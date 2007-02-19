Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 12, 22:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26932932007.02.19 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.31571.30461.31712007.02.19 08:561.31540.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
26944142007.02.19 08:28buy0.10eurusd1.31381.30471.31542007.02.19 08:561.31540.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26945792007.02.19 08:56sell0.10eurusd1.31511.32601.31352007.02.19 10:031.31350.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26949262007.02.19 10:03sell0.10eurusd1.31311.32401.31152007.02.20 08:041.31690.000.000.20-38.00
 123987RF1
26964452007.02.19 18:26sell0.10eurusd1.31491.32401.31332007.02.20 08:031.31710.000.000.20-22.00
 123987RF1
26978542007.02.20 02:55sell0.20eurusd1.31671.32401.31512007.02.20 08:031.31730.000.000.00-12.00
 123987RF1
26981872007.02.20 05:03sell0.30eurusd1.31851.32401.31692007.02.20 08:031.31690.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26986542007.02.20 08:04sell0.10eurusd1.31681.32771.31522007.02.20 09:101.31520.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26990082007.02.20 09:10sell0.10eurusd1.31491.32581.31332007.02.20 12:391.31330.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27000822007.02.20 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.31291.32381.31132007.02.20 18:161.31310.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27006642007.02.20 14:21sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32381.31312007.02.20 18:161.31310.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27020802007.02.20 18:16sell0.10eurusd1.31301.32391.31142007.02.21 12:171.31320.000.000.20-2.00
 123987RF1
27028812007.02.21 00:52sell0.10eurusd1.31481.32391.31322007.02.21 12:171.31320.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27065022007.02.21 12:17sell0.10eurusd1.31291.32381.31132007.02.21 14:311.31330.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27071272007.02.21 14:17sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32381.31312007.02.21 14:311.31310.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27072562007.02.21 14:31buy0.10eurusd1.31351.30261.31512007.02.21 14:411.31200.000.000.00-15.00
 123987RF1
27075032007.02.21 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.31161.30251.31322007.02.21 14:411.31320.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27075432007.02.21 14:41sell0.10eurusd1.31221.32311.31062007.02.21 16:341.31270.000.000.00-5.00
 123987RF1
27081282007.02.21 16:10sell0.10eurusd1.31411.32321.31252007.02.21 16:341.31250.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27082772007.02.21 16:34sell0.10eurusd1.31231.32321.31072007.02.22 08:021.31280.000.000.60-5.00
 123987RF1
27090202007.02.21 20:03sell0.10eurusd1.31411.32321.31252007.02.22 08:021.31250.000.000.6016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27107052007.02.22 08:02sell0.10eurusd1.31241.32331.31082007.02.22 08:381.31080.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27109792007.02.22 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.31041.32171.30922007.02.22 08:571.30920.000.000.0012.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27112262007.02.22 08:57sell0.10eurusd1.30881.31971.30722007.02.22 10:551.30890.000.000.00-1.00
 123987RF1
27117012007.02.22 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.31061.31971.30902007.02.22 10:551.30900.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27119032007.02.22 10:55sell0.10eurusd1.30851.31971.30722007.02.22 18:351.31230.000.000.00-38.00
 123987RF1
27133632007.02.22 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.31031.31941.30872007.02.22 18:351.31240.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27141632007.02.22 17:18sell0.20eurusd1.31211.31941.31052007.02.22 18:351.31250.000.000.00-8.00
 123987RF1
27143762007.02.22 17:27sell0.30eurusd1.31361.31941.31232007.02.22 18:351.31230.000.000.0039.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27150392007.02.22 18:35buy0.10eurusd1.31221.30131.31382007.02.23 15:051.31380.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27193442007.02.23 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.31411.30321.31572007.02.23 15:261.31570.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27195452007.02.23 15:26buy0.10eurusd1.31561.30471.31722007.02.23 15:531.31720.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27198642007.02.23 15:53buy0.10eurusd1.31751.30661.31912007.02.26 03:051.31910.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27257432007.02.26 03:05buy0.10eurusd1.31951.30861.32112007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27270052007.02.26 08:01buy0.10eurusd1.31771.30841.31912007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
27282352007.02.26 12:33buy0.20eurusd1.31611.30851.31742007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.0026.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27289302007.02.26 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30661.31912007.02.26 20:261.31760.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27295242007.02.26 17:41buy0.10eurusd1.31601.30691.31762007.02.26 20:261.31760.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27302382007.02.26 20:26buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30691.31942007.02.26 23:511.31940.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27306962007.02.26 23:51buy0.10eurusd1.31951.30861.32112007.02.27 09:131.31910.000.00-0.40-4.00
 123987RF1
27310262007.02.27 02:27buy0.10eurusd1.31761.30851.31922007.02.27 09:131.31920.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27322772007.02.27 09:13buy0.10eurusd1.31941.30801.32052007.02.27 09:181.32050.000.000.0011.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27324092007.02.27 09:18buy0.10eurusd1.32121.31031.32282007.02.27 09:291.32140.000.000.002.00
 123987RF1
