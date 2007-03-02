North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 6, 00:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79019592007.03.02 05:18sell2.20eurusd1.31711.33521.31432007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.003.30-154.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79330982007.03.02 19:20sell4.40eurusd1.31891.33521.31612007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.006.60484.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79367852007.03.05 01:01sell8.80eurusd1.32071.33521.31792007.03.05 02:421.31790.000.000.002 464.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79425332007.03.05 02:42buy2.60eurusd1.31771.29961.32052007.03.05 07:221.31640.000.000.00-338.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79456282007.03.05 03:28buy5.20eurusd1.31591.29961.31872007.03.05 07:221.31660.000.000.00364.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79468012007.03.05 03:43buy10.40eurusd1.31371.29921.31652007.03.05 07:211.31650.000.000.002 912.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79584582007.03.05 07:23sell2.90eurusd1.31651.33461.31372007.03.05 09:011.31370.000.000.00812.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79650202007.03.05 09:01sell3.00eurusd1.31341.33151.31062007.03.05 12:051.31250.000.000.00270.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79675492007.03.05 09:33sell6.00eurusd1.31531.33161.31252007.03.05 12:041.31250.000.000.001 680.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79733632007.03.05 12:05buy3.30eurusd1.31201.29391.31482007.03.05 17:021.31090.000.000.00-363.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79760812007.03.05 13:35buy6.60eurusd1.31021.29391.31302007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.00594.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79793542007.03.05 14:48buy13.20eurusd1.30831.29381.31112007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.003 696.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 9.90 12 421.00
Closed P/L: 12 430.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79857142007.03.05 17:02buy3.70eurusd1.31121.29311.3140 1.30880.000.00-13.69-888.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79936132007.03.05 18:50buy7.40eurusd1.30941.29311.3122 1.30880.000.00-27.38-444.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 -41.07 -1 332.00
 Floating P/L: -1 373.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 430.90 Floating P/L: -1 373.07 Margin: 2 908.20
Balance: 30 662.32 Equity: 29 289.25 Free Margin: 26 381.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 282.60 Gross Loss: 851.70 Total Net Profit: 12 430.90
Profit Factor: 15.60 Expected Payoff: 1035.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 363.00 (1.17%) Relative Drawdown: 1.39% (338.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 696.00 loss trade: -363.00
Average profit trade: 1 475.84 loss trade: -283.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (7 052.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-363.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 052.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -363.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1