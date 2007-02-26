|Account: 14456
|Name: Lulu Mac 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 1, 01:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|633608
|2007.02.26 10:23
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|636873
|2007.02.27 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3205
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|637703
|2007.02.27 09:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3163
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|638985
|2007.02.27 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3217
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|640413
|2007.02.27 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3244
|0.0000
|1.3268
|2007.02.27 19:00
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|641518
|2007.02.27 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3249
|2007.02.27 19:00
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|642575
|2007.02.27 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3252
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2007.02.28 15:30
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-36.00
|644314
|2007.02.27 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3234
|0.0000
|1.3258
|2007.02.28 15:30
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-18.00
|645810
|2007.02.28 03:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3215
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2007.02.28 15:29
|1.3219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|648013
|2007.02.28 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3220
|2007.02.28 15:29
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|650416
|2007.02.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|0.0000
|1.3244
|2007.02.28 18:50
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|651369
|2007.02.28 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3205
|0.0000
|1.3229
|2007.02.28 18:50
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|110.00
|Closed P/L:
|108.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|648629
|2007.02.28 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3169
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-34.00
|650208
|2007.02.28 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|0.0000
|1.3187
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-16.00
|654159
|2007.02.28 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3205
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|-48.00
|Floating P/L:
|-44.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|108.34
|Floating P/L:
|-44.01
|Margin:
|396.33
|Balance:
|10 108.34
|Equity:
|10 064.33
|Free Margin:
|9 668.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|164.00
|Gross Loss:
|55.66
|Total Net Profit:
|108.34
|Profit Factor:
|2.95
|Expected Payoff:
|9.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.66 (0.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.55% (55.66)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-36.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.22
|loss trade:
|-27.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (134.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-55.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|134.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.66 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2