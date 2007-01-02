|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.01.02 00:00 - 2007.03.02 00:00 (2007.01.02 - 2007.03.02)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|BlockId=1; TakeProfit=20; Step=18; MoneyManagment=28; Lots=0.1; PricePlus=0.0014; Manual="off"; OpenBlock=true; ModifyBlock=false; FixLot=false; MicroLot=false; MaxiLot=false; Insure=9; BlockOrders=4; StopLoss=100; fema=14; sema=40; sig=8; cciperiod=14; timeperiod=60; timeperiod1=30;
|Bars in test
|2013
|Ticks modelled
|313996
|Modelling quality
|74.78%
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|-2954.87
|Gross profit
|1249.70
|Gross loss
|-4204.57
|Profit factor
|0.30
|Expected payoff
|-37.88
|Absolute drawdown
|2954.87
|Maximal drawdown
|3341.53 (98.67%)
|Relative drawdown
|98.67% (3341.53)
|Total trades
|78
|Short positions (won %)
|38 (68.42%)
|Long positions (won %)
|40 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|46 (58.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|32 (41.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|160.00
|loss trade
|-235.00
|Average
|profit trade
|27.17
|loss trade
|-131.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (386.65)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-987.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|386.65 (19)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1022.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.02 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.9638
|1.9538
|1.9658
|2
|2007.01.02 07:13
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.9658
|1.9538
|1.9658
|20.00
|3020.00
|3
|2007.01.02 07:26
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.9672
|1.9572
|1.9692
|4
|2007.01.02 07:32
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.9692
|1.9572
|1.9692
|20.00
|3040.00
|5
|2007.01.02 07:32
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.9696
|1.9596
|1.9716
|6
|2007.01.02 08:27
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.9716
|1.9596
|1.9716
|20.00
|3060.00
|7
|2007.01.02 08:27
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.9720
|1.9620
|1.9740
|8
|2007.01.02 09:33
|buy
|5
|0.20
|1.9702
|1.9602
|1.9722
|9
|2007.01.02 10:03
|t/p
|5
|0.20
|1.9722
|1.9602
|1.9722
|40.00
|3100.00
|10
|2007.01.02 10:03
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.9722
|1.9620
|1.9740
|2.00
|3102.00
|11
|2007.01.02 13:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.9716
|1.9616
|1.9736
|12
|2007.01.02 13:43
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.9736
|1.9616
|1.9736
|20.00
|3122.00
|13
|2007.01.02 13:43
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.9740
