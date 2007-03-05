Gimex Group

Account: 58738 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 5, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27632202007.03.05 01:13buy0.16eurusd1.31811.31621.31912007.03.05 01:181.31910.000.000.0016.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27629492007.03.05 00:43buy0.08eurusd1.31881.31631.31982007.03.05 01:181.31900.000.000.001.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
27627722007.03.05 00:28buy0.04eurusd1.31951.31641.32052007.03.05 01:181.31890.000.000.00-2.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
27627222007.03.05 00:27buy0.02eurusd1.32011.31641.32112007.03.05 01:181.31910.000.000.00-2.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
27626362007.03.05 00:07buy0.01eurusd1.32081.31651.32182007.03.05 01:181.31890.000.000.00-1.90
 4342010.3DS buy order
27632792007.03.05 01:18sell0.01eurusd1.31851.32281.31752007.03.05 01:431.31750.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27634142007.03.05 01:43sell0.01eurusd1.31711.32141.31612007.03.05 02:251.31610.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27636082007.03.05 02:25sell0.01eurusd1.31571.32001.31472007.03.05 02:421.31470.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27636682007.03.05 02:42sell0.01eurusd1.31431.31861.31332007.03.05 02:431.31330.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27637102007.03.05 02:43sell0.02eurusd1.31371.31741.31272007.03.05 02:521.31270.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27637082007.03.05 02:43sell0.01eurusd1.31301.31731.31202007.03.05 02:521.31280.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27638872007.03.05 03:24sell0.08eurusd1.31401.31651.31302007.03.05 06:131.31650.000.000.00-20.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27639992007.03.05 04:41sell0.16eurusd1.31471.31661.31372007.03.05 06:131.31630.000.000.00-25.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
27637762007.03.05 02:52sell0.01eurusd1.31231.31661.31132007.03.05 06:131.31660.000.000.00-4.30
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27638792007.03.05 03:23sell0.04eurusd1.31341.31671.31262007.03.05 06:131.31640.000.000.00-12.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
27638032007.03.05 02:56sell0.02eurusd1.31301.31671.31202007.03.05 06:131.31670.000.000.00-7.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27642432007.03.05 06:31sell0.02eurusd1.31701.32071.31602007.03.05 07:321.31600.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27641762007.03.05 06:13sell0.01eurusd1.31631.32061.31532007.03.05 07:321.31600.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27646402007.03.05 08:01buy0.08eurusd1.31411.31161.31512007.03.05 08:331.31510.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27645692007.03.05 07:59buy0.04eurusd1.31481.31171.31582007.03.05 08:331.31500.000.000.000.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
27645122007.03.05 07:48buy0.02eurusd1.31551.31181.31652007.03.05 08:331.31460.000.000.00-1.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
27644682007.03.05 07:32buy0.01eurusd1.31611.31181.31712007.03.05 08:331.31460.000.000.00-1.50
 4342010.3DS buy order
27649672007.03.05 08:34sell0.02eurusd1.31581.31951.31482007.03.05 08:411.31480.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27649492007.03.05 08:33sell0.01eurusd1.31521.31951.31422007.03.05 08:411.31480.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27651122007.03.05 08:57sell0.02eurusd1.31531.31901.31432007.03.05 09:001.31430.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27650152007.03.05 08:41sell0.01eurusd1.31461.31891.31362007.03.05 09:001.31470.000.000.00-0.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27651862007.03.05 09:04sell0.02eurusd1.31491.31861.31392007.03.05 09:261.31390.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27651612007.03.05 09:00sell0.01eurusd1.31421.31851.31322007.03.05 09:261.31380.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27658132007.03.05 10:52sell0.02eurusd1.31401.31771.31302007.03.05 11:031.31300.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27652922007.03.05 09:26sell0.01eurusd1.31341.31771.31242007.03.05 11:041.31330.000.000.000.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27658902007.03.05 11:05buy0.02eurusd1.31221.30851.31322007.03.05 11:321.31320.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27658602007.03.05 11:04buy0.01eurusd1.31291.30861.31392007.03.05 11:321.31320.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
27660092007.03.05 11:32sell0.01eurusd1.31291.31721.31192007.03.05 12:021.31190.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27661142007.03.05 12:02sell0.01eurusd1.31151.31581.31052007.03.05 12:331.31050.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27662642007.03.05 12:33sell0.01eurusd1.31011.31441.30912007.03.05 12:421.30910.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27664592007.03.05 13:05sell0.04eurusd1.31021.31331.30922007.03.05 13:461.30920.000.000.004.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27664232007.03.05 12:54sell0.02eurusd1.30951.31321.30852007.03.05 13:461.30940.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27663412007.03.05 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.30891.31321.30792007.03.05 13:461.30940.000.000.00-0.50
 4342010.3DS sell order
27666842007.03.05 14:03sell0.02eurusd1.30961.31331.30862007.03.05 14:111.30860.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27666012007.03.05 13:46sell0.01eurusd1.30901.31331.30802007.03.05 14:111.30870.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27674362007.03.05 16:03sell0.16eurusd1.31111.31301.31012007.03.05 16:511.31010.000.000.0016.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27674202007.03.05 16:02sell0.08eurusd1.31041.31291.30942007.03.05 16:511.31080.000.000.00-3.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27672912007.03.05 15:52sell0.04eurusd1.30971.31281.30872007.03.05 16:511.31100.000.000.00-5.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27672502007.03.05 15:47sell0.02eurusd1.30901.31271.30802007.03.05 16:511.31080.000.000.00-3.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
27667602007.03.05 14:11sell0.01eurusd1.30831.31261.30732007.03.05 16:511.31100.000.000.00-2.70
 4342010.3DS sell order
27684422007.03.05 18:34buy0.08eurusd1.30891.30641.30992007.03.05 18:521.30990.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27682992007.03.05 17:50buy0.04eurusd1.30951.30641.31052007.03.05 18:521.30900.000.000.00-2.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
27680012007.03.05 16:56buy0.02eurusd1.31021.30651.31122007.03.05 18:521.30910.000.000.00-2.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27679702007.03.05 16:51buy0.01eurusd1.31091.30661.31192007.03.05 18:521.30900.000.000.00-1.90
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.70
Closed P/L: -20.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27685742007.03.05 18:52buy0.01eurusd1.30941.30511.3104 1.30890.000.000.00-0.50
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.50
 Floating P/L: -0.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -20.70 Floating P/L: -0.50 Margin: 3.27
Balance: 280.40 Equity: 279.90 Free Margin: 276.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 79.60 Gross Loss: 100.30 Total Net Profit: -20.70
Profit Factor: 0.79 Expected Payoff: -0.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 51.80 Maximal Drawdown: 69.40 (21.78%) Relative Drawdown: 21.78% (69.40)
 
Total Trades: 49 Short Positions (won %): 34 (67.65%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (61.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (38.78%)
Largest profit trade: 16.00 loss trade: -25.60
Average profit trade: 2.65 loss trade: -5.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (14.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-69.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18.30 (3) consecutive loss (count): -69.30 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3