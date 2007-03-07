|Account: 7000538
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 23:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2999213
|2007.03.07 17:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3001834
|2007.03.08 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3117
|1.3187
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.00
|3002833
|2007.03.08 01:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3117
|1.3182
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|3006643
|2007.03.08 10:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3116
|1.3176
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3006792
|2007.03.08 10:32
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3115
|1.3170
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3006851
|2007.03.08 10:44
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3115
|1.3165
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3006897
|2007.03.08 10:46
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3114
|1.3159
|2007.03.08 14:28
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|3014969
|2007.03.09 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3193
|1.3123
|2007.03.09 09:22
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|3015447
|2007.03.09 01:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3193
|1.3128
|2007.03.09 09:22
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|3016390
|2007.03.09 03:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3194
|1.3134
|2007.03.09 09:22
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3016834
|2007.03.09 04:51
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3195
|1.3140
|2007.03.09 09:22
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3017410
|2007.03.09 05:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3196
|1.3146
|2007.03.09 09:21
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|Closed P/L:
|-20.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-20.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 980.00
|Equity:
|9 980.00
|Free Margin:
|9 980.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|640.00
|Gross Loss:
|660.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-20.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.97
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.82
|Absolute Drawdown:
|40.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|420.00 (4.05%)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|300.00
|loss trade:
|-190.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-94.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (380.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|380.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-420.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4