|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.01.31 00:00 - 2007.03.02 22:00 (2007.01.31 - 2007.03.04)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=32; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=1; TrailingStop=17; FiboProgression=false; MaxTrades=13; Pips=18; SecureProfit=10; AccountProtection=0; OrderstoProtect=0; EquityProtectionLevel=0; MaxLossPerOrder=0; ReverseCondition=0; StartYear=2005; StartMonth=1; EndYear=2050; EndMonth=12; mm=0; risk=12; AccountisNormal=0; Magic=123987;
|Bars in test
|1543
|Ticks modelled
|122791
|Modelling quality
|52.95%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-9700.44
|Gross profit
|330.00
|Gross loss
|-10030.44
|Profit factor
|0.03
|Expected payoff
|-692.89
|Absolute drawdown
|9700.44
|Maximal drawdown
|10027.44 (97.10%)
|Relative drawdown
|97.10% (10027.44)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|128.00
|loss trade
|-4572.16
|Average
|profit trade
|47.14
|loss trade
|-1432.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (252.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-10027.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|252.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-10027.44 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.31 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.9625
|1.9860
|1.9593
|2
|2007.01.31 09:44
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.9593
|1.9860
|1.9593
|32.00
|10032.00
|3
|2007.01.31 09:44
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.9589
|1.9824
|1.9557
|4
|2007.01.31 10:19
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.9557
|1.9824
|1.9557
|32.00
|10064.00
|5
|2007.01.31 10:19
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.9553
|1.9788
|1.9521
|6
|2007.01.31 11:48
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.9521
|1.9788
|1.9521
|32.00
|10096.00
|7
|2007.01.31 11:48
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.9517
|1.9752
|1.9485
|8
|2007.01.31 12:18
|sell
|5
|0.20
|1.9535
|1.9752
|1.9503
|9
|2007.01.31 12:48
|sell
|6
|0.40
|1.9553
|1.9752
|1.9521
|10
|2007.01.31 14:45
|t/p
|6
|0.40
|1.9521
|1.9752
|1.9521
|128.00
|10224.00
|11
|2007.01.31 14:45
|close
|5
|0.20
|1.9521
|1.9752
|1.9503
|28.00
|10252.00
|12
|2007.01.31 14:45
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.9520
|1.9752
|1.9485
|-3.00
|10249.00
|13
|2007.01.31 14:45
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.9517
|1.9752
|1.9485
|14
|2007.01.31 15:24
|sell
|8
|0.20
|1.9535
|1.9752
|1.9503
|15
|2007.01.31 15:49
|t/p
|8
|0.20
|1.9503
|1.9752
|1.9503
|64.00
|10313.00
|16
|2007.01.31 15:49
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.9503
|1.9752
|1.9485
|14.00
|10327.00
|17
|2007.01.31 15:49
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.9500
|1.9735
|1.9468
|18
|2007.01.31 16:37
|sell
|10
|0.20
|1.9518
|1.9735
|1.9486
|19
|2007.01.31 17:06
|sell
|11
|0.40
|1.9536
|1.9735
|1.9504
|20
|2007.01.31 17:20
|sell
|12
|0.80
|1.9554
|1.9735
|1.9522
|21
|2007.01.31 17:36
|sell
|13
|1.60
|1.9572
|1.9735
|1.9540
|22
|2007.01.31 17:45
|sell
|14
|3.20
|1.9590
|1.9735
|1.9558
|23
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|14
|3.20
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9558
|-4572.16
|5754.84
|24
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|13
|1.60
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9540
|-2574.08
|3180.76
|25
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|12
|0.80
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9522
|-1431.04
|1749.72
|26
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|11
|0.40
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9504
|-787.52
|962.20
|27
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|10
|0.20
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9486
|-429.76
|532.44
|28
|2007.02.01 17:09
|close at stop
|9
|0.10
|1.9733
|1.9735
|1.9468
|-232.88
|299.56