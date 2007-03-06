|Account: 1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 06:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26656783
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|2.80
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|1.3277
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|26581188
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|1.3277
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26408402
|2007.03.05 16:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3095
|1.3276
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-6.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26850586
|2007.03.07 07:08
|buy
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|1.2952
|1.3143
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|26880369
|2007.03.07 13:03
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.07 19:25
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27075226
|2007.03.08 14:20
|buy
|5.60
|eurusdm
|1.3120
|1.2993
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|156.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27066007
|2007.03.08 13:58
|buy
|2.80
|eurusdm
|1.3138
|1.2993
|1.3166
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|25.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27005002
|2007.03.08 08:35
|buy
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|-11.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|26916610
|2007.03.07 19:25
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|-19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.31
|322.00
|Closed P/L:
|313.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27166380
|2007.03.09 02:51
|buy
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3149
|1.2968
|1.3177
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|Floating P/L:
|1.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|313.69
|Floating P/L:
|1.60
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|5 942.07
|Equity:
|5 943.67
|Free Margin:
|5 903.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|353.14
|Gross Loss:
|39.45
|Total Net Profit:
|313.69
|Profit Factor:
|8.95
|Expected Payoff:
|28.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|33.56 (0.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.56% (33.56)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|153.13
|loss trade:
|-21.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.14
|loss trade:
|-13.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (260.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-33.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|260.74 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33.56 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2