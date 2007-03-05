|Account: 651770
|Name: V12 beta test
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|810254
|2007.03.05 18:23
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|810294
|2007.03.05 18:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.2914
|1.3123
|2007.03.06 07:44
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.80
|814084
|2007.03.06 07:44
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.2944
|1.3153
|2007.03.06 19:26
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|816335
|2007.03.06 10:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.2944
|1.3135
|2007.03.06 19:25
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|818968
|2007.03.06 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.2944
|1.3117
|2007.03.06 19:25
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|822040
|2007.03.06 19:26
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.2936
|1.3145
|2007.03.07 15:17
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|14.00
|829147
|2007.03.07 15:17
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.2967
|1.3176
|2007.03.07 19:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|830933
|2007.03.07 19:26
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.2997
|1.3206
|2007.03.09 02:53
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-13.00
|833522
|2007.03.08 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.2997
|1.3188
|2007.03.09 02:53
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-9.00
|836733
|2007.03.08 13:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.2996
|1.3169
|2007.03.09 02:53
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|20.00
|836870
|2007.03.08 14:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.2996
|1.3151
|2007.03.09 02:53
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|112.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.68
|202.30
|Closed P/L:
|194.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|838489
|2007.03.09 02:53
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.2974
|1.3183
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-20.50
|840158
|2007.03.09 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.2971
|1.3162
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-20.00
|840375
|2007.03.09 13:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.2970
|1.3143
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-2.00
|840564
|2007.03.09 13:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.2970
|1.3125
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|68.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|25.50
|Floating P/L:
|20.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|194.62
|Floating P/L:
|20.10
|Margin:
|983.30
|Balance:
|5 194.62
|Equity:
|5 214.72
|Free Margin:
|4 231.43
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|223.52
|Gross Loss:
|28.90
|Total Net Profit:
|194.62
|Profit Factor:
|7.73
|Expected Payoff:
|19.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|24.40 (0.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.47% (24.40)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|108.80
|loss trade:
|-14.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.93
|loss trade:
|-9.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (154.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-24.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|154.80 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2