27331352007.02.27 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.32121.31031.32282007.02.27 14:051.32280.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27339192007.02.27 14:05buy0.10eurusd1.32321.31231.32482007.02.27 18:001.32480.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27356132007.02.27 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.32471.33561.32312007.02.28 00:431.32310.000.000.2016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27378282007.02.28 00:43sell0.10eurusd1.32271.33361.32112007.02.28 07:111.32110.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27388562007.02.28 07:11buy0.10eurusd1.32111.31791.32152007.02.28 14:061.32150.000.000.004.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27396992007.02.28 09:22buy0.10eurusd1.31931.31021.32092007.02.28 10:491.31900.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
27448212007.02.28 18:54buy0.10eurusd1.32281.31191.32442007.03.01 08:581.32270.000.00-1.20-1.00
 123987RF1
27479852007.03.01 08:03buy0.10eurusd1.32091.31181.32252007.03.01 08:581.32250.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27484182007.03.01 08:58sell0.10eurusd1.32211.33301.32052007.03.01 10:451.32230.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27489242007.03.01 09:47sell0.10eurusd1.32391.33301.32232007.03.01 10:451.32230.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27494252007.03.01 10:45buy0.10eurusd1.32231.31141.32392007.03.01 18:011.31820.000.000.00-41.00
 123987RF1
27522852007.03.01 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.32041.31131.32202007.03.01 18:011.31760.000.000.00-28.00
 123987RF1
27526552007.03.01 16:17buy0.20eurusd1.31861.31131.32022007.03.01 18:011.31840.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27532212007.03.01 16:40buy0.30eurusd1.31681.31131.31842007.03.01 18:011.31840.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27544272007.03.01 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.31801.32891.31642007.03.02 08:091.31640.000.000.2016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27570562007.03.02 08:09sell0.10eurusd1.31601.32691.31442007.03.02 09:441.31620.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27572012007.03.02 08:34sell0.10eurusd1.31781.32691.31622007.03.02 09:441.31620.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27575552007.03.02 09:44sell0.10eurusd1.31581.32671.31422007.03.02 16:261.31610.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
27598752007.03.02 14:52sell0.10eurusd1.31761.32671.31602007.03.02 16:261.31600.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27607922007.03.02 16:26buy0.10eurusd1.31611.30521.31772007.03.02 17:031.31770.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27611062007.03.02 17:03buy0.10eurusd1.31811.30721.31972007.03.02 18:501.31970.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27618002007.03.02 18:50buy0.10eurusd1.32011.30921.32172007.03.02 19:291.31930.000.000.00-8.00
 123987RF1
27619142007.03.02 19:14buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30871.31942007.03.02 19:281.31940.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27619832007.03.02 19:29buy0.10eurusd1.31961.30871.32122007.03.05 04:121.31440.000.00-0.40-52.00
 123987RF1
27633962007.03.05 01:42buy0.10eurusd1.31821.30871.31942007.03.05 04:121.31440.000.000.00-38.00
 123987RF1
27635932007.03.05 02:21buy0.20eurusd1.31641.30911.31802007.03.05 04:121.31440.000.000.00-40.00
 123987RF1
27636722007.03.05 02:42buy0.30eurusd1.31461.30911.31622007.03.05 04:121.31440.000.000.00-6.00
 123987RF1
27637482007.03.05 02:50buy0.50eurusd1.31281.30911.31442007.03.05 04:121.31440.000.000.0080.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27639772007.03.05 04:12sell0.10eurusd1.31421.32511.31262007.03.05 08:001.31460.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27641712007.03.05 06:13sell0.10eurusd1.31601.32511.31442007.03.05 08:001.31440.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27646232007.03.05 08:00buy0.10eurusd1.31451.30361.31612007.03.05 16:021.31070.000.000.00-38.00
 123987RF1
27653512007.03.05 09:32buy0.10eurusd1.31271.30361.31432007.03.05 16:021.31060.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27662132007.03.05 12:23buy0.20eurusd1.31091.30361.31252007.03.05 16:021.31070.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27663472007.03.05 12:43buy0.30eurusd1.30911.30361.31072007.03.05 16:021.31070.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27674272007.03.05 16:02buy0.10eurusd1.31131.30041.31292007.03.06 04:251.31100.000.00-0.40-3.00
 123987RF1
27683052007.03.05 17:51buy0.10eurusd1.30941.30031.31102007.03.06 04:241.31100.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27706292007.03.06 04:25buy0.10eurusd1.31131.30041.31292007.03.06 09:091.31290.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27717792007.03.06 09:09buy0.10eurusd1.31321.30231.31482007.03.06 16:561.31100.000.000.00-22.00
 123987RF1
27722342007.03.06 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.31141.30231.31302007.03.06 16:561.31080.000.000.00-6.00
 123987RF1
27729602007.03.06 14:52buy0.20eurusd1.30951.30221.31112007.03.06 16:561.31110.000.000.0032.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27736072007.03.06 16:56sell0.10eurusd1.31091.32181.30932007.03.07 08:111.31120.000.000.20-3.00
 123987RF1
27746982007.03.06 23:06sell0.10eurusd1.31281.32191.31122007.03.07 08:111.31120.000.000.2016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27764092007.03.07 08:11sell0.10eurusd1.31081.32171.30922007.03.08 09:031.31670.000.000.60-59.00
 123987RF1
27765552007.03.07 08:41sell0.10eurusd1.31261.32171.31102007.03.08 09:031.31660.000.000.60-40.00
 123987RF1
27781322007.03.07 16:17sell0.20eurusd1.31441.32171.31282007.03.08 09:031.31650.000.001.20-42.00
 123987RF1
27791622007.03.07 20:05sell0.30eurusd1.31621.32171.31462007.03.08 09:031.31640.000.001.80-6.00
 123987RF1
27793662007.03.07 20:43sell0.50eurusd1.31801.32171.31642007.03.08 09:031.31640.000.003.0080.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27815732007.03.08 09:04sell0.10eurusd1.31601.32691.31442007.03.08 12:421.31440.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27824052007.03.08 12:42sell0.10eurusd1.31401.32491.31242007.03.08 14:571.31410.000.000.00-1.00
 123987RF1
27825742007.03.08 13:27sell0.10eurusd1.31581.32491.31422007.03.08 14:571.31420.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27830072007.03.08 14:57buy0.10eurusd1.31431.30341.31592007.03.08 20:371.31390.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27833052007.03.08 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.31251.30341.31412007.03.08 20:371.31410.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27846602007.03.08 20:37buy0.10eurusd1.31451.30361.31612007.03.09 02:021.31430.000.00-0.40-2.00
