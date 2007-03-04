|Account: 1394400
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26169468
|2007.03.04 22:20
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|26181290
|2007.03.05 03:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3325
|1.3116
|2007.03.05 08:26
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|26184822
|2007.03.05 05:13
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3325
|1.3134
|2007.03.05 08:26
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|26232765
|2007.03.05 08:27
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3311
|1.3102
|2007.03.05 11:37
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|26295818
|2007.03.05 11:37
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3282
|1.3073
|2007.03.06 14:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|50.00
|26646337
|2007.03.06 07:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3282
|1.3091
|2007.03.06 14:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|706.00
|Closed P/L:
|708.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26717155
|2007.03.06 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.3269
|1.3060
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|-140.00
|26731285
|2007.03.06 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3269
|1.3078
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|35.40
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.10
|-240.00
|Floating P/L:
|-186.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|708.95
|Floating P/L:
|-186.90
|Margin:
|1 500.00
|Balance:
|3 708.95
|Equity:
|3 522.05
|Free Margin:
|2 022.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|708.95
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|708.95
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|141.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|280.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|141.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (708.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|708.95 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0