Strategy Tester Report
10_point_4_[mod1e)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.01.02 00:00 - 2007.03.02 00:00 (2007.01.02 - 2007.03.02)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersBlockId=1; TakeProfit=20; Step=18; MoneyManagment=28; Lots=0.1; PricePlus=0.0014; Manual="off"; OpenBlock=true; ModifyBlock=false; FixLot=false; MicroLot=false; MaxiLot=false; Insure=9; BlockOrders=4; StopLoss=100; fema=14; sema=40; sig=8; cciperiod=14; timeperiod=60; timeperiod1=30;
Bars in test2013Ticks modelled313996Modelling quality74.78%
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit-2954.87Gross profit1249.70Gross loss-4204.57
Profit factor0.30Expected payoff-37.88
Absolute drawdown2954.87Maximal drawdown3341.53 (98.67%)Relative drawdown98.67% (3341.53)
Total trades78Short positions (won %)38 (68.42%)Long positions (won %)40 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)46 (58.97%)Loss trades (% of total)32 (41.03%)
Largestprofit trade160.00loss trade-235.00
Averageprofit trade27.17loss trade-131.39
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)19 (386.65)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-987.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)386.65 (19)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1022.00 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.01.02 00:00buy10.101.96381.95381.9658
22007.01.02 07:13t/p10.101.96581.95381.965820.003020.00
32007.01.02 07:26buy20.101.96721.95721.9692
42007.01.02 07:32t/p20.101.96921.95721.969220.003040.00
52007.01.02 07:32buy30.101.96961.95961.9716
62007.01.02 08:27t/p30.101.97161.95961.971620.003060.00
72007.01.02 08:27buy40.101.97201.96201.9740
82007.01.02 09:33buy50.201.97021.96021.9722
92007.01.02 10:03t/p50.201.97221.96021.972240.003100.00
102007.01.02 10:03close40.101.97221.96201.97402.003102.00
112007.01.02 13:00buy60.101.97161.96161.9736
122007.01.02 13:43t/p60.101.97361.96161.973620.003122.00
132007.01.02 13:43buy70.101.97401.96401.9760
142007.01.02 15:01buy80.201.97221.96221.9742
152007.01.03 00:35t/p80.201.97421.96221.974239.773161.77
162007.01.03 00:35close70.101.97421.96401.97601.893163.66
172007.01.03 00:35buy90.101.97451.96451.9765
182007.01.03 04:37buy100.201.97271.96271.9747
192007.01.03 04:53t/p100.201.97471.96271.974740.003203.66
202007.01.03 04:53close90.101.97471.96451.97652.003205.66
212007.01.03 04:53sell110.101.97501.98501.9730
222007.01.03 05:08t/p110.101.97301.98501.973020.003225.66
232007.01.03 05:08sell120.101.97251.98251.9705
242007.01.03 09:18t/p120.101.97051.98251.970520.003245.66
252007.01.03 09:18sell130.101.97011.98011.9681
262007.01.03 10:15t/p130.101.96811.98011.968120.003265.66
272007.01.03 10:15sell140.101.96771.97771.9657
282007.01.03 10:18t/p140.101.96571.97771.965720.003285.66
292007.01.03 10:18sell150.101.96531.97531.9633
302007.01.03 10:23t/p150.101.96331.97531.963320.003305.66
312007.01.03 10:23sell160.101.96291.97291.9609
322007.01.03 11:53t/p160.101.96091.97291.960920.003325.66
332007.01.03 15:05sell170.101.95321.96321.9512
342007.01.03 15:08t/p170.101.95121.96321.951220.003345.66
352007.01.03 15:08sell180.101.95071.96071.9487
362007.01.03 15:43sell190.201.95261.96261.9506
