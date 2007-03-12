Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 12, 12:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
273951062007.03.12 07:27buy0.11eurusd1.31301.30541.31452007.03.12 08:531.31450.000.000.0016.50
273414372007.03.11 23:00buy0.11eurusd1.31201.30441.31352007.03.12 07:271.31290.000.000.009.90
273417282007.03.11 23:02buy0.22eurusd1.31141.30381.31292007.03.12 07:271.31290.000.000.0033.00
271957762007.03.09 07:22sell0.11eurusd1.31441.32201.31292007.03.09 08:531.31420.000.000.002.20
270596272007.03.08 13:40buy0.11eurusd1.31681.30921.31832007.03.09 01:021.31390.000.00-0.72-31.90
270628142007.03.08 13:46buy0.22eurusd1.31581.30921.31732007.03.09 01:021.31400.000.00-1.44-39.60
270632682007.03.08 13:48buy0.44eurusd1.31521.30921.31672007.03.09 01:021.31390.000.00-2.88-57.20
270659552007.03.08 13:57buy0.88eurusd1.31411.30921.31562007.03.09 01:021.31410.000.00-5.760.00
270695632007.03.08 14:07buy1.76eurusd1.31331.30921.31482007.03.09 01:021.31420.000.00-11.53158.40
269826232007.03.08 05:00buy0.09eurusd1.31791.31241.31942007.03.08 13:401.31650.000.000.00-12.60
269852122007.03.08 05:10buy0.18eurusd1.31731.31181.31882007.03.08 13:401.31670.000.000.00-10.80
269969262007.03.08 07:14buy0.36eurusd1.31661.31111.31812007.03.08 13:401.31670.000.000.003.60
270045862007.03.08 08:33buy0.72eurusd1.31591.31041.31742007.03.08 13:401.31690.000.000.0072.00
270061972007.03.08 08:44buy1.44eurusd1.31531.30981.31682007.03.08 13:401.31680.000.000.00216.00
  0.00 0.00 -22.33 359.50
Closed P/L: 337.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 337.17 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 216.07 Equity: 2 216.07 Free Margin: 2 216.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 500.07 Gross Loss: 162.90 Total Net Profit: 337.17
Profit Factor: 3.07 Expected Payoff: 24.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 139.50 (6.08%) Relative Drawdown: 6.08% (139.50)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 216.00 loss trade: -60.08
Average profit trade: 62.51 loss trade: -27.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (61.60) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-139.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 291.60 (3) consecutive loss (count): -139.50 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3