 123987RF1
27849372007.03.08 22:18buy0.10eurusd1.31271.30361.31432007.03.09 02:021.31430.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27855782007.03.09 02:02buy0.10eurusd1.31451.30361.31612007.03.09 14:271.31610.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27880132007.03.09 14:27buy0.10eurusd1.31661.30571.31822007.03.09 14:561.31040.000.000.00-62.00
 123987RF1
27880992007.03.09 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.31471.30561.31632007.03.09 14:561.31060.000.000.00-41.00
 123987RF1
27882172007.03.09 14:30buy0.20eurusd1.31291.30561.31452007.03.09 14:551.31080.000.000.00-42.00
 123987RF1
27888092007.03.09 14:40buy0.30eurusd1.31111.30561.31272007.03.09 14:551.31040.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27892172007.03.09 14:53buy0.50eurusd1.30931.30561.31092007.03.09 14:551.31090.000.000.0080.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27893082007.03.09 14:56sell0.10eurusd1.31071.32161.30912007.03.09 15:281.30910.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27900832007.03.09 15:28sell0.10eurusd1.30871.31961.30712007.03.12 14:111.31580.000.000.20-71.00
 123987RF1
27904072007.03.09 16:02sell0.10eurusd1.31051.31961.30892007.03.12 14:111.31600.000.000.20-55.00
 123987RF1
27928682007.03.12 00:50sell0.20eurusd1.31231.31961.31072007.03.12 14:111.31610.000.000.00-76.00
 123987RF1
27947472007.03.12 09:50sell0.30eurusd1.31391.31971.31262007.03.12 14:111.31610.000.000.00-66.00
 123987RF1
27949562007.03.12 10:16sell0.50eurusd1.31571.31941.31412007.03.12 14:111.31620.000.000.00-25.00
 123987RF1
27952932007.03.12 10:53sell0.80eurusd1.31761.31951.31602007.03.12 14:111.31600.000.000.00128.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26933312007.02.19 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95471.94471.95632007.02.19 03:461.95480.000.000.000.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26935492007.02.19 00:46buy0.20gbpusd1.95311.94311.95472007.02.19 03:461.95470.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26937882007.02.19 03:46buy0.10gbpusd1.95491.94491.95652007.02.19 07:171.95490.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26940572007.02.19 06:52buy0.20gbpusd1.95371.94331.95492007.02.19 07:171.95490.000.000.0016.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26941452007.02.19 07:17buy0.10gbpusd1.95511.94511.95672007.02.19 10:491.95210.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26943762007.02.19 08:20buy0.20gbpusd1.95351.94351.95512007.02.19 10:491.95200.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26946702007.02.19 09:13buy0.30gbpusd1.95191.94191.95352007.02.19 10:491.95140.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26948502007.02.19 09:50buy0.50gbpusd1.95031.94031.95192007.02.19 10:491.95190.000.000.0056.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26950322007.02.19 10:49sell0.10gbpusd1.95231.96231.95072007.02.19 11:181.95070.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26951212007.02.19 11:18sell0.10gbpusd1.95021.96021.94862007.02.19 11:181.94860.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26951362007.02.19 11:18sell0.10gbpusd1.94821.95821.94662007.02.19 11:221.94660.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26952022007.02.19 11:22sell0.10gbpusd1.94621.95621.94462007.02.19 11:241.94460.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26952502007.02.19 11:24sell0.10gbpusd1.94421.95461.94302007.02.19 13:021.94420.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26954112007.02.19 11:38sell0.20gbpusd1.94581.95581.94422007.02.19 13:021.94420.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26963552007.02.19 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95030.00001.95192007.02.19 18:271.95190.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26964522007.02.19 18:27buy0.10gbpusd1.95240.00001.95402007.02.19 19:041.95400.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26966822007.02.19 19:04buy0.10gbpusd1.95430.00001.95592007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.00-0.19-14.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26967532007.02.19 19:21buy0.20gbpusd1.95250.00001.95412007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.00-0.38-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26975592007.02.20 00:40buy0.30gbpusd1.95060.00001.95222007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.000.0033.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26978742007.02.20 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95270.00001.95432007.02.20 03:081.95430.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26979302007.02.20 03:08buy0.10gbpusd1.95470.00001.95632007.02.20 08:421.95470.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26984912007.02.20 07:24buy0.20gbpusd1.95340.00001.95452007.02.20 08:421.95450.000.000.0015.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26987822007.02.20 08:42buy0.10gbpusd1.95520.00001.95682007.02.20 10:371.95090.000.000.00-30.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26988232007.02.20 08:54buy0.20gbpusd1.95330.00001.95492007.02.20 10:371.95090.000.000.00-33.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26989182007.02.20 09:02buy0.30gbpusd1.95150.00001.95312007.02.20 10:371.95130.000.000.00-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26990562007.02.20 09:15buy0.50gbpusd1.94970.00001.95132007.02.20 10:371.95130.000.000.0056.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26995752007.02.20 10:37sell0.10gbpusd1.95130.00001.94972007.02.20 11:071.94970.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26996852007.02.20 11:10sell0.10gbpusd1.94900.00001.94742007.02.20 17:291.95430.000.000.00-37.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27002982007.02.20 13:40sell0.20gbpusd1.95050.00001.94922007.02.20 17:291.95460.000.000.00-57.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27005012007.02.20 14:11sell0.30gbpusd1.95230.00001.95072007.02.20 17:281.95460.000.000.00-48.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27013642007.02.20 15:43sell0.50gbpusd1.95410.00001.95252007.02.20 17:281.95440.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27015752007.02.20 16:28sell0.80gbpusd1.95600.00001.95442007.02.20 17:281.95440.000.000.0089.