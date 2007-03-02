|Account: 1371239
|Name: redcarsarasota
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 20:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25968247
|2007.03.02 11:10
|sell
|3.00
|usdjpy
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.02 12:06
|117.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|589.14
|25979848
|2007.03.02 11:41
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.02 12:08
|1.9480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|25993282
|2007.03.02 12:13
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.02 12:38
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-982.07
|26006240
|2007.03.02 12:37
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|117.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.02 12:41
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|614.44
|26012457
|2007.03.02 12:50
|sell
|8.00
|usdjpy
|117.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.02 12:56
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|273.32
|26019718
|2007.03.02 13:09
|sell
|8.00
|usdjpy
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.02 13:11
|116.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|273.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|808.45
|Closed P/L:
|808.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|808.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 299.89
|Equity:
|50 299.89
|Free Margin:
|50 299.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 790.52
|Gross Loss:
|982.07
|Total Net Profit:
|808.45
|Profit Factor:
|1.82
|Expected Payoff:
|134.74
|Absolute Drawdown:
|352.93
|Maximal Drawdown:
|982.07 (1.96%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.96% (982.07)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|614.44
|loss trade:
|-982.07
|Average
|profit trade:
|358.10
|loss trade:
|-982.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 161.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-982.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 161.38 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-982.07 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1