Strategy Tester Report
-GoblinFibo1.2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.01.31 00:00 - 2007.03.02 22:00 (2007.01.31 - 2007.03.04)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=32; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=1; TrailingStop=17; FiboProgression=false; MaxTrades=13; Pips=18; SecureProfit=10; AccountProtection=0; OrderstoProtect=0; EquityProtectionLevel=0; MaxLossPerOrder=0; ReverseCondition=0; StartYear=2005; StartMonth=1; EndYear=2050; EndMonth=12; mm=0; risk=12; AccountisNormal=0; Magic=123987;
Bars in test1543Ticks modelled122791Modelling quality52.95%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-9700.44Gross profit330.00Gross loss-10030.44
Profit factor0.03Expected payoff-692.89
Absolute drawdown9700.44Maximal drawdown10027.44 (97.10%)Relative drawdown97.10% (10027.44)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)14 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade128.00loss trade-4572.16
Averageprofit trade47.14loss trade-1432.92
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (252.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-10027.44)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)252.00 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-10027.44 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.01.31 00:00sell10.101.96251.98601.9593
22007.01.31 09:44t/p10.101.95931.98601.959332.0010032.00
32007.01.31 09:44sell20.101.95891.98241.9557
42007.01.31 10:19t/p20.101.95571.98241.955732.0010064.00
52007.01.31 10:19sell30.101.95531.97881.9521
62007.01.31 11:48t/p30.101.95211.97881.952132.0010096.00
72007.01.31 11:48sell40.101.95171.97521.9485
82007.01.31 12:18sell50.201.95351.97521.9503
92007.01.31 12:48sell60.401.95531.97521.9521
102007.01.31 14:45t/p60.401.95211.97521.9521128.0010224.00
112007.01.31 14:45close50.201.95211.97521.950328.0010252.00
122007.01.31 14:45close40.101.95201.97521.9485-3.0010249.00
132007.01.31 14:45sell70.101.95171.97521.9485
142007.01.31 15:24sell80.201.95351.97521.9503
152007.01.31 15:49t/p80.201.95031.97521.950364.0010313.00
162007.01.31 15:49close70.101.95031.97521.948514.0010327.00
172007.01.31 15:49sell90.101.95001.97351.9468
182007.01.31 16:37sell100.201.95181.97351.9486
192007.01.31 17:06sell110.401.95361.97351.9504
202007.01.31 17:20sell120.801.95541.97351.9522
212007.01.31 17:36sell131.601.95721.97351.9540
222007.01.31 17:45sell143.201.95901.97351.9558
232007.02.01 17:09close at stop143.201.97331.97351.9558-4572.165754.84
242007.02.01 17:09close at stop131.601.97331.97351.9540-2574.083180.76
252007.02.01 17:09close at stop120.801.97331.97351.9522-1431.041749.72
262007.02.01 17:09close at stop110.401.97331.97351.9504-787.52962.20
272007.02.01 17:09close at stop100.201.97331.97351.9486-429.76532.44
282007.02.01 17:09close at stop90.101.97331.97351.9468-232.88299.56