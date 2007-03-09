|Account: 387004
|Name: Secured Martingale
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8183025
|2007.03.09 10:51
|sell
|3.40
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3231
|1.3112
|2007.03.09 15:38
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|952.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8148818
|2007.03.08 16:07
|sell
|3.30
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3224
|1.3105
|2007.03.09 10:51
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|4.95
|-330.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8174702
|2007.03.09 04:53
|sell
|6.60
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3224
|1.3123
|2007.03.09 10:50
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8147332
|2007.03.08 15:40
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.3254
|1.3135
|2007.03.08 16:07
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|896.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8112596
|2007.03.07 21:25
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3173
|1.3082
|1.3201
|2007.03.08 15:40
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.52
|-288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8138542
|2007.03.08 10:39
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3082
|1.3183
|2007.03.08 15:40
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|704.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8101751
|2007.03.07 15:15
|buy
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.3143
|1.3052
|1.3171
|2007.03.07 21:25
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|868.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8085763
|2007.03.07 09:32
|sell
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3214
|1.3095
|2007.03.07 15:15
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-589.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8101032
|2007.03.07 15:03
|sell
|6.20
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3214
|1.3113
|2007.03.07 15:15
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|558.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8069789
|2007.03.07 06:14
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3041
|1.3160
|2007.03.07 09:32
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8084179
|2007.03.07 09:09
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3041
|1.3142
|2007.03.07 09:32
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8056275
|2007.03.07 01:12
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3048
|1.3167
|2007.03.07 06:14
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8061256
|2007.03.07 03:29
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3048
|1.3149
|2007.03.07 06:13
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8048111
|2007.03.06 17:55
|buy
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3019
|1.3138
|2007.03.07 01:12
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.73
|812.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8031563
|2007.03.06 12:37
|buy
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.3027
|1.3146
|2007.03.06 17:55
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8038101
|2007.03.06 14:42
|buy
|5.80
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3027
|1.3128
|2007.03.06 17:55
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|522.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8025905
|2007.03.06 09:44
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3033
|1.3152
|2007.03.06 12:37
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8030189
|2007.03.06 12:01
|buy
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3033
|1.3134
|2007.03.06 12:37
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|504.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8021538
|2007.03.06 06:55
|buy
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3009
|1.3128
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|756.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7993402
|2007.03.05 18:48
|sell
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.3186
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 06:55
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-189.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8020581
|2007.03.06 06:03
|sell
|5.40
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3187
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 06:54
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|486.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7976523
|2007.03.05 13:43
|sell
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3180
|1.3061
|2007.03.05 18:48
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7985631
|2007.03.05 17:02
|sell
|5.40
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3180
|1.3079
|2007.03.05 18:48
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|486.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7973352
|2007.03.05 12:05
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3210
|1.3091
|2007.03.05 13:42
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|728.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7967424
|2007.03.05 09:31
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3241
|1.3122
|2007.03.05 12:05
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7962951
|2007.03.05 08:32
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3068
|1.3187
|2007.03.05 09:31
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-225.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7964880
|2007.03.05 09:00
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3068
|1.3169
|2007.03.05 09:31
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7952109
|2007.03.05 05:44
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3241
|1.3122
|2007.03.05 08:32
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7958987
|2007.03.05 07:31
|sell
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3241
|1.3140
|2007.03.05 08:32
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|432.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7938509
|2007.03.05 01:48
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3190
|1.3099
|1.3218
|2007.03.05 05:44
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-960.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7943319
|2007.03.05 02:53
|buy
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3099
|1.3200
|2007.03.05 05:44
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 104.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7946129
|2007.03.05 03:34
|buy
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3099
|1.3182
|2007.03.05 05:44
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-384.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7946814
|2007.03.05 03:43
|buy
|19.20
|eurusd
|1.3135
|1.3098
|1.3163
|2007.03.05 05:43
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 880.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7913716
|2007.03.02 11:38
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3327
|1.3118
|2007.03.05 01:47
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-1 032.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7916981
|2007.03.02 13:36
|sell
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3327
|1.3136
|2007.03.05 01:47
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|-1 152.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7925783
|2007.03.02 16:45
|sell
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3327
|1.3154
|2007.03.05 01:47
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|-480.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7934881
|2007.03.02 20:47
|sell
|19.20
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3327
|1.3172
|2007.03.05 01:47
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|2 688.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7898171
