MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7000538 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 23:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29992132007.03.07 17:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
30018342007.03.08 00:00buy1.00eurusd1.31771.31171.31872007.03.08 14:281.31580.000.000.00-190.00
30028332007.03.08 01:23buy1.00eurusd1.31721.31171.31822007.03.08 14:281.31590.000.000.00-130.00
30066432007.03.08 10:03buy1.00eurusd1.31661.31161.31762007.03.08 14:281.31580.000.000.00-80.00
30067922007.03.08 10:32buy2.00eurusd1.31601.31151.31702007.03.08 14:281.31590.000.000.00-20.00
30068512007.03.08 10:44buy2.00eurusd1.31551.31151.31652007.03.08 14:281.31590.000.000.0080.00
30068972007.03.08 10:46buy3.00eurusd1.31491.31141.31592007.03.08 14:281.31590.000.000.00300.00
30149692007.03.09 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.31331.31931.31232007.03.09 09:221.31460.000.000.00-130.00
30154472007.03.09 01:49sell1.00eurusd1.31381.31931.31282007.03.09 09:221.31470.000.000.00-90.00
30163902007.03.09 03:10sell1.00eurusd1.31441.31941.31342007.03.09 09:221.31460.000.000.00-20.00
30168342007.03.09 04:51sell2.00eurusd1.31501.31951.31402007.03.09 09:221.31470.000.000.0060.00
30174102007.03.09 05:59sell2.00eurusd1.31561.31961.31462007.03.09 09:211.31460.000.000.00200.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00
Closed P/L: -20.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -20.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 980.00 Equity: 9 980.00 Free Margin: 9 980.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 640.00 Gross Loss: 660.00 Total Net Profit: -20.00
Profit Factor: 0.97 Expected Payoff: -1.82  
Absolute Drawdown: 40.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 420.00 (4.05%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%)
Largest profit trade: 300.00 loss trade: -190.00
Average profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -94.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (380.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-420.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 380.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -420.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4