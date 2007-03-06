Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 8, 06:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
266567832007.03.06 08:09sell2.80eurusdm1.31321.32771.31042007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0078.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
265811882007.03.06 04:03sell1.40eurusdm1.31141.32771.30862007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0014.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
264084022007.03.05 16:58sell0.70eurusdm1.30951.32761.30672007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.41-6.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
267003592007.03.06 12:41buy0.70eurusdm1.31041.29231.31322007.03.06 23:121.31320.000.00-0.4619.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
268505862007.03.07 07:08buy1.40eurusdm1.31151.29521.31432007.03.07 13:031.31430.000.000.0039.20
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
267934762007.03.06 23:12buy0.70eurusdm1.31341.29531.31622007.03.07 13:031.31430.000.000.006.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
268803692007.03.07 13:03buy0.70eurusdm1.31451.29641.31732007.03.07 19:251.31730.000.000.0019.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.05 170.80
Closed P/L: 170.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
269166102007.03.07 19:25buy0.70eurusdm1.31751.29941.3203 1.31730.000.00-1.38-1.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 -1.38 -1.40
 Floating P/L: -2.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 170.75 Floating P/L: -2.78 Margin: 35.00
Balance: 5 799.13 Equity: 5 796.35 Free Margin: 5 761.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 176.64 Gross Loss: 5.89 Total Net Profit: 170.75
Profit Factor: 29.99 Expected Payoff: 24.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.89 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (5.89)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 78.40 loss trade: -5.89
Average profit trade: 29.44 loss trade: -5.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (84.24) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 92.40 (2) consecutive loss (count): -5.89 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1