|2007.03.01 23:36
|sell
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3269
|1.3150
|2007.03.02 11:38
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|644.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7890204
|2007.03.01 18:04
|sell
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3245
|1.3126
|2007.03.01 23:36
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-621.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7891116
|2007.03.01 18:33
|sell
|4.60
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3245
|1.3144
|2007.03.01 23:36
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-368.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7895013
|2007.03.01 21:39
|sell
|9.20
|eurusd
|1.3191
|1.3246
|1.3163
|2007.03.01 23:35
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 104.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7888118
|2007.03.01 17:25
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3278
|1.3159
|2007.03.01 18:03
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|616.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7844626
|2007.02.28 17:59
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3214
|1.3123
|1.3242
|2007.03.01 17:25
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.42
|-616.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7886122
|2007.03.01 17:01
|buy
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3121
|1.3222
|2007.03.01 17:24
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-308.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7887705
|2007.03.01 17:19
|buy
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3120
|1.3203
|2007.03.01 17:24
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 144.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7838049
|2007.02.28 15:54
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3124
|1.3243
|2007.02.28 17:59
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7843016
|2007.02.28 17:31
|buy
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3123
|1.3224
|2007.02.28 17:59
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7827133
|2007.02.28 10:22
|sell
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.3191
|1.3282
|1.3163
|2007.02.28 15:54
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-483.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7835271
|2007.02.28 15:05
|sell
|4.20
|eurusd
|1.3209
|1.3282
|1.3181
|2007.02.28 15:54
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7837175
|2007.02.28 15:39
|sell
|8.40
|eurusd
|1.3228
|1.3283
|1.3200
|2007.02.28 15:54
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 092.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7823240
|2007.02.28 08:34
|sell
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.3224
|1.3315
|1.3196
|2007.02.28 10:22
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|588.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7788852
|2007.02.27 17:40
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3143
|1.3262
|2007.02.28 08:34
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.40
|-180.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7815559
|2007.02.28 03:26
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3142
|1.3243
|2007.02.28 08:34
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7783465
|2007.02.27 15:31
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3244
|1.3153
|1.3272
|2007.02.27 17:39
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7787282
|2007.02.27 17:01
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3225
|1.3152
|1.3253
|2007.02.27 17:38
|1.3235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7777944
|2007.02.27 13:28
|buy
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.3205
|1.3114
|1.3233
|2007.02.27 15:29
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|532.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7755593
|2007.02.27 03:28
|sell
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3266
|1.3147
|2007.02.27 13:28
|1.3204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-551.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7769436
|2007.02.27 10:14
|sell
|3.80
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3266
|1.3165
|2007.02.27 13:27
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-456.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7769868
|2007.02.27 10:19
|sell
|7.60
|eurusd
|1.3216
|1.3271
|1.3188
|2007.02.27 13:27
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 064.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7745285
|2007.02.26 20:23
|sell
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3260
|1.3141
|2007.02.27 03:27
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|-152.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7750700
|2007.02.26 22:24
|sell
|3.80
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3260
|1.3159
|2007.02.27 03:27
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|380.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7736279
|2007.02.26 16:41
|buy
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3086
|1.3205
|2007.02.26 20:22
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7742371
|2007.02.26 18:41
|buy
|3.80
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3085
|1.3186
|2007.02.26 20:22
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7711708
|2007.02.26 01:18
|buy
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3091
|1.3210
|2007.02.26 16:41
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7726627
|2007.02.26 10:45
|buy
|3.80
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3091
|1.3192
|2007.02.26 16:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7705934
|2007.02.23 19:42
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3084
|1.3203
|2007.02.26 01:18
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.66
|108.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7705935
|2007.02.23 19:42
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3084
|1.3203
|2007.02.26 01:17
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.66
|108.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7705932
|2007.02.23 19:42
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3084
|1.3203
|2007.02.23 19:42
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7701073
|2007.02.23 17:24
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3095
|1.3214
|2007.02.23 19:42
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7701082
|2007.02.23 17:24
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3095
|1.3214
|2007.02.23 19:42
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-234.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7703091
|2007.02.23 17:59
|buy
|7.20
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3113
|1.3196
|2007.02.23 19:42
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7703092
|2007.02.23 17:59
|buy
|7.20
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3113
|1.3196
|2007.02.23 19:42
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7701059
|2007.02.23 17:23
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3093
|1.3212
|2007.02.23 17:24
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7700605
|2007.02.23 17:18
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3085
|1.3204
|2007.02.23 17:23
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7700615
|2007.02.23 17:18
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3085
|1.3204
|2007.02.23 17:23
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7698737
|2007.02.23 16:51
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3079
|1.3198
|2007.02.23 17:18
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7698747
|2007.02.23 16:51
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3079
|1.3198
|2007.02.23 17:18
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7698195
|2007.02.23 16:37
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3068
|1.3187
