.0000
|1.9544
|2007.02.20 17:28
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2702146
|2007.02.20 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2007.02.20 21:26
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2702261
|2007.02.20 19:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|0.0000
|1.9554
|2007.02.20 21:26
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2702494
|2007.02.20 21:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9555
|0.0000
|1.9571
|2007.02.21 06:27
|1.9551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2703633
|2007.02.21 04:49
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9540
|0.0000
|1.9552
|2007.02.21 06:27
|1.9552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2704377
|2007.02.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|0.0000
|1.9522
|2007.02.21 10:24
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2704650
|2007.02.21 08:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9540
|2007.02.21 10:24
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2705015
|2007.02.21 09:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9558
|2007.02.21 10:24
|1.9558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2705561
|2007.02.21 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9528
|0.0000
|1.9512
|2007.02.21 10:34
|1.9512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2705629
|2007.02.21 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|0.0000
|1.9492
|2007.02.21 11:14
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2706112
|2007.02.21 11:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9489
|0.0000
|1.9473
|2007.02.21 14:30
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2706180
|2007.02.21 11:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9504
|0.0000
|1.9491
|2007.02.21 14:30
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2706754
|2007.02.21 13:04
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9522
|0.0000
|1.9506
|2007.02.21 14:30
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2707045
|2007.02.21 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|0.0000
|1.9524
|2007.02.21 14:30
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2707661
|2007.02.21 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9496
|0.0000
|1.9480
|2007.02.22 08:15
|1.9517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-14.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2707816
|2007.02.21 15:09
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9514
|0.0000
|1.9498
|2007.02.22 08:15
|1.9516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2708383
|2007.02.21 17:13
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9532
|0.0000
|1.9516
|2007.02.22 08:15
|1.9516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2710756
|2007.02.22 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|0.0000
|1.9492
|2007.02.22 08:51
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2711150
|2007.02.22 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9489
|0.0000
|1.9469
|2007.02.22 09:37
|1.9469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2713571
|2007.02.22 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|0.0000
|1.9474
|2007.02.23 02:14
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-46.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2713806
|2007.02.22 16:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|0.0000
|1.9492
|2007.02.23 02:14
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-75.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2713860
|2007.02.22 16:27
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9525
|0.0000
|1.9507
|2007.02.23 02:14
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-77.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2714121
|2007.02.22 17:14
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9543
|0.0000
|1.9523
|2007.02.23 02:13
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-59.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2714230
|2007.02.22 17:21
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9561
|0.0000
|1.9541
|2007.02.23 02:13
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2714387
|2007.02.22 17:27
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|0.0000
|1.9559
|2007.02.23 02:13
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|168.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2716828
|2007.02.23 05:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9568
|1.9468
|1.9588
|2007.02.23 08:41
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2717477
|2007.02.23 08:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9489
|1.9609
|2007.02.23 12:14
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2717874
|2007.02.23 10:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|1.9474
|1.9594
|2007.02.23 12:13
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2718301
|2007.02.23 10:32
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|1.9456
|1.9576
|2007.02.23 12:13
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2718727
|2007.02.23 12:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9581
|1.9481
|1.9601
|2007.02.23 13:51
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2718928
|2007.02.23 13:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9608
|1.9506
|1.9626
|2007.02.23 14:13
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2719092
|2007.02.23 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9530
|1.9650
|2007.02.23 15:53
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2722032
|2007.02.23 18:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9552
|1.9672
|2007.02.26 00:03
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2722356
|2007.02.23 20:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9534
|1.9654
|2007.02.26 00:03
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2722740
|2007.02.26 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9556
|1.9676
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2723938
|2007.02.26 01:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9538
|1.9658
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2726832
|2007.02.26 06:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9523
|1.9643
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2727319
|2007.02.26 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9554
|1.9674
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2727597
|2007.02.26 09:50
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9535
|1.9655
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2727736
|2007.02.26 10:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9517
|1.9637
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2727920
|2007.02.26 10:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9735
|1.9615
|2007.02.26 18:31
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2729785
