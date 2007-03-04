Velocity4x

Account: 9007330 Name: Toccatafx Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 15:40
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
1618695 2007.03.04 23:23 buy 0.70 gbpusd 1.9430 1.9249 1.9458 2007.03.05 07:10 1.9249 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 267.00
1618819 2007.03.04 23:27 buy 1.40 gbpusd 1.9412 1.9249 1.9440 2007.03.05 07:10 1.9249 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 282.00
1632487 2007.03.05 07:10 sell 0.30 gbpusd 1.9249 1.9430 1.9221 2007.03.05 07:18 1.9221 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.00
1632880 2007.03.05 07:18 sell 0.30 gbpusd 1.9218 1.9399 1.9190 2007.03.05 11:26 1.9208 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
1632990 2007.03.05 07:22 sell 0.60 gbpusd 1.9236 1.9399 1.9208 2007.03.05 11:26 1.9208 0.00 0.00 0.00 168.00
1637546 2007.03.05 11:26 sell 0.30 gbpusd 1.9206 1.9387 1.9178 2007.03.05 13:10 1.9193 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.00
1638390 2007.03.05 12:04 sell 0.60 gbpusd 1.9224 1.9387 1.9196 2007.03.05 13:09 1.9196 0.00 0.00 0.00 168.00
1639412 2007.03.05 13:10 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.9194 1.9013 1.9222 2007.03.05 14:38 1.9222 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.00
1642058 2007.03.05 14:38 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.9225 1.9044 1.9253 2007.03.05 14:53 1.9253 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.00
1642488 2007.03.05 14:53 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.9256 1.9075 1.9284 2007.03.06 02:30 1.9266 0.00 0.00 1.50 30.00
1644438 2007.03.05 16:15 buy 0.60 gbpusd 1.9238 1.9075 1.9266 2007.03.06 02:30 1.9266 0.00 0.00 3.00 168.00
1651555 2007.03.06 02:30 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9271 1.9090 1.9299 2007.03.06 04:19 1.9299 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.00
1652735 2007.03.06 04:20 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9307 1.9126 1.9335 2007.03.06 20:18 1.9313 0.00 0.00 0.00 24.00
1652767 2007.03.06 04:20 buy 0.80 gbpusd 1.9284 1.9121 1.9312 2007.03.06 20:18 1.9312 0.00 0.00 0.00 224.00
1665603 2007.03.06 20:19 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9317 1.9136 1.9345 2007.03.06 22:30 1.9327 0.00 0.00 2.00 40.00
1666404 2007.03.06 21:20 buy 0.80 gbpusd 1.9299 1.9136 1.9327 2007.03.06 22:30 1.9327 0.00 0.00 4.00 224.00
1667082 2007.03.06 22:30 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9329 1.9148 1.9357 2007.03.06 23:10 1.9357 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.00
  0.00 0.00 10.50 -1 958.00
Closed P/L: -1 947.50
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
1667585 2007.03.06 23:10 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9359 1.9178 1.9387   1.9306 0.00 0.00 8.00 -212.00
1669463 2007.03.07 01:00 buy 0.80 gbpusd 1.9341 1.9178 1.9369   1.9306 0.00 0.00 16.00 -280.00
  0.00 0.00 24.00 -492.00
  Floating P/L: -468.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 947.50 Floating P/L: -468.00 Margin: 2 321.64
Balance: 3 328.10 Equity: 2 860.10 Free Margin: 538.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 601.50 Gross Loss: 3 549.00 Total Net Profit: -1 947.50
Profit Factor: 0.45 Expected Payoff: -114.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 549.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3 549.00 (67.27%) Relative Drawdown: 67.27% (3 549.00)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 228.00 loss trade: -2 282.00
Average profit trade: 106.77 loss trade: -1 774.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (1 601.50) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3 549.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 601.50 (15) consecutive loss (count): -3 549.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 2