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27021462007.02.20 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95560.00001.95722007.02.20 21:261.95540.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27022612007.02.20 19:52buy0.20gbpusd1.95410.00001.95542007.02.20 21:261.95540.000.000.0018.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27024942007.02.20 21:26buy0.10gbpusd1.95550.00001.95712007.02.21 06:271.95510.000.00-0.19-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27036332007.02.21 04:49buy0.20gbpusd1.95400.00001.95522007.02.21 06:271.95520.000.000.0016.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27043772007.02.21 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95380.00001.95222007.02.21 10:241.95600.000.000.00-15.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27046502007.02.21 08:11sell0.20gbpusd1.95560.00001.95402007.02.21 10:241.95600.000.000.00-5.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27050152007.02.21 09:00sell0.30gbpusd1.95740.00001.95582007.02.21 10:241.95580.000.000.0033.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27055612007.02.21 10:33sell0.10gbpusd1.95280.00001.95122007.02.21 10:341.95120.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27056292007.02.21 10:34sell0.10gbpusd1.95080.00001.94922007.02.21 11:141.94920.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27061122007.02.21 11:14sell0.10gbpusd1.94890.00001.94732007.02.21 14:301.95290.000.000.00-28.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27061802007.02.21 11:25sell0.20gbpusd1.95040.00001.94912007.02.21 14:301.95260.000.000.00-30.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27067542007.02.21 13:04sell0.30gbpusd1.95220.00001.95062007.02.21 14:301.95240.000.000.00-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27070452007.02.21 14:00sell0.50gbpusd1.95370.00001.95242007.02.21 14:301.95240.000.000.0045.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27076612007.02.21 14:54sell0.10gbpusd1.94960.00001.94802007.02.22 08:151.95170.000.000.08-14.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27078162007.02.21 15:09sell0.20gbpusd1.95140.00001.94982007.02.22 08:151.95160.000.000.17-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27083832007.02.21 17:13sell0.30gbpusd1.95320.00001.95162007.02.22 08:151.95160.000.000.2533.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27107562007.02.22 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.95120.00001.94922007.02.22 08:511.94920.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27111502007.02.22 08:51sell0.10gbpusd1.94890.00001.94692007.02.22 09:371.94690.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27135712007.02.22 15:05sell0.10gbpusd1.94940.00001.94742007.02.23 02:141.95610.000.000.03-46.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27138062007.02.22 16:14sell0.20gbpusd1.95080.00001.94922007.02.23 02:141.95620.000.000.06-75.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27138602007.02.22 16:27sell0.30gbpusd1.95250.00001.95072007.02.23 02:141.95620.000.000.08-77.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27141212007.02.22 17:14sell0.50gbpusd1.95430.00001.95232007.02.23 02:131.95600.000.000.14-59.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27142302007.02.22 17:21sell0.80gbpusd1.95610.00001.95412007.02.23 02:131.95590.000.000.2211.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27143872007.02.22 17:27sell1.20gbpusd1.95790.00001.95592007.02.23 02:131.95590.000.000.34168.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27168282007.02.23 05:01buy0.10gbpusd1.95681.94681.95882007.02.23 08:411.95880.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27174772007.02.23 08:41buy0.10gbpusd1.95921.94891.96092007.02.23 12:141.95750.000.000.00-11.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27178742007.02.23 10:04buy0.20gbpusd1.95741.94741.95942007.02.23 12:131.95760.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27183012007.02.23 10:32buy0.30gbpusd1.95561.94561.95762007.02.23 12:131.95760.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27187272007.02.23 12:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95811.94811.96012007.02.23 13:511.96010.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27189282007.02.23 13:51buy0.10gbpusd1.96081.95061.96262007.02.23 14:131.96260.000.000.0012.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27190922007.02.23 14:13buy0.10gbpusd1.96301.95301.96502007.02.23 15:531.96500.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27220322007.02.23 18:41buy0.10gbpusd1.96521.95521.96722007.02.26 00:031.96540.000.00-0.191.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27223562007.02.23 20:30buy0.20gbpusd1.96341.95341.96542007.02.26 00:031.96540.000.00-0.3828.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27227402007.02.26 00:03buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.95561.96762007.02.26 08:431.96410.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27239382007.02.26 01:07buy0.20gbpusd1.96411.95381.96582007.02.26 08:431.96430.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27268322007.02.26 06:45buy0.30gbpusd1.96231.95231.96432007.02.26 08:431.96430.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27273192007.02.26 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96541.95541.96742007.02.26 10:531.96360.000.000.00-12.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27275972007.02.26 09:50buy0.20gbpusd1.96351.95351.96552007.02.26 10:531.96370.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27277362007.02.26 10:04buy0.30gbpusd1.96171.95171.96372007.02.26 10:531.96370.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27279202007.02.26 10:53sell0.10gbpusd1.96351.97351.96152007.02.26 18:311.96150.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27297852007.02.26 18:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96111.97111.95912007.02.27 01:531.96270.000.000.03-11.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27301882007.02.26 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.96291.97291.96092007.02.27 01:531.96280.000.000.061.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27303642007.02.26 20:53sell0.30gbpusd1.96481.97481.96282007.02.27 01:531.96280.000.000.0842.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27309752007.02.27 01:53buy0.10gbpusd1.96281.95281.96482007.02.27 09:131.96280.