|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25159998
|2007.02.27 18:33
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9596
|1.9722
|2007.02.27 20:13
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-451.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|25129608
|2007.02.27 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9606
|1.9732
|2007.02.27 20:13
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|71317130
|TVPP[sl]
|25112429
|2007.02.27 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|1.9607
|1.9733
|2007.02.27 15:53
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|25116506
|2007.02.27 15:01
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9596
|1.9722
|2007.02.27 15:53
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|25105743
|2007.02.27 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9608
|1.9734
|2007.02.27 14:42
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|25106894
|2007.02.27 14:06
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9597
|1.9723
|2007.02.27 14:42
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|24996134
|2007.02.27 06:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9581
|1.9707
|2007.02.27 07:33
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|24985580
|2007.02.27 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|1.9592
|1.9718
|2007.02.27 07:33
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|71317130
|TVPP[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-808.00
|Closed P/L:
|-808.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-808.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 708.04
|Equity:
|2 708.04
|Free Margin:
|2 708.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|143.00
|Gross Loss:
|951.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-808.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.15
|Expected Payoff:
|-101.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|808.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|808.00 (22.98%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.98% (808.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|77.00
|loss trade:
|-451.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|71.50
|loss trade:
|-158.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (77.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-506.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-506.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2