|Account: 347089
|Name: CoolSter
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 05:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7680818
|2007.02.22 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.41
|121.26
|120.91
|2007.02.26 02:05
|120.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|41.35
|7685168
|2007.02.23 02:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9563
|1.9612
|1.9695
|2007.02.26 11:04
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|49.00
|7685167
|2007.02.23 02:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9563
|1.9613
|1.9673
|2007.02.26 15:35
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|50.00
|7544702
|2007.02.14 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2397
|1.2319
|1.2241
|2007.02.26 17:24
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.45
|63.32
|7544701
|2007.02.14 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2397
|1.2320
|1.2267
|2007.02.26 17:24
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.45
|62.49
|7544700
|2007.02.14 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2397
|1.2320
|1.2293
|2007.02.26 17:24
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.45
|62.49
|7757853
|2007.02.27 04:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.43
|119.59
|120.85
|2007.02.27 10:20
|119.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.24
|7757846
|2007.02.27 04:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.43
|119.59
|120.77
|2007.02.27 10:20
|119.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.24
|7752633
|2007.02.27 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2299
|1.2379
|1.2195
|2007.02.27 19:07
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.28
|7752636
|2007.02.27 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2299
|1.2299
|1.2169
|2007.02.27 21:42
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.83
|7752638
|2007.02.27 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2299
|1.2231
|1.2143
|2007.02.28 10:22
|1.2231
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|55.58
|7816549
|2007.02.28 03:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9709
|1.9541
|2007.02.28 10:38
|1.9541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|7816554
|2007.02.28 03:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9571
|1.9519
|2007.02.28 13:02
|1.9571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|7816558
|2007.02.28 03:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9571
|1.9497
|2007.02.28 13:02
|1.9571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|7830471
|2007.02.28 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.59
|119.43
|118.25
|2007.02.28 15:41
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.75
|7830476
|2007.02.28 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.59
|118.59
|118.17
|2007.02.28 16:05
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.54
|7830479
|2007.02.28 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.59
|118.44
|118.09
|2007.02.28 16:47
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.34
|7849524
|2007.02.28 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.43
|118.27
|118.09
|2007.03.01 13:44
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|28.79
|7849525
|2007.02.28 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.43
|118.18
|118.01
|2007.03.01 13:52
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|35.59
|7849527
|2007.02.28 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.43
|118.13
|117.93
|2007.03.01 14:18
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|42.41
|7877076
|2007.03.01 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9598
|1.9540
|2007.03.01 20:49
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7899287
|2007.03.02 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.67
|117.67
|117.25
|2007.03.02 01:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7878707
|2007.03.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2184
|1.2104
|1.2288
|2007.03.02 05:05
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|39.24
|7878718
|2007.03.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2184
|1.2104
|1.2314
|2007.03.02 05:05
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|39.24
|7878720
|2007.03.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2184
|1.2104
|1.2340
|2007.03.02 05:05
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|39.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.98
|1 001.00
|Closed P/L:
|966.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7899276
|2007.03.02 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.67
|118.51
|117.33
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|966.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|52 209.06
|Equity:
|52 209.06
|Free Margin:
|52 189.06
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 106.50
|Gross Loss:
|140.48
|Total Net Profit:
|966.02
|Profit Factor:
|7.88
|Expected Payoff:
|38.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|140.48 (0.27%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (92.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (8.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|106.83
|loss trade:
|-70.24
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.11
|loss trade:
|-70.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (802.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-140.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|802.90 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-140.48 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|2