|2007.02.26 18:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9611
|1.9711
|1.9591
|2007.02.27 01:53
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2730188
|2007.02.26 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9729
|1.9609
|2007.02.27 01:53
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2730364
|2007.02.26 20:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9748
|1.9628
|2007.02.27 01:53
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2730975
|2007.02.27 01:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9528
|1.9648
|2007.02.27 09:13
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2731877
|2007.02.27 08:33
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9608
|1.9508
|1.9628
|2007.02.27 09:13
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2732700
|2007.02.27 09:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|1.9577
|1.9697
|2007.02.27 09:46
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2732846
|2007.02.27 09:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9559
|1.9679
|2007.02.27 09:46
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2733134
|2007.02.27 10:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9545
|1.9665
|2007.02.27 15:44
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2734710
|2007.02.27 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9569
|1.9689
|2007.02.27 16:37
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2734820
|2007.02.27 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9548
|1.9668
|2007.02.27 16:37
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2734975
|2007.02.27 16:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9529
|1.9649
|2007.02.27 16:37
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2735134
|2007.02.27 16:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9746
|1.9626
|2007.02.27 19:58
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2735571
|2007.02.27 17:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9764
|1.9644
|2007.02.27 19:58
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2736077
|2007.02.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9738
|1.9618
|2007.02.27 21:11
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2736879
|2007.02.27 21:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9714
|1.9594
|2007.02.28 08:05
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2737643
|2007.02.27 23:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|1.9733
|1.9613
|2007.02.28 08:05
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2739048
|2007.02.28 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9703
|1.9583
|2007.02.28 08:07
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2739102
|2007.02.28 08:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|1.9679
|1.9559
|2007.02.28 09:21
|1.9577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2739448
|2007.02.28 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9697
|1.9577
|2007.02.28 09:21
|1.9577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2739831
|2007.02.28 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9543
|1.9643
|1.9523
|2007.02.28 10:16
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2744823
|2007.02.28 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9520
|1.9640
|2007.02.28 19:55
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2744939
|2007.02.28 19:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|1.9500
|1.9620
|2007.02.28 19:55
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2745273
|2007.02.28 19:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9523
|1.9643
|2007.02.28 21:58
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2745740
|2007.02.28 21:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9547
|1.9667
|2007.03.01 00:38
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2746303
|2007.02.28 23:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9528
|1.9648
|2007.03.01 00:38
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2746663
|2007.03.01 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9544
|1.9664
|2007.03.01 08:47
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2747268
|2007.03.01 05:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9526
|1.9646
|2007.03.01 08:47
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2747810
|2007.03.01 07:47
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|1.9507
|1.9627
|2007.03.01 08:47
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2747927
|2007.03.01 07:58
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9489
|1.9609
|2007.03.01 08:46
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2748134
|2007.03.01 08:24
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9475
|1.9595
|2007.03.01 08:46
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2748284
|2007.03.01 08:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|1.9691
|1.9571
|2007.03.01 10:10
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2748352
|2007.03.01 08:57
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9611
|1.9711
|1.9591
|2007.03.01 10:10
|1.9591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2749142
|2007.03.01 10:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|1.9685
|1.9565
|2007.03.01 16:00
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2749292
|2007.03.01 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9712
|1.9592
|2007.03.01 16:00
|1.9603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2749662
|2007.03.01 12:17
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9730
|1.9610
|2007.03.01 16:00
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2752265
|2007.03.01 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9700
|1.9580
|2007.03.01 16:01
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2752334
|2007.03.01 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|1.9675
|1.9555
|2007.03.01 16:36
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2752409
|2007.03.01 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9698
|1.9578
|2007.03.01 16:36
|1.9578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2753147
|2007.03.01 16:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|1.9676
|1.9556
|2007.03.01 17:03
|1.9578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2753351
|2007.03.01 16:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9594
|1.9694
|1.9574
|2007.03.01 17:03
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2753609
|2007.03.01 17:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9571
|1.9671
|1.9551
|2007.03.01 18:58
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2754514
|2007.03.01 18:09
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9589
|1.9689
|1.9569
|2007.03.01 18:58
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2754909
|2007.03.01 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|1.9664
|1.9544
|2007.03.01 23:06
