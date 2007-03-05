Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 7, 06:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
264084022007.03.05 16:58sell0.70eurusdm1.30951.32761.30672007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.41-6.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
265811882007.03.06 04:03sell1.40eurusdm1.31141.32771.30862007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0014.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
266567832007.03.06 08:09sell2.80eurusdm1.31321.32771.31042007.03.06 12:411.31040.000.000.0078.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
267003592007.03.06 12:41buy0.70eurusdm1.31041.29231.31322007.03.06 23:121.31320.000.00-0.4619.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.05 105.70
Closed P/L: 105.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
267934762007.03.06 23:12buy0.70eurusdm1.31341.29531.3162 1.31250.000.000.00-6.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.30
 Floating P/L: -6.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 105.65 Floating P/L: -6.30 Margin: 35.00
Balance: 5 734.03 Equity: 5 727.73 Free Margin: 5 692.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 111.54 Gross Loss: 5.89 Total Net Profit: 105.65
Profit Factor: 18.94 Expected Payoff: 26.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.89 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (5.89)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 78.40 loss trade: -5.89
Average profit trade: 37.18 loss trade: -5.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (92.40) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 92.40 (2) consecutive loss (count): -5.89 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1