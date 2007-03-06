Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 06:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
266567832007.03.06 08:09sell2.80eurusdm1.31321.32771.31042007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0078.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
265811882007.03.06 04:03sell1.40eurusdm1.31141.32771.30862007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0014.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
264084022007.03.05 16:58sell0.70eurusdm1.30951.32761.30672007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.41-6.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
267003592007.03.06 12:41buy0.70eurusdm1.31041.29231.31322007.03.06 23:121.31320.000.00-0.4619.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
268505862007.03.07 07:08buy1.40eurusdm1.31151.29521.31432007.03.07 13:031.31430.000.000.0039.20
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
267934762007.03.06 23:12buy0.70eurusdm1.31341.29531.31622007.03.07 13:031.31430.000.000.006.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
268803692007.03.07 13:03buy0.70eurusdm1.31451.29641.31732007.03.07 19:251.31730.000.000.0019.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
270752262007.03.08 14:20buy5.60eurusdm1.31201.29931.31482007.03.09 02:511.31480.000.00-3.67156.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
270660072007.03.08 13:58buy2.80eurusdm1.31381.29931.31662007.03.09 02:511.31470.000.00-1.8325.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
270050022007.03.08 08:35buy1.40eurusdm1.31561.29931.31842007.03.09 02:511.31480.000.00-0.92-11.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
269166102007.03.07 19:25buy0.70eurusdm1.31751.29941.32032007.03.09 02:511.31470.000.00-1.84-19.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 -8.31 322.00
Closed P/L: 313.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
271663802007.03.09 02:51buy0.80eurusdm1.31491.29681.3177 1.31510.000.000.001.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.60
 Floating P/L: 1.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 313.69 Floating P/L: 1.60 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 5 942.07 Equity: 5 943.67 Free Margin: 5 903.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 353.14 Gross Loss: 39.45 Total Net Profit: 313.69
Profit Factor: 8.95 Expected Payoff: 28.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 33.56 (0.56%) Relative Drawdown: 0.56% (33.56)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 153.13 loss trade: -21.44
Average profit trade: 44.14 loss trade: -13.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (260.74) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-33.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 260.74 (6) consecutive loss (count): -33.56 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2