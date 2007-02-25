FXDD

Account: 523599 Name: Phoenix Auto Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69550122007.02.25 19:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
69554882007.02.26 00:20buy0.30usdjpy121.05120.21121.472007.02.27 08:20120.210.000.003.60-209.63
69602362007.02.26 06:16sell0.20usdchf1.23071.23911.22652007.02.27 10:101.22650.000.00-2.0368.49
69621672007.02.26 08:15buy0.20eurjpy159.44158.60159.862007.02.26 16:56158.600.000.000.00-139.60
69820052007.02.26 19:01sell0.20eurjpy158.89159.73158.472007.02.27 08:20158.470.000.00-2.3769.83
69963522007.02.27 08:31buy0.20eurjpy158.43157.59158.852007.02.27 15:17157.590.000.000.00-141.01
70298932007.02.28 00:18sell0.20usdchf1.21791.22631.21372007.03.02 11:231.22630.000.00-7.89-137.00
70319722007.02.28 02:30sell0.20eurjpy156.66157.50156.242007.02.28 07:45156.240.000.000.0071.06
70346002007.02.28 03:46sell0.20gbpusd1.96291.97131.95872007.02.28 09:071.95870.000.000.0084.00
70481982007.02.28 11:00buy0.20eurjpy156.35155.51156.772007.02.28 17:48156.770.000.000.0070.74
70507182007.02.28 12:00sell0.20usdjpy118.51119.35118.092007.02.28 16:47118.090.000.000.0071.13
70582712007.02.28 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.96211.97051.95792007.02.28 17:311.95790.000.000.0084.00
70665672007.02.28 20:31sell0.20usdjpy118.43119.27118.012007.03.01 13:52118.010.000.00-8.0471.18
70685912007.02.28 23:30sell0.20eurjpy156.73157.57156.312007.03.01 06:08156.310.000.00-6.8671.05
70893092007.03.01 13:45sell0.20gbpusd1.96251.97091.95832007.03.01 17:011.95830.000.000.0084.00
70895352007.03.01 13:52buy0.20usdjpy118.03117.19118.452007.03.01 16:35117.190.000.000.00-143.36
71111672007.03.02 00:17sell0.20usdjpy117.63118.47117.212007.03.02 13:47117.210.000.000.0071.67
71194772007.03.02 09:15buy0.20eurjpy154.84154.00155.262007.03.02 14:02154.000.000.000.00-143.54
71269112007.03.02 13:01buy0.20usdchf1.22411.21571.22832007.03.02 19:341.21570.000.000.00-138.19
71396982007.03.02 18:15sell0.20eurjpy154.36155.20153.942007.03.02 19:28153.940.000.000.0071.98
  0.00 0.00 -23.59 -163.20
Closed P/L: -186.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71286142007.03.02 13:48buy0.20usdjpy117.21116.37117.63 116.840.000.002.40-63.33
71438362007.03.02 20:18buy0.20eurjpy153.89153.05154.31 154.140.000.001.9742.79
  0.00 0.00 4.37 -20.54
 Floating P/L: -16.17
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -186.79 Floating P/L: -16.17 Margin: 231.93
Balance: 4 813.21 Equity: 4 797.04 Free Margin: 4 565.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 869.83 Gross Loss: 1 056.62 Total Net Profit: -186.79
Profit Factor: 0.82 Expected Payoff: -9.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 352.72 Maximal Drawdown: 352.72 (7.05%) Relative Drawdown: 7.05% (352.72)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (63.16%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (36.84%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -206.03
Average profit trade: 72.49 loss trade: -150.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (508.26) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-206.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 508.26 (7) consecutive loss (count): -206.03 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1