|1.9640
|1.9760
|14
|2007.01.02 15:01
|buy
|8
|0.20
|1.9722
|1.9622
|1.9742
|15
|2007.01.03 00:35
|t/p
|8
|0.20
|1.9742
|1.9622
|1.9742
|39.77
|3161.77
|16
|2007.01.03 00:35
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.9742
|1.9640
|1.9760
|1.89
|3163.66
|17
|2007.01.03 00:35
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.9745
|1.9645
|1.9765
|18
|2007.01.03 04:37
|buy
|10
|0.20
|1.9727
|1.9627
|1.9747
|19
|2007.01.03 04:53
|t/p
|10
|0.20
|1.9747
|1.9627
|1.9747
|40.00
|3203.66
|20
|2007.01.03 04:53
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.9747
|1.9645
|1.9765
|2.00
|3205.66
|21
|2007.01.03 04:53
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.9750
|1.9850
|1.9730
|22
|2007.01.03 05:08
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.9730
|1.9850
|1.9730
|20.00
|3225.66
|23
|2007.01.03 05:08
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.9725
|1.9825
|1.9705
|24
|2007.01.03 09:18
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|1.9705
|1.9825
|1.9705
|20.00
|3245.66
|25
|2007.01.03 09:18
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.9701
|1.9801
|1.9681
|26
|2007.01.03 10:15
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|1.9681
|1.9801
|1.9681
|20.00
|3265.66
|27
|2007.01.03 10:15
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.9677
|1.9777
|1.9657
|28
|2007.01.03 10:18
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|1.9657
|1.9777
|1.9657
|20.00
|3285.66
|29
|2007.01.03 10:18
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.9653
|1.9753
|1.9633
|30
|2007.01.03 10:23
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.9633
|1.9753
|1.9633
|20.00
|3305.66
|31
|2007.01.03 10:23
|sell
|16
|0.10
|1.9629
|1.9729
|1.9609
|32
|2007.01.03 11:53
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.9609
|1.9729
|1.9609
|20.00
|3325.66
|33
|2007.01.03 15:05
|sell
|17
|0.10
|1.9532
|1.9632
|1.9512
|34
|2007.01.03 15:08
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|1.9512
|1.9632
|1.9512
|20.00
|3345.66
|35
|2007.01.03 15:08
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.9507
|1.9607
|1.9487
|36
|2007.01.03 15:43
|sell
|19
|0.20
|1.9526
|1.9626
|1.9506
|37
|2007.01.03 16:13
|t/p
|19
|0.20
|1.9506
|1.9626
|1.9506
|40.00
|3385.66
|38
|2007.01.03 16:13
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.9506
|1.9607
|1.9487
|1.00
|3386.66
|39
|2007.01.04 03:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.9524
|1.9424
|1.9544
|40
|2007.01.04 06:23
|buy
|21
|0.20
|1.9506
|1.9406
|1.9526
|41
|2007.01.04 08:07
|buy
|22
|0.30
|1.9488
|1.9388
|1.9508
|42
|2007.01.04 08:12
|buy
|23
|0.50
|1.9469
|1.9369
|1.9489
|43
|2007.01.04 08:31
|buy
|24
|0.80
|1.9450
|1.9350
|1.9470
|44
|2007.01.04 08:48
|buy
|25
|1.20
