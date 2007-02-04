Strategy Tester Report
GoodGrid_v1

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00 (2007.02.04 - 2007.03.03)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Parametersstep=30; pos=50; TakeProfit=999; StopLoss=999; Slippage=1; LotsBeginning=0.3;
Bars in test21577Ticks modelled85759Modelling quality99.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit10420.33Gross profit10570.33Gross loss-150.00
Profit factor70.47Expected payoff521.02
Absolute drawdown60.00Maximal drawdown90.00 (0.61%)Relative drawdown0.61% (90.00)
Total trades20Short positions (won %)9 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)11 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (55.00%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (45.00%)
Largestprofit trade2159.83loss trade-30.00
Averageprofit trade960.94loss trade-16.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (5836.24)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-90.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5836.24 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-90.00 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses5
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.02.04 23:06buy10.301.2951011.19521.3950
22007.02.04 23:06sell20.301.2949011.39481.1950
32007.02.04 23:06buy30.601.2951011.19521.3950
42007.02.04 23:06sell40.601.2949011.39481.1950
52007.02.04 23:06buy50.901.2951011.19521.3950
62007.02.04 23:06sell60.901.2949011.39481.1950
72007.02.04 23:06buy71.201.2951011.19521.3950
82007.02.04 23:06sell81.201.2949011.39481.1950
92007.02.04 23:06buy91.501.2951011.19521.3950
102007.02.04 23:06close81.201.2951011.39481.1950-24.009976.00
112007.02.04 23:06close60.901.2951011.39481.1950-18.009958.00
122007.02.04 23:06close40.601.2951011.39481.1950-12.009946.00
132007.02.04 23:06close20.301.2951011.39481.1950-6.009940.00
142007.02.06 18:23close10.301.29831.19521.395091.1710031.17
152007.02.07 15:22close30.601.30121.19521.3950351.5310382.70
162007.02.08 22:13close50.901.30421.19521.3950775.7011158.40
172007.02.14 07:41close71.201.30721.19521.39501355.8612514.26
182007.02.14 13:54close91.501.31031.19521.39502159.8314674.09
192007.02.14 13:55buy100.301.31071.21081.4106
202007.02.14 13:55sell110.301.31051.41041.2106
212007.02.14 13:55buy120.601.31071.21081.4106
222007.02.14 13:55sell130.601.31051.41041.2106
232007.02.14 13:55buy140.901.31071.21081.4106
242007.02.14 13:55sell150.901.31051.41041.2106
252007.02.14 13:55buy161.201.31071.21081.4106
262007.02.14 13:55sell171.201.31051.41041.2106
272007.02.14 13:55buy181.501.31071.21081.4106
282007.02.14 13:55sell191.501.31051.41041.2106
292007.02.14 13:55buy201.801.31071.21081.4106
302007.02.14 13:55close191.501.31071.41041.2106-30.0014644.09
312007.02.14 13:55close171.201.31071.41041.2106-24.0014620.09
322007.02.14 13:55close150.901.31071.41041.2106-18.0014602.09
332007.02.14 13:55close130.601.31071.41041.2106-12.0014590.09
342007.02.14 13:55close110.301.31071.41041.2106-6.0014584.09
352007.02.14 15:06close100.301.31371.21081.410690.0014674.09
362007.02.15 14:17close120.601.31671.21081.4106345.6115019.70
372007.02.26 03:35close140.901.31971.21081.4106723.6015743.30
382007.02.27 08:33close161.201.32271.21081.41061315.2317058.53
392007.02.27 17:12close181.501.32581.21081.41062109.0019167.53
402007.03.02 21:56close at stop201.801.31911.21081.41061252.8020420.33