FXDD

Account: 523599 Name: Phoenix Auto Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70298932007.02.28 00:18sell0.20usdchf1.21791.22631.21372007.03.02 11:231.22630.000.00-7.89-137.00
70665672007.02.28 20:31sell0.20usdjpy118.43119.27118.012007.03.01 13:52118.010.000.00-8.0471.18
70685912007.02.28 23:30sell0.20eurjpy156.73157.57156.312007.03.01 06:08156.310.000.00-6.8671.05
70893092007.03.01 13:45sell0.20gbpusd1.96251.97091.95832007.03.01 17:011.95830.000.000.0084.00
70895352007.03.01 13:52buy0.20usdjpy118.03117.19118.452007.03.01 16:35117.190.000.000.00-143.36
71111672007.03.02 00:17sell0.20usdjpy117.63118.47117.212007.03.02 13:47117.210.000.000.0071.67
71194772007.03.02 09:15buy0.20eurjpy154.84154.00155.262007.03.02 14:02154.000.000.000.00-143.54
71269112007.03.02 13:01buy0.20usdchf1.22411.21571.22832007.03.02 19:341.21570.000.000.00-138.19
71286142007.03.02 13:48buy0.20usdjpy117.21116.37117.632007.03.05 01:24116.370.000.002.40-144.37
71396982007.03.02 18:15sell0.20eurjpy154.36155.20153.942007.03.02 19:28153.940.000.000.0071.98
71438362007.03.02 20:18buy0.20eurjpy153.89153.05154.312007.03.05 01:36153.050.000.001.97-144.85
71471822007.03.05 00:18sell0.20usdchf1.21671.22511.21252007.03.05 07:371.21250.000.000.0069.28
71511352007.03.05 02:01buy0.20eurjpy153.07152.23153.492007.03.05 02:50152.230.000.000.00-145.38
71511532007.03.05 02:01buy0.20usdjpy116.08115.24116.502007.03.05 09:16115.240.000.000.00-145.78
71668772007.03.05 08:16sell0.20gbpusd1.93041.93881.92622007.03.05 09:101.92620.000.000.0084.00
71751032007.03.05 10:46sell0.20usdchf1.21541.22381.21122007.03.05 15:111.22380.000.000.00-137.28
71918872007.03.05 17:46buy0.20usdchf1.22141.21301.22562007.03.08 16:131.22560.000.008.1468.54
71955132007.03.05 22:32buy0.20gbpusd1.92251.91411.92672007.03.06 04:301.92670.000.00-0.2084.00
71956532007.03.05 22:54buy0.20usdjpy115.90115.06116.322007.03.06 04:10116.320.000.002.4072.21
72123292007.03.06 10:15buy0.20usdjpy116.36115.52116.782007.03.07 00:59116.780.000.002.3971.93
72130052007.03.06 10:45sell0.20eurjpy152.89153.73152.472007.03.06 15:29152.470.000.000.0072.19
72378222007.03.07 04:15buy0.20eurjpy152.74151.90153.162007.03.07 17:31153.160.000.000.0072.11
72383022007.03.07 05:02buy0.20usdjpy116.45115.61116.872007.03.08 01:39115.610.000.007.16-145.32
72399232007.03.07 06:46buy0.20gbpusd1.92961.92121.93382007.03.07 21:431.93380.000.000.0084.00
72587422007.03.07 21:00sell0.20eurjpy153.17154.01152.752007.03.08 00:37152.750.000.00-7.0472.46
72669382007.03.08 05:00sell0.20eurjpy153.00153.84152.582007.03.08 07:43153.840.000.000.00-143.87
72679852007.03.08 05:45sell0.20usdjpy116.25117.09115.832007.03.08 13:02117.090.000.000.00-143.48
72770362007.03.08 11:30buy0.20eurjpy153.53152.69153.952007.03.08 13:02153.950.000.000.0071.74
72900672007.03.08 18:15sell0.20eurjpy154.16155.00153.742007.03.08 22:17153.740.000.000.0071.75
72967872007.03.09 03:00sell0.20usdjpy117.40118.24116.982007.03.09 15:52118.240.000.000.00-142.08
73003782007.03.09 07:16sell0.20eurjpy154.27155.11153.852007.03.09 19:16155.110.000.000.00-142.06
73010512007.03.09 08:02sell0.20usdchf1.22731.23571.22312007.03.09 19:261.23570.000.000.00-135.96
  0.00 0.00 -5.57 -868.43
Closed P/L: -874.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72697362007.03.08 06:47sell0.20gbpusd1.93101.93941.9268 1.93230.000.00-0.20-26.00
73223872007.03.09 21:52buy0.20usdchf1.23391.22551.2381 1.23400.000.000.001.62
73225782007.03.09 22:45sell0.20eurjpy155.03155.87154.61 155.080.000.000.00-8.46
  0.00 0.00 -0.20 -32.84
 Floating P/L: -33.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -874.00 Floating P/L: -33.04 Margin: 424.23
Balance: 4 154.21 Equity: 4 121.17 Free Margin: 3 696.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 254.88 Gross Loss: 2 128.88 Total Net Profit: -874.00
Profit Factor: 0.59 Expected Payoff: -27.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 874.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 001.33 (19.42%) Relative Drawdown: 19.42% (1 001.33)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (53.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (46.88%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -145.78
Average profit trade: 73.82 loss trade: -141.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (526.45) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-568.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 526.45 (7) consecutive loss (count): -568.42 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2