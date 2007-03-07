Velocity4x

Account: 9008209 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16729312007.03.07 04:28balanceDeposit5 000.00
16729922007.03.07 04:38sell0.10eurusd1.31341.32021.31042007.03.08 13:571.31420.000.001.26-8.00
16823582007.03.07 15:17sell0.20eurusd1.31461.32021.31162007.03.08 13:571.31400.000.002.5212.00
16847882007.03.07 18:46sell0.40eurusd1.31581.32021.31282007.03.08 13:571.31400.000.005.0472.00
16854142007.03.07 19:25sell0.80eurusd1.31711.32031.31412007.03.08 13:571.31410.000.0010.08240.00
17021632007.03.08 13:57sell0.10eurusd1.31381.32061.31082007.03.09 13:311.31210.000.000.4217.00
17107022007.03.09 02:53sell0.20eurusd1.31511.32071.31212007.03.09 13:311.31210.000.000.0060.00
17190872007.03.09 13:31sell0.10eurusd1.31191.31871.30892007.03.09 13:481.31020.000.000.0017.00
17196012007.03.09 13:34sell0.20eurusd1.31321.31881.31022007.03.09 13:481.31020.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 19.32 470.00
Closed P/L: 489.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17208652007.03.09 13:48sell0.10eurusd1.31011.31691.3071 1.31170.000.000.53-16.00
17238452007.03.09 15:59sell0.20eurusd1.31141.31701.3084 1.31170.000.001.06-6.00
  0.00 0.00 1.59 -22.00
 Floating P/L: -20.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 489.32 Floating P/L: -20.41 Margin: 393.29
Balance: 5 489.32 Equity: 5 468.91 Free Margin: 5 075.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 496.06 Gross Loss: 6.74 Total Net Profit: 489.32
Profit Factor: 73.60 Expected Payoff: 61.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 6.74 (0.13%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 250.08 loss trade: -6.74
Average profit trade: 70.87 loss trade: -6.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (154.42) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.74)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 341.64 (3) consecutive loss (count): -6.74 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1