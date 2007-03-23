Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1412350 Name: Fuck Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
290973302007.03.23 14:15sell0.10gbpusdm1.96211.97211.96012007.03.23 14:411.96010.000.000.002.00
290932502007.03.23 14:01sell0.10gbpusdm1.96271.97271.96072007.03.23 14:151.96240.000.000.000.30
290953662007.03.23 14:06sell0.20gbpusdm1.96451.97451.96252007.03.23 14:151.96250.000.000.004.00
290733962007.03.23 11:11sell0.10gbpusdm1.96351.97351.96152007.03.23 14:011.96350.000.000.000.00
290776442007.03.23 12:04sell0.20gbpusdm1.96531.97531.96332007.03.23 14:001.96480.000.000.001.00
290827812007.03.23 12:34sell0.30gbpusdm1.96711.97711.96512007.03.23 14:001.96510.000.000.006.00
288942672007.03.22 06:30buy0.10eurusdm1.33921.32921.34122007.03.23 12:331.33400.000.00-0.06-5.20
288998622007.03.22 07:10buy0.20eurusdm1.33741.32741.33942007.03.23 12:331.33400.000.00-0.12-6.80
289158782007.03.22 09:50buy0.30eurusdm1.33561.32561.33762007.03.23 12:331.33380.000.00-0.18-5.40
289754952007.03.22 16:42buy0.50eurusdm1.33371.32371.33572007.03.23 12:331.33380.000.00-0.300.50
289853332007.03.22 17:16buy0.80eurusdm1.33191.32191.33392007.03.23 12:331.33390.000.00-0.4816.00
290591922007.03.23 09:25sell0.10gbpusdm1.96421.97421.96222007.03.23 11:111.96400.000.000.000.20
290670202007.03.23 10:21sell0.20gbpusdm1.96601.97601.96402007.03.23 11:111.96400.000.000.004.00
290504882007.03.23 08:54buy0.10gbpusdm1.96651.95651.96852007.03.23 09:251.96430.000.000.00-2.20
290539772007.03.23 09:10buy0.20gbpusdm1.96411.95411.96612007.03.23 09:251.96440.000.000.000.60
290558912007.03.23 09:15buy0.30gbpusdm1.96231.95231.96432007.03.23 09:251.96430.000.000.006.00
290344112007.03.23 06:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.96351.97351.96152007.03.23 08:541.96660.000.000.00-3.10
290365842007.03.23 06:34sell0.20gbpusdm1.96531.97531.96332007.03.23 08:541.96680.000.000.00-3.00
290474232007.03.23 08:26sell0.30gbpusdm1.96711.97711.96512007.03.23 08:541.96690.000.000.000.60
290488372007.03.23 08:40sell0.50gbpusdm1.96891.97891.96692007.03.23 08:541.96690.000.000.0010.00
289858582007.03.22 17:16sell0.10gbpusdm1.96131.97131.95932007.03.23 03:501.96310.000.000.00-1.80
289911512007.03.22 17:40sell0.20gbpusdm1.96311.97311.96112007.03.23 03:501.96300.000.000.010.20
289947382007.03.22 18:19sell0.30gbpusdm1.96491.97491.96292007.03.23 03:491.96290.000.000.016.00
289149572007.03.22 09:45buy0.20gbpusdm1.97031.96031.97232007.03.22 17:161.96150.000.000.00-17.60
289301292007.03.22 11:46buy0.30gbpusdm1.96851.95851.97052007.03.22 17:161.96140.000.000.00-21.30
289727152007.03.22 16:34buy0.50gbpusdm1.96511.95511.96712007.03.22 17:161.96150.000.000.00-18.00
289765062007.03.22 16:43buy0.80gbpusdm1.96331.95331.96532007.03.22 17:161.96160.000.000.00-13.60
289117262007.03.22 09:31buy0.10gbpusdm1.97211.96211.97412007.03.22 17:151.96210.000.000.00-10.00
288870692007.03.22 03:49buy0.10gbpusdm1.96881.95881.97082007.03.22 09:301.97080.000.000.002.00
288960482007.03.22 06:43buy0.20gbpusdm1.96701.95701.96902007.03.22 09:301.96900.000.000.004.00
288868062007.03.22 03:38balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.12 -44.60
Closed P/L: -45.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
290825902007.03.23 12:33buy0.10eurusdm1.33431.32431.3363 1.32890.000.00-0.06-5.40
290904882007.03.23 13:48buy0.20eurusdm1.33251.32251.3345 1.32890.000.00-0.12-7.20
290978692007.03.23 14:17buy0.30eurusdm1.33071.32071.3327 1.32890.000.00-0.18-5.40
291043612007.03.23 14:44buy0.50eurusdm1.32891.31891.3309 1.32890.000.00-0.300.00
291035882007.03.23 14:41sell0.10gbpusdm1.95941.96941.9574 1.96240.000.000.00-3.00
291067092007.03.23 14:52sell0.20gbpusdm1.96121.97121.9592 1.96240.000.000.01-2.40
291154682007.03.23 16:00sell0.30gbpusdm1.96301.97301.9610 1.96240.000.000.011.80
  0.00 0.00 -0.64 -21.60
 Floating P/L: -22.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -45.72 Floating P/L: -22.24 Margin: 85.00
Balance: 454.28 Equity: 432.04 Free Margin: 347.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.64 Gross Loss: 108.36 Total Net Profit: -45.72
Profit Factor: 0.58 Expected Payoff: -1.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 74.50 Maximal Drawdown: 80.50 (15.91%) Relative Drawdown: 15.91% (80.50)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.52 loss trade: -21.30
Average profit trade: 3.48 loss trade: -9.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (13.30) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-80.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 19.92 (4) consecutive loss (count): -80.50 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2