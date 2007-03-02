|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 6, 00:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7901959
|2007.03.02 05:18
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3352
|1.3143
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|-154.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7933098
|2007.03.02 19:20
|sell
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3352
|1.3161
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|484.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7936785
|2007.03.05 01:01
|sell
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3352
|1.3179
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 464.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7942533
|2007.03.05 02:42
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.2996
|1.3205
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7945628
|2007.03.05 03:28
|buy
|5.20
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.2996
|1.3187
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|364.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7946801
|2007.03.05 03:43
|buy
|10.40
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.2992
|1.3165
|2007.03.05 07:21
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 912.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7958458
|2007.03.05 07:23
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3346
|1.3137
|2007.03.05 09:01
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|812.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7965020
|2007.03.05 09:01
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3315
|1.3106
|2007.03.05 12:05
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7967549
|2007.03.05 09:33
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3316
|1.3125
|2007.03.05 12:04
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7973363
|2007.03.05 12:05
|buy
|3.30
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.2939
|1.3148
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7976081
|2007.03.05 13:35
|buy
|6.60
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.2939
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7979354
|2007.03.05 14:48
|buy
|13.20
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.2938
|1.3111
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 696.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|12 421.00
|Closed P/L:
|12 430.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7985714
|2007.03.05 17:02
|buy
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.3112
|1.2931
|1.3140
|1.3088
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|-888.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7993613
|2007.03.05 18:50
|buy
|7.40
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.2931
|1.3122
|1.3088
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|-444.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.07
|-1 332.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1 373.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 430.90
|Floating P/L:
|-1 373.07
|Margin:
|2 908.20
|Balance:
|30 662.32
|Equity:
|29 289.25
|Free Margin:
|26 381.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13 282.60
|Gross Loss:
|851.70
|Total Net Profit:
|12 430.90
|Profit Factor:
|15.60
|Expected Payoff:
|1035.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|363.00 (1.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.39% (338.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 696.00
|loss trade:
|-363.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 475.84
|loss trade:
|-283.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (7 052.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-363.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7 052.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-363.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1