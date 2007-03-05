|Account: 1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 7, 06:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26408402
|2007.03.05 16:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3095
|1.3276
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-6.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26581188
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|1.40
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|1.3277
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26656783
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|2.80
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|1.3277
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|105.70
|Closed P/L:
|105.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.70
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|Floating P/L:
|-6.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|105.65
|Floating P/L:
|-6.30
|Margin:
|35.00
|Balance:
|5 734.03
|Equity:
|5 727.73
|Free Margin:
|5 692.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.54
|Gross Loss:
|5.89
|Total Net Profit:
|105.65
|Profit Factor:
|18.94
|Expected Payoff:
|26.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.89 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (5.89)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|78.40
|loss trade:
|-5.89
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.18
|loss trade:
|-5.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (92.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|92.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.89 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1