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27318772007.02.27 08:33buy0.20gbpusd1.96081.95081.96282007.02.27 09:131.96280.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27327002007.02.27 09:33buy0.10gbpusd1.96771.95771.96972007.02.27 09:461.96640.000.000.00-9.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27328462007.02.27 09:40buy0.20gbpusd1.96591.95591.96792007.02.27 09:461.96630.000.000.005.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27331342007.02.27 10:29buy0.10gbpusd1.96451.95451.96652007.02.27 15:441.96650.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27347102007.02.27 15:44buy0.10gbpusd1.96691.95691.96892007.02.27 16:371.96460.000.000.00-16.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27348202007.02.27 16:00buy0.20gbpusd1.96481.95481.96682007.02.27 16:371.96480.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27349752007.02.27 16:10buy0.30gbpusd1.96291.95291.96492007.02.27 16:371.96490.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27351342007.02.27 16:38sell0.10gbpusd1.96461.97461.96262007.02.27 19:581.96430.000.000.002.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27355712007.02.27 17:53sell0.20gbpusd1.96641.97641.96442007.02.27 19:581.96440.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27360772007.02.27 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.97381.96182007.02.27 21:111.96180.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27368792007.02.27 21:11sell0.10gbpusd1.96141.97141.95942007.02.28 08:051.96130.000.000.030.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27376432007.02.27 23:46sell0.20gbpusd1.96331.97331.96132007.02.28 08:051.96130.000.000.0628.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27390482007.02.28 08:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96031.97031.95832007.02.28 08:071.95830.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27391022007.02.28 08:07sell0.10gbpusd1.95791.96791.95592007.02.28 09:211.95770.000.000.001.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27394482007.02.28 08:45sell0.20gbpusd1.95971.96971.95772007.02.28 09:211.95770.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27398312007.02.28 09:30sell0.10gbpusd1.95431.96431.95232007.02.28 10:161.95470.000.000.00-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27448232007.02.28 18:55buy0.10gbpusd1.96201.95201.96402007.02.28 19:551.96200.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27449392007.02.28 19:11buy0.20gbpusd1.96001.95001.96202007.02.28 19:551.96200.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27452732007.02.28 19:55buy0.10gbpusd1.96231.95231.96432007.02.28 21:581.96430.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27457402007.02.28 21:58buy0.10gbpusd1.96471.95471.96672007.03.01 00:381.96480.000.00-0.570.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27463032007.02.28 23:46buy0.20gbpusd1.96281.95281.96482007.03.01 00:381.96480.000.00-1.1328.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27466632007.03.01 01:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96441.95441.96642007.03.01 08:471.95940.000.000.00-35.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27472682007.03.01 05:00buy0.20gbpusd1.96261.95261.96462007.03.01 08:471.95930.000.000.00-46.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27478102007.03.01 07:47buy0.30gbpusd1.96071.95071.96272007.03.01 08:471.95920.000.000.00-31.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27479272007.03.01 07:58buy0.50gbpusd1.95931.94891.96092007.03.01 08:461.95920.000.000.00-3.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27481342007.03.01 08:24buy0.80gbpusd1.95781.94751.95952007.03.01 08:461.95950.000.000.0095.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27482842007.03.01 08:47sell0.10gbpusd1.95911.96911.95712007.03.01 10:101.95930.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27483522007.03.01 08:57sell0.20gbpusd1.96111.97111.95912007.03.01 10:101.95910.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27491422007.03.01 10:10sell0.10gbpusd1.95851.96851.95652007.03.01 16:001.96020.000.000.00-11.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27492922007.03.01 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96121.97121.95922007.03.01 16:001.96030.000.000.0012.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27496622007.03.01 12:17sell0.30gbpusd1.96301.97301.96102007.03.01 16:001.96100.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27522652007.03.01 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95971.97001.95802007.03.01 16:011.95800.000.000.0011.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27523342007.03.01 16:01sell0.10gbpusd1.95751.96751.95552007.03.01 16:361.95790.000.000.00-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27524092007.03.01 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.95981.96981.95782007.03.01 16:361.95780.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27531472007.03.01 16:36sell0.10gbpusd1.95761.96761.95562007.03.01 17:031.95780.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27533512007.03.01 16:46sell0.20gbpusd1.95941.96941.95742007.03.01 17:031.95740.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27536092007.03.01 17:03sell0.10gbpusd1.95711.96711.95512007.03.01 18:581.95690.000.000.001.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27545142007.03.01 18:09sell0.20gbpusd1.95891.96891.95692007.03.01 18:581.95690.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27549092007.03.01 19:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95641.96641.95442007.03.01 23:061.95840.000.000.00-14.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27550302007.03.01 19:39sell0.20gbpusd1.95821.96821.95622007.03.01 23:061.95840.000.000.00-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27553922007.03.01 20:45sell0.30gbpusd1.96001.97001.95802007.03.01 23:061.95800.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27557282007.03.01 23:06sell0.10gbpusd1.95811.96811.95612007.03.02 07:211.95610.000.000.0314.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27568192007.03.02 07:22sell0.10gbpusd1.95571.96571.95372007.03.02 07:431.95370.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27569242007.03.02 07:43sell0.10gbpusd1.95331.96331.95132007.03.02 09:311.95340.000.000.00-0.