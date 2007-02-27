Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1383346 Name: QuikPips Currency: USD 2007 February 28, 05:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
251639912007.02.27 19:02sell5.00audusdm0.79160.78970.72162007.02.28 05:000.78810.000.00-1.20175.00
 300004WaveRider
249708552007.02.27 01:31sell5.00audjpym95.5993.5888.592007.02.28 04:0093.330.000.00-6.55953.91
 300002WaveRider
249751502007.02.27 02:00sell5.00eurjpym158.67156.85151.672007.02.28 01:10156.850.000.00-5.60767.22
 300010WaveRider[sl]
249661102007.02.27 01:00sell5.00gbpjpym236.51232.65229.512007.02.28 01:05232.650.000.00-13.251 628.28
 300013WaveRider[sl]
249660522007.02.27 01:00sell5.00usdjpym120.50118.69113.512007.02.28 00:30118.420.000.00-7.15878.23
 300018WaveRider
249751702007.02.27 02:00sell5.00chfjpym97.8797.2390.872007.02.28 00:2697.220.000.00-1.68274.56
 300005WaveRider
  0.00 0.00 -35.43 4 677.20
Closed P/L: 4 641.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 641.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 13 240.39 Equity: 13 240.39 Free Margin: 13 240.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 641.77 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4 641.77
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 773.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 615.03 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 773.63 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (4 641.77) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 641.77 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0