|Account: 1407359
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 20, 11:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28227080
|2007.03.16 04:45
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|28227184
|2007.03.16 04:47
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1726
|2007.03.16 09:36
|1.1726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.81
|28229211
|2007.03.16 05:15
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7919
|0.0000
|0.7942
|2007.03.16 09:17
|0.7942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28231219
|2007.03.16 06:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3288
|0.0000
|1.3265
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-4.50
|28262372
|2007.03.16 09:39
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7951
|0.0000
|0.7974
|2007.03.16 14:00
|0.7974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28262384
|2007.03.16 09:39
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1718
|0.0000
|1.1695
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-16.16
|28262792
|2007.03.16 09:42
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3345
|2007.03.19 08:07
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-3.50
|28262797
|2007.03.16 09:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3320
|0.0000
|1.3297
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|23.00
|28300841
|2007.03.16 14:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7979
|0.0000
|0.8002
|2007.03.19 08:40
|0.7971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-4.00
|28329510
|2007.03.16 16:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1748
|0.0000
|1.1725
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-6.81
|28330533
|2007.03.16 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7949
|0.0000
|0.7972
|2007.03.19 08:39
|0.7972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|23.00
|28338052
|2007.03.16 17:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1760
|0.0000
|1.1783
|2007.03.20 01:45
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|9.76
|28347635
|2007.03.16 18:15
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7948
|0.0000
|0.7925
|2007.03.20 01:33
|0.7988
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-20.00
|28420321
|2007.03.19 07:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3292
|0.0000
|1.3315
|2007.03.19 08:07
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|28432350
|2007.03.19 08:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1779
|0.0000
|1.1756
|2007.03.19 10:01
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.13
|28439004
|2007.03.19 09:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7974
|0.0000
|0.7997
|2007.03.19 13:27
|0.7997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|28455247
|2007.03.19 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7978
|0.0000
|0.7955
|2007.03.20 01:32
|0.7987
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-9.00
|28472866
|2007.03.19 12:15
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1754
|0.0000
|1.1731
|2007.03.20 10:24
|1.1762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.40
|28486748
|2007.03.19 13:28
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8001
|0.0000
|0.8024
|2007.03.19 22:29
|0.8024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|11.50
|28543931
|2007.03.19 21:25
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8009
|0.0000
|0.7986
|2007.03.20 01:32
|0.7986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|28547836
|2007.03.19 22:29
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8029
|0.0000
|0.8052
|2007.03.20 04:22
|0.7996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.50
|28567211
|2007.03.20 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7998
|0.0000
|0.8021
|2007.03.20 04:22
|0.7997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|28572258
|2007.03.20 01:38
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7968
|0.0000
|0.7991
|2007.03.20 04:19
|0.7991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|28574163
|2007.03.20 01:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1785
|0.0000
|1.1762
|2007.03.20 10:24
|1.1762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.55
|28625047
|2007.03.20 10:24
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1757
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2007.03.20 11:00
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|210.18
|Closed P/L:
|210.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28571606
|2007.03.20 01:33
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7983
|0.0000
|0.7960
|0.8007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|28596186
|2007.03.20 06:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7999
|0.0000
|0.8022
|0.8003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|28415251
|2007.03.19 06:33
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3293
|0.0000
|1.3270
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.00
|28548043
|2007.03.19 22:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3303
|0.0000
|1.3326
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|28576562
|2007.03.20 02:10
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1785
|0.0000
|1.1808
|1.1702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.46
|28623204
|2007.03.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3273
|0.0000
|1.3296
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|28628661
|2007.03.20 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1735
|0.0000
|1.1758
|1.1702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.20
|28631163
|2007.03.20 11:15
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1707
|0.0000
|1.1684
|1.1706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|28631548
|2007.03.20 11:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1704
|0.0000
|1.1727
|1.1702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-66.65
|Floating P/L:
|-66.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|210.01
|Floating P/L:
|-66.35
|Margin:
|137.50
|Balance:
|2 210.01
|Equity:
|2 143.66
|Free Margin:
|2 006.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|296.04
|Gross Loss:
|86.03
|Total Net Profit:
|210.01
|Profit Factor:
|3.44
|Expected Payoff:
|8.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|29.48 (1.36%)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.00
|loss trade:
|-20.24
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.15
|loss trade:
|-8.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (56.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-29.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|69.06 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.48 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1