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27569722007.03.02 07:54sell0.20gbpusd1.95511.96511.95312007.03.02 09:311.95310.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27575112007.03.02 09:32sell0.10gbpusd1.95271.96271.95072007.03.02 10:441.95280.000.000.00-0.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27575752007.03.02 09:46sell0.20gbpusd1.95431.96471.95272007.03.02 10:441.95270.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27581062007.03.02 11:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95151.96181.94982007.03.02 12:091.94980.000.000.0011.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27586812007.03.02 12:44sell0.10gbpusd1.94731.95731.94532007.03.02 13:191.94530.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27593152007.03.02 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.94341.95341.94142007.03.02 14:231.94360.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27594282007.03.02 14:04sell0.20gbpusd1.94531.95531.94332007.03.02 14:231.94330.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27621262007.03.02 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.94411.95411.94212007.03.05 00:271.94210.000.000.0314.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27627182007.03.05 00:27sell0.10gbpusd1.94171.95171.93972007.03.05 00:381.93970.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27628682007.03.05 00:38sell0.10gbpusd1.93931.94931.93732007.03.05 00:411.93730.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27629212007.03.05 00:41sell0.10gbpusd1.93691.94691.93492007.03.05 00:551.93490.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27630132007.03.05 00:55sell0.10gbpusd1.93451.94451.93252007.03.05 01:041.93250.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27630822007.03.05 01:04sell0.10gbpusd1.93221.94221.93022007.03.05 01:061.93020.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27631102007.03.05 01:06sell0.10gbpusd1.93011.94011.92812007.03.05 01:121.92810.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27632062007.03.05 01:12sell0.10gbpusd1.92741.93771.92572007.03.05 01:401.93060.000.000.00-22.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27632842007.03.05 01:19sell0.20gbpusd1.92921.93921.92722007.03.05 01:401.93070.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27633172007.03.05 01:22sell0.30gbpusd1.93101.94101.92902007.03.05 01:401.93090.000.000.002.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27633322007.03.05 01:23sell0.50gbpusd1.93281.94281.93082007.03.05 01:401.93080.000.000.0070.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27633802007.03.05 01:40sell0.10gbpusd1.93001.94001.92802007.03.05 01:511.92800.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27634442007.03.05 01:51sell0.10gbpusd1.92761.93761.92562007.03.05 02:421.92730.000.000.002.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27635282007.03.05 02:00sell0.20gbpusd1.92941.93941.92742007.03.05 02:421.92740.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27643432007.03.05 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.92921.93921.92722007.03.05 07:301.92720.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27644572007.03.05 07:30sell0.10gbpusd1.92711.93711.92512007.03.05 07:561.92710.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27645012007.03.05 07:43sell0.20gbpusd1.92851.93891.92692007.03.05 07:561.92690.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27645512007.03.05 07:56sell0.10gbpusd1.92681.93681.92482007.03.05 08:101.92480.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27647192007.03.05 08:10sell0.10gbpusd1.92461.93461.92262007.03.05 08:171.92260.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27648042007.03.05 08:17sell0.10gbpusd1.92241.93241.92042007.03.05 09:001.92240.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27649832007.03.05 08:38sell0.20gbpusd1.92441.93441.92242007.03.05 09:001.92240.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27651622007.03.05 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.92211.93211.92012007.03.05 10:301.92380.000.000.00-11.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27651972007.03.05 09:05sell0.20gbpusd1.92391.93391.92192007.03.05 10:301.92370.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27656532007.03.05 10:21sell0.30gbpusd1.92571.93571.92372007.03.05 10:301.92370.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27658322007.03.05 11:00sell0.10gbpusd1.92401.93401.92202007.03.05 11:051.92200.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27658892007.03.05 11:05sell0.10gbpusd1.92161.93161.91962007.03.05 11:571.92170.000.000.00-0.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27660122007.03.05 11:32sell0.20gbpusd1.92311.93341.92142007.03.05 11:571.92140.000.000.0023.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27660702007.03.05 11:57sell0.10gbpusd1.92141.93141.91942007.03.05 14:091.91940.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27667332007.03.05 14:09sell0.10gbpusd1.91901.92901.91702007.03.05 16:551.92600.000.000.00-49.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27668702007.03.05 14:22sell0.20gbpusd1.92081.93081.91882007.03.05 16:551.92590.000.000.00-71.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27671662007.03.05 15:38sell0.30gbpusd1.92271.93271.92072007.03.05 16:551.92600.000.000.00-69.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27673012007.03.05 15:53sell0.50gbpusd1.92411.93451.92252007.03.05 16:551.92590.000.000.00-63.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27673172007.03.05 15:54sell0.80gbpusd1.92591.93591.92392007.03.05 16:551.92590.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27676082007.03.05 16:14sell1.20gbpusd1.92771.93771.92572007.03.05 16:551.92570.000.000.00168.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27679952007.03.05 16:55buy0.10gbpusd1.92591.91591.92792007.03.06 01:071.92260.000.00-0.19-23.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27681062007.03.05 17:14buy0.20gbpusd1.92411.91411.92612007.03.06 01:071.92210.000.00-0.38-28.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27683032007.03.05 17:51buy0.30gbpusd1.92231.91231.92432007.03.06 01:071.92250.000.00-0.574.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27693972007.03.05 23:24buy0.50gbpusd1.92041.91041.92242007.03.06 01:071.92240.000.00-0.9570.