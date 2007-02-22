North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 347089 Name: CoolSter Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 05:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76808182007.02.22 19:15sell0.10usdjpy121.41121.26120.912007.02.26 02:05120.910.000.00-2.1641.35
76851682007.02.23 02:31buy0.10gbpusd1.95631.96121.96952007.02.26 11:041.96120.000.00-0.2749.00
76851672007.02.23 02:31buy0.10gbpusd1.95631.96131.96732007.02.26 15:351.96130.000.00-0.2750.00
75447022007.02.14 20:19sell0.10usdchf1.23971.23191.22412007.02.26 17:241.23190.000.00-7.4563.32
75447012007.02.14 20:19sell0.10usdchf1.23971.23201.22672007.02.26 17:241.23200.000.00-7.4562.49
75447002007.02.14 20:19sell0.10usdchf1.23971.23201.22932007.02.26 17:241.23200.000.00-7.4562.49
77578532007.02.27 04:45buy0.10usdjpy120.43119.59120.852007.02.27 10:20119.590.000.000.00-70.24
77578462007.02.27 04:45buy0.10usdjpy120.43119.59120.772007.02.27 10:20119.590.000.000.00-70.24
77526332007.02.27 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.22991.23791.21952007.02.27 19:071.21950.000.000.0085.28
77526362007.02.27 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.22991.22991.21692007.02.27 21:421.21690.000.000.00106.83
77526382007.02.27 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.22991.22311.21432007.02.28 10:221.22310.000.00-0.6355.58
78165492007.02.28 03:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96291.97091.95412007.02.28 10:381.95410.000.000.0088.00
78165542007.02.28 03:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96291.95711.95192007.02.28 13:021.95710.000.000.0058.00
78165582007.02.28 03:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96291.95711.94972007.02.28 13:021.95710.000.000.0058.00
78304712007.02.28 12:15sell0.10usdjpy118.59119.43118.252007.02.28 15:41118.250.000.000.0028.75
78304762007.02.28 12:15sell0.10usdjpy118.59118.59118.172007.02.28 16:05118.170.000.000.0035.54
78304792007.02.28 12:15sell0.10usdjpy118.59118.44118.092007.02.28 16:47118.090.000.000.0042.34
78495242007.02.28 20:30sell0.10usdjpy118.43118.27118.092007.03.01 13:44118.090.000.00-3.3228.79
78495252007.02.28 20:30sell0.10usdjpy118.43118.18118.012007.03.01 13:52118.010.000.00-3.3235.59
78495272007.02.28 20:30sell0.10usdjpy118.43118.13117.932007.03.01 14:18117.930.000.00-3.3242.41
78770762007.03.01 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.96281.95981.95402007.03.01 20:491.95980.000.000.0030.00
78992872007.03.02 00:15sell0.10usdjpy117.67117.67117.252007.03.02 01:07117.670.000.000.000.00
78787072007.03.01 14:45buy0.10usdchf1.21841.21041.22882007.03.02 05:051.22320.000.000.2239.24
78787182007.03.01 14:45buy0.10usdchf1.21841.21041.23142007.03.02 05:051.22320.000.000.2239.24
78787202007.03.01 14:45buy0.10usdchf1.21841.21041.23402007.03.02 05:051.22320.000.000.2239.24
  0.00 0.00 -34.98 1 001.00
Closed P/L: 966.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78992762007.03.02 00:15sell0.10usdjpy117.67118.51117.33 117.670.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 966.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 52 209.06 Equity: 52 209.06 Free Margin: 52 189.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 106.50 Gross Loss: 140.48 Total Net Profit: 966.02
Profit Factor: 7.88 Expected Payoff: 38.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 140.48 (0.27%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (92.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (8.00%)
Largest profit trade: 106.83 loss trade: -70.24
Average profit trade: 48.11 loss trade: -70.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (802.90) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-140.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 802.90 (17) consecutive loss (count): -140.48 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 2