|1.9431
|1.9331
|1.9451
|45
|2007.01.04 08:48
|s/l
|20
|0.10
|1.9424
|1.9424
|1.9544
|-100.00
|3286.66
|46
|2007.01.04 08:48
|close
|25
|1.20
|1.9423
|1.9331
|1.9451
|-96.00
|3190.66
|47
|2007.01.04 08:48
|close
|24
|0.80
|1.9421
|1.9350
|1.9470
|-232.00
|2958.66
|48
|2007.01.04 08:48
|close
|23
|0.50
|1.9422
|1.9369
|1.9489
|-235.00
|2723.66
|49
|2007.01.04 08:48
|close
|22
|0.30
|1.9423
|1.9388
|1.9508
|-195.00
|2528.66
|50
|2007.01.04 08:48
|close
|21
|0.20
|1.9424
|1.9406
|1.9526
|-164.00
|2364.66
|51
|2007.01.04 08:48
|sell
|26
|0.10
|1.9425
|1.9525
|1.9405
|52
|2007.01.04 08:56
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|1.9405
|1.9525
|1.9405
|20.00
|2384.66
|53
|2007.01.04 08:56
|sell
|27
|0.10
|1.9401
|1.9501
|1.9381
|54
|2007.01.04 09:05
|sell
|28
|0.20
|1.9419
|1.9519
|1.9399
|55
|2007.01.04 09:53
|sell
|29
|0.30
|1.9437
|1.9537
|1.9417
|56
|2007.01.04 11:30
|sell
|30
|0.50
|1.9455
|1.9555
|1.9435
|57
|2007.01.04 13:28
|t/p
|30
|0.50
|1.9435
|1.9555
|1.9435
|100.00
|2484.66
|58
|2007.01.04 13:28
|close
|29
|0.30
|1.9434
|1.9537
|1.9417
|9.00
|2493.66
|59
|2007.01.04 13:28
|close
|28
|0.20
|1.9433
|1.9519
|1.9399
|-28.00
|2465.66
|60
|2007.01.04 13:28
|close
|27
|0.10
|1.9434
|1.9501
|1.9381
|-33.00
|2432.66
|61
|2007.01.04 13:30
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.9424
|1.9524
|1.9404
|62
|2007.01.04 13:33
|sell
|32
|0.20
|1.9442
|1.9542
|1.9422
|63
|2007.01.04 15:08
|sell
|33
|0.30
|1.9460
|1.9560
|1.9440
|64
|2007.01.04 15:23
|t/p
|33
|0.30
|1.9440
|1.9560
|1.9440
|60.00
|2492.66
|65
|2007.01.04 15:23
|close
|32
|0.20
|1.9440
|1.9542
|1.9422
|4.00
|2496.66
|66
|2007.01.04 15:23
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.9439
|1.9524
|1.9404
|-15.00
|2481.66
|67
|2007.01.04 16:13
|sell
|34
|0.10
|1.9429
|1.9529
|1.9409
|68
|2007.01.04 16:20
|sell
|35
|0.20
|1.9447
|1.9547
|1.9427
|69
|2007.01.05 00:32
|t/p
|35
|0.20
|1.9427
|1.9547
|1.9427
|40.08
|2521.74
|70
|2007.01.05 00:32
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.9427
|1.9529
|1.9409
|2.04
|2523.78
|71
|2007.01.05 00:34
|sell
|36
|0.10
|1.9424
|1.9524
|1.9404
|72
|2007.01.05 00:58
|t/p
|36
|0.10
|1.9404
|1.9524
|1.9404
|20.00
|2543.78
|73
|2007.01.05 00:58
|sell
|37
|0.10
|1.9400
|1.9500
|1.9380
|74
|2007.01.05 01:25
|sell
|38
|0.20
|1.9419
|1.9519
|1.9399
|75
|2007.01.05 02:52
|t/p
|38
|0.20
|1.9399
|1.9519
|1.9399
|40.00
|2583.78
|76
|2007.01.05 02:52
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.9399
|1.9500
|1.9380
|1.00
|2584.78
|77
|2007.01.05 03:03
|sell
|39
|0.10
|1.9370
|1.9470
|1.9350
|78
|2007.01.05 03:36
|sell
|40
|0.20
|1.9388
|1.9488
|1.9368
|79
|2007.01.05 04:15
|t/p
|40
|0.20
|1.9368
|1.9488
|1.9368
|40.00
|2624.78
|80
|2007.01.05 04:15
