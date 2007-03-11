|Account: 1401874
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 13, 11:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27334116
|2007.03.11 17:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|27334397
|2007.03.11 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3192
|1.3101
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|27398148
|2007.03.12 07:34
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3192
|1.3121
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|27414407
|2007.03.12 09:08
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3192
|1.3141
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|27422307
|2007.03.12 09:34
|sell
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3192
|1.3161
|2007.03.12 13:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|27467514
|2007.03.12 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3076
|1.3167
|2007.03.12 14:34
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27481372
|2007.03.12 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3088
|1.3179
|2007.03.12 14:46
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27485016
|2007.03.12 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|1.3100
|1.3191
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27490019
|2007.03.12 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3115
|1.3206
|2007.03.12 18:43
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|27516556
|2007.03.12 18:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3115
|1.3186
|2007.03.12 18:42
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|27516930
|2007.03.12 18:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3106
|1.3197
|2007.03.12 18:55
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27518775
|2007.03.12 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3199
|1.3118
|1.3209
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-30.00
|27560006
|2007.03.13 05:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3118
|1.3189
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|27584445
|2007.03.13 08:42
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3118
|1.3169
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|184.00
|Closed P/L:
|183.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27589135
|2007.03.13 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3249
|1.3158
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|Floating P/L:
|-11.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|183.34
|Floating P/L:
|-11.00
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|3 183.34
|Equity:
|3 172.34
|Free Margin:
|3 122.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|430.00
|Gross Loss:
|246.66
|Total Net Profit:
|183.34
|Profit Factor:
|1.74
|Expected Payoff:
|14.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|176.00 (5.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.38% (176.00)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|270.00
|loss trade:
|-78.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.43
|loss trade:
|-41.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (60.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-176.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|270.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-176.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2