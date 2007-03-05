|Account: 58738
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 7, 22:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2767436
|2007.03.05 16:03
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3130
|1.3101
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2767420
|2007.03.05 16:02
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3129
|1.3094
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767291
|2007.03.05 15:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3128
|1.3087
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767250
|2007.03.05 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3127
|1.3080
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2766760
|2007.03.05 14:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.3126
|1.3073
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2768442
|2007.03.05 18:34
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3064
|1.3099
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2768299
|2007.03.05 17:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.3064
|1.3105
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2768001
|2007.03.05 16:56
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3065
|1.3112
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2767970
|2007.03.05 16:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3066
|1.3119
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769499
|2007.03.05 23:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3050
|1.3097
|2007.03.06 01:06
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2768574
|2007.03.05 18:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3051
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 01:06
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769818
|2007.03.06 01:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3057
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 01:13
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2769772
|2007.03.06 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3059
|1.3112
|2007.03.06 01:14
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770271
|2007.03.06 03:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3062
|1.3097
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2770032
|2007.03.06 02:03
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3063
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769999
|2007.03.06 01:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3063
|1.3110
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769844
|2007.03.06 01:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3064
|1.3117
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770417
|2007.03.06 03:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3059
|1.3112
|2007.03.06 05:03
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2770858
|2007.03.06 05:55
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3072
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2770718
|2007.03.06 05:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3073
|1.3120
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770706
|2007.03.06 05:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3073
|1.3126
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771240
|2007.03.06 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3096
|1.3069
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2771184
|2007.03.06 07:43
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3070
|1.3111
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771162
|2007.03.06 07:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3072
|1.3119
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771152
|2007.03.06 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3072
|1.3125
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771577
|2007.03.06 08:44
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3148
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 11:00
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2771484
|2007.03.06 08:27
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3147
|1.3106
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2771400
|2007.03.06 08:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3147
|1.3100
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2771378
|2007.03.06 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3146
|1.3093
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2772330
|2007.03.06 11:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3150
|1.3103
|2007.03.06 13:42
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2772252
|2007.03.06 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3149
|1.3096
|2007.03.06 14:31
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2772821
|2007.03.06 14:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3137
|1.3090
|2007.03.06 15:00
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2772793
|2007.03.06 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3092
|1.3135
|1.3082
|2007.03.06 15:00
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773054
|2007.03.06 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3085
|1.3128
|1.3075
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[sl]
|2774275
|2007.03.06 20:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3136
|1.3107
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773322
|2007.03.06 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3135
|1.3094
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773672
|2007.03.06 17:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3136
|1.3101
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773073
|2007.03.06 15:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3134
|1.3087
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2774617
|2007.03.06 22:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3084
|1.3131
|2007.03.07 00:01
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2774472
|2007.03.06 21:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3085
|1.3138
|2007.03.07 00:01
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2775400
|2007.03.07 02:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.3088
|1.3135
|2007.03.07 05:26
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2774893
|2007.03.07 00:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3089
|1.3142
|2007.03.07 05:26
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2775933
|2007.03.07 05:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3175
|1.3122
|2007.03.07 06:13
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776084
|2007.03.07 06:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3161
|1.3114
|2007.03.07 08:09
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776078
|2007.03.07 06:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3160
|1.3107
|2007.03.07 08:09
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776533
|2007.03.07 08:33
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3155
|1.3114
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776464
|2007.03.07 08:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3154
|1.3107
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776403
|2007.03.07 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3154
|1.3101
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2777500
|2007.03.07 14:03
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3160
|1.3131
|2007.03.07 14:14
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2777413
|2007.03.07 13:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3159
|1.3124
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2777349
|2007.03.07 13:16
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3158
|1.3117
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776800
|2007.03.07 09:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.3157
|1.3110
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776797
|2007.03.07 09:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3156
|1.3103
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|9.50
|Closed P/L:
|9.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|286.46
|Equity:
|286.46
|Free Margin:
|286.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|96.20
|Gross Loss:
|86.94
|Total Net Profit:
|9.26
|Profit Factor:
|1.11
|Expected Payoff:
|0.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|10.02
|Maximal Drawdown:
|49.50 (15.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.63% (49.50)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (48.28%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (54.72%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (45.28%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.00
|loss trade:
|-17.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.32
|loss trade:
|-3.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (11.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-49.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|18.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-49.50 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2