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.9368
|1.9470
|1.9350
|2.00
|2626.78
|81
|2007.01.05 08:00
|buy
|41
|0.10
|1.9431
|1.9331
|1.9451
|82
|2007.01.05 08:03
|buy
|42
|0.20
|1.9413
|1.9313
|1.9433
|83
|2007.01.05 11:07
|buy
|43
|0.30
|1.9395
|1.9295
|1.9415
|84
|2007.01.05 13:30
|s/l
|41
|0.10
|1.9331
|1.9331
|1.9451
|-100.00
|2526.78
|85
|2007.01.05 13:30
|close
|43
|0.30
|1.9330
|1.9295
|1.9415
|-195.00
|2331.78
|86
|2007.01.05 13:30
|close
|42
|0.20
|1.9331
|1.9313
|1.9433
|-164.00
|2167.78
|87
|2007.01.05 13:30
|sell
|44
|0.10
|1.9330
|1.9430
|1.9310
|88
|2007.01.05 13:32
|t/p
|44
|0.10
|1.9310
|1.9430
|1.9310
|20.00
|2187.78
|89
|2007.01.05 13:32
|sell
|45
|0.10
|1.9306
|1.9406
|1.9286
|90
|2007.01.05 15:53
|t/p
|45
|0.10
|1.9286
|1.9406
|1.9286
|20.00
|2207.78
|91
|2007.01.07 23:58
|sell
|46
|0.10
|1.9291
|1.9391
|1.9271
|92
|2007.01.08 00:47
|t/p
|46
|0.10
|1.9271
|1.9391
|1.9271
|20.04
|2227.82
|93
|2007.01.08 00:47
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.9267
|1.9367
|1.9247
|94
|2007.01.08 00:58
|sell
|48
|0.20
|1.9285
|1.9385
|1.9265
|95
|2007.01.08 05:33
|sell
|49
|0.30
|1.9304
|1.9404
|1.9284
|96
|2007.01.08 06:56
|sell
|50
|0.50
|1.9322
|1.9422
|1.9302
|97
|2007.01.08 07:20
|sell
|51
|0.80
|1.9340
|1.9440
|1.9320
|98
|2007.01.08 07:35
|t/p
|51
|0.80
|1.9320
|1.9440
|1.9320
|160.00
|2387.82
|99
|2007.01.08 07:35
|close
|50
|0.50
|1.9319
|1.9422
|1.9302
|15.00
|2402.82
|100
|2007.01.08 07:35
|close
|49
|0.30
|1.9320
|1.9404
|1.9284
|-48.00
|2354.82
|101
|2007.01.08 07:35
|close
|48
|0.20
|1.9319
|1.9385
|1.9265
|-68.00
|2286.82
|102
|2007.01.08 07:35
|close
|47
|0.10
|1.9320
|1.9367
|1.9247
|-53.00
|2233.82
|103
|2007.01.08 07:35
|buy
|52
|0.10
|1.9319
|1.9219
|1.9339
|104
|2007.01.08 08:32
|t/p
|52
|0.10
|1.9339
|1.9219
|1.9339
|20.00
|2253.82
|105
|2007.01.08 09:00
|buy
|53
|0.10
|1.9342
|1.9242
|1.9362
|106
|2007.01.08 10:13
|buy
|54
|0.20
|1.9323
|1.9223
|1.9343
|107
|2007.01.08 13:38
|buy
|55
|0.30
|1.9304
|1.9204
|1.9324
|108
|2007.01.08 14:00
|buy
|56
|0.50
|1.9286
|1.9186
|1.9306
|109
|2007.01.08 14:12
|t/p
|56
|0.50
|1.9306
|1.9186
|1.9306
|100.00
|2353.82
|110
|2007.01.08 14:12
|close
|55
|0.30
|1.9306
|1.9204
|1.9324
|6.00
|2359.82
|111
|2007.01.08 14:12
|close
|54
|0.20
|1.9307
|1.9223
|1.9343
|-32.00
|2327.82
|112
|2007.01.08 14:12
|close
|53
|0.10
|1.9306
|1.9242
|1.9362
|-36.00
|2291.82
|113
|2007.01.08 14:12
|sell
|57
|0.10
|1.9307
|1.9407
|1.9287
|114
|2007.01.08 14:55
|sell
|58
|0.20
|1.9325
|1.9425
|1.9305
|115
|2007.01.08 14:58
|sell
|59
|0.30
|1.9344
|1.9444
|1.9324
|116
|2007.01.08 15:03
|sell
|60
|0.50
|1.9362
|1.9462
|1.9342
|117
|2007.01.08 16:48
|sell
|61
|0.80
|1.9380
|1.9480
|1.9360
|118
|2007.01.08 17:03
|s/l
|57
|0.10
|1.9407
|1.9407
|1.9287