372007.01.03 16:13t/p190.201.95061.96261.950640.003385.66
382007.01.03 16:13close180.101.95061.96071.94871.003386.66
392007.01.04 03:00buy200.101.95241.94241.9544
402007.01.04 06:23buy210.201.95061.94061.9526
412007.01.04 08:07buy220.301.94881.93881.9508
422007.01.04 08:12buy230.501.94691.93691.9489
432007.01.04 08:31buy240.801.94501.93501.9470
442007.01.04 08:48buy251.201.94311.93311.9451
452007.01.04 08:48s/l200.101.94241.94241.9544-100.003286.66
462007.01.04 08:48close251.201.94231.93311.9451-96.003190.66
472007.01.04 08:48close240.801.94211.93501.9470-232.002958.66
482007.01.04 08:48close230.501.94221.93691.9489-235.002723.66
492007.01.04 08:48close220.301.94231.93881.9508-195.002528.66
502007.01.04 08:48close210.201.94241.94061.9526-164.002364.66
512007.01.04 08:48sell260.101.94251.95251.9405
522007.01.04 08:56t/p260.101.94051.95251.940520.002384.66
532007.01.04 08:56sell270.101.94011.95011.9381
542007.01.04 09:05sell280.201.94191.95191.9399
552007.01.04 09:53sell290.301.94371.95371.9417
562007.01.04 11:30sell300.501.94551.95551.9435
572007.01.04 13:28t/p300.501.94351.95551.9435100.002484.66
582007.01.04 13:28close290.301.94341.95371.94179.002493.66
592007.01.04 13:28close280.201.94331.95191.9399-28.002465.66
602007.01.04 13:28close270.101.94341.95011.9381-33.002432.66
612007.01.04 13:30sell310.101.94241.95241.9404
622007.01.04 13:33sell320.201.94421.95421.9422
632007.01.04 15:08sell330.301.94601.95601.9440
642007.01.04 15:23t/p330.301.94401.95601.944060.002492.66
652007.01.04 15:23close320.201.94401.95421.94224.002496.66
662007.01.04 15:23close310.101.94391.95241.9404-15.002481.66
672007.01.04 16:13sell340.101.94291.95291.9409
682007.01.04 16:20sell350.201.94471.95471.9427
692007.01.05 00:32t/p350.201.94271.95471.942740.082521.74
702007.01.05 00:32close340.101.94271.95291.94092.042523.78
712007.01.05 00:34sell360.101.94241.95241.9404
722007.01.05 00:58t/p360.101.94041.95241.940420.002543.78
732007.01.05 00:58sell370.101.94001.95001.9380
742007.01.05 01:25sell380.201.94191.95191.9399
752007.01.05 02:52t/p380.201.93991.95191.939940.002583.78
762007.01.05 02:52close370.101.93991.95001.93801.002584.78
772007.01.05 03:03sell390.101.93701.94701.9350
782007.01.05 03:36sell400.201.93881.94881.9368
792007.01.05 04:15t/p400.201.93681.94881.936840.002624.78
802007.01.05 04:15close390.101.93681.94701.93502.002626.78
812007.01.05 08:00buy410.101.94311.93311.9451
822007.01.05 08:03buy420.201.94131.93131.9433
832007.01.05 11:07buy430.301.93951.92951.9415
842007.01.05 13:30s/l410.101.93311.93311.9451-100.002526.78
852007.01.05 13:30close430.301.93301.92951.9415-195.002331.78
862007.01.05 13:30close420.201.93311.93131.9433-164.002167.78
872007.01.05 13:30sell440.101.93301.94301.9310
882007.01.05 13:32t/p440.101.93101.94301.931020.002187.78
892007.01.05 13:32sell450.101.93061.94061.9286
902007.01.05 15:53t/p450.101.92861.94061.928620.002207.78
912007.01.07 23:58sell460.101.92911.93911.9271
922007.01.08 00:47t/p460.101.92711.93911.927120.042227.82
932007.01.08 00:47sell470.101.92671.93671.9247
942007.01.08 00:58sell480.201.92851.93851.9265
952007.01.08 05:33sell490.301.93041.94041.9284
962007.01.08 06:56sell500.501.93221.94221.9302
972007.01.08 07:20sell510.801.93401.94401.9320
