Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1407359 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 20, 11:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282270802007.03.16 04:45balanceDeposit2 000.00
282271842007.03.16 04:47sell0.05usdcad1.17490.00001.17262007.03.16 09:361.17260.000.000.009.81
282292112007.03.16 05:15buy0.05audusd0.79190.00000.79422007.03.16 09:170.79420.000.000.0011.50
282312192007.03.16 06:02sell0.05eurusd1.32880.00001.32652007.03.19 06:331.32970.000.000.30-4.50
282623722007.03.16 09:39buy0.05audusd0.79510.00000.79742007.03.16 14:000.79740.000.000.0011.50
282623842007.03.16 09:39sell0.05usdcad1.17180.00001.16952007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.00-0.18-16.16
282627922007.03.16 09:42buy0.05eurusd1.33220.00001.33452007.03.19 08:071.33150.000.00-0.33-3.50
282627972007.03.16 09:42sell0.10eurusd1.33200.00001.32972007.03.19 06:331.32970.000.000.5923.00
283008412007.03.16 14:00buy0.05audusd0.79790.00000.80022007.03.19 08:400.79710.000.000.06-4.00
283295102007.03.16 16:08sell0.10usdcad1.17480.00001.17252007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.00-0.35-6.81
283305332007.03.16 16:13buy0.10audusd0.79490.00000.79722007.03.19 08:390.79720.000.000.1223.00
283380522007.03.16 17:00buy0.05usdcad1.17600.00001.17832007.03.20 01:451.17830.000.000.229.76
283476352007.03.16 18:15sell0.05audusd0.79480.00000.79252007.03.20 01:330.79880.000.00-0.24-20.00
284203212007.03.19 07:07buy0.10eurusd1.32920.00001.33152007.03.19 08:071.33150.000.000.0023.00
284323502007.03.19 08:19sell0.20usdcad1.17790.00001.17562007.03.19 10:011.17560.000.000.0039.13
284390042007.03.19 09:00buy0.05audusd0.79740.00000.79972007.03.19 13:270.79970.000.000.0011.50
284552472007.03.19 10:36sell0.10audusd0.79780.00000.79552007.03.20 01:320.79870.000.00-0.24-9.00
284728662007.03.19 12:15sell0.05usdcad1.17540.00001.17312007.03.20 10:241.17620.000.00-0.18-3.40
284867482007.03.19 13:28buy0.05audusd0.80010.00000.80242007.03.19 22:290.80240.000.000.0611.50
285439312007.03.19 21:25sell0.20audusd0.80090.00000.79862007.03.20 01:320.79860.000.000.0046.00
285478362007.03.19 22:29buy0.05audusd0.80290.00000.80522007.03.20 04:220.79960.000.000.00-16.50
285672112007.03.20 01:06buy0.10audusd0.79980.00000.80212007.03.20 04:220.79970.000.000.00-1.00
285722582007.03.20 01:38buy0.20audusd0.79680.00000.79912007.03.20 04:190.79910.000.000.0046.00
285741632007.03.20 01:53sell0.10usdcad1.17850.00001.17622007.03.20 10:241.17620.000.000.0019.55
286250472007.03.20 10:24sell0.05usdcad1.17570.00001.17342007.03.20 11:001.17340.000.000.009.80
  0.00 0.00 -0.17 210.18
Closed P/L: 210.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
285716062007.03.20 01:33sell0.05audusd0.79830.00000.7960 0.80070.000.000.00-12.00
285961862007.03.20 06:00buy0.05audusd0.79990.00000.8022 0.80030.000.000.002.00
284152512007.03.19 06:33sell0.05eurusd1.32930.00001.3270 1.32910.000.000.301.00
285480432007.03.19 22:30buy0.05eurusd1.33030.00001.3326 1.32890.000.000.00-7.00
285765622007.03.20 02:10buy0.05usdcad1.17850.00001.1808 1.17020.000.000.00-35.46
286232042007.03.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.32730.00001.3296 1.32890.000.000.0016.00
286286612007.03.20 11:00buy0.10usdcad1.17350.00001.1758 1.17020.000.000.00-28.20
286311632007.03.20 11:15sell0.05usdcad1.17070.00001.1684 1.17060.000.000.000.43
286315482007.03.20 11:17buy0.20usdcad1.17040.00001.1727 1.17020.000.000.00-3.42
  0.00 0.00 0.30 -66.65
 Floating P/L: -66.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 210.01 Floating P/L: -66.35 Margin: 137.50
Balance: 2 210.01 Equity: 2 143.66 Free Margin: 2 006.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 296.04 Gross Loss: 86.03 Total Net Profit: 210.01
Profit Factor: 3.44 Expected Payoff: 8.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 29.48 (1.36%)  
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: -20.24
Average profit trade: 21.15 loss trade: -8.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (56.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-29.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 69.06 (3) consecutive loss (count): -29.48 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1