|2007.02.23 16:50
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7698198
|2007.02.23 16:37
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3068
|1.3187
|2007.02.23 16:50
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7697562
|2007.02.23 16:22
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3061
|1.3180
|2007.02.23 16:37
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7697563
|2007.02.23 16:22
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3061
|1.3180
|2007.02.23 16:37
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7697039
|2007.02.23 16:07
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3054
|1.3173
|2007.02.23 16:22
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7697048
|2007.02.23 16:08
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3053
|1.3172
|2007.02.23 16:22
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7696813
|2007.02.23 16:00
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3043
|1.3162
|2007.02.23 16:07
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7696815
|2007.02.23 16:00
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3043
|1.3162
|2007.02.23 16:07
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7696306
|2007.02.23 15:34
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3036
|1.3155
|2007.02.23 16:00
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7696309
|2007.02.23 15:34
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3036
|1.3155
|2007.02.23 16:00
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7686085
|2007.02.23 04:51
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3206
|1.3087
|2007.02.23 15:34
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-176.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7695632
|2007.02.23 15:13
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3207
|1.3106
|2007.02.23 15:34
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7695634
|2007.02.23 15:13
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3207
|1.3106
|2007.02.23 15:33
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7667414
|2007.02.22 09:34
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3200
|1.3081
|2007.02.23 04:51
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-112.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7679031
|2007.02.22 18:21
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3200
|1.3099
|2007.02.23 04:50
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|352.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7651178
|2007.02.21 14:58
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3230
|1.3111
|2007.02.22 09:34
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|420.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7644104
|2007.02.21 10:23
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3056
|1.3175
|2007.02.21 14:58
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7649050
|2007.02.21 13:33
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3056
|1.3157
|2007.02.21 14:58
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7620112
|2007.02.20 10:31
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3230
|1.3111
|2007.02.21 10:22
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|-105.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7641899
|2007.02.21 09:16
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3230
|1.3129
|2007.02.21 10:22
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7617637
|2007.02.20 08:51
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3260
|1.3141
|2007.02.20 10:31
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|392.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7613338
|2007.02.20 02:55
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3239
|1.3120
|2007.02.20 08:51
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-336.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7613841
|2007.02.20 03:50
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3239
|1.3138
|2007.02.20 08:51
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7614637
|2007.02.20 04:31
|sell
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3239
|1.3156
|2007.02.20 08:51
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|728.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7599230
|2007.02.19 09:21
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3233
|1.3114
|2007.02.20 02:54
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-126.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7612276
|2007.02.20 00:13
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3234
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 02:54
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|336.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7583112
|2007.02.16 13:01
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3210
|1.3091
|2007.02.19 09:21
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|-338.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7591779
|2007.02.16 18:45
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3211
|1.3110
|2007.02.19 09:21
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|-156.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7594463
|2007.02.19 01:00
|sell
|5.20
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3211
|1.3128
|2007.02.19 09:20
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|676.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7580421
|2007.02.16 10:37
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3205
|1.3086
|2007.02.16 13:01
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7581646
|2007.02.16 11:18
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3205
|1.3104
|2007.02.16 13:01
|1.3120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|312.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7572880
|2007.02.15 21:59
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3237
|1.3118
|2007.02.16 10:37
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|364.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7570029
|2007.02.15 19:06
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3062
|1.3181
|2007.02.15 21:59
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7571243
|2007.02.15 20:00
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3061
|1.3162
|2007.02.15 21:59
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|312.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7566389
|2007.02.15 17:35
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3069
|1.3188
|2007.02.15 19:06
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7566998
|2007.02.15 17:46
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3066
|1.3167
|2007.02.15 19:06
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|312.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7562948
|2007.02.15 16:09
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3074
|1.3193
|2007.02.15 17:35
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7565114
|2007.02.15 16:57
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3074
|1.3175
|2007.02.15 17:35
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7539734
|2007.02.14 17:03
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3136
|1.3045
|1.3164
|2007.02.15 16:08
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.21
|308.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7537764
|2007.02.14 15:55
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3105
|1.3014
|1.3133
|2007.02.14 17:03
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7527960
|2007.02.14 09:41
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3072
|1.2981
|1.3100
|2007.02.14 15:54
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7522045
|2007.02.14 02:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3042
|1.2951
|1.3070
|2007.02.14 09:41
|1.3070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7515927
|2007.02.13 17:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3012
|1.2921