|-100.00
|2191.82
|119
|2007.01.08 17:03
|close
|61
|0.80
|1.9408
|1.9480
|1.9360
|-224.00
|1967.82
|120
|2007.01.08 17:03
|close
|60
|0.50
|1.9409
|1.9462
|1.9342
|-235.00
|1732.82
|121
|2007.01.08 17:03
|close
|59
|0.30
|1.9408
|1.9444
|1.9324
|-192.00
|1540.82
|122
|2007.01.08 17:03
|close
|58
|0.20
|1.9409
|1.9425
|1.9305
|-168.00
|1372.82
|123
|2007.01.08 17:03
|buy
|62
|0.10
|1.9407
|1.9307
|1.9427
|124
|2007.01.08 17:11
|buy
|63
|0.20
|1.9389
|1.9289
|1.9409
|125
|2007.01.08 19:06
|buy
|64
|0.30
|1.9370
|1.9270
|1.9390
|126
|2007.01.08 22:26
|t/p
|64
|0.30
|1.9390
|1.9270
|1.9390
|60.00
|1432.82
|127
|2007.01.08 22:26
|close
|63
|0.20
|1.9390
|1.9289
|1.9409
|2.00
|1434.82
|128
|2007.01.08 22:26
|close
|62
|0.10
|1.9389
|1.9307
|1.9427
|-18.00
|1416.82
|129
|2007.01.08 22:26
|buy
|65
|0.10
|1.9394
|1.9294
|1.9414
|130
|2007.01.09 00:05
|t/p
|65
|0.10
|1.9414
|1.9294
|1.9414
|19.89
|1436.70
|131
|2007.01.09 00:05
|buy
|66
|0.10
|1.9418
|1.9318
|1.9438
|132
|2007.01.09 07:38
|t/p
|66
|0.10
|1.9438
|1.9318
|1.9438
|20.00
|1456.70
|133
|2007.01.09 07:38
|buy
|67
|0.10
|1.9443
|1.9343
|1.9463
|134
|2007.01.09 08:10
|buy
|68
|0.20
|1.9425
|1.9325
|1.9445
|135
|2007.01.09 14:21
|buy
|69
|0.30
|1.9407
|1.9307
|1.9427
|136
|2007.01.10 00:00
|buy
|70
|0.50
|1.9389
|1.9289
|1.9409
|137
|2007.01.10 00:13
|buy
|71
|0.80
|1.9370
|1.9270
|1.9390
|138
|2007.01.10 02:15
|s/l
|67
|0.10
|1.9343
|1.9343
|1.9463
|-100.11
|1356.59
|139
|2007.01.10 02:15
|close
|71
|0.80
|1.9343
|1.9270
|1.9390
|-216.00
|1140.59
|140
|2007.01.10 02:15
|close
|70
|0.50
|1.9342
|1.9289
|1.9409
|-235.00
|905.59
|141
|2007.01.10 02:15
|close
|69
|0.30
|1.9341
|1.9307
|1.9427
|-198.35
|707.24
|142
|2007.01.10 02:15
|close
|68
|0.20
|1.9342
|1.9325
|1.9445
|-166.23
|541.01
|143
|2007.01.10 07:00
|buy
|72
|0.10
|1.9396
|1.9296
|1.9416
|144
|2007.01.10 07:18
|buy
|73
|0.20
|1.9378
|1.9278
|1.9398
|145
|2007.01.10 07:37
|t/p
|73
|0.20
|1.9398
|1.9278
|1.9398
|40.00
|581.01
|146
|2007.01.10 07:37
|close
|72
|0.10
|1.9398
|1.9296
|1.9416
|2.00
|583.01
|147
|2007.01.10 07:37
|buy
|74
|0.10
|1.9401
|1.9301
|1.9421
|148
|2007.01.10 08:25
|t/p
|74
|0.10
|1.9421
|1.9301
|1.9421
|20.00
|603.01
|149
|2007.01.10 08:25
|buy
|75
|0.10
|1.9425
|1.9325
|1.9445
|150
|2007.01.10 08:38
|buy
|76
|0.20
|1.9407
|1.9307
|1.9427
|151
|2007.01.10 09:31
|buy
|77
|0.30
|1.9389
|1.9289
|1.9409
|152
|2007.01.10 15:15
|s/l
|75
|0.10
|1.9325
|1.9325
|1.9445
|-100.00
|503.01
|153
|2007.01.10 15:15
|close
|77
|0.30
|1.9325
|1.9289
|1.9409
|-192.00
|311.01
|154
|2007.01.10 15:15
|close
|76
|0.20
|1.9324
|1.9307
|1.9427
|-166.00
|145.01
|155
|2007.01.10 15:15
|sell
|78
|0.10
|1.9323
|1.9423
|1.9303
|156
|2007.01.11 12:01
|s/l
|78
|0.10
|1.9423
|1.9423
|1.9303
|-99.88
|45.13