MoneyTec LLC
|Account: 103844
|Name: v12
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 8, 12:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2955491
|2007.03.04 22:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2955518
|2007.03.05 00:31
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3019
|1.3228
|2007.03.05 03:42
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-768.00
|2958151
|2007.03.05 02:13
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3019
|1.3210
|2007.03.05 03:42
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 152.00
|2959673
|2007.03.05 03:25
|buy
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3019
|1.3192
|2007.03.05 03:42
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 344.00
|2959864
|2007.03.05 03:42
|buy
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3019
|1.3174
|2007.03.05 03:42
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-960.00
|2959882
|2007.03.05 03:42
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3319
|1.3110
|2007.03.05 08:59
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|2962510
|2007.03.05 07:11
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3319
|1.3128
|2007.03.05 08:59
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|2962757
|2007.03.05 07:36
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3320
|1.3147
|2007.03.05 08:59
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|784.00
|2963414
|2007.03.05 08:59
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.2965
|1.3174
|2007.03.05 14:48
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-512.00
|2964665
|2007.03.05 10:40
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.2965
|1.3156
|2007.03.05 14:48
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-720.00
|2966402
|2007.03.05 13:23
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.2965
|1.3138
|2007.03.05 14:48
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-896.00
|2966615
|2007.03.05 13:42
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3092
|1.2965
|1.3120
|2007.03.05 14:48
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-640.00
|2967359
|2007.03.05 14:48
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.3264
|1.3055
|2007.03.06 16:00
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|2.74
|-45.00
|2969409
|2007.03.05 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3264
|1.3073
|2007.03.06 16:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|5.47
|100.00
|2981276
|2007.03.06 09:44
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3264
|1.3091
|2007.03.06 16:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|2983998
|2007.03.06 16:00
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.3269
|1.3060
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|-366.00
|2984720
|2007.03.06 17:00
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3269
|1.3078
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|-504.00
|2988363
|2007.03.06 22:18
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3269
|1.3096
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|13.17
|-552.00
|2998206
|2007.03.07 15:15
|sell
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3269
|1.3114
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|2999025
|2007.03.07 17:17
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.2967
|1.3176
|2007.03.07 21:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|31.25
|-7 066.00
|Closed P/L:
|-7 034.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3000731
|2007.03.07 21:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.2997
|1.3206
|
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.87
|-92.00
|3006789
|2007.03.08 10:32
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.2997
|1.3188
|
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.87
|-132.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-139.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-7 034.75
|Floating P/L:
|-139.87
|Margin:
|394.98
|Balance:
|2 965.25
|Equity:
|2 825.38
|Free Margin:
|2 570.27