|Account: 415990
|Name: abdul shareef
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 7, 14:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11044038
|2007.03.01 07:55
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|11044503
|2007.03.01 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2007.03.01 16:00
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11044512
|2007.03.01 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2191
|2007.03.01 08:59
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|11047114
|2007.03.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2191
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2007.03.01 09:36
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|11049790
|2007.03.01 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2206
|2007.03.01 16:15
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.19
|11064205
|2007.03.01 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2209
|0.0000
|1.2222
|2007.03.02 13:16
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|-10.64
|11064221
|2007.03.01 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2007.03.01 16:40
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11065692
|2007.03.01 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3174
|2007.03.01 23:33
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|11071732
|2007.03.01 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3174
|2007.03.01 23:33
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|11073802
|2007.03.02 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2007.03.02 18:20
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11082368
|2007.03.02 09:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2243
|0.0000
|1.2222
|2007.03.02 13:16
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.36
|11091633
|2007.03.02 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2223
|0.0000
|1.2233
|2007.03.02 13:40
|1.2233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.17
|11093506
|2007.03.02 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2225
|2007.03.02 14:20
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|11095370
|2007.03.02 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2214
|0.0000
|1.2200
|2007.03.05 02:52
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|-11.48
|11103353
|2007.03.02 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2178
|0.0000
|1.2200
|2007.03.05 02:52
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|36.07
|11103993
|2007.03.02 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3192
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2007.03.05 00:01
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|10.00
|11108802
|2007.03.05 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3208
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2007.03.05 06:31
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|11114926
|2007.03.05 02:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2007.03.05 06:31
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|11117749
|2007.03.05 03:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3126
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2007.03.05 06:31
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|11117771
|2007.03.05 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2191
|2007.03.05 03:20
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|11119270
|2007.03.05 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2186
|0.0000
|1.2171
|2007.03.05 10:22
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.32
|11123962
|2007.03.05 05:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2148
|0.0000
|1.2171
|2007.03.05 10:22
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.79
|11128373
|2007.03.05 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2007.03.05 07:56
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11131642
|2007.03.05 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3131
|2007.03.05 09:26
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11137798
|2007.03.05 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3122
|2007.03.05 11:05
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11140813
|2007.03.05 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|1.2179
|2007.03.05 11:04
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.21
|11143675
|2007.03.05 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|0.0000
|1.3120
|2007.03.05 11:57
|1.3120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11145099
|2007.03.05 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3117
|0.0000
|1.3107
|2007.03.05 12:23
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11146808
|2007.03.05 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3105
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2007.03.05 12:41
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11148882
|2007.03.05 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3096
|0.0000
|1.3086
|2007.03.05 13:48
|1.3086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11152168
|2007.03.05 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3086
|0.0000
|1.3076
|2007.03.05 14:12
|1.3076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11154313
|2007.03.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3087
|0.0000
|1.3097
|2007.03.05 15:56
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11162128
|2007.03.05 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3111
|0.0000
|1.3121
|2007.03.06 08:44
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|10.00
|11194912
|2007.03.06 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3124
|0.0000
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 17:16
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|11208263
|2007.03.06 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3092
|0.0000
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 17:16
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|11211412
|2007.03.06 17:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3111
|0.0000
|1.3121
|2007.03.06 20:55
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11215290
|2007.03.06 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3130
|2007.03.07 00:01
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|414.13
|Closed P/L:
|412.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11218515
|2007.03.07 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3135
|0.0000
|1.3145
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11143680
|2007.03.05 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2171
|0.0000
|1.2208
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.12
|-44.99
|11148873
|2007.03.05 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2208
|0.0000
|1.2208
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|-29.45
|11204116
|2007.03.06 14:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2240
|0.0000
|1.2208
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.19
|34.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.55
|-44.09
|Floating P/L:
|-53.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|412.78
|Floating P/L:
|-53.64
|Margin:
|731.35
|Balance:
|3 412.78
|Equity:
|3 359.14
|Free Margin:
|2 627.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|528.52
|Gross Loss:
|115.74
|Total Net Profit:
|412.78
|Profit Factor:
|4.57
|Expected Payoff:
|11.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|58.00 (1.76%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.76% (58.00)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (80.56%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (19.44%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|-42.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.22
|loss trade:
|-16.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (129.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-58.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|165.78 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-58.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1