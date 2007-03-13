Velocity4x

Account: 500473 Name: Martin Case Currency: USD 2007 March 13, 17:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5628612007.03.13 04:20buy1.00eurusd1.31871.31891.32072007.03.13 12:361.31890.000.000.0020.00
 4102DayTrading_EURUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
5684422007.03.13 14:24sell1.00gbpusd1.93281.93261.93082007.03.13 17:031.93080.000.000.00200.00
 4402DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 220.00
Closed P/L: 220.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5699132007.03.13 16:49sell1.00usdjpy117.05117.03116.85 116.890.000.000.00136.88
 4802DayTrading_USDJPY_PERIOD_M5
  0.00 0.00 0.00 136.88
 Floating P/L: 136.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 220.00 Floating P/L: 136.88 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 9 615.14 Equity: 9 752.02 Free Margin: 8 752.02