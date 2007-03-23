|Account: 1412350
|Name: Fuck
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29097330
|2007.03.23 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9621
|1.9721
|1.9601
|2007.03.23 14:41
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|29093250
|2007.03.23 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|1.9727
|1.9607
|2007.03.23 14:15
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|29095366
|2007.03.23 14:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9645
|1.9745
|1.9625
|2007.03.23 14:15
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|29073396
|2007.03.23 11:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9635
|1.9735
|1.9615
|2007.03.23 14:01
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29077644
|2007.03.23 12:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9653
|1.9753
|1.9633
|2007.03.23 14:00
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|29082781
|2007.03.23 12:34
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9671
|1.9771
|1.9651
|2007.03.23 14:00
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|28894267
|2007.03.22 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3392
|1.3292
|1.3412
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-5.20
|28899862
|2007.03.22 07:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3374
|1.3274
|1.3394
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-6.80
|28915878
|2007.03.22 09:50
|buy
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.3356
|1.3256
|1.3376
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-5.40
|28975495
|2007.03.22 16:42
|buy
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3337
|1.3237
|1.3357
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|0.50
|28985333
|2007.03.22 17:16
|buy
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3319
|1.3219
|1.3339
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|16.00
|29059192
|2007.03.23 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9642
|1.9742
|1.9622
|2007.03.23 11:11
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|29067020
|2007.03.23 10:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9660
|1.9760
|1.9640
|2007.03.23 11:11
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|29050488
|2007.03.23 08:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9665
|1.9565
|1.9685
|2007.03.23 09:25
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|29053977
|2007.03.23 09:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9641
|1.9541
|1.9661
|2007.03.23 09:25
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|29055891
|2007.03.23 09:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9623
|1.9523
|1.9643
|2007.03.23 09:25
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|29034411
|2007.03.23 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9635
|1.9735
|1.9615
|2007.03.23 08:54
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|29036584
|2007.03.23 06:34
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9653
|1.9753
|1.9633
|2007.03.23 08:54
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|29047423
|2007.03.23 08:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9671
|1.9771
|1.9651
|2007.03.23 08:54
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|29048837
|2007.03.23 08:40
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9689
|1.9789
|1.9669
|2007.03.23 08:54
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28985858
|2007.03.22 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9613
|1.9713
|1.9593
|2007.03.23 03:50
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|28991151
|2007.03.22 17:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9631
|1.9731
|1.9611
|2007.03.23 03:50
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.20
|28994738
|2007.03.22 18:19
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9649
|1.9749
|1.9629
|2007.03.23 03:49
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.00
|28914957
|2007.03.22 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9703
|1.9603
|1.9723
|2007.03.22 17:16
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.60
|28930129
|2007.03.22 11:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9685
|1.9585
|1.9705
|2007.03.22 17:16
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|28972715
|2007.03.22 16:34
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9651
|1.9551
|1.9671
|2007.03.22 17:16
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|28976506
|2007.03.22 16:43
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|1.9533
|1.9653
|2007.03.22 17:16
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.60
|28911726
|2007.03.22 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9721
|1.9621
|1.9741
|2007.03.22 17:15
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|28887069
|2007.03.22 03:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9688
|1.9588
|1.9708
|2007.03.22 09:30
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|28896048
|2007.03.22 06:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9670
|1.9570
|1.9690
|2007.03.22 09:30
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|28886806
|2007.03.22 03:38
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-44.60
|Closed P/L:
|-45.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29082590
|2007.03.23 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3343
|1.3243
|1.3363
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-5.40
|29090488
|2007.03.23 13:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3325
|1.3225
|1.3345
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-7.20
|29097869
|2007.03.23 14:17
|buy
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.3307
|1.3207
|1.3327
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-5.40
|29104361
|2007.03.23 14:44
|buy
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3289
|1.3189
|1.3309
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|0.00
|29103588
|2007.03.23 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9594
|1.9694
|1.9574
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|29106709
|2007.03.23 14:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9612
|1.9712
|1.9592
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.40
|29115468
|2007.03.23 16:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|1.9730
|1.9610
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|1.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-21.60
|Floating P/L:
|-22.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-45.72
|Floating P/L:
|-22.24
|Margin:
|85.00
|Balance:
|454.28
|Equity:
|432.04
|Free Margin:
|347.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.64
|Gross Loss:
|108.36
|Total Net Profit:
|-45.72
|Profit Factor:
|0.58
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|74.50
|Maximal Drawdown:
|80.50 (15.91%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.91% (80.50)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.52
|loss trade:
|-21.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.48
|loss trade:
|-9.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (13.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-80.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|19.92 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-80.50 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2