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2755030
|2007.03.01 19:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9682
|1.9562
|2007.03.01 23:06
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2755392
|2007.03.01 20:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|1.9700
|1.9580
|2007.03.01 23:06
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2755728
|2007.03.01 23:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9581
|1.9681
|1.9561
|2007.03.02 07:21
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2756819
|2007.03.02 07:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9557
|1.9657
|1.9537
|2007.03.02 07:43
|1.9537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2756924
|2007.03.02 07:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9533
|1.9633
|1.9513
|2007.03.02 09:31
|1.9534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2756972
|2007.03.02 07:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9551
|1.9651
|1.9531
|2007.03.02 09:31
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2757511
|2007.03.02 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9527
|1.9627
|1.9507
|2007.03.02 10:44
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2757575
|2007.03.02 09:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9543
|1.9647
|1.9527
|2007.03.02 10:44
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2758106
|2007.03.02 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9515
|1.9618
|1.9498
|2007.03.02 12:09
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2758681
|2007.03.02 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9473
|1.9573
|1.9453
|2007.03.02 13:19
|1.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2759315
|2007.03.02 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9434
|1.9534
|1.9414
|2007.03.02 14:23
|1.9436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2759428
|2007.03.02 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9453
|1.9553
|1.9433
|2007.03.02 14:23
|1.9433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2762126
|2007.03.02 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9441
|1.9541
|1.9421
|2007.03.05 00:27
|1.9421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2762718
|2007.03.05 00:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9417
|1.9517
|1.9397
|2007.03.05 00:38
|1.9397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2762868
|2007.03.05 00:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9393
|1.9493
|1.9373
|2007.03.05 00:41
|1.9373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2762921
|2007.03.05 00:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9369
|1.9469
|1.9349
|2007.03.05 00:55
|1.9349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763013
|2007.03.05 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9345
|1.9445
|1.9325
|2007.03.05 01:04
|1.9325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763082
|2007.03.05 01:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9322
|1.9422
|1.9302
|2007.03.05 01:06
|1.9302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763110
|2007.03.05 01:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|1.9401
|1.9281
|2007.03.05 01:12
|1.9281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763206
|2007.03.05 01:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9274
|1.9377
|1.9257
|2007.03.05 01:40
|1.9306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2763284
|2007.03.05 01:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9292
|1.9392
|1.9272
|2007.03.05 01:40
|1.9307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2763317
|2007.03.05 01:22
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9310
|1.9410
|1.9290
|2007.03.05 01:40
|1.9309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2763332
|2007.03.05 01:23
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9328
|1.9428
|1.9308
|2007.03.05 01:40
|1.9308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763380
|2007.03.05 01:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9300
|1.9400
|1.9280
|2007.03.05 01:51
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2763444
|2007.03.05 01:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9276
|1.9376
|1.9256
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.9273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2763528
|2007.03.05 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9294
|1.9394
|1.9274
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.9274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2764343
|2007.03.05 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9292
|1.9392
|1.9272
|2007.03.05 07:30
|1.9272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2764457
|2007.03.05 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9271
|1.9371
|1.9251
|2007.03.05 07:56
|1.9271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2764501
|2007.03.05 07:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9285
|1.9389
|1.9269
|2007.03.05 07:56
|1.9269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2764551
|2007.03.05 07:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9268
|1.9368
|1.9248
|2007.03.05 08:10
|1.9248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2764719
|2007.03.05 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9246
|1.9346
|1.9226
|2007.03.05 08:17
|1.9226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2764804
|2007.03.05 08:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9224
|1.9324
|1.9204
|2007.03.05 09:00
|1.9224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2764983
|2007.03.05 08:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9244
|1.9344
|1.9224
|2007.03.05 09:00
|1.9224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2765162
|2007.03.05 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9221
|1.9321
|1.9201
|2007.03.05 10:30
|1.9238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2765197
|2007.03.05 09:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9239
|1.9339
|1.9219
|2007.03.05 10:30
|1.9237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2765653
|2007.03.05 10:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9257
|1.9357
|1.9237
|2007.03.05 10:30
|1.9237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2765832
|2007.03.05 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9240
|1.9340
|1.9220
|2007.03.05 11:05
|1.9220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2765889
|2007.03.05 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9216
|1.9316
|1.9196
|2007.03.05 11:57
|1.9217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2766012
|2007.03.05 11:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9231
|1.9334
|1.9214
|2007.03.05 11:57
|1.9214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2766070
|2007.03.05 11:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9214
|1.9314
|1.9194
|2007.03.05 14:09
