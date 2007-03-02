North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 7, 17:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79019592007.03.02 05:18sell2.20eurusd1.31711.33521.31432007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.003.30-154.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79330982007.03.02 19:20sell4.40eurusd1.31891.33521.31612007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.006.60484.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79367852007.03.05 01:01sell8.80eurusd1.32071.33521.31792007.03.05 02:421.31790.000.000.002 464.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79425332007.03.05 02:42buy2.60eurusd1.31771.29961.32052007.03.05 07:221.31640.000.000.00-338.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79456282007.03.05 03:28buy5.20eurusd1.31591.29961.31872007.03.05 07:221.31660.000.000.00364.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79468012007.03.05 03:43buy10.40eurusd1.31371.29921.31652007.03.05 07:211.31650.000.000.002 912.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79584582007.03.05 07:23sell2.90eurusd1.31651.33461.31372007.03.05 09:011.31370.000.000.00812.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79650202007.03.05 09:01sell3.00eurusd1.31341.33151.31062007.03.05 12:051.31250.000.000.00270.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79675492007.03.05 09:33sell6.00eurusd1.31531.33161.31252007.03.05 12:041.31250.000.000.001 680.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79733632007.03.05 12:05buy3.30eurusd1.31201.29391.31482007.03.05 17:021.31090.000.000.00-363.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79760812007.03.05 13:35buy6.60eurusd1.31021.29391.31302007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.00594.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79793542007.03.05 14:48buy13.20eurusd1.30831.29381.31112007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.003 696.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79857142007.03.05 17:02buy3.70eurusd1.31121.29311.31402007.03.06 09:441.31210.000.00-13.69333.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79936132007.03.05 18:50buy7.40eurusd1.30941.29311.31222007.03.06 09:441.31220.000.00-27.382 072.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80259122007.03.06 09:44buy4.00eurusd1.31251.29441.31532007.03.06 21:281.31150.000.000.00-400.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80301652007.03.06 12:00buy8.00eurusd1.31071.29441.31352007.03.06 21:281.31160.000.000.00720.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80431372007.03.06 16:00buy16.00eurusd1.30891.29441.31172007.03.06 21:271.31170.000.000.004 480.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80519282007.03.06 21:28buy4.60eurusd1.31181.29371.31462007.03.07 17:171.31460.000.00-17.021 288.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -48.19 20 914.00
Closed P/L: 20 865.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20 865.81 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 39 097.23 Equity: 39 097.23 Free Margin: 39 097.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 22 117.51 Gross Loss: 1 251.70 Total Net Profit: 20 865.81
Profit Factor: 17.67 Expected Payoff: 1159.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 400.00 (1.05%) Relative Drawdown: 1.39% (338.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 4 480.00 loss trade: -400.00
Average profit trade: 1 579.82 loss trade: -312.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (7 052.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-400.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 563.93 (4) consecutive loss (count): -400.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1