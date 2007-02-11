|Account: 517898
|Name: Crab45-2
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 28, 00:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6666174
|2007.02.11 22:03
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|6666214
|2007.02.12 00:01
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.79
|121.69
|121.29
|2007.02.12 16:03
|121.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.09
|6666343
|2007.02.12 00:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2990
|1.3011
|1.3040
|2007.02.12 00:41
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|6669005
|2007.02.12 00:38
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9532
|1.9521
|1.9482
|2007.02.12 00:44
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|6669133
|2007.02.12 00:41
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3018
|1.3008
|1.2968
|2007.02.12 10:38
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6670157
|2007.02.12 01:10
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9526
|1.9504
|1.9476
|2007.02.12 10:28
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6682089
|2007.02.12 10:28
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9504
|1.9514
|1.9554
|2007.02.13 10:05
|1.9514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|50.00
|6683010
|2007.02.12 10:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3008
|1.3018
|1.3058
|2007.02.13 15:05
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|50.00
|6683211
|2007.02.12 10:48
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2477
|1.2438
|2007.02.13 14:21
|1.2477
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.09
|44.08
|6695665
|2007.02.12 16:03
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.68
|121.79
|122.18
|2007.02.12 17:32
|121.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.16
|6703148
|2007.02.13 02:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.73
|118.73
|122.23
|2007.02.23 02:13
|121.43
|0.00
|0.00
|75.52
|-123.53
|6714987
|2007.02.13 11:54
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9426
|1.9451
|1.9476
|2007.02.13 16:12
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|6720392
|2007.02.13 15:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3026
|1.3016
|1.2976
|2007.02.13 17:59
|1.3016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6723670
|2007.02.13 16:12
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9451
|1.9441
|1.9401
|2007.02.13 16:43
|1.9441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6725403
|2007.02.13 17:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2197
|1.2547
|2007.02.23 21:40
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|47.87
|-673.10
|6727587
|2007.02.13 19:40
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9456
|1.9446
|1.9406
|2007.02.13 21:05
|1.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6731715
|2007.02.14 03:21
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.13
|121.23
|121.63
|2007.02.14 06:18
|121.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.24
|6731716
|2007.02.14 03:21
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|121.10
|120.98
|120.80
|2007.02.14 11:29
|120.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.78
|6738838
|2007.02.14 09:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3048
|1.3348
|1.2998
|2007.02.26 01:08
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|31.99
|-665.00
|6739306
|2007.02.14 09:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9489
|1.9479
|1.9439
|2007.02.16 16:14
|1.9479
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|50.00
|6742286
|2007.02.14 09:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2145
|1.2495
|2007.02.26 01:08
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|47.87
|-540.12
|6742289
|2007.02.14 09:55
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2432
|1.2412
|2007.02.14 10:25
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.66
|6757301
|2007.02.14 16:05
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3098
|1.3398
|1.3048
|2007.02.26 01:18
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|31.99
|-425.00
|6823974
|2007.02.16 18:45
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2356
|1.2395
|2007.02.20 10:11
|1.2356
|0.00
|0.00
|12.44
|71.22
|6823975
|2007.02.16 18:45
|sell
|2.40
|usdchf
|1.2342
|1.2332
|1.2312
|2007.02.19 01:47
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.43
|194.62
|6824003
|2007.02.16 18:50
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3129
|1.3089
|2007.02.19 13:05
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|80.00
|6824005
|2007.02.16 18:50
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3152
|1.3171
|2007.02.19 01:05
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.28
|264.00
|6846568
|2007.02.19 18:37
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9495
|1.9485
|1.9445
|2007.02.22 09:52
|1.9485
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|50.00
|6883086
|2007.02.21 05:58
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.04
|120.16
|120.54
|2007.02.21 07:23
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.93
|6883087
|2007.02.21 05:58
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|120.00
|119.90
|119.70
|2007.02.21 06:15
|119.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.10
|6890136
|2007.02.21 10:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9551
|1.9522
|2007.02.21 11:29
|1.9551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|6890137
|2007.02.21 10:15
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|1.9586
|1.9606
|2007.02.23 09:46
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.58
|150.00
|6936959
|2007.02.23 09:51
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|1.9574
|1.9535
|2007.02.23 11:08
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|6939471
|2007.02.23 11:32
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|1.9568
|1.9608
|2007.02.23 12:26
|1.9568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6945993
|2007.02.23 15:26
|sell
|3.60
|usdchf
|1.2379
|1.2358
|1.2349
|2007.02.23 16:37
|1.2349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|874.56
|6947434
|2007.02.23 16:09
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|121.23
|118.23
|121.73
|2007.02.27 21:44
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|14.52
|-1 522.46
|6957526
|2007.02.26 02:39
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.83
|120.93
|121.33
|2007.02.26 07:59
|120.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.35
|6957527
|2007.02.26 02:39
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|120.80
|120.69
|120.50
|2007.02.26 10:51
|120.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.71
|6966075
|2007.02.26 10:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9635
|1.9606
|2007.02.26 10:51
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|6967310
|2007.02.26 10:51
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.70
|117.70
|121.20
|2007.02.27 22:08
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|-1 274.64
|6967311
|2007.02.26 10:51
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|120.67
|120.45
|120.37
|2007.02.26 16:55
|120.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|373.85
|6968218
|2007.02.26 11:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3171
|1.3211
|2007.02.26 17:08
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6969720
|2007.02.26 11:35
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9627
|1.9667
|2007.02.26 11:59
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6986512
|2007.02.26 22:04
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3175
|1.3135
|2007.02.27 09:00
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|50.00
|6986551
|2007.02.26 22:08
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2292
|1.2271
|1.2262
|2007.02.27 10:13
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.24
|366.99
|6986609
|2007.02.26 22:10
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|1.9621
|1.9593
|2007.02.27 08:28
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|110.00
|6996618
|2007.02.27 08:39
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9624
|1.9664
|2007.02.27 09:27
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6997070
|2007.02.27 08:51
|sell
|3.00
|usdjpy
|120.20
|119.98
|119.90
|2007.02.27 09:54
|119.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.09
|6997855
|2007.02.27 09:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3208
|1.3215
|2007.02.27 10:18
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|7004681
|2007.02.27 10:40
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3209
|1.3170
|2007.02.27 13:32
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|0.00
|0.00
|198.82
|241.58
|Closed P/L:
|440.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6945992
|2007.02.23 15:26
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2382
|1.2082
|1.2432
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|28.86
|-2 010.18
|6986549
|2007.02.26 22:07
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2295
|1.1995
|1.2345
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|8.14
|-480.37
|6997069
|2007.02.27 08:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.23
|117.23
|120.73
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|11.99
|-1 803.56
|0.00
|0.00
|48.99
|-4 294.11
|Floating P/L:
|-4 245.12
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|440.40
|Floating P/L:
|-4 245.12
|Margin:
|2 700.00
|Balance:
|10 440.40
|Equity:
|6 195.28
|Free Margin:
|3 495.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 408.49
|Gross Loss:
|4 968.09
|Total Net Profit:
|440.40
|Profit Factor:
|1.09
|Expected Payoff:
|8.99
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 776.58 (21.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|21.01% (2 776.58)
|Total Trades:
|49
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (76.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|874.56
|loss trade:
|-1 507.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|128.77
|loss trade:
|-709.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (2 087.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-2 143.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 175.69 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 776.58 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|2