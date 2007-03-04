MoneyTec LLC

Account: 103844 Name: v12 Currency: USD 2007 March 8, 12:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29554912007.03.04 22:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
29555182007.03.05 00:31buy1.20eurusd1.32001.30191.32282007.03.05 03:421.31360.000.000.00-768.00
29581512007.03.05 02:13buy2.40eurusd1.31821.30191.32102007.03.05 03:421.31340.000.000.00-1 152.00
29596732007.03.05 03:25buy4.80eurusd1.31641.30191.31922007.03.05 03:421.31360.000.000.00-1 344.00
29598642007.03.05 03:42buy9.60eurusd1.31461.30191.31742007.03.05 03:421.31360.000.000.00-960.00
29598822007.03.05 03:42sell0.70eurusd1.31381.33191.31102007.03.05 08:591.31470.000.000.00-63.00
29625102007.03.05 07:11sell1.40eurusd1.31561.33191.31282007.03.05 08:591.31460.000.000.00140.00
29627572007.03.05 07:36sell2.80eurusd1.31751.33201.31472007.03.05 08:591.31470.000.000.00784.00
29634142007.03.05 08:59buy0.80eurusd1.31461.29651.31742007.03.05 14:481.30820.000.000.00-512.00
29646652007.03.05 10:40buy1.60eurusd1.31281.29651.31562007.03.05 14:481.30830.000.000.00-720.00
29664022007.03.05 13:23buy3.20eurusd1.31101.29651.31382007.03.05 14:481.30820.000.000.00-896.00
29666152007.03.05 13:42buy6.40eurusd1.30921.29651.31202007.03.05 14:481.30820.000.000.00-640.00
29673592007.03.05 14:48sell0.50eurusd1.30831.32641.30552007.03.06 16:001.30920.000.002.74-45.00
29694092007.03.05 17:00sell1.00eurusd1.31011.32641.30732007.03.06 16:001.30910.000.005.47100.00
29812762007.03.06 09:44sell2.00eurusd1.31191.32641.30912007.03.06 16:001.30910.000.000.00560.00
29839982007.03.06 16:00sell0.60eurusd1.30881.32691.30602007.03.07 17:171.31490.000.003.29-366.00
29847202007.03.06 17:00sell1.20eurusd1.31061.32691.30782007.03.07 17:171.31480.000.006.58-504.00
29883632007.03.06 22:18sell2.40eurusd1.31241.32691.30962007.03.07 17:171.31470.000.0013.17-552.00
29982062007.03.07 15:15sell4.80eurusd1.31421.32691.31142007.03.07 17:171.31470.000.000.00-240.00
29990252007.03.07 17:17buy0.40eurusd1.31481.29671.31762007.03.07 21:261.31760.000.000.00112.00
  0.00 0.00 31.25 -7 066.00
Closed P/L: -7 034.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30007312007.03.07 21:26buy0.40eurusd1.31781.29971.3206 1.31550.000.00-7.87-92.00
30067892007.03.08 10:32buy0.80eurusd1.31601.29971.3188 1.31550.000.000.00-40.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.87 -132.00
 Floating P/L: -139.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -7 034.75 Floating P/L: -139.87 Margin: 394.98
Balance: 2 965.25 Equity: 2 825.38 Free Margin: 2 570.27