Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1371239 Name: redcarsarasota Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 20:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
259682472007.03.02 11:10sell3.00usdjpy117.350.000.002007.03.02 12:06117.120.000.000.00589.14
259798482007.03.02 11:41sell2.00gbpusd1.94820.00000.00002007.03.02 12:081.94800.000.000.0040.00
259932822007.03.02 12:13sell5.00usdjpy116.870.000.002007.03.02 12:38117.100.000.000.00-982.07
260062402007.03.02 12:37buy8.00usdjpy117.090.000.002007.03.02 12:41117.180.000.000.00614.44
260124572007.03.02 12:50sell8.00usdjpy117.120.000.002007.03.02 12:56117.080.000.000.00273.32
260197182007.03.02 13:09sell8.00usdjpy116.990.000.002007.03.02 13:11116.950.000.000.00273.62
  0.00 0.00 0.00 808.45
Closed P/L: 808.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 808.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 299.89 Equity: 50 299.89 Free Margin: 50 299.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 790.52 Gross Loss: 982.07 Total Net Profit: 808.45
Profit Factor: 1.82 Expected Payoff: 134.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 352.93 Maximal Drawdown: 982.07 (1.96%) Relative Drawdown: 1.96% (982.07)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 614.44 loss trade: -982.07
Average profit trade: 358.10 loss trade: -982.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 161.38) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-982.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 161.38 (3) consecutive loss (count): -982.07 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1