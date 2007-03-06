|Account: 1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 8, 06:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26656783
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|2.80
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|1.3277
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|26581188
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|1.3277
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26408402
|2007.03.05 16:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3095
|1.3276
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-6.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26850586
|2007.03.07 07:08
|buy
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|1.2952
|1.3143
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|26880369
|2007.03.07 13:03
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.07 19:25
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|170.80
|Closed P/L:
|170.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26916610
|2007.03.07 19:25
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|-1.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|-1.40
|Floating P/L:
|-2.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|170.75
|Floating P/L:
|-2.78
|Margin:
|35.00
|Balance:
|5 799.13
|Equity:
|5 796.35
|Free Margin:
|5 761.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|176.64
|Gross Loss:
|5.89
|Total Net Profit:
|170.75
|Profit Factor:
|29.99
|Expected Payoff:
|24.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.89 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (5.89)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|78.40
|loss trade:
|-5.89
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.44
|loss trade:
|-5.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (84.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|92.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.89 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1