|1.3040
|2007.02.14 02:45
|1.3040
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|280.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7484493
|2007.02.12 12:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.3060
|1.2941
|2007.02.13 17:43
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-420.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7501080
|2007.02.13 09:13
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.3061
|1.2960
|2007.02.13 17:43
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-480.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7506468
|2007.02.13 12:15
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.3062
|1.2979
|2007.02.13 17:43
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7511079
|2007.02.13 15:12
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3025
|1.3062
|1.2997
|2007.02.13 17:43
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 200.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7481851
|2007.02.12 10:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3001
|1.3092
|1.2973
|2007.02.12 12:16
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7468502
|2007.02.09 17:17
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3001
|1.3092
|1.2973
|2007.02.12 10:36
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-27.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7474927
|2007.02.12 01:22
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3019
|1.3092
|1.2991
|2007.02.12 10:36
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7445872
|2007.02.08 18:05
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3040
|1.2949
|1.3068
|2007.02.09 17:17
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|-351.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7454774
|2007.02.09 09:29
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3022
|1.2949
|1.3050
|2007.02.09 17:17
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-396.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7455981
|2007.02.09 09:52
|buy
|3.60
|eurusd
|1.3004
|1.2949
|1.3032
|2007.02.09 17:17
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7467244
|2007.02.09 16:31
|buy
|7.20
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2949
|1.3014
|2007.02.09 17:17
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 080.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7441272
|2007.02.08 16:03
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3011
|1.2920
|1.3039
|2007.02.08 18:04
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7440131
|2007.02.08 15:36
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.2922
|1.3041
|2007.02.08 16:03
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7440376
|2007.02.08 15:39
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2921
|1.3022
|2007.02.08 16:03
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7416829
|2007.02.07 17:22
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3009
|1.2918
|1.3037
|2007.02.08 15:36
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.88
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7430277
|2007.02.08 10:38
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2991
|1.2918
|1.3019
|2007.02.08 15:36
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7400662
|2007.02.06 20:20
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2980
|1.2889
|1.3008
|2007.02.07 17:21
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|224.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7391301
|2007.02.06 14:04
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2859
|1.2978
|2007.02.06 20:20
|1.2978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7364583
|2007.02.05 11:19
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2859
|1.2978
|2007.02.06 14:03
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|-28.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7367275
|2007.02.05 12:45
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2859
|1.2960
|2007.02.06 14:02
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|224.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7357126
|2007.02.05 04:05
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.3037
|1.2918
|2007.02.05 11:18
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7363269
|2007.02.05 10:32
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.3037
|1.2936
|2007.02.05 11:18
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7342813
|2007.02.02 16:02
|buy
|6.20
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.2940
|1.3041
|2007.02.05 04:05
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.94
|-4 092.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7343898
|2007.02.02 16:12
|buy
|12.40
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2939
|1.3022
|2007.02.05 04:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.88
|-5 704.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7346933
|2007.02.02 17:01
|buy
|24.80
|eurusd
|1.2976
|1.2939
|1.3004
|2007.02.05 04:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.76
|-7 440.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7340072
|2007.02.02 15:32
|buy
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.3037
|1.2946
|1.3065
|2007.02.05 04:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.47
|-2 821.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[sl]
|7324977
|2007.02.01 19:27
|sell
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.3025
|1.3116
|1.2997
|2007.02.02 15:32
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|4.65
|-310.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7339931
|2007.02.02 15:31
|sell
|6.20
|eurusd
|1.3047
|1.3120
|1.3019
|2007.02.02 15:32
|1.3037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7320841
|2007.02.01 17:04
|buy
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.3034
|1.2943
|1.3062
|2007.02.01 19:27
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-310.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7324369
|2007.02.01 18:49
|buy
|6.20
|eurusd
|1.3015
|1.2942
|1.3043
|2007.02.01 19:27
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|558.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7308836
|2007.02.01 09:28
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3016
|1.3107
|1.2988
|2007.02.01 17:04
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-570.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7320420
|2007.02.01 17:01
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3047
|1.3120
|1.3019
|2007.02.01 17:04
|1.3034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|780.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7308312
|2007.02.01 09:06
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-193.69
|3 675.00
|Closed P/L:
|3 481.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 481.31
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|28 481.31
|Equity:
|28 481.31
|Free Margin:
|28 481.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|42 256.47
|Gross Loss:
|38 775.16
|Total Net Profit:
|3 481.31
|Profit Factor:
|1.09
|Expected Payoff:
|22.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|19 456.40
|Maximal Drawdown:
|20 534.40 (78.74%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|78.74% (20 534.40)
|Total Trades:
|152
|Short Positions (won %):
|65 (52.31%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|87 (60.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|87 (57.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|65 (42.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 880.00
|loss trade:
|-7 531.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|485.71
|loss trade:
|-596.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (1 524.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-20 534.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 364.25 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-20 534.40 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1