|1.9194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2766733
|2007.03.05 14:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9190
|1.9290
|1.9170
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2766870
|2007.03.05 14:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9208
|1.9308
|1.9188
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2767166
|2007.03.05 15:38
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9227
|1.9327
|1.9207
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.30
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2767301
|2007.03.05 15:53
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9241
|1.9345
|1.9225
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2767317
|2007.03.05 15:54
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9259
|1.9359
|1.9239
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2767608
|2007.03.05 16:14
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9277
|1.9377
|1.9257
|2007.03.05 16:55
|1.9257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2767995
|2007.03.05 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9259
|1.9159
|1.9279
|2007.03.06 01:07
|1.9226
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-23.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2768106
|2007.03.05 17:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9241
|1.9141
|1.9261
|2007.03.06 01:07
|1.9221
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2768303
|2007.03.05 17:51
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9223
|1.9123
|1.9243
|2007.03.06 01:07
|1.9225
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2769397
|2007.03.05 23:24
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9204
|1.9104
|1.9224
|2007.03.06 01:07
|1.9224
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2770071
|2007.03.06 02:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9236
|1.9136
|1.9256
|2007.03.06 03:27
|1.9256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2770319
|2007.03.06 03:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9260
|1.9160
|1.9280
|2007.03.06 04:23
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2770623
|2007.03.06 04:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9284
|1.9184
|1.9304
|2007.03.06 05:19
|1.9304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2771039
|2007.03.06 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9265
|1.9165
|1.9285
|2007.03.06 08:27
|1.9265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2771188
|2007.03.06 07:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9244
|1.9144
|1.9264
|2007.03.06 08:26
|1.9264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2771570
|2007.03.06 08:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9275
|1.9175
|1.9295
|2007.03.06 08:48
|1.9295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2771630
|2007.03.06 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9297
|1.9197
|1.9317
|2007.03.06 10:42
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2771821
|2007.03.06 09:18
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9279
|1.9179
|1.9299
|2007.03.06 10:42
|1.9281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2772080
|2007.03.06 10:11
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9261
|1.9161
|1.9281
|2007.03.06 10:42
|1.9281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2772231
|2007.03.06 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9276
|1.9176
|1.9296
|2007.03.06 15:59
|1.9260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2772403
|2007.03.06 12:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9258
|1.9158
|1.9278
|2007.03.06 12:43
|1.9278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2890)[tp]
|2772804
|2007.03.06 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9258
|1.9158
|1.9278
|2007.03.06 15:59
|1.9260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2890)
|2773018
|2007.03.06 14:59
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9240
|1.9140
|1.9260
|2007.03.06 15:59
|1.9260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2890)[tp]
|2773315
|2007.03.06 15:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9260
|1.9360
|1.9240
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[sl]
|2773945
|2007.03.06 18:12
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9278
|1.9378
|1.9258
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-113.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2774353
|2007.03.06 20:58
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|1.9396
|1.9276
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-132.30
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2774459
|2007.03.06 21:19
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9315
|1.9415
|1.9295
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-161.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2774839
|2007.03.06 23:58
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9333
|1.9433
|1.9313
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-151.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2774926
|2007.03.07 00:09
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9352
|1.9452
|1.9332
|2007.03.07 00:10
|1.9360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2774934
|2007.03.07 00:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9358
|1.9258
|1.9378
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775265
|2007.03.07 02:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9340
|1.9240
|1.9360
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-77.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775359
|2007.03.07 02:27
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9322
|1.9222
|1.9342
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775378
|2007.03.07 02:29
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9303
|1.9203
|1.9323
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775404
|2007.03.07 02:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9286
|1.9184
|1.9304
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775434
|2007.03.07 02:31
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9270
|1.9167
|1.9287
|2007.03.07 02:35
|1.9287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2775753
|2007.03.07 04:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9283
|1.9383
|1.9263
|2007.03.07 06:09
|1.9281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2775823
|2007.03.07 04:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|1.9401
|1.9281
|2007.03.07 06:09
|1.9281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2776055
|2007.03.07 06:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9280
|1.9380
|1.9260
|2007.03.07 09:03
|1.9299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.30
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2776297
|2007.03.07 07:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9298
|1.9398
|1.9278
