FXDD

Account: 517898 Name: Crab45-2 Currency: USD 2007 February 28, 00:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
66661742007.02.11 22:03balanceDeposit10 000.00
66662142007.02.12 00:01sell0.50usdjpy121.79121.69121.292007.02.12 16:03121.690.000.000.0041.09
66663432007.02.12 00:01buy0.50eurusd1.29901.30111.30402007.02.12 00:411.30110.000.000.00105.00
66690052007.02.12 00:38sell0.50gbpusd1.95321.95211.94822007.02.12 00:441.95210.000.000.0055.00
66691332007.02.12 00:41sell0.50eurusd1.30181.30081.29682007.02.12 10:381.30080.000.000.0050.00
66701572007.02.12 01:10sell0.50gbpusd1.95261.95041.94762007.02.12 10:281.95040.000.000.00110.00
66820892007.02.12 10:28buy0.50gbpusd1.95041.95141.95542007.02.13 10:051.95140.000.00-0.5050.00
66830102007.02.12 10:45buy0.50eurusd1.30081.30181.30582007.02.13 15:051.30180.000.00-3.6050.00
66832112007.02.12 10:48sell0.50usdchf1.24881.24771.24382007.02.13 14:211.24770.000.00-5.0944.08
66956652007.02.12 16:03buy0.50usdjpy121.68121.79122.182007.02.12 17:32121.790.000.000.0045.16
67031482007.02.13 02:04buy0.50usdjpy121.73118.73122.232007.02.23 02:13121.430.000.0075.52-123.53
67149872007.02.13 11:54buy0.50gbpusd1.94261.94511.94762007.02.13 16:121.94510.000.000.00125.00
67203922007.02.13 15:30sell0.50eurusd1.30261.30161.29762007.02.13 17:591.30160.000.000.0050.00
67236702007.02.13 16:12sell0.50gbpusd1.94511.94411.94012007.02.13 16:431.94410.000.000.0050.00
67254032007.02.13 17:20buy0.50usdchf1.24971.21971.25472007.02.23 21:401.23310.000.0047.87-673.10
67275872007.02.13 19:40sell0.50gbpusd1.94561.94461.94062007.02.13 21:051.94460.000.000.0050.00
67317152007.02.14 03:21buy0.50usdjpy121.13121.23121.632007.02.14 06:18121.230.000.000.0041.24
67317162007.02.14 03:21sell1.50usdjpy121.10120.98120.802007.02.14 11:29120.980.000.000.00148.78
67388382007.02.14 09:15sell0.50eurusd1.30481.33481.29982007.02.26 01:081.31810.000.0031.99-665.00
67393062007.02.14 09:30sell0.50gbpusd1.94891.94791.94392007.02.16 16:141.94790.000.00-1.8550.00
67422862007.02.14 09:55buy0.50usdchf1.24451.21451.24952007.02.26 01:081.23120.000.0047.87-540.12
67422892007.02.14 09:55sell1.50usdchf1.24421.24321.24122007.02.14 10:251.24320.000.000.00120.66
67573012007.02.14 16:05sell0.50eurusd1.30981.33981.30482007.02.26 01:181.31830.000.0031.99-425.00
68239742007.02.16 18:45buy0.80usdchf1.23451.23561.23952007.02.20 10:111.23560.000.0012.4471.22
68239752007.02.16 18:45sell2.40usdchf1.23421.23321.23122007.02.19 01:471.23320.000.00-24.43194.62
68240032007.02.16 18:50sell0.80eurusd1.31391.31291.30892007.02.19 13:051.31290.000.004.0180.00
68240052007.02.16 18:50buy2.40eurusd1.31411.31521.31712007.02.19 01:051.31520.000.00-17.28264.00
68465682007.02.19 18:37sell0.50gbpusd1.94951.94851.94452007.02.22 09:521.94850.000.00-1.7650.00
68830862007.02.21 05:58buy0.50usdjpy120.04120.16120.542007.02.21 07:23120.160.000.000.0049.93
68830872007.02.21 05:58sell1.50usdjpy120.00119.90119.702007.02.21 06:15119.900.000.000.00125.10
68901362007.02.21 10:15sell0.50gbpusd1.95721.95511.95222007.02.21 11:291.95510.000.000.00105.00
