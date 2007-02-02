FXDD

Account: 513260 Name: Crab45-1 Currency: USD 2007 February 20, 17:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64629702007.02.02 00:04balanceDeposit10 000.00
65703542007.02.07 04:01buy1.00eurusd1.29791.28591.30292007.02.07 09:431.29900.000.000.00110.00
66834852007.02.12 11:00sell1.00eurusd1.30061.30301.29962007.02.12 11:221.29960.000.000.00100.00
66842942007.02.12 11:26sell1.00eurusd1.29931.30171.29832007.02.12 11:501.29830.000.000.00100.00
66859122007.02.12 11:53sell1.00eurusd1.29831.31031.29332007.02.12 12:161.29720.000.000.00110.00
67291482007.02.13 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.30391.29191.30892007.02.14 06:391.30510.000.00-7.25120.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.25 540.00
Closed P/L: 532.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 532.75 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 532.75 Equity: 10 532.75 Free Margin: 10 532.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 532.75 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 532.75
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 106.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 112.75 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 106.55 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (532.75) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 532.75 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0