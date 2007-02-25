|Account: 523599
|Name: Phoenix Auto
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6955012
|2007.02.25 19:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6955488
|2007.02.26 00:20
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|121.05
|120.21
|121.47
|2007.02.27 08:20
|120.21
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-209.63
|6960236
|2007.02.26 06:16
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2307
|1.2391
|1.2265
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|68.49
|6962167
|2007.02.26 08:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|159.44
|158.60
|159.86
|2007.02.26 16:56
|158.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-139.60
|6982005
|2007.02.26 19:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.89
|159.73
|158.47
|2007.02.27 08:20
|158.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|69.83
|6996352
|2007.02.27 08:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.43
|157.59
|158.85
|2007.02.27 15:17
|157.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-141.01
|7029893
|2007.02.28 00:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2263
|1.2137
|2007.03.02 11:23
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.89
|-137.00
|7031972
|2007.02.28 02:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.66
|157.50
|156.24
|2007.02.28 07:45
|156.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.06
|7034600
|2007.02.28 03:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9713
|1.9587
|2007.02.28 09:07
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7048198
|2007.02.28 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.35
|155.51
|156.77
|2007.02.28 17:48
|156.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.74
|7050718
|2007.02.28 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.51
|119.35
|118.09
|2007.02.28 16:47
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.13
|7058271
|2007.02.28 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9705
|1.9579
|2007.02.28 17:31
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7066567
|2007.02.28 20:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.43
|119.27
|118.01
|2007.03.01 13:52
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.04
|71.18
|7068591
|2007.02.28 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.73
|157.57
|156.31
|2007.03.01 06:08
|156.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.86
|71.05
|7089309
|2007.03.01 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9709
|1.9583
|2007.03.01 17:01
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7089535
|2007.03.01 13:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.03
|117.19
|118.45
|2007.03.01 16:35
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.36
|7111167
|2007.03.02 00:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.63
|118.47
|117.21
|2007.03.02 13:47
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.67
|7119477
|2007.03.02 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.84
|154.00
|155.26
|2007.03.02 14:02
|154.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.54
|7126911
|2007.03.02 13:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2241
|1.2157
|1.2283
|2007.03.02 19:34
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.19
|7139698
|2007.03.02 18:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.36
|155.20
|153.94
|2007.03.02 19:28
|153.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.59
|-163.20
|Closed P/L:
|-186.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7128614
|2007.03.02 13:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.21
|116.37
|117.63
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-63.33
|7143836
|2007.03.02 20:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.89
|153.05
|154.31
|154.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|42.79
|0.00
|0.00
|4.37
|-20.54
|Floating P/L:
|-16.17
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-186.79
|Floating P/L:
|-16.17
|Margin:
|231.93
|Balance:
|4 813.21
|Equity:
|4 797.04
|Free Margin:
|4 565.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|869.83
|Gross Loss:
|1 056.62
|Total Net Profit:
|-186.79
|Profit Factor:
|0.82
|Expected Payoff:
|-9.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|352.72
|Maximal Drawdown:
|352.72 (7.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.05% (352.72)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (63.16%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (36.84%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-206.03
|Average
|profit trade:
|72.49
|loss trade:
|-150.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (508.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-206.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|508.26 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-206.03 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1