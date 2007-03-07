|Account: 9008209
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1672931
|2007.03.07 04:28
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1672992
|2007.03.07 04:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3202
|1.3104
|2007.03.08 13:57
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|-8.00
|1682358
|2007.03.07 15:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3202
|1.3116
|2007.03.08 13:57
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|12.00
|1684788
|2007.03.07 18:46
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3202
|1.3128
|2007.03.08 13:57
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|72.00
|1685414
|2007.03.07 19:25
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3203
|1.3141
|2007.03.08 13:57
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|10.08
|240.00
|1702163
|2007.03.08 13:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3206
|1.3108
|2007.03.09 13:31
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|17.00
|1710702
|2007.03.09 02:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3207
|1.3121
|2007.03.09 13:31
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1719087
|2007.03.09 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3187
|1.3089
|2007.03.09 13:48
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|1719601
|2007.03.09 13:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3188
|1.3102
|2007.03.09 13:48
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.32
|470.00
|Closed P/L:
|489.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1720865
|2007.03.09 13:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3169
|1.3071
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-16.00
|1723845
|2007.03.09 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3170
|1.3084
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-22.00
|Floating P/L:
|-20.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|489.32
|Floating P/L:
|-20.41
|Margin:
|393.29
|Balance:
|5 489.32
|Equity:
|5 468.91
|Free Margin:
|5 075.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|496.06
|Gross Loss:
|6.74
|Total Net Profit:
|489.32
|Profit Factor:
|73.60
|Expected Payoff:
|61.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|6.74 (0.13%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|250.08
|loss trade:
|-6.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.87
|loss trade:
|-6.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (154.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|341.64 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.74 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1