|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00 (2007.02.04 - 2007.03.03)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|step=30; pos=50; TakeProfit=999; StopLoss=999; Slippage=1; LotsBeginning=0.3;
|Bars in test
|21577
|Ticks modelled
|85759
|Modelling quality
|99.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|10420.33
|Gross profit
|10570.33
|Gross loss
|-150.00
|Profit factor
|70.47
|Expected payoff
|521.02
|Absolute drawdown
|60.00
|Maximal drawdown
|90.00 (0.61%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.61% (90.00)
|Total trades
|20
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (55.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (45.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2159.83
|loss trade
|-30.00
|Average
|profit trade
|960.94
|loss trade
|-16.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (5836.24)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-90.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5836.24 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-90.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.02.04 23:06
|buy
|1
|0.30
|1.295101
|1.1952
|1.3950
|2
|2007.02.04 23:06
|sell
|2
|0.30
|1.294901
|1.3948
|1.1950
|3
|2007.02.04 23:06
|buy
|3
|0.60
|1.295101
|1.1952
|1.3950
|4
|2007.02.04 23:06
|sell
|4
|0.60
|1.294901
|1.3948
|1.1950
|5
|2007.02.04 23:06
|buy
|5
|0.90
|1.295101
|1.1952
|1.3950
|6
|2007.02.04 23:06
|sell
|6
|0.90
|1.294901
|1.3948
|1.1950
|7
|2007.02.04 23:06
|buy
|7
|1.20
|1.295101
|1.1952
|1.3950
|8
|2007.02.04 23:06
|sell
|8
|1.20
|1.294901
|1.3948
|1.1950
|9
|2007.02.04 23:06
|buy
|9
|1.50
|1.295101
|1.1952
|1.3950
|10
|2007.02.04 23:06
|close
|8
|1.20
|1.295101
|1.3948
|1.1950
|-24.00
|9976.00
|11
|2007.02.04 23:06
|close
|6
|0.90
|1.295101
|1.3948
|1.1950
|-18.00
|9958.00
|12
|2007.02.04 23:06
|close
|4
|0.60
|1.295101
|1.3948
|1.1950
|-12.00
|9946.00
|13
|2007.02.04 23:06
|close
|2
|0.30
|1.295101
|1.3948
|1.1950
|-6.00
|9940.00
|14
|2007.02.06 18:23
|close
|1
|0.30
|1.2983
|1.1952
|1.3950
|91.17
|10031.17
|15
|2007.02.07 15:22
|close
|3
|0.60
|1.3012
|1.1952
|1.3950
|351.53
|10382.70
|16
|2007.02.08 22:13
|close
|5
|0.90
|1.3042
|1.1952
|1.3950
|775.70
|11158.40
|17
|2007.02.14 07:41
|close
|7
|1.20
|1.3072
|1.1952
|1.3950
|1355.86
|12514.26
|18
|2007.02.14 13:54
|close
|9
|1.50
|1.3103
|1.1952
|1.3950
|2159.83
|14674.09
|19
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|10
|0.30
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|20
|2007.02.14 13:55
|sell
|11
|0.30
|1.3105
|1.4104
|1.2106
|21
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|12
|0.60
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|22
|2007.02.14 13:55
|sell
|13
|0.60
|1.3105
|1.4104
|1.2106
|23
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|14
|0.90
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|24
|2007.02.14 13:55
|sell
|15
|0.90
|1.3105
|1.4104
|1.2106
|25
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|16
|1.20
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|26
|2007.02.14 13:55
|sell
|17
|1.20
|1.3105
|1.4104
|1.2106
|27
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|18
|1.50
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|28
|2007.02.14 13:55
|sell
|19
|1.50
|1.3105
|1.4104
|1.2106
|29
|2007.02.14 13:55
|buy
|20
|1.80
|1.3107
|1.2108
|1.4106
|30
|2007.02.14 13:55
|close
|19
|1.50
|1.3107
|1.4104
|1.2106
|-30.00
|14644.09
|31
|2007.02.14 13:55
|close
|17
|1.20
|1.3107
|1.4104
|1.2106
|-24.00
|14620.09
|32
|2007.02.14 13:55
|close
|15
|0.90
|1.3107
|1.4104
|1.2106
|-18.00
|14602.09
|33
|2007.02.14 13:55
|close
|13
|0.60
|1.3107
|1.4104
|1.2106
|-12.00
|14590.09
|34
|2007.02.14 13:55
|close
|11
|0.30
|1.3107
|1.4104
|1.2106
|-6.00
|14584.09
|35
|2007.02.14 15:06
|close
|10
|0.30
|1.3137
|1.2108
|1.4106
|90.00
|14674.09
|36
|2007.02.15 14:17
|close
|12
|0.60
|1.3167
|1.2108
|1.4106
|345.61
|15019.70
|37
|2007.02.26 03:35
|close
|14
|0.90
|1.3197
|1.2108
|1.4106
|723.60
|15743.30
|38
|2007.02.27 08:33
|close
|16
|1.20
|1.3227
|1.2108
|1.4106
|1315.23
|17058.53
|39
|2007.02.27 17:12
|close
|18
|1.50
|1.3258
|1.2108
|1.4106
|2109.00
|19167.53
|40
|2007.03.02 21:56
|close at stop
|20
|1.80
|1.3191
|1.2108
|1.4106
|1252.80
|20420.33