|2007.03.07 09:03
|1.9296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2776556
|2007.03.07 08:41
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9317
|1.9417
|1.9297
|2007.03.07 09:03
|1.9297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2776787
|2007.03.07 09:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9286
|1.9386
|1.9266
|2007.03.07 12:19
|1.9289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2777052
|2007.03.07 11:09
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9303
|1.9405
|1.9285
|2007.03.07 12:19
|1.9285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2777202
|2007.03.07 12:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9286
|1.9386
|1.9266
|2007.03.07 23:34
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.30
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2778134
|2007.03.07 16:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9405
|1.9285
|2007.03.07 23:34
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2779223
|2007.03.07 20:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9325
|1.9425
|1.9305
|2007.03.07 23:34
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2779844
|2007.03.08 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9405
|1.9285
|2007.03.08 00:12
|1.9285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2779892
|2007.03.08 00:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9281
|1.9381
|1.9261
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2780024
|2007.03.08 00:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9300
|1.9400
|1.9280
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2780482
|2007.03.08 04:08
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9318
|1.9418
|1.9298
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2780879
|2007.03.08 06:04
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9336
|1.9436
|1.9316
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2782667
|2007.03.08 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9290
|1.9390
|1.9270
|2007.03.08 14:44
|1.9287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2782791
|2007.03.08 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9308
|1.9408
|1.9288
|2007.03.08 14:44
|1.9288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2782926
|2007.03.08 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9282
|1.9382
|1.9262
|2007.03.08 22:55
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2784005
|2007.03.08 16:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9300
|1.9400
|1.9280
|2007.03.08 22:55
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2785011
|2007.03.08 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9278
|1.9378
|1.9258
|2007.03.09 08:09
|1.9314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2785337
|2007.03.09 00:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|1.9396
|1.9276
|2007.03.09 08:09
|1.9314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2785840
|2007.03.09 04:56
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9314
|1.9414
|1.9294
|2007.03.09 08:09
|1.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2786014
|2007.03.09 06:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9332
|1.9432
|1.9312
|2007.03.09 08:09
|1.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2786676
|2007.03.09 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9291
|1.9391
|1.9271
|2007.03.09 10:30
|1.9271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2787018
|2007.03.09 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9265
|1.9369
|1.9249
|2007.03.09 14:30
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2787044
|2007.03.09 10:33
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9285
|1.9385
|1.9265
|2007.03.09 14:30
|1.9307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2787125
|2007.03.09 10:59
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9303
|1.9405
|1.9285
|2007.03.09 14:30
|1.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2787742
|2007.03.09 13:28
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9318
|1.9421
|1.9301
|2007.03.09 14:30
|1.9309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2788055
|2007.03.09 14:29
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9336
|1.9436
|1.9316
|2007.03.09 14:30
|1.9316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2788177
|2007.03.09 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9306
|1.9206
|1.9326
|2007.03.09 14:39
|1.9326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2789391
|2007.03.09 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|1.9401
|1.9281
|2007.03.12 01:34
|1.9349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2790405
|2007.03.09 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9316
|1.9419
|1.9299
|2007.03.12 01:34
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-47.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2792054
|2007.03.09 20:01
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9334
|1.9434
|1.9314
|2007.03.12 01:34
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-39.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2792788
|2007.03.12 00:26
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9353
|1.9453
|1.9333
|2007.03.12 01:34
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2792954
|2007.03.12 00:58
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9472
|1.9352
|2007.03.12 01:34
|1.9352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2793137
|2007.03.12 01:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9251
|1.9371
|2007.03.12 07:56
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2793165
|2007.03.12 01:42
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9333
|1.9233
|1.9353
|2007.03.12 07:55
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2794051
|2007.03.12 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9256
|1.9376
|2007.03.12 08:34
|1.9376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2794335
|2007.03.12 08:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9380
|1.9280
|1.9400
|2007.03.12 10:30
|1.9400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2795232
|2007.03.12 10:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9411
|1.9311
|1.9431
|2007.03.12 11:08
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2795409
|2007.03.12 11:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9436
|1.9336
|1.9456
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[sl]
|2795598
|2007.03.12 12:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9420
|1.9317
|1.9437
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-123.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2795819
|2007.03.12 12:35
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9402
|1.9302
|1.9422
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2796059
|2007.03.12 13:05
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9284
|1.9404
