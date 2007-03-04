|Account: 9007330
|Name: Toccatafx
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 15:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1618695
|2007.03.04 23:23
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9430
|1.9249
|1.9458
|2007.03.05 07:10
|1.9249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 267.00
|1618819
|2007.03.04 23:27
|buy
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.9412
|1.9249
|1.9440
|2007.03.05 07:10
|1.9249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 282.00
|1632487
|2007.03.05 07:10
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9249
|1.9430
|1.9221
|2007.03.05 07:18
|1.9221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|1632880
|2007.03.05 07:18
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9218
|1.9399
|1.9190
|2007.03.05 11:26
|1.9208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1632990
|2007.03.05 07:22
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9236
|1.9399
|1.9208
|2007.03.05 11:26
|1.9208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|1637546
|2007.03.05 11:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9206
|1.9387
|1.9178
|2007.03.05 13:10
|1.9193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|1638390
|2007.03.05 12:04
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9224
|1.9387
|1.9196
|2007.03.05 13:09
|1.9196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|1639412
|2007.03.05 13:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9194
|1.9013
|1.9222
|2007.03.05 14:38
|1.9222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|1642058
|2007.03.05 14:38
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9225
|1.9044
|1.9253
|2007.03.05 14:53
|1.9253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|1642488
|2007.03.05 14:53
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9256
|1.9075
|1.9284
|2007.03.06 02:30
|1.9266
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|30.00
|1644438
|2007.03.05 16:15
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9238
|1.9075
|1.9266
|2007.03.06 02:30
|1.9266
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|168.00
|1651555
|2007.03.06 02:30
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9271
|1.9090
|1.9299
|2007.03.06 04:19
|1.9299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1652735
|2007.03.06 04:20
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9307
|1.9126
|1.9335
|2007.03.06 20:18
|1.9313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1652767
|2007.03.06 04:20
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9284
|1.9121
|1.9312
|2007.03.06 20:18
|1.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|1665603
|2007.03.06 20:19
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9317
|1.9136
|1.9345
|2007.03.06 22:30
|1.9327
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|40.00
|1666404
|2007.03.06 21:20
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9299
|1.9136
|1.9327
|2007.03.06 22:30
|1.9327
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|224.00
|1667082
|2007.03.06 22:30
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9329
|1.9148
|1.9357
|2007.03.06 23:10
|1.9357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|-1 958.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 947.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1667585
|2007.03.06 23:10
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9359
|1.9178
|1.9387
|1.9306
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|-212.00
|1669463
|2007.03.07 01:00
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9178
|1.9369
|1.9306
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|-280.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|-492.00
|Floating P/L:
|-468.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 947.50
|Floating P/L:
|-468.00
|Margin:
|2 321.64
|Balance:
|3 328.10
|Equity:
|2 860.10
|Free Margin:
|538.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 601.50
|Gross Loss:
|3 549.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 947.50
|Profit Factor:
|0.45
|Expected Payoff:
|-114.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 549.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 549.00 (67.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|67.27% (3 549.00)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|228.00
|loss trade:
|-2 282.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|106.77
|loss trade:
|-1 774.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (1 601.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3 549.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 601.50 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 549.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|2