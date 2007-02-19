Strategy Tester Report
10_point_4_[mod1e)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.02.19 00:00 - 2007.03.02 20:00 (2007.02.19 - 2007.03.03)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersBlockId=1; TakeProfit=20; Step=18; MoneyManagment=28; Lots=0.1; PricePlus=0.0014; Manual="off"; OpenBlock=true; ModifyBlock=false; FixLot=false; MicroLot=false; MaxiLot=false; Insure=9; BlockOrders=4; StopLoss=100; fema=14; sema=40; sig=8; cciperiod=14; timeperiod=60; timeperiod1=30;
Bars in test1236Ticks modelled67264Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit-2855.80Gross profit120.00Gross loss-2975.80
Profit factor0.04Expected payoff-129.81
Absolute drawdown2855.80Maximal drawdown2855.80 (95.19%)Relative drawdown95.19% (2855.80)
Total trades22Short positions (won %)10 (10.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (8.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (9.09%)Loss trades (% of total)20 (90.91%)
Largestprofit trade100.00loss trade-234.80
Averageprofit trade60.00loss trade-148.79
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (100.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)10 (-1763.24)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)100.00 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1763.24 (10)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses7
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.02.19 02:45buy10.101.95451.94451.9565
22007.02.19 07:27buy20.201.95261.94261.9546
32007.02.19 08:14buy30.301.95081.94081.9528
42007.02.19 10:18buy40.501.94861.93861.9506
52007.02.19 10:19buy50.801.94681.93681.9488
62007.02.19 10:24s/l10.101.94451.94451.9565-100.002900.00
72007.02.19 10:24close50.801.94451.93681.9488-184.002716.00
82007.02.19 10:24close40.501.94441.93861.9506-210.002506.00
92007.02.19 10:24close30.301.94451.94081.9528-189.002317.00
102007.02.19 10:24close20.201.94441.94261.9546-164.002153.00
112007.02.19 10:24sell60.101.94451.95451.9425
122007.02.19 15:31sell70.201.94631.95631.9443
132007.02.19 15:55sell80.301.94811.95811.9461
142007.02.19 16:24sell90.501.94991.95991.9479
152007.02.19 17:27sell100.801.95171.96171.9497
162007.02.20 02:10s/l60.101.95451.95451.9425-99.962053.04
172007.02.20 02:10close100.801.95451.96171.9497-223.681829.36
182007.02.20 02:10close90.501.95461.95991.9479-234.801594.56
192007.02.20 02:10close80.301.95451.95811.9461-191.881402.68
202007.02.20 02:10close70.201.95461.95631.9443-165.921236.76
212007.02.20 02:10buy110.101.95451.94451.9565
222007.02.20 06:26buy120.201.95271.94271.9547
232007.02.20 08:02buy130.301.95081.94081.9528
242007.02.20 08:15buy140.501.94871.93871.9507
252007.02.20 09:36t/p140.501.95071.93871.9507100.001336.76
262007.02.20 09:36close130.301.95071.94081.9528-3.001333.76
272007.02.20 09:36close120.201.95061.94271.9547-42.001291.76
282007.02.20 09:36close110.101.95071.94451.9565-38.001253.76
292007.02.20 09:37sell150.101.95081.96081.9488
302007.02.20 10:23t/p150.101.94881.96081.948820.001273.76
312007.02.20 10:23sell160.101.94841.95841.9464
322007.02.20 12:36sell170.201.95021.96021.9482
332007.02.20 13:12sell180.301.95201.96201.9500
342007.02.20 14:43sell190.501.95381.96381.9518
352007.02.21 08:01s/l160.101.95841.95841.9464-99.961173.80
362007.02.21 08:01close190.501.95841.96381.9518-229.80944.00
372007.02.21 08:01close180.301.95851.96201.9500-194.88749.12
382007.02.21 08:01close170.201.95841.96021.9482-163.92585.20
392007.02.21 08:01buy200.101.95851.94851.9605
402007.02.21 09:01buy210.201.95671.94671.9587
412007.02.21 09:29buy220.301.95481.94481.9568
422007.02.21 10:14close at stop220.301.94871.94481.9568-183.00402.20
432007.02.21 10:14close at stop210.201.94871.94671.9587-160.00242.20
442007.02.21 10:14close at stop200.101.94871.94851.9605-98.00144.20