Alpari Ltd

Account: 415990 Name: abdul shareef Currency: USD 2007 March 7, 14:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
110440382007.03.01 07:55balanceDeposit3 000.00
110445032007.03.01 08:04sell0.10eurusd1.32060.00001.31962007.03.01 16:001.31960.000.000.0010.00
110445122007.03.01 08:04sell0.10usdchf1.22010.00001.21912007.03.01 08:591.21910.000.000.008.20
110471142007.03.01 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.21910.00001.22012007.03.01 09:361.22010.000.000.008.20
110497902007.03.01 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.21960.00001.22062007.03.01 16:151.22060.000.000.008.19
110642052007.03.01 16:30sell0.10usdchf1.22090.00001.22222007.03.02 13:161.22220.000.00-1.06-10.64
110642212007.03.01 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.31780.00001.31682007.03.01 16:401.31680.000.000.0010.00
110656922007.03.01 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.31620.00001.31742007.03.01 23:331.31740.000.000.00-12.00
110717322007.03.01 21:00sell0.20eurusd1.31950.00001.31742007.03.01 23:331.31740.000.000.0042.00
110738022007.03.02 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.31770.00001.31872007.03.02 18:201.31870.000.000.0010.00
110823682007.03.02 09:30sell0.20usdchf1.22430.00001.22222007.03.02 13:161.22220.000.000.0034.36
110916332007.03.02 13:30buy0.10usdchf1.22230.00001.22332007.03.02 13:401.22330.000.000.008.17
110935062007.03.02 14:00sell0.10usdchf1.22350.00001.22252007.03.02 14:201.22250.000.000.008.18
110953702007.03.02 14:30buy0.10usdchf1.22140.00001.22002007.03.05 02:521.22000.000.000.76-11.48
111033532007.03.02 18:00buy0.20usdchf1.21780.00001.22002007.03.05 02:521.22000.000.001.5136.07
111039932007.03.02 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.31920.00001.32022007.03.05 00:011.32020.000.00-0.8410.00
111088022007.03.05 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.32080.00001.31662007.03.05 06:311.31660.000.000.00-42.00
111149262007.03.05 02:00buy0.20eurusd1.31740.00001.31662007.03.05 06:311.31660.000.000.00-16.00
111177492007.03.05 03:00buy0.30eurusd1.31260.00001.31662007.03.05 06:311.31660.000.000.00120.00
111177712007.03.05 03:00sell0.10usdchf1.22010.00001.21912007.03.05 03:201.21910.000.000.008.20
111192702007.03.05 03:30buy0.10usdchf1.21860.00001.21712007.03.05 10:221.21710.000.000.00-12.32
111239622007.03.05 05:30buy0.20usdchf1.21480.00001.21712007.03.05 10:221.21710.000.000.0037.79
111283732007.03.05 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.31580.00001.31482007.03.05 07:561.31480.000.000.0010.00
111316422007.03.05 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.31410.00001.31312007.03.05 09:261.31310.000.000.0010.00
111377982007.03.05 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.31320.00001.31222007.03.05 11:051.31220.000.000.0010.00
111408132007.03.05 10:30buy0.10usdchf1.21690.00001.21792007.03.05 11:041.21790.000.000.008.21
111436752007.03.05 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.31300.00001.31202007.03.05 11:571.31200.000.000.0010.00
111450992007.03.05 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.31170.00001.31072007.03.05 12:231.31070.000.000.0010.00
111468082007.03.05 12:30sell0.10eurusd1.31050.00001.30952007.03.05 12:411.30950.000.000.0010.00
111488822007.03.05 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.30960.00001.30862007.03.05 13:481.30860.000.000.0010.00
111521682007.03.05 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.30860.00001.30762007.03.05 14:121.30760.000.000.0010.00
111543132007.03.05 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.30870.00001.30972007.03.05 15:561.30970.000.000.0010.00
111621282007.03.05 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.31110.00001.31212007.03.06 08:441.31210.000.00-0.8410.00
111949122007.03.06 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.31240.00001.31132007.03.06 17:161.31130.000.000.00-11.00
112082632007.03.06 15:30buy0.20eurusd1.30920.00001.31132007.03.06 17:161.31130.000.000.0042.00
112114122007.03.06 17:31buy0.10eurusd1.31110.00001.31212007.03.06 20:551.31210.000.000.0010.00
112152902007.03.06 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.31200.00001.31302007.03.07 00:011.31300.000.00-0.8810.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.35 414.13
Closed P/L: 412.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112185152007.03.07 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.31350.00001.3145 1.31310.000.000.00-4.00
111436802007.03.05 11:30sell0.10usdchf1.21710.00001.2208 1.22260.000.00-2.12-44.99
111488732007.03.05 13:00sell0.20usdchf1.22080.00001.2208 1.22260.000.00-4.24-29.45
112041162007.03.06 14:00sell0.30usdchf1.22400.00001.2208 1.22260.000.00-3.1934.35
  0.00 0.00 -9.55 -44.09
 Floating P/L: -53.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 412.78 Floating P/L: -53.64 Margin: 731.35
Balance: 3 412.78 Equity: 3 359.14 Free Margin: 2 627.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 528.52 Gross Loss: 115.74 Total Net Profit: 412.78
Profit Factor: 4.57 Expected Payoff: 11.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 58.00 (1.76%) Relative Drawdown: 1.76% (58.00)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (80.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (19.44%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: -42.00
Average profit trade: 18.22 loss trade: -16.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (129.37) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-58.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 165.78 (3) consecutive loss (count): -58.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1