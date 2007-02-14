Windsor Brokers Ltd

Account: 101469 Name: kim Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 09:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9080272007.02.14 17:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
9088632007.02.14 20:37sell4.00gbpusd1.96180.00001.96082007.02.15 11:301.96080.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
9115002007.02.15 15:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95760.00001.95862007.02.15 16:001.95860.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
9128262007.02.15 19:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95301.95210.00002007.02.15 20:011.95210.000.000.00-9.00
  [sl]
9145652007.02.16 08:01buy1.00gbpusd1.95341.94001.97002007.03.05 01:311.94000.000.000.00-1 340.00
  [sl]
9390262007.02.26 13:22buy1.00gbpusd1.96340.00001.96442007.02.26 17:501.96440.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
9474752007.02.28 12:14buy4.00gbpusd1.95500.00001.95602007.02.28 12:321.95600.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
9626772007.03.05 13:00sell4.00gbpusd1.92120.00000.00002007.03.05 15:101.91980.000.000.00560.00
9701612007.03.07 08:16buy limit4.00gbpusd1.92870.00000.00002007.03.07 08:401.9303cancelled
9702252007.03.07 09:01buy4.00gbpusd1.93000.00000.00002007.03.07 09:421.93220.000.000.00880.00
9703182007.03.07 09:47buy1.00gbpusd1.93220.00000.00002007.03.07 09:541.93010.000.000.00-210.00
9703432007.03.07 10:00buy1.00gbpusd1.93050.00000.00002007.03.07 10:041.92950.000.000.00-100.00
9704742007.03.07 11:00sell4.00gbpusd1.92800.00001.92802007.03.08 16:071.92800.000.000.000.00
  [tp]
9753692007.03.08 16:18buy4.00gbpusd1.92820.00001.92922007.03.08 17:051.92920.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 091.00
Closed P/L: 1 091.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 091.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 091.00 Equity: 6 091.00 Free Margin: 6 091.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 750.00 Gross Loss: 1 659.00 Total Net Profit: 1 091.00
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 90.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 439.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 340.00 (22.71%) Relative Drawdown: 22.71% (1 340.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 880.00 loss trade: -1 340.00
Average profit trade: 343.75 loss trade: -414.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 440.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-310.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 440.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 340.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1