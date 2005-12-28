Strategy Tester Report
Goblin BiPolar Edition test 12
|Symbol
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2005.12.28 00:00 - 2006.12.29 22:00 (2005.12.28 - 2007.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|SystemWideParms="** Goblin Systemwide Parameters **"; LotSize=0.15; UseMoneyMgmt=false;
EquityProtectionLevel=0; MaxLossPerOrder=0; TargetEquityToCloseAndReset=0; RiskPercent=0.5; UseFiboLotSizeProgression=false;
UseConservativeRSX_Signals=false;
RSX_Period=5; RSX_Timeframe=60; UseSMATrendFilter=false;
TrendFilterSMATimeFrame=60; TrendFilterFastSMAPeriod=65; TrendFilterMediumSMAPeriod=20; TrendFilterSlowSMAPeriod=7; atrper=14; timeframe=1440; divisor=10; LongTradeParms="** Goblin Buy Side Parameters **"; LongTakeProfit=10; LongInitialStop=0; LongTrailingStop=0; LongMaxTrades=3; LongPips=15; LongSecureProfit=5; LongAccountProtection=true;
LongOrderstoProtect=1; ShortTradeParms="** Goblin Sell Side Parameters **"; ShortTakeProfit=10; ShortInitialStop=0; ShortTrailingStop=0; ShortMaxTrades=3; ShortPips=15; ShortSecureProfit=5; ShortAccountProtection=true;
ShortOrderstoProtect=1; LongBreakEven=1; ShortBreakEven=1; HL_sl=10; HS_sl=10;
|Bars in test
|8264
|Ticks modelled
|1548944
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|-955.03
|Gross profit
|31.52
|Gross loss
|-986.56
|Profit factor
|0.03
|Expected payoff
|-43.41
|Absolute drawdown
|955.03
|Maximal drawdown
|972.47 (95.58%)
|Relative drawdown
|95.58% (972.47)
|Total trades
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (14.29%)
|Long positions (won %)
|15 (46.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (36.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (63.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|6.02
|loss trade
|-598.42
|Average
|profit trade
|3.94
|loss trade
|-70.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (7.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-972.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7.50 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-972.47 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.12.28 10:00
|buy
|1
|0.15
|1.7384
|0.0000
|1.7394
|2
|2005.12.28 10:11
|buy
|2
|0.30
|1.7369
|0.0000
|1.7379
|3
|2005.12.28 11:10
|t/p
|2
|0.30
|1.7379
|0.0000
|1.7379
|3.00
|1003.00
|4
|2005.12.28 11:10
|close
|1
|0.15
|1.7379
|0.0000
|1.7394
|-0.75
|1002.25
|5
|2005.12.29 16:00
|sell
|3
|0.15
|1.7194
|0.0000
|1.7184
|6
|2005.12.29 16:36
|sell
|4
|0.30
|1.7211
|0.0000
|1.7201
|7
|2005.12.29 16:48
|sell
|5
|0.60
|1.7227
|0.0000
|1.7217
|8
