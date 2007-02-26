Tradex Swiss AG

Account: 14456 Name: Lulu Mac 6 Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6336082007.02.26 10:23balanceDeposit10 000.00
6368732007.02.27 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.31810.00001.32052007.02.27 10:101.31870.000.000.006.00
6377032007.02.27 09:06buy0.10eurusd1.31630.00001.31872007.02.27 10:101.31870.000.000.0024.00
6389852007.02.27 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.32170.00001.32412007.02.27 15:301.32410.000.000.0024.00
6404132007.02.27 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.32440.00001.32682007.02.27 19:001.32480.000.000.004.00
6415182007.02.27 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.32250.00001.32492007.02.27 19:001.32490.000.000.0024.00
6425752007.02.27 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.32520.00001.32762007.02.28 15:301.32160.000.00-0.83-36.00
6443142007.02.27 22:59buy0.10eurusd1.32340.00001.32582007.02.28 15:301.32160.000.00-0.83-18.00
6458102007.02.28 03:26buy0.10eurusd1.32150.00001.32392007.02.28 15:291.32190.000.000.004.00
6480132007.02.28 10:22buy0.20eurusd1.31960.00001.32202007.02.28 15:291.32200.000.000.0048.00
6486292007.02.28 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.31930.00001.31692007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.33-12.00
6502082007.02.28 15:05sell0.10eurusd1.32110.00001.31872007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.336.00
6504162007.02.28 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.32230.00001.32442007.02.28 18:501.32290.000.000.006.00
6513692007.02.28 16:36buy0.10eurusd1.32050.00001.32292007.02.28 18:501.32290.000.000.0024.00
6541592007.02.28 18:50sell0.10eurusd1.32290.00001.32052007.03.01 09:241.32050.000.001.3324.00
6575762007.03.01 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.32320.00001.32562007.03.01 10:471.32380.000.000.006.00
6586182007.03.01 08:59buy0.10eurusd1.32140.00001.32382007.03.01 10:471.32380.000.000.0024.00
6634982007.03.01 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31610.00001.31372007.03.02 11:171.31540.000.000.447.00
6640192007.03.01 19:02sell0.10eurusd1.31790.00001.31552007.03.02 11:171.31550.000.000.4424.00
  0.00 0.00 3.21 189.00
Closed P/L: 192.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6683652007.03.02 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.31520.00001.3128 1.31920.000.000.44-40.00
6692492007.03.02 15:45sell0.10eurusd1.31700.00001.3146 1.31920.000.000.44-22.00
6716882007.03.02 19:20sell0.10eurusd1.31880.00001.3164 1.31920.000.000.44-4.00
6720412007.03.02 20:30buy0.10eurusd1.31940.00001.3218 1.31890.000.00-0.82-5.00
  0.00 0.00 0.50 -71.00
 Floating P/L: -70.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 192.21 Floating P/L: -70.50 Margin: 263.52
Balance: 10 192.21 Equity: 10 121.71 Free Margin: 9 858.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 258.54 Gross Loss: 66.33 Total Net Profit: 192.21
Profit Factor: 3.90 Expected Payoff: 10.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 55.66 (0.55%) Relative Drawdown: 0.55% (55.66)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (84.62%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -36.83
Average profit trade: 17.24 loss trade: -22.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (134.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-55.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 134.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -55.66 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2