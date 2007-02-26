|Account: 14456
|Name: Lulu Mac 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|633608
|2007.02.26 10:23
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|636873
|2007.02.27 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3205
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|637703
|2007.02.27 09:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3163
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|638985
|2007.02.27 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3217
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|640413
|2007.02.27 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3244
|0.0000
|1.3268
|2007.02.27 19:00
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|641518
|2007.02.27 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3249
|2007.02.27 19:00
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|642575
|2007.02.27 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3252
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2007.02.28 15:30
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-36.00
|644314
|2007.02.27 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3234
|0.0000
|1.3258
|2007.02.28 15:30
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-18.00
|645810
|2007.02.28 03:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3215
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2007.02.28 15:29
|1.3219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|648013
|2007.02.28 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3220
|2007.02.28 15:29
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|648629
|2007.02.28 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-12.00
|650208
|2007.02.28 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|6.00
|650416
|2007.02.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|0.0000
|1.3244
|2007.02.28 18:50
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|651369
|2007.02.28 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3205
|0.0000
|1.3229
|2007.02.28 18:50
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|654159
|2007.02.28 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3205
|2007.03.01 09:24
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|24.00
|657576
|2007.03.01 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|0.0000
|1.3256
|2007.03.01 10:47
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|658618
|2007.03.01 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2007.03.01 10:47
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|663498
|2007.03.01 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3161
|0.0000
|1.3137
|2007.03.02 11:17
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|7.00
|664019
|2007.03.01 19:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3179
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2007.03.02 11:17
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|24.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|189.00
|Closed P/L:
|192.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|668365
|2007.03.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3128
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-40.00
|669249
|2007.03.02 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3146
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-22.00
|671688
|2007.03.02 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3188
|0.0000
|1.3164
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-4.00
|672041
|2007.03.02 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|1.3218
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-71.00
|Floating P/L:
|-70.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|192.21
|Floating P/L:
|-70.50
|Margin:
|263.52
|Balance:
|10 192.21
|Equity:
|10 121.71
|Free Margin:
|9 858.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|258.54
|Gross Loss:
|66.33
|Total Net Profit:
|192.21
|Profit Factor:
|3.90
|Expected Payoff:
|10.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.66 (0.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.55% (55.66)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (84.62%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-36.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.24
|loss trade:
|-22.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (134.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-55.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|134.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.66 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2