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2796183
|2007.03.12 13:22
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9365
|1.9265
|1.9385
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2796266
|2007.03.12 13:25
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9347
|1.9247
|1.9367
|2007.03.12 13:25
|1.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2796347
|2007.03.12 13:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9323
|1.9423
|1.9303
|2007.03.12 14:11
|1.9303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2796720
|2007.03.12 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|1.9396
|1.9276
|2007.03.12 14:15
|1.9276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2796867
|2007.03.12 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9269
|1.9373
|1.9253
|2007.03.12 15:08
|1.9271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2797159
|2007.03.12 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9287
|1.9387
|1.9267
|2007.03.12 15:08
|1.9267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2798275
|2007.03.12 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9288
|1.9388
|1.9268
|2007.03.13 01:43
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2798430
|2007.03.12 17:28
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9306
|1.9406
|1.9286
|2007.03.13 01:43
|1.9306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2798932
|2007.03.12 19:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9325
|1.9425
|1.9305
|2007.03.13 01:43
|1.9305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2799997
|2007.03.13 01:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|1.9401
|1.9281
|2007.03.13 06:46
|1.9299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2800144
|2007.03.13 03:09
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9319
|1.9419
|1.9299
|2007.03.13 06:46
|1.9299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2800524
|2007.03.13 06:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9295
|1.9395
|1.9275
|2007.03.13 08:28
|1.9275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2801755
|2007.03.13 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9280
|1.9380
|1.9260
|2007.03.13 16:48
|1.9317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2802304
|2007.03.13 12:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9298
|1.9398
|1.9278
|2007.03.13 16:47
|1.9316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2802679
|2007.03.13 13:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9316
|1.9416
|1.9296
|2007.03.13 16:47
|1.9316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2803167
|2007.03.13 14:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9335
|1.9435
|1.9315
|2007.03.13 16:47
|1.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2804861
|2007.03.13 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9324
|1.9221
|1.9341
|2007.03.14 02:20
|1.9310
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-9.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2805372
|2007.03.13 19:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9309
|1.9205
|1.9325
|2007.03.14 02:20
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2805840
|2007.03.13 21:37
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9291
|1.9191
|1.9311
|2007.03.14 02:20
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2806720
|2007.03.14 02:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9318
|1.9218
|1.9338
|2007.03.14 05:03
|1.9302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2806760
|2007.03.14 02:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9300
|1.9200
|1.9320
|2007.03.14 05:03
|1.9302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2806840
|2007.03.14 03:01
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9282
|1.9182
|1.9302
|2007.03.14 05:03
|1.9302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2807070
|2007.03.14 05:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9205
|1.9325
|2007.03.14 06:12
|1.9287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2807166
|2007.03.14 05:53
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9287
|1.9187
|1.9307
|2007.03.14 06:12
|1.9286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2807197
|2007.03.14 05:54
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9269
|1.9166
|1.9286
|2007.03.14 06:12
|1.9286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2807307
|2007.03.14 06:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9286
|1.9386
|1.9266
|2007.03.14 07:34
|1.9266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2807643
|2007.03.14 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9260
|1.9360
|1.9240
|2007.03.14 07:48
|1.9240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2807829
|2007.03.14 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9235
|1.9339
|1.9219
|2007.03.14 09:53
|1.9233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2808647
|2007.03.14 09:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9253
|1.9353
|1.9233
|2007.03.14 09:53
|1.9233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2809903
|2007.03.14 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9217
|1.9317
|1.9197
|2007.03.14 15:08
|1.9273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2810378
|2007.03.14 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9235
|1.9335
|1.9215
|2007.03.14 15:08
|1.9272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2810589
|2007.03.14 14:36
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9253
|1.9353
|1.9233
|2007.03.14 15:08
|1.9273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2810640
|2007.03.14 14:37
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9272
|1.9372
|1.9252
|2007.03.14 15:08
|1.9273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2810780
|2007.03.14 14:59
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9290
|1.9390
|1.9270
|2007.03.14 15:08
|1.9270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2810985
|2007.03.14 15:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9273
|1.9173
|1.9293
|2007.03.14 15:23
|1.9293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2811101
|2007.03.14 15:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9297
|1.9197
|1.9317
|2007.03.14 15:36
|1.9317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2811257
|2007.03.14 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9321
|1.9221
|1.9341
|2007.03.14 15:39
|1.9341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2811367
|2007.03.14 15:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9345
|1.9245
|1.9365
|2007.03.14 16:30
|1.9365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2811840
|2007.03.14 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9369
|1.9269
|1.9389
|2007.03.14 18:45
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2811865
|2007.03.14 16:34
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9251