982007.01.08 07:35t/p510.801.93201.94401.9320160.002387.82
992007.01.08 07:35close500.501.93191.94221.930215.002402.82
1002007.01.08 07:35close490.301.93201.94041.9284-48.002354.82
1012007.01.08 07:35close480.201.93191.93851.9265-68.002286.82
1022007.01.08 07:35close470.101.93201.93671.9247-53.002233.82
1032007.01.08 07:35buy520.101.93191.92191.9339
1042007.01.08 08:32t/p520.101.93391.92191.933920.002253.82
1052007.01.08 09:00buy530.101.93421.92421.9362
1062007.01.08 10:13buy540.201.93231.92231.9343
1072007.01.08 13:38buy550.301.93041.92041.9324
1082007.01.08 14:00buy560.501.92861.91861.9306
1092007.01.08 14:12t/p560.501.93061.91861.9306100.002353.82
1102007.01.08 14:12close550.301.93061.92041.93246.002359.82
1112007.01.08 14:12close540.201.93071.92231.9343-32.002327.82
1122007.01.08 14:12close530.101.93061.92421.9362-36.002291.82
1132007.01.08 14:12sell570.101.93071.94071.9287
1142007.01.08 14:55sell580.201.93251.94251.9305
1152007.01.08 14:58sell590.301.93441.94441.9324
1162007.01.08 15:03sell600.501.93621.94621.9342
1172007.01.08 16:48sell610.801.93801.94801.9360
1182007.01.08 17:03s/l570.101.94071.94071.9287-100.002191.82
1192007.01.08 17:03close610.801.94081.94801.9360-224.001967.82
1202007.01.08 17:03close600.501.94091.94621.9342-235.001732.82
1212007.01.08 17:03close590.301.94081.94441.9324-192.001540.82
1222007.01.08 17:03close580.201.94091.94251.9305-168.001372.82
1232007.01.08 17:03buy620.101.94071.93071.9427
1242007.01.08 17:11buy630.201.93891.92891.9409
1252007.01.08 19:06buy640.301.93701.92701.9390
1262007.01.08 22:26t/p640.301.93901.92701.939060.001432.82
1272007.01.08 22:26close630.201.93901.92891.94092.001434.82
1282007.01.08 22:26close620.101.93891.93071.9427-18.001416.82
1292007.01.08 22:26buy650.101.93941.92941.9414
1302007.01.09 00:05t/p650.101.94141.92941.941419.891436.70
1312007.01.09 00:05buy660.101.94181.93181.9438
1322007.01.09 07:38t/p660.101.94381.93181.943820.001456.70
1332007.01.09 07:38buy670.101.94431.93431.9463
1342007.01.09 08:10buy680.201.94251.93251.9445
1352007.01.09 14:21buy690.301.94071.93071.9427
1362007.01.10 00:00buy700.501.93891.92891.9409
1372007.01.10 00:13buy710.801.93701.92701.9390
1382007.01.10 02:15s/l670.101.93431.93431.9463-100.111356.59
1392007.01.10 02:15close710.801.93431.92701.9390-216.001140.59
1402007.01.10 02:15close700.501.93421.92891.9409-235.00905.59
1412007.01.10 02:15close690.301.93411.93071.9427-198.35707.24
1422007.01.10 02:15close680.201.93421.93251.9445-166.23541.01
1432007.01.10 07:00buy720.101.93961.92961.9416
1442007.01.10 07:18buy730.201.93781.92781.9398
1452007.01.10 07:37t/p730.201.93981.92781.939840.00581.01
1462007.01.10 07:37close720.101.93981.92961.94162.00583.01
1472007.01.10 07:37buy740.101.94011.93011.9421
1482007.01.10 08:25t/p740.101.94211.93011.942120.00603.01
1492007.01.10 08:25buy750.101.94251.93251.9445
1502007.01.10 08:38buy760.201.94071.93071.9427
1512007.01.10 09:31buy770.301.93891.92891.9409
1522007.01.10 15:15s/l750.101.93251.93251.9445-100.00503.01
1532007.01.10 15:15close770.301.93251.92891.9409-192.00311.01
1542007.01.10 15:15close760.201.93241.93071.9427-166.00145.01
1552007.01.10 15:15sell780.101.93231.94231.9303
1562007.01.11 12:01s/l780.101.94231.94231.9303-99.8845.13