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27700712007.03.06 02:12buy0.10gbpusd1.92361.91361.92562007.03.06 03:271.92560.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27703192007.03.06 03:27buy0.10gbpusd1.92601.91601.92802007.03.06 04:231.92800.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27706232007.03.06 04:23buy0.10gbpusd1.92841.91841.93042007.03.06 05:191.93040.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27710392007.03.06 07:00buy0.10gbpusd1.92651.91651.92852007.03.06 08:271.92650.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27711882007.03.06 07:43buy0.20gbpusd1.92441.91441.92642007.03.06 08:261.92640.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27715702007.03.06 08:44buy0.10gbpusd1.92751.91751.92952007.03.06 08:481.92950.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27716302007.03.06 08:48buy0.10gbpusd1.92971.91971.93172007.03.06 10:421.92800.000.000.00-11.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27718212007.03.06 09:18buy0.20gbpusd1.92791.91791.92992007.03.06 10:421.92810.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27720802007.03.06 10:11buy0.30gbpusd1.92611.91611.92812007.03.06 10:421.92810.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27722312007.03.06 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.92761.91761.92962007.03.06 15:591.92600.000.000.00-11.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27724032007.03.06 12:11buy0.20gbpusd1.92581.91581.92782007.03.06 12:431.92780.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2890)[tp]
27728042007.03.06 14:31buy0.20gbpusd1.92581.91581.92782007.03.06 15:591.92600.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2890)
27730182007.03.06 14:59buy0.30gbpusd1.92401.91401.92602007.03.06 15:591.92600.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2890)[tp]
27733152007.03.06 15:59sell0.10gbpusd1.92601.93601.92402007.03.07 00:101.93600.000.000.03-70.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[sl]
27739452007.03.06 18:12sell0.20gbpusd1.92781.93781.92582007.03.07 00:101.93590.000.000.06-113.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27743532007.03.06 20:58sell0.30gbpusd1.92961.93961.92762007.03.07 00:101.93590.000.000.08-132.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27744592007.03.06 21:19sell0.50gbpusd1.93151.94151.92952007.03.07 00:101.93610.000.000.14-161.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27748392007.03.06 23:58sell0.80gbpusd1.93331.94331.93132007.03.07 00:101.93600.000.000.22-151.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27749262007.03.07 00:09sell1.20gbpusd1.93521.94521.93322007.03.07 00:101.93600.000.000.00-67.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27749342007.03.07 00:10buy0.10gbpusd1.93581.92581.93782007.03.07 02:351.92830.000.000.00-52.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27752652007.03.07 02:00buy0.20gbpusd1.93401.92401.93602007.03.07 02:351.92850.000.000.00-77.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27753592007.03.07 02:27buy0.30gbpusd1.93221.92221.93422007.03.07 02:351.92870.000.000.00-73.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27753782007.03.07 02:29buy0.50gbpusd1.93031.92031.93232007.03.07 02:351.92820.000.000.00-73.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27754042007.03.07 02:30buy0.80gbpusd1.92861.91841.93042007.03.07 02:351.92830.000.000.00-16.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27754342007.03.07 02:31buy1.20gbpusd1.92701.91671.92872007.03.07 02:351.92870.000.000.00142.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27757532007.03.07 04:22sell0.10gbpusd1.92831.93831.92632007.03.07 06:091.92810.000.000.001.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27758232007.03.07 04:35sell0.20gbpusd1.93011.94011.92812007.03.07 06:091.92810.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27760552007.03.07 06:09sell0.10gbpusd1.92801.93801.92602007.03.07 09:031.92990.000.000.00-13.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27762972007.03.07 07:40sell0.20gbpusd1.92981.93981.92782007.03.07 09:031.92960.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27765562007.03.07 08:41sell0.30gbpusd1.93171.94171.92972007.03.07 09:031.92970.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27767872007.03.07 09:50sell0.10gbpusd1.92861.93861.92662007.03.07 12:191.92890.000.000.00-2.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27770522007.03.07 11:09sell0.20gbpusd1.93031.94051.92852007.03.07 12:191.92850.000.000.0025.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27772022007.03.07 12:19sell0.10gbpusd1.92861.93861.92662007.03.07 23:341.93050.000.000.00-13.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27781342007.03.07 16:17sell0.20gbpusd1.93051.94051.92852007.03.07 23:341.93050.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27792232007.03.07 20:12sell0.30gbpusd1.93251.94251.93052007.03.07 23:341.93050.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27798442007.03.08 00:00sell0.10gbpusd1.93051.94051.92852007.03.08 00:121.92850.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27798922007.03.08 00:12sell0.10gbpusd1.92811.93811.92612007.03.08 13:061.93130.000.000.00-22.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27800242007.03.08 00:52sell0.20gbpusd1.93001.94001.92802007.03.08 13:061.93150.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27804822007.03.08 04:08sell0.30gbpusd1.93181.94181.92982007.03.08 13:061.93160.000.000.004.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27808792007.03.08 06:04sell0.50gbpusd1.93361.94361.93162007.03.08 13:061.93160.000.000.0070.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27826672007.03.08 13:46sell0.10gbpusd1.92901.93901.92702007.03.08 14:441.92870.000.000.002.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27827912007.03.08 14:18sell0.20gbpusd1.93081.94081.92882007.03.08 14:441.92880.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27829262007.03.08 14:44sell0.10gbpusd1.92821.93821.92622007.03.08 22:551.92800.000.000.001.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27840052007.03.08 16:59sell0.20gbpusd1.93001.94001.92802007.03.08 22:551.92800.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27850112007.03.08 22:55sell0.10gbpusd1.92781.93781.92582007.03.09 08:091.93140.000.000.03-25.