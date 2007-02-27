Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
251599982007.02.27 18:33buy1.10gbpusd1.96471.95961.97222007.02.27 20:131.96060.000.000.00-451.00
 71317130TVPP
251296082007.02.27 15:53buy0.10gbpusd1.96571.96061.97322007.02.27 20:131.96060.000.000.00-51.00
 71317130TVPP[sl]
251124292007.02.27 14:42buy0.10gbpusd1.96581.96071.97332007.02.27 15:531.96540.000.000.00-4.00
 71317130TVPP
251165062007.02.27 15:01buy1.10gbpusd1.96471.95961.97222007.02.27 15:531.96530.000.000.0066.00
 71317130TVPP
251057432007.02.27 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96591.96081.97342007.02.27 14:421.96550.000.000.00-4.00
 71317130TVPP
251068942007.02.27 14:06buy1.10gbpusd1.96481.95971.97232007.02.27 14:421.96550.000.000.0077.00
 71317130TVPP
249961342007.02.27 06:01buy1.00gbpusd1.96321.95811.97072007.02.27 07:331.95930.000.000.00-390.00
 71317130TVPP
249855802007.02.27 04:01buy0.10gbpusd1.96431.95921.97182007.02.27 07:331.95920.000.000.00-51.00
 71317130TVPP[sl]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -808.00
Closed P/L: -808.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -808.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 708.04 Equity: 2 708.04 Free Margin: 2 708.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 143.00 Gross Loss: 951.00 Total Net Profit: -808.00
Profit Factor: 0.15 Expected Payoff: -101.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 808.00 Maximal Drawdown: 808.00 (22.98%) Relative Drawdown: 22.98% (808.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 77.00 loss trade: -451.00
Average profit trade: 71.50 loss trade: -158.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (77.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-506.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 77.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -506.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2