|1.9371
|2007.03.14 18:45
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2812094
|2007.03.14 17:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9333
|1.9233
|1.9353
|2007.03.14 18:44
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2814624
|2007.03.15 00:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9363
|1.9263
|1.9383
|2007.03.15 00:40
|1.9383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2814733
|2007.03.15 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9390
|1.9287
|1.9407
|2007.03.15 09:52
|1.9342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2814916
|2007.03.15 01:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9272
|1.9392
|2007.03.15 09:52
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2815165
|2007.03.15 02:58
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9253
|1.9373
|2007.03.15 09:52
|1.9341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2815679
|2007.03.15 06:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9238
|1.9358
|2007.03.15 09:52
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2816513
|2007.03.15 08:27
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9323
|1.9223
|1.9343
|2007.03.15 09:52
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2817063
|2007.03.15 09:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9441
|1.9321
|2007.03.15 14:27
|1.9356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2817849
|2007.03.15 12:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9459
|1.9339
|2007.03.15 14:27
|1.9354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2818199
|2007.03.15 13:29
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9374
|1.9474
|1.9354
|2007.03.15 14:27
|1.9354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2819404
|2007.03.15 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9441
|1.9321
|2007.03.15 18:03
|1.9358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2819552
|2007.03.15 15:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9359
|1.9459
|1.9339
|2007.03.15 18:03
|1.9360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2820239
|2007.03.15 17:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9377
|1.9477
|1.9357
|2007.03.15 18:03
|1.9357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2821078
|2007.03.15 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9364
|1.9264
|1.9384
|2007.03.16 00:23
|1.9384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2822656
|2007.03.16 00:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9388
|1.9288
|1.9408
|2007.03.16 02:59
|1.9387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2822706
|2007.03.16 00:27
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9270
|1.9390
|2007.03.16 02:59
|1.9390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2823481
|2007.03.16 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9392
|1.9363
|1.9393
|2007.03.16 08:07
|1.9393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2830787
|2007.03.19 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9403
|1.9503
|1.9383
|2007.03.19 02:34
|1.9401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2831021
|2007.03.19 00:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9422
|1.9522
|1.9402
|2007.03.19 02:34
|1.9402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2831884
|2007.03.19 02:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9398
|1.9498
|1.9378
|2007.03.19 10:50
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2831959
|2007.03.19 02:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9516
|1.9396
|2007.03.19 10:50
|1.9435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2833397
|2007.03.19 09:05
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9431
|1.9534
|1.9414
|2007.03.19 10:50
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2833489
|2007.03.19 09:07
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9449
|1.9549
|1.9429
|2007.03.19 10:50
|1.9429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2834762
|2007.03.19 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9438
|1.9338
|1.9458
|2007.03.19 13:08
|1.9458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2835126
|2007.03.19 13:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9461
|1.9361
|1.9481
|2007.03.19 22:31
|1.9448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2836671
|2007.03.19 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9446
|1.9343
|1.9463
|2007.03.19 22:31
|1.9449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2836802
|2007.03.19 18:23
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9428
|1.9328
|1.9448
|2007.03.19 22:31
|1.9448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2837601
|2007.03.19 22:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9458
|1.9358
|1.9478
|2007.03.20 00:37
|1.9460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2837697
|2007.03.19 23:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9440
|1.9340
|1.9460
|2007.03.20 00:37
|1.9460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|1 026.40
|Closed P/L:
|1 026.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2838907
|2007.03.20 03:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3279
|1.3388
|1.3263
|
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2838040
|2007.03.20 00:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9465
|1.9365
|1.9485
|
|1.9458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2838679
|2007.03.20 02:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9450
|1.9346
|1.9466
|
|1.9458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2839482
|2007.03.20 06:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3388
|1.3281
|
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.70
|
|Floating P/L:
|-17.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 026.97
|Floating P/L:
|-17.70
|Margin:
|168.57
|Balance:
|2 901.69
|Equity:
|2 883.99
|Free Margin:
|2 711.42
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 125.54
|Gross Loss:
|5 098.57
|Total Net Profit:
|1 026.97
|Profit Factor:
|1.20
|Expected Payoff:
|2.34
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 447.07 (39.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|39.97% (1 447.07)
|
|Total Trades:
|439
|Short Positions (won %):
|244 (59.02%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|195 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|261 (59.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|178 (40.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|168.34
|loss trade:
|-175.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.47
|loss trade:
|-28.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (177.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-722.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|179.76 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-778.40 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2