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27853372007.03.09 00:51sell0.20gbpusd1.92961.93961.92762007.03.09 08:091.93140.000.000.00-25.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27858402007.03.09 04:56sell0.30gbpusd1.93141.94141.92942007.03.09 08:091.93120.000.000.004.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27860142007.03.09 06:01sell0.50gbpusd1.93321.94321.93122007.03.09 08:091.93120.000.000.0070.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27866762007.03.09 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.92911.93911.92712007.03.09 10:301.92710.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27870182007.03.09 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.92651.93691.92492007.03.09 14:301.93050.000.000.00-28.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27870442007.03.09 10:33sell0.20gbpusd1.92851.93851.92652007.03.09 14:301.93070.000.000.00-30.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27871252007.03.09 10:59sell0.30gbpusd1.93031.94051.92852007.03.09 14:301.93150.000.000.00-25.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27877422007.03.09 13:28sell0.50gbpusd1.93181.94211.93012007.03.09 14:301.93090.000.000.0031.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27880552007.03.09 14:29sell0.80gbpusd1.93361.94361.93162007.03.09 14:301.93160.000.000.00112.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27881772007.03.09 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.93061.92061.93262007.03.09 14:391.93260.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27893912007.03.09 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.93011.94011.92812007.03.12 01:341.93490.000.000.03-33.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27904052007.03.09 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.93161.94191.92992007.03.12 01:341.93500.000.000.06-47.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27920542007.03.09 20:01sell0.30gbpusd1.93341.94341.93142007.03.12 01:341.93530.000.000.08-39.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27927882007.03.12 00:26sell0.50gbpusd1.93531.94531.93332007.03.12 01:341.93500.000.000.0010.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27929542007.03.12 00:58sell0.80gbpusd1.93721.94721.93522007.03.12 01:341.93520.000.000.00112.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27931372007.03.12 01:34buy0.10gbpusd1.93511.92511.93712007.03.12 07:561.93500.000.000.00-0.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27931652007.03.12 01:42buy0.20gbpusd1.93331.92331.93532007.03.12 07:551.93530.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27940512007.03.12 07:56buy0.10gbpusd1.93561.92561.93762007.03.12 08:341.93760.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27943352007.03.12 08:34buy0.10gbpusd1.93801.92801.94002007.03.12 10:301.94000.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27952322007.03.12 10:41buy0.10gbpusd1.94111.93111.94312007.03.12 11:081.94310.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27954092007.03.12 11:13buy0.10gbpusd1.94361.93361.94562007.03.12 13:251.93360.000.000.00-70.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[sl]
27955982007.03.12 12:02buy0.20gbpusd1.94201.93171.94372007.03.12 13:251.93320.000.000.00-123.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27958192007.03.12 12:35buy0.30gbpusd1.94021.93021.94222007.03.12 13:251.93320.000.000.00-147.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27960592007.03.12 13:05buy0.50gbpusd1.93841.92841.94042007.03.12 13:251.93340.000.000.00-175.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27961832007.03.12 13:22buy0.80gbpusd1.93651.92651.93852007.03.12 13:251.93360.000.000.00-162.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27962662007.03.12 13:25buy1.20gbpusd1.93471.92471.93672007.03.12 13:251.93350.000.000.00-100.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27963472007.03.12 13:29sell0.10gbpusd1.93231.94231.93032007.03.12 14:111.93030.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27967202007.03.12 14:11sell0.10gbpusd1.92961.93961.92762007.03.12 14:151.92760.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27968672007.03.12 14:15sell0.10gbpusd1.92691.93731.92532007.03.12 15:081.92710.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27971592007.03.12 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.92871.93871.92672007.03.12 15:081.92670.000.000.0028.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 3.10 335.70
Closed P/L: 338.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27967592007.03.12 14:11sell0.10eurusd1.31541.32631.3138 1.31890.000.000.00-35.00
 123987RF1
27974972007.03.12 15:37sell0.10eurusd1.31681.32631.3156 1.31890.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27979462007.03.12 16:12sell0.20eurusd1.31871.32601.3171 1.31890.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27982752007.03.12 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.92881.93881.9268 1.93300.000.000.00-29.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27984302007.03.12 17:28sell0.20gbpusd1.93061.94061.9286 1.93300.000.000.00-33.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27989322007.03.12 19:53sell0.30gbpusd1.93251.94251.9305 1.93300.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -133.50
 Floating P/L: -133.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 338.80 Floating P/L: -133.50 Margin: 334.52
Balance: 2 213.52 Equity: 2 080.02 Free Margin: 1 745.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 848.51 Gross Loss: 4 509.71 Total Net Profit: 338.80
Profit Factor: 1.08 Expected Payoff: 0.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 447.07 (39.97%) Relative Drawdown: 39.97% (1 447.07)
 
Total Trades: 350 Short Positions (won %): 201 (59.70%) Long Positions (won %): 149 (57.72%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 206 (58.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 144 (41.14%)
Largest profit trade: 168.34 loss trade: -175.00
Average profit trade: 23.54 loss trade: -31.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (177.43) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-722.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 179.76 (2) consecutive loss (count): -778.40 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2