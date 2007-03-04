Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1394400 Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
261694682007.03.04 22:20balanceDeposit3 000.00
261812902007.03.05 03:56sell0.40eurusd1.31441.33251.31162007.03.05 08:261.31340.000.000.0040.00
261848222007.03.05 05:13sell0.80eurusd1.31621.33251.31342007.03.05 08:261.31340.000.000.00224.00
262327652007.03.05 08:27sell0.40eurusd1.31301.33111.31022007.03.05 11:371.31020.000.000.00112.00
262958182007.03.05 11:37sell0.50eurusd1.31011.32821.30732007.03.06 14:001.30910.000.002.9550.00
266463372007.03.06 07:44sell1.00eurusd1.31191.32821.30912007.03.06 14:001.30910.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 2.95 706.00
Closed P/L: 708.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
267171552007.03.06 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.30881.32691.3060 1.31160.000.0017.70-140.00
267312852007.03.06 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.31061.32691.3078 1.31160.000.0035.40-100.00
  0.00 0.00 53.10 -240.00
 Floating P/L: -186.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 708.95 Floating P/L: -186.90 Margin: 1 500.00
Balance: 3 708.95 Equity: 3 522.05 Free Margin: 2 022.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 708.95 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 708.95
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 141.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 280.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 141.79 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (708.95) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 708.95 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0