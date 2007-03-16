|Account: 1407359
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 02:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28227080
|2007.03.16 04:45
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|28227184
|2007.03.16 04:47
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1726
|2007.03.16 09:36
|1.1726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.81
|28229211
|2007.03.16 05:15
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7919
|0.0000
|0.7942
|2007.03.16 09:17
|0.7942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28231219
|2007.03.16 06:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3288
|0.0000
|1.3265
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-4.50
|28262372
|2007.03.16 09:39
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7951
|0.0000
|0.7974
|2007.03.16 14:00
|0.7974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28262384
|2007.03.16 09:39
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1718
|0.0000
|1.1695
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-16.16
|28262792
|2007.03.16 09:42
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3345
|2007.03.19 08:07
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-3.50
|28262797
|2007.03.16 09:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3320
|0.0000
|1.3297
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|23.00
|28300841
|2007.03.16 14:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7979
|0.0000
|0.8002
|2007.03.19 08:40
|0.7971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-4.00
|28329510
|2007.03.16 16:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1748
|0.0000
|1.1725
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-6.81
|28330533
|2007.03.16 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7949
|0.0000
|0.7972
|2007.03.19 08:39
|0.7972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|23.00
|28338052
|2007.03.16 17:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1760
|0.0000
|1.1783
|2007.03.20 01:45
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|9.76
|28347635
|2007.03.16 18:15
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7948
|0.0000
|0.7925
|2007.03.20 01:33
|0.7988
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-20.00
|28420321
|2007.03.19 07:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3292
|0.0000
|1.3315
|2007.03.19 08:07
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|28432350
|2007.03.19 08:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1779
|0.0000
|1.1756
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.13
|28439004
|2007.03.19 09:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7974
|0.0000
|0.7997
|2007.03.19 13:27
|0.7997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28455247
|2007.03.19 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7978
|0.0000
|0.7955
|2007.03.20 01:32
|0.7987
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-9.00
|28472866
|2007.03.19 12:15
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1754
|0.0000
|1.1731
|2007.03.20 10:24
|1.1762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.40
|28486748
|2007.03.19 13:28
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8001
|0.0000
|0.8024
|2007.03.19 22:29
|0.8024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|11.50
|28543931
|2007.03.19 21:25
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8009
|0.0000
|0.7986
|2007.03.20 01:32
|0.7986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|28547836
|2007.03.19 22:29
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8029
|0.0000
|0.8052
|2007.03.20 04:22
|0.7996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.50
|28548043
|2007.03.19 22:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3303
|0.0000
|1.3326
|2007.03.20 12:45
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|28567211
|2007.03.20 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7998
|0.0000
|0.8021
|2007.03.20 04:22
|0.7997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|28572258
|2007.03.20 01:38
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7968
|0.0000
|0.7991
|2007.03.20 04:19
|0.7991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|28574163
|2007.03.20 01:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1785
|0.0000
|1.1762
|2007.03.20 10:24
|1.1762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.55
|28596186
|2007.03.20 06:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7999
|0.0000
|0.8022
|2007.03.20 17:51
|0.8022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28623204
|2007.03.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3273
|0.0000
|1.3296
|2007.03.20 12:45
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|28625047
|2007.03.20 10:24
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1757
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2007.03.20 11:00
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|28631163
|2007.03.20 11:15
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1707
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2007.03.20 12:31
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|28642818
|2007.03.20 12:31
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2007.03.20 14:12
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|28663030
|2007.03.20 14:12
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1647
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2007.03.20 17:32
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.89
|28687748
|2007.03.20 17:32
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1620
|0.0000
|1.1597
|2007.03.21 12:38
|1.1597
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|9.92
|28696743
|2007.03.20 19:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8029
|0.0000
|0.8052
|2007.03.21 18:22
|0.8052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|11.50
|28698277
|2007.03.20 19:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3338
|2007.03.21 18:18
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|11.50
|28792394
|2007.03.21 13:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1592
|0.0000
|1.1569
|2007.03.21 18:17
|1.1569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.94
|28846396
|2007.03.21 19:05
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3372
|0.0000
|1.3395
|2007.03.21 23:42
|1.3395
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|11.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|325.14
|Closed P/L:
|323.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28571606
|2007.03.20 01:33
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7983
|0.0000
|0.7960
|0.8071
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-44.00
|28675099
|2007.03.20 15:56
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8013
|0.0000
|0.7990
|0.8071
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-58.00
|28415251
|2007.03.19 06:33
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3293
|0.0000
|1.3270
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|-49.00
|28576562
|2007.03.20 02:10
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1785
|0.0000
|1.1808
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-95.56
|28628661
|2007.03.20 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1735
|0.0000
|1.1758
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-147.87
|28631548
|2007.03.20 11:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1704
|0.0000
|1.1727
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-242.13
|28644013
|2007.03.20 12:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1697
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-380.49
|28663182
|2007.03.20 14:13
|buy
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.1643
|0.0000
|1.1666
|1.1564
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|-546.52
|28830934
|2007.03.21 18:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1540
|0.0000
|1.1517
|1.1569
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-12.53
|28832097
|2007.03.21 18:29
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8051
|0.0000
|0.8028
|0.8071
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-40.00
|28832300
|2007.03.21 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3357
|0.0000
|1.3334
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-34.00
|28846376
|2007.03.21 19:05
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8074
|0.0000
|0.8097
|0.8066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-4.00
|28862633
|2007.03.21 22:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3388
|0.0000
|1.3365
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|28871742
|2007.03.22 00:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3399
|0.0000
|1.3422
|1.3389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.72
|-1 665.10
|Floating P/L:
|-1 651.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|323.64
|Floating P/L:
|-1 651.38
|Margin:
|562.50
|Balance:
|2 323.64
|Equity:
|672.26
|Free Margin:
|109.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|413.17
|Gross Loss:
|89.53
|Total Net Profit:
|323.64
|Profit Factor:
|4.61
|Expected Payoff:
|9.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|29.48 (1.36%)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (64.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (72.22%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (68.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (31.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.00
|loss trade:
|-20.24
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.22
|loss trade:
|-8.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (84.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-29.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.29 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.48 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1