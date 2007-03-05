Multibank

Account: 651770 Name: V12 beta test Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8102542007.03.05 18:23balanceDeposit5 000.00
8102942007.03.05 18:45buy0.01eurusd1.30951.29141.31232007.03.06 07:441.31230.000.00-0.082.80
8140842007.03.06 07:44buy0.05eurusd1.31251.29441.31532007.03.06 19:261.31160.000.000.00-4.50
8163352007.03.06 10:02buy0.10eurusd1.31071.29441.31352007.03.06 19:251.31170.000.000.0010.00
8189682007.03.06 14:00buy0.20eurusd1.30891.29441.31172007.03.06 19:251.31170.000.000.0056.00
8220402007.03.06 19:26buy0.05eurusd1.31171.29361.31452007.03.07 15:171.31450.000.00-0.4014.00
8291472007.03.07 15:17buy0.05eurusd1.31481.29671.31762007.03.07 19:261.31760.000.000.0014.00
8309332007.03.07 19:26buy0.05eurusd1.31781.29971.32062007.03.09 02:531.31520.000.00-1.60-13.00
8335222007.03.08 08:33buy0.10eurusd1.31601.29971.31882007.03.09 02:531.31510.000.00-0.80-9.00
8367332007.03.08 13:57buy0.20eurusd1.31411.29961.31692007.03.09 02:531.31510.000.00-1.6020.00
8368702007.03.08 14:15buy0.40eurusd1.31231.29961.31512007.03.09 02:531.31510.000.00-3.20112.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.68 202.30
Closed P/L: 194.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8384892007.03.09 02:53buy0.05eurusd1.31551.29741.3183 1.31140.000.00-0.36-20.50
8401582007.03.09 13:30buy0.10eurusd1.31341.29711.3162 1.31140.000.00-0.72-20.00
8403752007.03.09 13:38buy0.20eurusd1.31151.29701.3143 1.31140.000.00-1.44-2.00
8405642007.03.09 13:51buy0.40eurusd1.30971.29701.3125 1.31140.000.00-2.8868.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.40 25.50
 Floating P/L: 20.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 194.62 Floating P/L: 20.10 Margin: 983.30
Balance: 5 194.62 Equity: 5 214.72 Free Margin: 4 231.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 223.52 Gross Loss: 28.90 Total Net Profit: 194.62
Profit Factor: 7.73 Expected Payoff: 19.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 24.40 (0.47%) Relative Drawdown: 0.47% (24.40)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 108.80 loss trade: -14.60
Average profit trade: 31.93 loss trade: -9.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (154.80) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-24.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 154.80 (4) consecutive loss (count): -24.40 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2