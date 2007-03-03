|Account: 527656
|Name: David StanleyT1
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 9, 22:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7146073
|2007.03.03 20:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7146504
|2007.03.05 00:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3202
|0.0000
|1.3225
|2007.03.05 07:13
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|7154273
|2007.03.05 02:53
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3172
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2007.03.05 07:13
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|7156238
|2007.03.05 03:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3137
|0.0000
|1.3160
|2007.03.05 07:13
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|7157509
|2007.03.05 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3126
|0.0000
|1.3103
|2007.03.05 10:26
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|7163895
|2007.03.05 07:11
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3156
|0.0000
|1.3133
|2007.03.05 10:26
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7166294
|2007.03.05 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3185
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.59
|-170.00
|7174313
|2007.03.05 10:27
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.59
|-40.00
|7176416
|2007.03.05 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3109
|2007.03.05 13:23
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7180228
|2007.03.05 13:23
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3107
|0.0000
|1.3084
|2007.03.05 14:48
|1.3084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7180920
|2007.03.05 13:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3101
|0.0000
|1.3124
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.19
|230.00
|7183865
|2007.03.05 14:48
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3083
|0.0000
|1.3060
|2007.03.05 19:07
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|7191511
|2007.03.05 17:33
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3091
|2007.03.05 19:07
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7210783
|2007.03.06 09:44
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|1.3151
|2007.03.06 21:34
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|7219601
|2007.03.06 15:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3096
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2007.03.06 21:34
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7231137
|2007.03.07 00:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|1.3151
|2007.03.07 17:24
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7230669
|2007.03.07 00:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|1.3151
|2007.03.07 00:22
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|7255132
|2007.03.07 18:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3146
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2007.03.07 21:24
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7259701
|2007.03.07 21:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3175
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2007.03.08 15:40
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.65
|-24.00
|7277728
|2007.03.08 12:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3154
|0.0000
|1.3131
|2007.03.08 16:09
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7279825
|2007.03.08 13:41
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3167
|2007.03.08 15:40
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7288392
|2007.03.08 17:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3125
|0.0000
|1.3102
|2007.03.09 15:30
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|-30.00
|7299220
|2007.03.09 05:58
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3156
|0.0000
|1.3133
|2007.03.09 15:30
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|7299328
|2007.03.09 06:01
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3180
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-123.00
|7310637
|2007.03.09 15:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3125
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|7316258
|2007.03.09 16:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3094
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.45
|877.00
|Closed P/L:
|857.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|857.55
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 857.55
|Equity:
|5 857.55
|Free Margin:
|5 857.55
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 694.81
|Gross Loss:
|837.26
|Total Net Profit:
|857.55
|Profit Factor:
|2.02
|Expected Payoff:
|34.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|40.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|270.00 (5.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.16% (270.00)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (43.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (52.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (48.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|230.00
|loss trade:
|-210.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|130.37
|loss trade:
|-69.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (345.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-270.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|345.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-270.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2