Tradex Swiss AG

Account: 14151 Name: Gabi Guta 12 Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6192172007.02.19 11:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
6192282007.02.19 11:44sell0.10eurusd1.31390.00001.31172007.02.20 09:591.31590.000.000.44-20.00
6202422007.02.19 22:22sell0.10eurusd1.31590.00001.31372007.02.20 09:591.31580.000.000.441.00
6207892007.02.20 03:48buy0.10eurusd1.31660.00001.31882007.02.21 15:201.31470.000.00-0.82-19.00
6208812007.02.20 04:29sell0.10eurusd1.31800.00001.31582007.02.20 09:591.31580.000.000.0022.00
6213502007.02.20 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.31550.00001.31332007.02.20 10:391.31330.000.000.0022.00
6213772007.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.31460.00001.31682007.02.21 15:201.31480.000.00-0.822.00
6214402007.02.20 10:39sell0.10eurusd1.31300.00001.31082007.02.21 13:171.31290.000.000.441.00
6215312007.02.20 11:37sell0.10eurusd1.31500.00001.31282007.02.21 13:171.31280.000.000.4422.00
6248722007.02.21 13:17sell0.10eurusd1.31270.00001.31052007.02.21 15:321.31250.000.000.002.00
6249192007.02.21 13:33buy0.10eurusd1.31260.00001.31482007.02.21 15:201.31480.000.000.0022.00
6252232007.02.21 15:18sell0.10eurusd1.31470.00001.31252007.02.21 15:321.31250.000.000.0022.00
6252852007.02.21 15:32sell0.10eurusd1.31190.00001.30972007.02.22 09:321.31170.000.001.322.00
6259332007.02.21 21:12sell0.10eurusd1.31390.00001.31172007.02.22 09:321.31170.000.001.3222.00
6272592007.02.22 09:32sell0.10eurusd1.31120.00001.30902007.02.22 09:571.30900.000.000.0022.00
6273752007.02.22 09:57sell0.10eurusd1.30870.00001.30652007.02.23 11:371.31050.000.000.44-18.00
6282102007.02.22 15:04sell0.10eurusd1.31070.00001.30852007.02.23 11:371.31050.000.000.442.00
6287872007.02.22 18:21buy0.10eurusd1.31280.00001.31502007.02.23 15:001.31300.000.00-0.822.00
6287882007.02.22 18:21sell0.10eurusd1.31270.00001.31052007.02.23 11:371.31050.000.000.4422.00
6309502007.02.23 11:05buy0.10eurusd1.31080.00001.31302007.02.23 15:001.31300.000.000.0022.00
6310932007.02.23 11:37sell0.10eurusd1.31020.00001.30802007.02.23 18:041.31610.000.000.00-59.00
6315752007.02.23 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.31220.00001.31002007.02.23 18:041.31600.000.000.00-38.00
6315862007.02.23 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.31310.00001.31532007.02.23 16:251.31530.000.000.0022.00
6317352007.02.23 16:07sell0.10eurusd1.31420.00001.31202007.02.23 18:041.31610.000.000.00-19.00
6317792007.02.23 16:25buy0.10eurusd1.31560.00001.31782007.02.23 17:191.31780.000.000.0022.00
6318442007.02.23 16:50sell0.20eurusd1.31620.00001.31402007.02.23 18:041.31600.000.000.004.00
6319532007.02.23 17:19buy0.10eurusd1.31810.00001.32032007.02.26 01:031.31800.000.00-0.82-1.00
6319642007.02.23 17:23sell0.40eurusd1.31820.00001.31602007.02.23 18:041.31600.000.000.0088.00
6320372007.02.23 18:04buy0.10eurusd1.31640.00001.31832007.02.26 01:031.31830.000.00-0.8219.00
6325702007.02.26 01:03buy0.10eurusd1.31820.00001.32042007.02.26 21:501.31840.000.000.002.00
6337462007.02.26 10:46buy0.10eurusd1.31620.00001.31842007.02.26 21:501.31840.000.000.0022.00
6338022007.02.26 11:04sell0.10eurusd1.31570.00001.31352007.02.26 18:541.31550.000.000.002.00
6347142007.02.26 16:44sell0.10eurusd1.31770.00001.31552007.02.26 18:531.31550.000.000.0022.00
6351462007.02.26 18:54sell0.10eurusd1.31540.00001.31322007.02.27 08:541.31730.000.000.44-19.00
6354272007.02.26 21:15sell0.10eurusd1.31740.00001.31522007.02.27 08:541.31720.000.000.442.00
6356072007.02.26 21:50buy0.10eurusd1.31870.00001.32092007.02.27 10:121.31890.000.00-0.822.00
6362952007.02.27 01:34sell0.10eurusd1.31940.00001.31722007.02.27 08:541.31720.000.000.0022.00
6376672007.02.27 08:54sell0.10eurusd1.31700.00001.31482007.02.28 01:471.32320.000.000.44-62.00
6376962007.02.27 09:05buy0.10eurusd1.31670.00001.31892007.02.27 10:121.31890.000.000.0022.00
6381102007.02.27 10:12buy0.10eurusd1.31920.00001.32142007.02.27 10:181.32140.000.000.0022.00
6381112007.02.27 10:12sell0.10eurusd1.31900.00001.31682007.02.28 01:471.32310.000.000.44-41.00
6382302007.02.27 10:18sell0.10eurusd1.32110.00001.31892007.02.28 01:471.32300.000.000.44-19.00
6382322007.02.27 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.32150.00001.32372007.02.27 15:301.32370.000.000.0022.00
6403282007.02.27 15:13sell0.20eurusd1.32310.00001.32092007.02.28 01:471.32290.000.000.894.00
6404092007.02.27 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.32430.00001.32652007.02.27 17:591.32450.000.000.002.00
