|Account: 500473
|Name: Martin Case
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 13, 17:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|562861
|2007.03.13 04:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3189
|1.3207
|2007.03.13 12:36
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|4102
|DayTrading_EURUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
|568442
|2007.03.13 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9328
|1.9326
|1.9308
|2007.03.13 17:03
|1.9308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|
|4402
|DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|Closed P/L:
|220.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|569913
|2007.03.13 16:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.05
|117.03
|116.85
|
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.88
|
|4802
|DayTrading_USDJPY_PERIOD_M5
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.88
|
|Floating P/L:
|136.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|220.00
|Floating P/L:
|136.88
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|9 615.14
|Equity:
|9 752.02
|Free Margin:
|8 752.02