68901372007.02.21 10:15buy1.50gbpusd1.95761.95861.96062007.02.23 09:461.95860.000.00-5.58150.00
69369592007.02.23 09:51sell0.60gbpusd1.95851.95741.95352007.02.23 11:081.95740.000.000.0066.00
69394712007.02.23 11:32buy0.60gbpusd1.95581.95681.96082007.02.23 12:261.95680.000.000.0060.00
69459932007.02.23 15:26sell3.60usdchf1.23791.23581.23492007.02.23 16:371.23490.000.000.00874.56
69474342007.02.23 16:09buy0.60usdjpy121.23118.23121.732007.02.27 21:44118.230.000.0014.52-1 522.46
69575262007.02.26 02:39buy0.50usdjpy120.83120.93121.332007.02.26 07:59120.930.000.000.0041.35
69575272007.02.26 02:39sell1.50usdjpy120.80120.69120.502007.02.26 10:51120.690.000.000.00136.71
69660752007.02.26 10:34sell0.50gbpusd1.96561.96351.96062007.02.26 10:511.96350.000.000.00105.00
69673102007.02.26 10:51buy0.50usdjpy120.70117.70121.202007.02.27 22:08117.700.000.006.00-1 274.64
69673112007.02.26 10:51sell1.50usdjpy120.67120.45120.372007.02.26 16:55120.370.000.000.00373.85
69682182007.02.26 11:05buy0.50eurusd1.31611.31711.32112007.02.26 17:081.31710.000.000.0050.00
69697202007.02.26 11:35buy0.50gbpusd1.96171.96271.96672007.02.26 11:591.96270.000.000.0050.00
69865122007.02.26 22:04sell0.50eurusd1.31851.31751.31352007.02.27 09:001.31750.000.002.5950.00
69865512007.02.26 22:08sell1.50usdchf1.22921.22711.22622007.02.27 10:131.22620.000.00-15.24366.99
69866092007.02.26 22:10sell0.50gbpusd1.96431.96211.95932007.02.27 08:281.96210.000.00-0.65110.00
69966182007.02.27 08:39buy0.50gbpusd1.96141.96241.96642007.02.27 09:271.96240.000.000.0050.00
69970702007.02.27 08:51sell3.00usdjpy120.20119.98119.902007.02.27 09:54119.980.000.000.00550.09
69978552007.02.27 09:05buy0.50eurusd1.31651.32081.32152007.02.27 10:181.32150.000.000.00250.00
70046812007.02.27 10:40sell0.50eurusd1.32201.32091.31702007.02.27 13:321.32090.000.000.0055.00
  0.00 0.00 198.82 241.58
Closed P/L: 440.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69459922007.02.23 15:26buy1.20usdchf1.23821.20821.2432 1.21780.000.0028.86-2 010.18
69865492007.02.26 22:07buy0.50usdchf1.22951.19951.2345 1.21780.000.008.14-480.37
69970692007.02.27 08:51buy1.00usdjpy120.23117.23120.73 118.100.000.0011.99-1 803.56
  0.00 0.00 48.99 -4 294.11
 Floating P/L: -4 245.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 440.40 Floating P/L: -4 245.12 Margin: 2 700.00
Balance: 10 440.40 Equity: 6 195.28 Free Margin: 3 495.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 408.49 Gross Loss: 4 968.09 Total Net Profit: 440.40
Profit Factor: 1.09 Expected Payoff: 8.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 776.58 (21.01%) Relative Drawdown: 21.01% (2 776.58)
 
Total Trades: 49 Short Positions (won %): 28 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (76.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 874.56 loss trade: -1 507.94
Average profit trade: 128.77 loss trade: -709.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (2 087.82) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-2 143.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 175.69 (13) consecutive loss (count): -2 776.58 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 2