MIG Investments SA

Account: 183656 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 13, 14:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50387702007.03.12 09:20balanceDeposit20 000.00
50388222007.03.12 09:23buy0.10eurusd1.31311.29501.31592007.03.12 10:161.31590.000.000.0028.00
50403682007.03.12 10:16buy0.10eurusd1.31631.29821.31912007.03.12 16:131.31910.000.000.0028.00
50522992007.03.12 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.31951.30141.32232007.03.13 12:171.31840.000.00-0.75-11.00
50572662007.03.12 19:41buy0.20eurusd1.31761.30131.32042007.03.13 12:171.31860.000.00-1.5020.00
50704842007.03.13 09:42buy0.40eurusd1.31581.30131.31862007.03.13 12:161.31860.000.000.00112.00
50741102007.03.13 12:17buy0.10eurusd1.31871.30061.32152007.03.13 14:041.32150.000.000.0028.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.25 205.00
Closed P/L: 202.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50776022007.03.13 14:04buy0.10eurusd1.32171.30361.3245 1.32130.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -4.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 202.75 Floating P/L: -4.00 Margin: 132.17
Balance: 20 202.75 Equity: 20 198.75 Free Margin: 20 066.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 214.50 Gross Loss: 11.75 Total Net Profit: 202.75
Profit Factor: 18.26 Expected Payoff: 33.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 11.75 (0.06%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -11.75
Average profit trade: 42.90 loss trade: -11.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (186.50) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-11.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 186.50 (4) consecutive loss (count): -11.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1