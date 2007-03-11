Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1401874 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 March 13, 11:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
273341162007.03.11 17:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
273343972007.03.11 22:00sell0.10eurusd1.31111.31921.31012007.03.12 13:191.31550.000.000.00-44.00
273981482007.03.12 07:34sell0.30eurusd1.31311.31921.31212007.03.12 13:191.31570.000.000.00-78.00
274144072007.03.12 09:08sell0.90eurusd1.31511.31921.31412007.03.12 13:191.31570.000.000.00-54.00
274223072007.03.12 09:34sell2.70eurusd1.31711.31921.31612007.03.12 13:111.31610.000.000.00270.00
274675142007.03.12 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.31571.30761.31672007.03.12 14:341.31670.000.000.0010.00
274813722007.03.12 14:34buy0.10eurusd1.31691.30881.31792007.03.12 14:461.31790.000.000.0010.00
274850162007.03.12 14:46buy0.10eurusd1.31811.31001.31912007.03.12 15:131.31910.000.000.0010.00
274900192007.03.12 15:13buy0.10eurusd1.31961.31151.32062007.03.12 18:431.31860.000.000.00-10.00
275165562007.03.12 18:42buy0.30eurusd1.31761.31151.31862007.03.12 18:421.31860.000.000.0030.00
275169302007.03.12 18:43buy0.10eurusd1.31871.31061.31972007.03.12 18:551.31970.000.000.0010.00
275187752007.03.12 18:55buy0.10eurusd1.31991.31181.32092007.03.13 10:001.31690.000.00-0.66-30.00
275600062007.03.13 05:47buy0.30eurusd1.31791.31181.31892007.03.13 10:001.31690.000.000.00-30.00
275844452007.03.13 08:42buy0.90eurusd1.31591.31181.31692007.03.13 10:001.31690.000.000.0090.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.66 184.00
Closed P/L: 183.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
275891352007.03.13 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.31681.32491.3158 1.31790.000.000.00-11.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -11.00
 Floating P/L: -11.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 183.34 Floating P/L: -11.00 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 3 183.34 Equity: 3 172.34 Free Margin: 3 122.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 430.00 Gross Loss: 246.66 Total Net Profit: 183.34
Profit Factor: 1.74 Expected Payoff: 14.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 176.00 (5.38%) Relative Drawdown: 5.38% (176.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 270.00 loss trade: -78.00
Average profit trade: 61.43 loss trade: -41.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (60.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-176.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 270.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -176.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2