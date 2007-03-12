|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 12, 12:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27395106
|2007.03.12 07:27
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3054
|1.3145
|2007.03.12 08:53
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|27341437
|2007.03.11 23:00
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.3044
|1.3135
|2007.03.12 07:27
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|27341728
|2007.03.11 23:02
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3038
|1.3129
|2007.03.12 07:27
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|27195776
|2007.03.09 07:22
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3220
|1.3129
|2007.03.09 08:53
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|27059627
|2007.03.08 13:40
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3092
|1.3183
|2007.03.09 01:02
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-31.90
|27062814
|2007.03.08 13:46
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3092
|1.3173
|2007.03.09 01:02
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-39.60
|27063268
|2007.03.08 13:48
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3092
|1.3167
|2007.03.09 01:02
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|-57.20
|27065955
|2007.03.08 13:57
|buy
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3092
|1.3156
|2007.03.09 01:02
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.76
|0.00
|27069563
|2007.03.08 14:07
|buy
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3092
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 01:02
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.53
|158.40
|26982623
|2007.03.08 05:00
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3124
|1.3194
|2007.03.08 13:40
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|26985212
|2007.03.08 05:10
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3173
|1.3118
|1.3188
|2007.03.08 13:40
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|26996926
|2007.03.08 07:14
|buy
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3111
|1.3181
|2007.03.08 13:40
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|27004586
|2007.03.08 08:33
|buy
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3104
|1.3174
|2007.03.08 13:40
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|27006197
|2007.03.08 08:44
|buy
|1.44
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3098
|1.3168
|2007.03.08 13:40
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|216.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.33
|359.50
|Closed P/L:
|337.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|337.17
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 216.07
|Equity:
|2 216.07
|Free Margin:
|2 216.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|500.07
|Gross Loss:
|162.90
|Total Net Profit:
|337.17
|Profit Factor:
|3.07
|Expected Payoff:
|24.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|139.50 (6.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.08% (139.50)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|216.00
|loss trade:
|-60.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.51
|loss trade:
|-27.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (61.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-139.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|291.60 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-139.50 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3