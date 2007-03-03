FXDD

Account: 527656 Name: David StanleyT1 Currency: USD 2007 March 9, 22:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71460732007.03.03 20:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
71465042007.03.05 00:01buy0.50eurusd1.32020.00001.32252007.03.05 07:131.31600.000.000.00-210.00
71542732007.03.05 02:53buy0.50eurusd1.31720.00001.31952007.03.05 07:131.31600.000.000.00-60.00
71562382007.03.05 03:42buy1.00eurusd1.31370.00001.31602007.03.05 07:131.31600.000.000.00230.00
71575092007.03.05 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.31260.00001.31032007.03.05 10:261.31330.000.000.00-35.00
71638952007.03.05 07:11sell0.50eurusd1.31560.00001.31332007.03.05 10:261.31330.000.000.00115.00
71662942007.03.05 08:00buy0.50eurusd1.31620.00001.31852007.03.06 09:441.31280.000.00-3.59-170.00
71743132007.03.05 10:27buy0.50eurusd1.31320.00001.31552007.03.06 09:441.31240.000.00-3.59-40.00
71764162007.03.05 11:30sell0.50eurusd1.31320.00001.31092007.03.05 13:231.31090.000.000.00115.00
71802282007.03.05 13:23sell0.50eurusd1.31070.00001.30842007.03.05 14:481.30840.000.000.00115.00
71809202007.03.05 13:37buy1.00eurusd1.31010.00001.31242007.03.06 09:441.31240.000.00-7.19230.00
71838652007.03.05 14:48sell0.50eurusd1.30830.00001.30602007.03.05 19:071.30910.000.000.00-40.00
71915112007.03.05 17:33sell0.50eurusd1.31140.00001.30912007.03.05 19:071.30910.000.000.00115.00
72107832007.03.06 09:44buy0.50eurusd1.31280.00001.31512007.03.06 21:341.31190.000.000.00-45.00
72196012007.03.06 15:31buy0.50eurusd1.30960.00001.31192007.03.06 21:341.31190.000.000.00115.00
72311372007.03.07 00:00buy0.30eurusd1.31280.00001.31512007.03.07 17:241.31510.000.000.0069.00
72306692007.03.07 00:00buy0.20eurusd1.31280.00001.31512007.03.07 00:221.31240.000.000.00-8.00
72551322007.03.07 18:00buy0.30eurusd1.31460.00001.31692007.03.07 21:241.31690.000.000.0069.00
72597012007.03.07 21:25buy0.30eurusd1.31750.00001.31982007.03.08 15:401.31670.000.00-6.65-24.00
72777282007.03.08 12:00sell0.30eurusd1.31540.00001.31312007.03.08 16:091.31310.000.000.0069.00
72798252007.03.08 13:41buy0.50eurusd1.31440.00001.31672007.03.08 15:401.31670.000.000.00115.00
72883922007.03.08 17:02sell0.30eurusd1.31250.00001.31022007.03.09 15:301.31350.000.001.57-30.00
72992202007.03.09 05:58sell0.50eurusd1.31560.00001.31332007.03.09 15:301.31330.000.000.00115.00
72993282007.03.09 06:01buy0.30eurusd1.31570.00001.31802007.03.09 18:251.31160.000.000.00-123.00
73106372007.03.09 15:31buy0.50eurusd1.31250.00001.31482007.03.09 18:251.31170.000.000.00-40.00
73162582007.03.09 16:27buy1.00eurusd1.30940.00001.31172007.03.09 18:251.31170.000.000.00230.00
  0.00 0.00 -19.45 877.00
Closed P/L: 857.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 857.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 857.55 Equity: 5 857.55 Free Margin: 5 857.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 694.81 Gross Loss: 837.26 Total Net Profit: 857.55
Profit Factor: 2.02 Expected Payoff: 34.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 40.00 Maximal Drawdown: 270.00 (5.16%) Relative Drawdown: 5.16% (270.00)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (43.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (52.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (48.00%)
Largest profit trade: 230.00 loss trade: -210.00
Average profit trade: 130.37 loss trade: -69.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (345.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-270.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 345.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -270.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2