|Account: 183656
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 13, 14:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5038770
|2007.03.12 09:20
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|5038822
|2007.03.12 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.2950
|1.3159
|2007.03.12 10:16
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|5040368
|2007.03.12 10:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.2982
|1.3191
|2007.03.12 16:13
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|5052299
|2007.03.12 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3014
|1.3223
|2007.03.13 12:17
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-11.00
|5057266
|2007.03.12 19:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3013
|1.3204
|2007.03.13 12:17
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|20.00
|5070484
|2007.03.13 09:42
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3013
|1.3186
|2007.03.13 12:16
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|5074110
|2007.03.13 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3006
|1.3215
|2007.03.13 14:04
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|205.00
|Closed P/L:
|202.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5077602
|2007.03.13 14:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3217
|1.3036
|1.3245
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|202.75
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Margin:
|132.17
|Balance:
|20 202.75
|Equity:
|20 198.75
|Free Margin:
|20 066.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|214.50
|Gross Loss:
|11.75
|Total Net Profit:
|202.75
|Profit Factor:
|18.26
|Expected Payoff:
|33.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|11.75 (0.06%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-11.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.90
|loss trade:
|-11.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (186.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-11.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|186.50 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1