Water House Capital Ltd.

Account: 59140 Name: ---- Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 18:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1663772007.03.09 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.93090.00001.92992007.03.09 14:311.92990.000.000.001.00
1662102007.03.09 11:00buy4.00gbpusd1.93010.00001.93112007.03.09 11:551.93110.000.000.00400.00
1661942007.03.09 10:57buy limit4.00gbpusd1.92860.00000.00002007.03.09 11:001.9303cancelled
1657342007.03.09 09:01sell4.00gbpusd1.92930.00001.92832007.03.09 09:501.92830.000.000.00400.00
1655732007.03.09 08:04sell4.00gbpusd1.93240.00001.93142007.03.09 08:091.93140.000.000.00400.00
1625552007.03.08 13:06sell3.00gbpusd1.93100.00000.00002007.03.08 13:341.93090.000.000.0030.00
1607712007.03.08 08:19sell3.00gbpusd1.93300.00001.93202007.03.08 13:061.93200.000.000.00300.00
1607642007.03.08 08:18sell1.00gbpusd1.93280.00001.93182007.03.08 13:061.93180.000.000.00100.00
1578552007.03.07 18:40buy1.00stss30.520.000.002007.03.08 17:0230.98-0.310.000.000.46
1561652007.03.07 11:58buy1.00gbpusd1.92960.00001.92972007.03.07 12:011.92920.000.000.00-40.00
1554492007.03.07 09:00buy4.00gbpusd1.93050.00001.92952007.03.07 11:011.92950.000.000.00-400.00
1551642007.03.07 08:00buy4.00gbpusd1.93010.00001.93112007.03.07 08:411.93110.000.000.00400.00
1551232007.03.07 07:46buy4.00gbpusd1.93010.00000.00002007.03.07 07:551.93110.000.000.00400.00
1551202007.03.07 07:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
  -0.31 0.00 0.00 1 991.46
Closed P/L: 1 991.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 991.15 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 991.15 Equity: 6 991.15 Free Margin: 6 991.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 431.15 Gross Loss: 440.00 Total Net Profit: 1 991.15
Profit Factor: 5.53 Expected Payoff: 165.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 440.00 (7.59%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -400.00
Average profit trade: 243.12 loss trade: -220.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 631.15) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-440.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 631.15 (8) consecutive loss (count): -440.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2