|2005.12.30 06:00
|buy
|6
|0.15
|1.7284
|0.0000
|1.7294
|9
|2005.12.30 06:29
|buy
|7
|0.30
|1.7268
|0.0000
|1.7278
|10
|2005.12.30 07:26
|t/p
|7
|0.30
|1.7278
|0.0000
|1.7278
|3.00
|1005.25
|11
|2005.12.30 07:26
|close
|6
|0.15
|1.7278
|0.0000
|1.7294
|-0.90
|1004.35
|12
|2005.12.30 07:27
|buy
|8
|0.15
|1.7283
|0.0000
|1.7293
|13
|2005.12.30 07:43
|t/p
|8
|0.15
|1.7293
|0.0000
|1.7293
|1.50
|1005.85
|14
|2005.12.30 07:43
|buy
|9
|0.15
|1.7297
|0.0000
|1.7307
|15
|2005.12.30 08:19
|buy
|10
|0.30
|1.7280
|0.0000
|1.7290
|16
|2005.12.30 08:41
|buy
|11
|0.60
|1.7264
|0.0000
|1.7274
|17
|2005.12.30 09:19
|t/p
|11
|0.60
|1.7274
|0.0000
|1.7274
|6.00
|1011.85
|18
|2005.12.30 09:19
|close
|10
|0.30
|1.7274
|0.0000
|1.7290
|-1.80
|1010.05
|19
|2005.12.30 09:19
|close
|9
|0.15
|1.7273
|0.0000
|1.7307
|-3.60
|1006.45
|20
|2005.12.30 12:19
|t/p
|5
|0.60
|1.7217
|0.0000
|1.7217
|6.02
|1012.47
|21
|2005.12.30 12:19
|close
|4
|0.30
|1.7217
|0.0000
|1.7201
|-1.79
|1010.69
|22
|2005.12.30 12:19
|close
|3
|0.15
|1.7218
|0.0000
|1.7184
|-3.59
|1007.09
|23
|2006.01.02 11:00
|buy
|12
|0.15
|1.7241
|0.0000
|1.7251
|24
|2006.01.02 17:27
|buy
|13
|0.30
|1.7225
|0.0000
|1.7235
|25
|2006.01.02 17:28
|t/p
|13
|0.30
|1.7235
|0.0000
|1.7235
|3.00
|1010.09
|26
|2006.01.02 17:28
|close
|12
|0.15
|1.7235
|0.0000
|1.7251
|-0.90
|1009.19
|27
|2006.01.03 01:00
|sell
|14
|0.15
|1.7187
|0.0000
|1.7177
|28
|2006.01.03 01:09
|sell
|15
|0.30
|1.7203
|0.0000
|1.7193
|29
|2006.01.03 01:13
|sell
|16
|0.60
|1.7218
|0.0000
|1.7208
|30
|2006.01.03 10:00
|buy
|17
|0.15
|1.7329
|0.0000
|1.7339
|31
|2006.01.03 10:13
|buy
|18
|0.30
|1.7314
|0.0000
|1.7324
|32
|2006.01.03 10:52
|t/p
|18
|0.30
|1.7324
|0.0000
|1.7324
|3.00
|1012.19
|33
|2006.01.03 10:52
|close
|17
|0.15
|1.7324
|0.0000
|1.7339
|-0.75
|1011.44
|34
|2006.01.03 10:52
|buy
|19
|0.15
|1.7329
|0.0000
|1.7339
|35
|2006.01.03 11:10
|buy
|20
|0.30
|1.7313
|0.0000
|1.7323
|36
|2006.01.03 11:48
|buy
|21
|0.60
|1.7296
|0.0000
|1.7306
|37
|2006.01.03 12:28
|sell
|22
|2.10
|1.7276
|10.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2006.01.03 15:41
|t/p
|21
|0.60
|1.7306
|0.0000
|1.7306
|6.00
|1017.44
|39
|2006.01.03 15:41
|close
|20
|0.30
|1.7308
|0.0000
|1.7323
|-1.50
|1015.94
|40
|2006.01.03 15:41
|close
|19
|0.15
|1.7307
|0.0000
|1.7339
|-3.30
|1012.64
|41
|2006.01.04 10:20
|close at stop
|22
|2.10
|1.7561
|10.0000
|0.0000
|-598.42
|414.23
|42
|2006.01.04 10:20
|close at stop
|16
|0.60
|1.7561
|0.0000
|1.7208
|-205.78
|208.45
|43
|2006.01.04 10:20
|close at stop
|15
|0.30
|1.7561
|0.0000
|1.7193
|-107.39
|101.06
|44
|2006.01.04 10:20
|close at stop
|14
|0.15
|1.7561
|0.0000
|1.7177
|-56.09
|44.97