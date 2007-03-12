|Account: 421785
|Name: NF_V12
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 13, 08:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8241780
|2007.03.12 11:55
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|8242224
|2007.03.12 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6786
|0.6705
|0.6799
|2007.03.12 14:21
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.19
|8248096
|2007.03.12 14:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6802
|0.6721
|0.6815
|2007.03.12 14:30
|0.6815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.10
|8251749
|2007.03.12 15:15
|buy
|1.60
|chfjpy
|95.63
|95.02
|95.84
|2007.03.12 16:13
|95.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.18
|8248882
|2007.03.12 14:30
|buy
|0.80
|chfjpy
|95.78
|95.02
|95.99
|2007.03.12 16:13
|95.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.26
|8245969
|2007.03.12 13:36
|buy
|0.40
|chfjpy
|95.93
|95.02
|96.14
|2007.03.12 16:13
|95.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.34
|8245690
|2007.03.12 13:27
|buy
|0.20
|chfjpy
|96.10
|95.04
|96.31
|2007.03.12 16:13
|95.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.34
|8242107
|2007.03.12 12:02
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|96.25
|95.04
|96.46
|2007.03.12 16:13
|95.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.59
|8248859
|2007.03.12 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6818
|0.6737
|0.6831
|2007.03.12 16:13
|0.6831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.05
|8251796
|2007.03.12 15:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.2989
|1.3175
|2007.03.12 16:46
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|8242209
|2007.03.12 12:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.2991
|1.3195
|2007.03.12 16:46
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|8257511
|2007.03.12 16:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6824
|0.6753
|0.6837
|2007.03.12 18:04
|0.6834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.58
|8256041
|2007.03.12 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6834
|0.6753
|0.6847
|2007.03.12 18:07
|0.6832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.86
|8261685
|2007.03.12 18:53
|sell
|0.40
|chfjpy
|96.04
|96.95
|95.83
|2007.03.13 06:12
|95.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|71.55
|8256809
|2007.03.12 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|chfjpy
|95.89
|96.95
|95.68
|2007.03.13 06:12
|95.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|6.82
|8256030
|2007.03.12 16:13
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|95.74
|96.95
|95.53
|2007.03.13 06:12
|95.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-8.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|213.56
|Closed P/L:
|209.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8260685
|2007.03.12 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6834
|0.6753
|0.6847
|0.6826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-15.44
|8262845
|2007.03.12 19:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6824
|0.6753
|0.6837
|0.6826
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|7.72
|8257843
|2007.03.12 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.2997
|1.3201
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-5.00
|8277362
|2007.03.13 06:12
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|95.78
|96.99
|95.57
|95.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|8278532
|2007.03.13 07:20
|sell
|0.20
|chfjpy
|95.93
|96.99
|95.72
|95.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|2.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|209.51
|Floating P/L:
|0.50
|Margin:
|154.42
|Balance:
|5 209.51
|Equity:
|5 210.01
|Free Margin:
|5 055.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|415.00
|Gross Loss:
|205.49
|Total Net Profit:
|209.51
|Profit Factor:
|2.02
|Expected Payoff:
|13.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|192.53 (3.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.68% (192.53)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (58.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|177.18
|loss trade:
|-61.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|46.11
|loss trade:
|-34.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (112.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-192.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|227.47 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-192.53 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2