6415352007.02.27 17:02buy0.10eurusd1.32230.00001.32452007.02.27 17:591.32450.000.000.0022.00
6422522007.02.27 17:59buy0.10eurusd1.32460.00001.32682007.02.28 15:011.32060.000.00-0.83-40.00
6425742007.02.27 19:00sell0.40eurusd1.32510.00001.32292007.02.28 01:471.32290.000.001.7788.00
6456482007.02.28 02:59buy0.10eurusd1.32260.00001.32482007.02.28 15:011.32070.000.000.00-19.00
6456792007.02.28 03:04sell0.10eurusd1.32190.00001.31972007.02.28 10:221.31970.000.000.0022.00
6470942007.02.28 09:06buy0.10eurusd1.32060.00001.32282007.02.28 15:011.32080.000.000.002.00
6480162007.02.28 10:22sell0.10eurusd1.31930.00001.31712007.02.28 17:321.31910.000.000.002.00
6488662007.02.28 11:59buy0.20eurusd1.31860.00001.32082007.02.28 15:011.32080.000.000.0044.00
6502092007.02.28 15:05sell0.10eurusd1.32130.00001.31912007.02.28 17:311.31910.000.000.0022.00
6504212007.02.28 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.32230.00001.32452007.02.28 18:491.32250.000.000.002.00
6513732007.02.28 16:36buy0.10eurusd1.32030.00001.32252007.02.28 18:491.32250.000.000.0022.00
6524382007.02.28 17:32sell0.10eurusd1.31870.00001.31652007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.33-18.00
6530152007.02.28 17:59sell0.10eurusd1.32070.00001.31852007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.332.00
6541362007.02.28 18:49buy0.10eurusd1.32270.00001.32492007.03.01 10:011.32290.000.00-2.482.00
6541452007.02.28 18:49sell0.10eurusd1.32270.00001.32052007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.3322.00
6586702007.03.01 09:04buy0.10eurusd1.32070.00001.32292007.03.01 10:011.32290.000.000.0022.00
6588672007.03.01 09:24sell0.10eurusd1.32020.00001.31802007.03.01 17:001.32000.000.000.002.00
6591542007.03.01 09:57sell0.10eurusd1.32220.00001.32002007.03.01 17:001.32000.000.000.0022.00
6592082007.03.01 10:01buy0.10eurusd1.32360.00001.32582007.03.01 19:031.31700.000.000.00-66.00
6604662007.03.01 11:56buy0.10eurusd1.32160.00001.32382007.03.01 19:021.31710.000.000.00-45.00
6630512007.03.01 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.31960.00001.31742007.03.01 17:181.31740.000.000.0022.00
6630562007.03.01 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.31960.00001.32182007.03.01 19:021.31720.000.000.00-24.00
6632052007.03.01 17:18buy0.20eurusd1.31760.00001.31982007.03.01 19:021.31790.000.000.006.00
6632132007.03.01 17:18sell0.10eurusd1.31720.00001.31502007.03.02 01:081.31700.000.000.442.00
6635342007.03.01 18:03buy0.40eurusd1.31550.00001.31772007.03.01 19:021.31770.000.000.0088.00
6648512007.03.01 21:46sell0.10eurusd1.31920.00001.31702007.03.02 01:081.31700.000.000.4422.00
6657472007.03.02 01:08sell0.10eurusd1.31660.00001.31442007.03.02 11:441.31440.000.000.0022.00
6682512007.03.02 11:45sell0.10eurusd1.31410.00001.31192007.03.02 17:261.31590.000.000.00-18.00
6685142007.03.02 12:34sell0.10eurusd1.31610.00001.31392007.03.02 17:261.31600.000.000.001.00
6697462007.03.02 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.31810.00001.31592007.03.02 17:261.31590.000.000.0022.00
  0.00 0.00 7.22 449.00
Closed P/L: 456.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6704222007.03.02 17:26sell0.10eurusd1.31580.00001.3136 1.31920.000.000.44-34.00
6709882007.03.02 18:03sell0.10eurusd1.31780.00001.3156 1.31920.000.000.44-14.00
6716892007.03.02 19:20buy0.10eurusd1.31910.00001.3213 1.31890.000.00-0.82-2.00
6718012007.03.02 19:51sell0.10eurusd1.31980.00001.3176 1.31920.000.000.446.00
  0.00 0.00 0.50 -44.00
 Floating P/L: -43.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 456.22 Floating P/L: -43.50 Margin: 263.63
Balance: 10 456.22 Equity: 10 412.72 Free Margin: 10 149.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 000.20 Gross Loss: 543.98 Total Net Profit: 456.22
Profit Factor: 1.84 Expected Payoff: 6.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 135.00 (1.28%) Relative Drawdown: 1.28% (135.00)
 
Total Trades: 74 Short Positions (won %): 44 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (73.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (74.32%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (25.68%)
Largest profit trade: 89.77 loss trade: -66.00
Average profit trade: 18.19 loss trade: -28.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (185.84) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-135.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 185.84 (8) consecutive loss (count): -135.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2