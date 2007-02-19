|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.02.19 00:00 - 2007.03.02 20:00 (2007.02.19 - 2007.03.03)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|BlockId=1; TakeProfit=20; Step=18; MoneyManagment=28; Lots=0.1; PricePlus=0.0014; Manual="off"; OpenBlock=true; ModifyBlock=false; FixLot=false; MicroLot=false; MaxiLot=false; Insure=9; BlockOrders=4; StopLoss=100; fema=14; sema=40; sig=8; cciperiod=14; timeperiod=60; timeperiod1=30;
|Bars in test
|1236
|Ticks modelled
|67264
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|-2855.80
|Gross profit
|120.00
|Gross loss
|-2975.80
|Profit factor
|0.04
|Expected payoff
|-129.81
|Absolute drawdown
|2855.80
|Maximal drawdown
|2855.80 (95.19%)
|Relative drawdown
|95.19% (2855.80)
|Total trades
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (10.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (8.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (9.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|20 (90.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|100.00
|loss trade
|-234.80
|Average
|profit trade
|60.00
|loss trade
|-148.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (100.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-1763.24)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|100.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1763.24 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|7
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.02.19 02:45
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.9545
|1.9445
|1.9565
|2
|2007.02.19 07:27
|buy
|2
|0.20
|1.9526
|1.9426
|1.9546
|3
|2007.02.19 08:14
|buy
|3
|0.30
|1.9508
|1.9408
|1.9528
|4
|2007.02.19 10:18
|buy
|4
|0.50
|1.9486
|1.9386
|1.9506
|5
|2007.02.19 10:19
|buy
|5
|0.80
|1.9468
|1.9368
|1.9488
|6
|2007.02.19 10:24
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|1.9445
|1.9445
|1.9565
|-100.00
|2900.00
|7
|2007.02.19 10:24
|close
|5
|0.80
|1.9445
|1.9368
|1.9488
|-184.00
|2716.00
|8
|2007.02.19 10:24
|close
|4
|0.50
|1.9444
|1.9386
|1.9506
|-210.00
|2506.00
|9
|2007.02.19 10:24
|close
|3
|0.30
|1.9445
|1.9408
|1.9528
|-189.00
|2317.00
|10
|2007.02.19 10:24
|close
|2
|0.20
|1.9444
|1.9426
|1.9546
|-164.00
|2153.00
|11
|2007.02.19 10:24
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.9445
|1.9545
|1.9425
|12
|2007.02.19 15:31
|sell
|7
|0.20
|1.9463
|1.9563
|1.9443
|13
|2007.02.19 15:55
|sell
|8
|0.30
|1.9481
|1.9581
|1.9461
|14
|2007.02.19 16:24
|sell
|9
|0.50
|1.9499
|1.9599
|1.9479
|15
|2007.02.19 17:27
|sell
|10
|0.80
|1.9517
|1.9617
|1.9497
|16
|2007.02.20 02:10
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|1.9545
|1.9545
|1.9425
|-99.96
|2053.04
|17
|2007.02.20 02:10
|close
|10
|0.80
|1.9545
|1.9617
|1.9497
|-223.68
|1829.36
|18
|2007.02.20 02:10
|close
|9
|0.50
|1.9546
|1.9599
|1.9479
|-234.80
|1594.56
|19
|2007.02.20 02:10
|close
|8
|0.30
|1.9545
|1.9581
|1.9461
|-191.88
|1402.68
|20
|2007.02.20 02:10
|close
|7
|0.20
|1.9546
|1.9563
|1.9443
|-165.92
|1236.76
|21
|2007.02.20 02:10
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.9545
|1.9445
|1.9565
|22
|2007.02.20 06:26
|buy
|12
|0.20
|1.9527
|1.9427
|1.9547
|23
|2007.02.20 08:02
|buy
|13
|0.30
|1.9508
|1.9408
|1.9528
|24
|2007.02.20 08:15
|buy
|14
|0.50
|1.9487
|1.9387
|1.9507
|25
|2007.02.20 09:36
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|1.9507
|1.9387
|1.9507
|100.00
|1336.76
|26
|2007.02.20 09:36
|close
|13
|0.30
|1.9507
|1.9408
|1.9528
|-3.00
|1333.76
|27
|2007.02.20 09:36
|close
|12
|0.20
|1.9506
|1.9427
|1.9547
|-42.00
|1291.76
|28
|2007.02.20 09:36
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.9507
|1.9445
|1.9565
|-38.00
|1253.76
|29
|2007.02.20 09:37
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.9508
|1.9608
|1.9488
|30
|2007.02.20 10:23
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.9488
|1.9608
|1.9488
|20.00
|1273.76
|31
|2007.02.20 10:23
|sell
|16
|0.10
|1.9484
|1.9584
|1.9464
|32
|2007.02.20 12:36
|sell
|17
|0.20
|1.9502
|1.9602
|1.9482
|33
|2007.02.20 13:12
|sell
|18
|0.30
|1.9520
|1.9620
|1.9500
|34
|2007.02.20 14:43
|sell
|19
|0.50
|1.9538
|1.9638
|1.9518
|35
|2007.02.21 08:01
|s/l
|16
|0.10
|1.9584
|1.9584
|1.9464
|-99.96
|1173.80
|36
|2007.02.21 08:01
|close
|19
|0.50
|1.9584
|1.9638
|1.9518
|-229.80
|944.00
|37
|2007.02.21 08:01
|close
|18
|0.30
|1.9585
|1.9620
|1.9500
|-194.88
|749.12
|38
|2007.02.21 08:01
|close
|17
|0.20
|1.9584
|1.9602
|1.9482
|-163.92
|585.20
|39
|2007.02.21 08:01
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.9585
|1.9485
|1.9605
|40
|2007.02.21 09:01
|buy
|21
|0.20
|1.9567
|1.9467
|1.9587
|41
|2007.02.21 09:29
|buy
|22
|0.30
|1.9548
|1.9448
|1.9568
|42
|2007.02.21 10:14
|close at stop
|22
|0.30
|1.9487
|1.9448
|1.9568
|-183.00
|402.20
|43
|2007.02.21 10:14
|close at stop
|21
|0.20
|1.9487
|1.9467
|1.9587
|-160.00
|242.20
|44
|2007.02.21 10:14
|close at stop
|20
|0.10
|1.9487
|1.9485
|1.9605
|-98.00
|144.20