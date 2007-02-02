|Account: 513260
|Name: Crab45-1
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 20, 17:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6462970
|2007.02.02 00:04
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|6570354
|2007.02.07 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2859
|1.3029
|2007.02.07 09:43
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6683485
|2007.02.12 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3006
|1.3030
|1.2996
|2007.02.12 11:22
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6684294
|2007.02.12 11:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2993
|1.3017
|1.2983
|2007.02.12 11:50
|1.2983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6685912
|2007.02.12 11:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2983
|1.3103
|1.2933
|2007.02.12 12:16
|1.2972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6729148
|2007.02.13 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3039
|1.2919
|1.3089
|2007.02.14 06:39
|1.3051
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|540.00
|Closed P/L:
|532.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|532.75
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 532.75
|Equity:
|10 532.75
|Free Margin:
|10 532.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|532.75
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|532.75
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|106.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|106.55
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (532.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|532.75 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0