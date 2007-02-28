|Account: 523599
|Name: Phoenix Auto
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7029893
|2007.02.28 00:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2263
|1.2137
|2007.03.02 11:23
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.89
|-137.00
|7066567
|2007.02.28 20:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.43
|119.27
|118.01
|2007.03.01 13:52
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.04
|71.18
|7068591
|2007.02.28 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.73
|157.57
|156.31
|2007.03.01 06:08
|156.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.86
|71.05
|7089309
|2007.03.01 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9709
|1.9583
|2007.03.01 17:01
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7089535
|2007.03.01 13:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.03
|117.19
|118.45
|2007.03.01 16:35
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.36
|7111167
|2007.03.02 00:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.63
|118.47
|117.21
|2007.03.02 13:47
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.67
|7119477
|2007.03.02 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.84
|154.00
|155.26
|2007.03.02 14:02
|154.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.54
|7126911
|2007.03.02 13:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2241
|1.2157
|1.2283
|2007.03.02 19:34
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.19
|7128614
|2007.03.02 13:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.21
|116.37
|117.63
|2007.03.05 01:24
|116.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-144.37
|7139698
|2007.03.02 18:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.36
|155.20
|153.94
|2007.03.02 19:28
|153.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.98
|7143836
|2007.03.02 20:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.89
|153.05
|154.31
|2007.03.05 01:36
|153.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|-144.85
|7147182
|2007.03.05 00:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2167
|1.2251
|1.2125
|2007.03.05 07:37
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.28
|7151135
|2007.03.05 02:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.07
|152.23
|153.49
|2007.03.05 02:50
|152.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.38
|7151153
|2007.03.05 02:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.08
|115.24
|116.50
|2007.03.05 09:16
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.78
|7166877
|2007.03.05 08:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9304
|1.9388
|1.9262
|2007.03.05 09:10
|1.9262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7175103
|2007.03.05 10:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2154
|1.2238
|1.2112
|2007.03.05 15:11
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-137.28
|7191887
|2007.03.05 17:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2214
|1.2130
|1.2256
|2007.03.08 16:13
|1.2256
|0.00
|0.00
|8.14
|68.54
|7195513
|2007.03.05 22:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9225
|1.9141
|1.9267
|2007.03.06 04:30
|1.9267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|84.00
|7195653
|2007.03.05 22:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.90
|115.06
|116.32
|2007.03.06 04:10
|116.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|72.21
|7212329
|2007.03.06 10:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.36
|115.52
|116.78
|2007.03.07 00:59
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2.39
|71.93
|7213005
|2007.03.06 10:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|152.89
|153.73
|152.47
|2007.03.06 15:29
|152.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.19
|7237822
|2007.03.07 04:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|152.74
|151.90
|153.16
|2007.03.07 17:31
|153.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.11
|7238302
|2007.03.07 05:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.45
|115.61
|116.87
|2007.03.08 01:39
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|7.16
|-145.32
|7239923
|2007.03.07 06:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|1.9212
|1.9338
|2007.03.07 21:43
|1.9338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7258742
|2007.03.07 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.17
|154.01
|152.75
|2007.03.08 00:37
|152.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.04
|72.46
|7266938
|2007.03.08 05:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.00
|153.84
|152.58
|2007.03.08 07:43
|153.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.87
|7267985
|2007.03.08 05:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.25
|117.09
|115.83
|2007.03.08 13:02
|117.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.48
|7277036
|2007.03.08 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.53
|152.69
|153.95
|2007.03.08 13:02
|153.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.74
|7290067
|2007.03.08 18:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.16
|155.00
|153.74
|2007.03.08 22:17
|153.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.75
|7296787
|2007.03.09 03:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.40
|118.24
|116.98
|2007.03.09 15:52
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.08
|7300378
|2007.03.09 07:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.27
|155.11
|153.85
|2007.03.09 19:16
|155.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.06
|7301051
|2007.03.09 08:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2273
|1.2357
|1.2231
|2007.03.09 19:26
|1.2357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.57
|-868.43
|Closed P/L:
|-874.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7269736
|2007.03.08 06:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9310
|1.9394
|1.9268
|1.9323
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-26.00
|7322387
|2007.03.09 21:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2339
|1.2255
|1.2381
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|7322578
|2007.03.09 22:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|155.03
|155.87
|154.61
|155.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-32.84
|Floating P/L:
|-33.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-874.00
|Floating P/L:
|-33.04
|Margin:
|424.23
|Balance:
|4 154.21
|Equity:
|4 121.17
|Free Margin:
|3 696.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 254.88
|Gross Loss:
|2 128.88
|Total Net Profit:
|-874.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.59
|Expected Payoff:
|-27.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|874.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 001.33 (19.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|19.42% (1 001.33)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (53.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (46.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-145.78
|Average
|profit trade:
|73.82
|loss trade:
|-141.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (526.45)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-568.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|526.45 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-568.42 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2