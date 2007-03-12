North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 421785 Name: NF_V12 Currency: USD 2007 March 13, 08:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82417802007.03.12 11:55balanceDeposit5 000.00
82422242007.03.12 12:05buy0.10eurgbp0.67860.67050.67992007.03.12 14:210.67990.000.000.0025.19
82480962007.03.12 14:21buy0.10eurgbp0.68020.67210.68152007.03.12 14:300.68150.000.000.0025.10
82517492007.03.12 15:15buy1.60chfjpy95.6395.0295.842007.03.12 16:1395.760.000.000.00177.18
82488822007.03.12 14:30buy0.80chfjpy95.7895.0295.992007.03.12 16:1395.740.000.000.00-27.26
82459692007.03.12 13:36buy0.40chfjpy95.9395.0296.142007.03.12 16:1395.750.000.000.00-61.34
82456902007.03.12 13:27buy0.20chfjpy96.1095.0496.312007.03.12 16:1395.740.000.000.00-61.34
82421072007.03.12 12:02buy0.10chfjpy96.2595.0496.462007.03.12 16:1395.750.000.000.00-42.59
82488592007.03.12 14:30buy0.10eurgbp0.68180.67370.68312007.03.12 16:130.68310.000.000.0025.05
82517962007.03.12 15:16buy0.20eurusd1.31521.29891.31752007.03.12 16:461.31750.000.000.0046.00
82422092007.03.12 12:04buy0.10eurusd1.31721.29911.31952007.03.12 16:461.31750.000.000.003.00
82575112007.03.12 16:39buy0.20eurgbp0.68240.67530.68372007.03.12 18:040.68340.000.000.0038.58
82560412007.03.12 16:14buy0.10eurgbp0.68340.67530.68472007.03.12 18:070.68320.000.000.00-3.86
82616852007.03.12 18:53sell0.40chfjpy96.0496.9595.832007.03.13 06:1295.830.000.00-2.3171.55
82568092007.03.12 16:26sell0.20chfjpy95.8996.9595.682007.03.13 06:1295.850.000.00-1.166.82
82560302007.03.12 16:13sell0.10chfjpy95.7496.9595.532007.03.13 06:1295.840.000.00-0.58-8.52
  0.00 0.00 -4.05 213.56
Closed P/L: 209.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82606852007.03.12 18:09buy0.10eurgbp0.68340.67530.6847 0.68260.000.00-0.58-15.44
82628452007.03.12 19:53buy0.20eurgbp0.68240.67530.6837 0.68260.000.00-1.167.72
82578432007.03.12 16:46buy0.10eurusd1.31781.29971.3201 1.31730.000.00-0.37-5.00
82773622007.03.13 06:12sell0.10chfjpy95.7896.9995.57 95.820.000.000.00-3.41
82785322007.03.13 07:20sell0.20chfjpy95.9396.9995.72 95.820.000.000.0018.74
  0.00 0.00 -2.11 2.61
 Floating P/L: 0.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 209.51 Floating P/L: 0.50 Margin: 154.42
Balance: 5 209.51 Equity: 5 210.01 Free Margin: 5 055.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 415.00 Gross Loss: 205.49 Total Net Profit: 209.51
Profit Factor: 2.02 Expected Payoff: 13.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 192.53 (3.68%) Relative Drawdown: 3.68% (192.53)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (58.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 177.18 loss trade: -61.34
Average profit trade: 46.11 loss trade: -34.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (112.63) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-192.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 227.47 (3) consecutive loss (count): -192.53 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2