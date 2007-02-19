|Account: 14151
|Name: Gabi Guta 12
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|619217
|2007.02.19 11:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|619228
|2007.02.19 11:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3139
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2007.02.20 09:59
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-20.00
|620242
|2007.02.19 22:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3137
|2007.02.20 09:59
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|1.00
|620789
|2007.02.20 03:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3166
|0.0000
|1.3188
|2007.02.21 15:20
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-19.00
|620881
|2007.02.20 04:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3180
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2007.02.20 09:59
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|621350
|2007.02.20 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 10:39
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|621377
|2007.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3146
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2007.02.21 15:20
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|2.00
|621440
|2007.02.20 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|0.0000
|1.3108
|2007.02.21 13:17
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|1.00
|621531
|2007.02.20 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3128
|2007.02.21 13:17
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|22.00
|624872
|2007.02.21 13:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3127
|0.0000
|1.3105
|2007.02.21 15:32
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|624919
|2007.02.21 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3126
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2007.02.21 15:20
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|625223
|2007.02.21 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2007.02.21 15:32
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|625285
|2007.02.21 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3119
|0.0000
|1.3097
|2007.02.22 09:32
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|2.00
|625933
|2007.02.21 21:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3139
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2007.02.22 09:32
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|22.00
|627259
|2007.02.22 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3112
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2007.02.22 09:57
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|627375
|2007.02.22 09:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3087
|0.0000
|1.3065
|2007.02.23 11:37
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-18.00
|628210
|2007.02.22 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3107
|0.0000
|1.3085
|2007.02.23 11:37
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|2.00
|628787
|2007.02.22 18:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|1.3150
|2007.02.23 15:00
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|2.00
|628788
|2007.02.22 18:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3127
|0.0000
|1.3105
|2007.02.23 11:37
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|22.00
|630950
|2007.02.23 11:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3108
|0.0000
|1.3130
|2007.02.23 15:00
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|631093
|2007.02.23 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3102
|0.0000
|1.3080
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|631575
|2007.02.23 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|0.0000
|1.3100
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|631586
|2007.02.23 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3131
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2007.02.23 16:25
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|631735
|2007.02.23 16:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|0.0000
|1.3120
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|631779
|2007.02.23 16:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|0.0000
|1.3178
|2007.02.23 17:19
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|631844
|2007.02.23 16:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3140
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|631953
|2007.02.23 17:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2007.02.26 01:03
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-1.00
|631964
|2007.02.23 17:23
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3160
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|632037
|2007.02.23 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3164
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2007.02.26 01:03
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|19.00
|632570
|2007.02.26 01:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3204
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|633746
|2007.02.26 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3184
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|633802
|2007.02.26 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3135
|2007.02.26 18:54
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|634714
|2007.02.26 16:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2007.02.26 18:53
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|635146
|2007.02.26 18:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3154
|0.0000
|1.3132
|2007.02.27 08:54
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-19.00
|635427
|2007.02.26 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2007.02.27 08:54
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|2.00
|635607
|2007.02.26 21:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2007.02.27 10:12
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|2.00
|636295
|2007.02.27 01:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2007.02.27 08:54
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|637667
|2007.02.27 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2007.02.28 01:47
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-62.00
|637696
|2007.02.27 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2007.02.27 10:12
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|638110
|2007.02.27 10:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3192
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2007.02.27 10:18
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|638111
|2007.02.27 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3190
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2007.02.28 01:47
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-41.00
|638230
|2007.02.27 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2007.02.28 01:47
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-19.00
|638232
|2007.02.27 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3215
|0.0000
|1.3237
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.3237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|640328
|2007.02.27 15:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3231
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2007.02.28 01:47
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|4.00
|640409
|2007.02.27 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3265
|2007.02.27 17:59
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|641535
|2007.02.27 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2007.02.27 17:59
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|642252
|2007.02.27 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3246
|0.0000
|1.3268
|2007.02.28 15:01
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-40.00
|642574
|2007.02.27 19:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3251
|0.0000
|1.3229
|2007.02.28 01:47
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|88.00
|645648
|2007.02.28 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3226
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2007.02.28 15:01
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|645679
|2007.02.28 03:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3219
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2007.02.28 10:22
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|647094
|2007.02.28 09:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|0.0000
|1.3228
|2007.02.28 15:01
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|648016
|2007.02.28 10:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3171
|2007.02.28 17:32
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|648866
|2007.02.28 11:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2007.02.28 15:01
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|650209
|2007.02.28 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|0.0000
|1.3191
|2007.02.28 17:31
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|650421
|2007.02.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2007.02.28 18:49
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|651373
|2007.02.28 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3203
|0.0000
|1.3225
|2007.02.28 18:49
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|652438
|2007.02.28 17:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|0.0000
|1.3165
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-18.00
|653015
|2007.02.28 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3207
|0.0000
|1.3185
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|2.00
|654136
|2007.02.28 18:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|0.0000
|1.3249
|2007.03.01 10:01
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.48
|2.00
|654145
|2007.02.28 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|0.0000
|1.3205
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|22.00
|658670
|2007.03.01 09:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3207
|0.0000
|1.3229
|2007.03.01 10:01
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|658867
|2007.03.01 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3202
|0.0000
|1.3180
|2007.03.01 17:00
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|659154
|2007.03.01 09:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3222
|0.0000
|1.3200
|2007.03.01 17:00
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|659208
|2007.03.01 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3236
|0.0000
|1.3258
|2007.03.01 19:03
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|660466
|2007.03.01 11:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3216
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2007.03.01 19:02
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|663051
|2007.03.01 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3174
|2007.03.01 17:18
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|663056
|2007.03.01 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2007.03.01 19:02
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|663205
|2007.03.01 17:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3176
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2007.03.01 19:02
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|663213
|2007.03.01 17:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3172
|0.0000
|1.3150
|2007.03.02 01:08
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|2.00
|663534
|2007.03.01 18:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3177
|2007.03.01 19:02
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|664851
|2007.03.01 21:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3192
|0.0000
|1.3170
|2007.03.02 01:08
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|22.00
|665747
|2007.03.02 01:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3166
|0.0000
|1.3144
|2007.03.02 11:44
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|668251
|2007.03.02 11:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2007.03.02 17:26
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|668514
|2007.03.02 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3161
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2007.03.02 17:26
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|669746
|2007.03.02 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3159
|2007.03.02 17:26
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.22
|449.00
|Closed P/L:
|456.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|670422
|2007.03.02 17:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3136
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-34.00
|670988
|2007.03.02 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3156
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-14.00
|671689
|2007.03.02 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3191
|0.0000
|1.3213
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-2.00
|671801
|2007.03.02 19:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3176
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-44.00
|Floating P/L:
|-43.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|456.22
|Floating P/L:
|-43.50
|Margin:
|263.63
|Balance:
|10 456.22
|Equity:
|10 412.72
|Free Margin:
|10 149.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 000.20
|Gross Loss:
|543.98
|Total Net Profit:
|456.22
|Profit Factor:
|1.84
|Expected Payoff:
|6.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|135.00 (1.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.28% (135.00)
|Total Trades:
|74
|Short Positions (won %):
|44 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (73.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (74.32%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (25.68%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|89.77
|loss trade:
|-66.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.19
|loss trade:
|-28.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (185.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-135.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|185.84 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-135.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2