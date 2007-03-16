Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1407359 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 02:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282270802007.03.16 04:45balanceDeposit2 000.00
282271842007.03.16 04:47sell0.05usdcad1.17490.00001.17262007.03.16 09:361.17260.000.000.009.81
282292112007.03.16 05:15buy0.05audusd0.79190.00000.79422007.03.16 09:170.79420.000.000.0011.50
282312192007.03.16 06:02sell0.05eurusd1.32880.00001.32652007.03.19 06:331.32970.000.000.30-4.50
282623722007.03.16 09:39buy0.05audusd0.79510.00000.79742007.03.16 14:000.79740.000.000.0011.50
282623842007.03.16 09:39sell0.05usdcad1.17180.00001.16952007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.00-0.18-16.16
282627922007.03.16 09:42buy0.05eurusd1.33220.00001.33452007.03.19 08:071.33150.000.00-0.33-3.50
282627972007.03.16 09:42sell0.10eurusd1.33200.00001.32972007.03.19 06:331.32970.000.000.5923.00
283008412007.03.16 14:00buy0.05audusd0.79790.00000.80022007.03.19 08:400.79710.000.000.06-4.00
283295102007.03.16 16:08sell0.10usdcad1.17480.00001.17252007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.00-0.35-6.81
283305332007.03.16 16:13buy0.10audusd0.79490.00000.79722007.03.19 08:390.79720.000.000.1223.00
283380522007.03.16 17:00buy0.05usdcad1.17600.00001.17832007.03.20 01:451.17830.000.000.229.76
283476352007.03.16 18:15sell0.05audusd0.79480.00000.79252007.03.20 01:330.79880.000.00-0.24-20.00
284203212007.03.19 07:07buy0.10eurusd1.32920.00001.33152007.03.19 08:071.33150.000.000.0023.00
284323502007.03.19 08:19sell0.20usdcad1.17790.00001.17562007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.000.0039.13
284390042007.03.19 09:00buy0.05audusd0.79740.00000.79972007.03.19 13:270.79970.000.000.0011.50
284552472007.03.19 10:36sell0.10audusd0.79780.00000.79552007.03.20 01:320.79870.000.00-0.24-9.00
284728662007.03.19 12:15sell0.05usdcad1.17540.00001.17312007.03.20 10:241.17620.000.00-0.18-3.40
284867482007.03.19 13:28buy0.05audusd0.80010.00000.80242007.03.19 22:290.80240.000.000.0611.50
285439312007.03.19 21:25sell0.20audusd0.80090.00000.79862007.03.20 01:320.79860.000.000.0046.00
285478362007.03.19 22:29buy0.05audusd0.80290.00000.80522007.03.20 04:220.79960.000.000.00-16.50
285480432007.03.19 22:30buy0.05eurusd1.33030.00001.33262007.03.20 12:451.32960.000.000.00-3.50
285672112007.03.20 01:06buy0.10audusd0.79980.00000.80212007.03.20 04:220.79970.000.000.00-1.00
285722582007.03.20 01:38buy0.20audusd0.79680.00000.79912007.03.20 04:190.79910.000.000.0046.00
285741632007.03.20 01:53sell0.10usdcad1.17850.00001.17622007.03.20 10:241.17620.000.000.0019.55
285961862007.03.20 06:00buy0.05audusd0.79990.00000.80222007.03.20 17:510.80220.000.000.0011.50
286232042007.03.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.32730.00001.32962007.03.20 12:451.32960.000.000.0023.00
286250472007.03.20 10:24sell0.05usdcad1.17570.00001.17342007.03.20 11:001.17340.000.000.009.80
286311632007.03.20 11:15sell0.05usdcad1.17070.00001.16842007.03.20 12:311.16840.000.000.009.84
286428182007.03.20 12:31sell0.05usdcad1.16740.00001.16512007.03.20 14:121.16510.000.000.009.87
286630302007.03.20 14:12sell0.05usdcad1.16470.00001.16242007.03.20 17:321.16240.000.000.009.89
286877482007.03.20 17:32sell0.05usdcad1.16200.00001.15972007.03.21 12:381.15970.000.00-0.189.92
286967432007.03.20 19:00buy0.05audusd0.80290.00000.80522007.03.21 18:220.80520.000.000.0611.50
286982772007.03.20 19:15buy0.05eurusd1.33150.00001.33382007.03.21 18:181.33380.000.00-0.3011.50
287923942007.03.21 13:00sell0.05usdcad1.15920.00001.15692007.03.21 18:171.15690.000.000.009.94
288463962007.03.21 19:05buy0.05eurusd1.33720.00001.33952007.03.21 23:421.33950.000.00-0.9111.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.50 325.14
Closed P/L: 323.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
285716062007.03.20 01:33sell0.05audusd0.79830.00000.7960 0.80710.000.00-0.48-44.00
286750992007.03.20 15:56sell0.10audusd0.80130.00000.7990 0.80710.000.00-0.96-58.00
284152512007.03.19 06:33sell0.05eurusd1.32930.00001.3270 1.33910.000.001.38-49.00
285765622007.03.20 02:10buy0.05usdcad1.17850.00001.1808 1.15640.000.000.45-95.56
286286612007.03.20 11:00buy0.10usdcad1.17350.00001.1758 1.15640.000.000.91-147.87
286315482007.03.20 11:17buy0.20usdcad1.17040.00001.1727 1.15640.000.001.80-242.13
286440132007.03.20 12:36buy0.40usdcad1.16740.00001.1697 1.15640.000.003.60-380.49
286631822007.03.20 14:13buy0.80usdcad1.16430.00001.1666 1.15640.000.007.20-546.52
288309342007.03.21 18:27sell0.05usdcad1.15400.00001.1517 1.15690.000.00-0.53-12.53
288320972007.03.21 18:29sell0.20audusd0.80510.00000.8028 0.80710.000.00-1.44-40.00
288323002007.03.21 18:29sell0.10eurusd1.33570.00001.3334 1.33910.000.001.62-34.00
288463762007.03.21 19:05buy0.05audusd0.80740.00000.8097 0.80660.000.000.17-4.00
288626332007.03.21 22:27sell0.20eurusd1.33880.00001.3365 1.33910.000.000.00-6.00
288717422007.03.22 00:00buy0.05eurusd1.33990.00001.3422 1.33890.000.000.00-5.00
  0.00 0.00 13.72 -1 665.10
 Floating P/L: -1 651.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 323.64 Floating P/L: -1 651.38 Margin: 562.50
Balance: 2 323.64 Equity: 672.26 Free Margin: 109.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 413.17 Gross Loss: 89.53 Total Net Profit: 323.64
Profit Factor: 4.61 Expected Payoff: 9.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 29.48 (1.36%)  
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (72.22%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (68.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (31.43%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: -20.24
Average profit trade: 17.22 loss trade: -8.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (84.29) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-29.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.29 (8) consecutive loss (count): -29.48 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1