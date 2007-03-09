|Account: 59140
|Name: ----
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 18:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|166377
|2007.03.09 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9309
|0.0000
|1.9299
|2007.03.09 14:31
|1.9299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|166210
|2007.03.09 11:00
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|0.0000
|1.9311
|2007.03.09 11:55
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|166194
|2007.03.09 10:57
|buy limit
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9286
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.09 11:00
|1.9303
|cancelled
|165734
|2007.03.09 09:01
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9293
|0.0000
|1.9283
|2007.03.09 09:50
|1.9283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|165573
|2007.03.09 08:04
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9324
|0.0000
|1.9314
|2007.03.09 08:09
|1.9314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|162555
|2007.03.08 13:06
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.9310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.08 13:34
|1.9309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|160771
|2007.03.08 08:19
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.9330
|0.0000
|1.9320
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|160764
|2007.03.08 08:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9328
|0.0000
|1.9318
|2007.03.08 13:06
|1.9318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|157855
|2007.03.07 18:40
|buy
|1.00
|stss
|30.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.08 17:02
|30.98
|-0.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|156165
|2007.03.07 11:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|0.0000
|1.9297
|2007.03.07 12:01
|1.9292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|155449
|2007.03.07 09:00
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|0.0000
|1.9295
|2007.03.07 11:01
|1.9295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|155164
|2007.03.07 08:00
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|0.0000
|1.9311
|2007.03.07 08:41
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|155123
|2007.03.07 07:46
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9301
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.07 07:55
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|155120
|2007.03.07 07:44
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|-0.31
|0.00
|0.00
|1 991.46
|Closed P/L:
|1 991.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 991.15
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 991.15
|Equity:
|6 991.15
|Free Margin:
|6 991.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 431.15
|Gross Loss:
|440.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 991.15
|Profit Factor:
|5.53
|Expected Payoff:
|165.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|440.00 (7.59%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-400.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|243.12
|loss trade:
|-220.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (1 631.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-440.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 631.15 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-440.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2