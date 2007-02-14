|Account: 101469
|Name: kim
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 09:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|908027
|2007.02.14 17:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|908863
|2007.02.14 20:37
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9608
|2007.02.15 11:30
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|911500
|2007.02.15 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|0.0000
|1.9586
|2007.02.15 16:00
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|[tp]
|912826
|2007.02.15 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9530
|1.9521
|0.0000
|2007.02.15 20:01
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|[sl]
|914565
|2007.02.16 08:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9534
|1.9400
|1.9700
|2007.03.05 01:31
|1.9400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 340.00
|[sl]
|939026
|2007.02.26 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|1.9644
|2007.02.26 17:50
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|947475
|2007.02.28 12:14
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9550
|0.0000
|1.9560
|2007.02.28 12:32
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|962677
|2007.03.05 13:00
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9212
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.05 15:10
|1.9198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|970161
|2007.03.07 08:16
|buy limit
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9287
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.07 08:40
|1.9303
|cancelled
|970225
|2007.03.07 09:01
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9300
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.07 09:42
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|880.00
|970318
|2007.03.07 09:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.07 09:54
|1.9301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|970343
|2007.03.07 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.07 10:04
|1.9295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|970474
|2007.03.07 11:00
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9280
|0.0000
|1.9280
|2007.03.08 16:07
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|[tp]
|975369
|2007.03.08 16:18
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9282
|0.0000
|1.9292
|2007.03.08 17:05
|1.9292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 091.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 091.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 091.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 091.00
|Equity:
|6 091.00
|Free Margin:
|6 091.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 750.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 659.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 091.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.66
|Expected Payoff:
|90.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|439.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 340.00 (22.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.71% (1 340.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|880.00
|loss trade:
|-1 340.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|343.75
|loss trade:
|-414.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 440.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-310.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 440.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 340.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1