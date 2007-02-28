|Account: 1380714
|Name: wujun1982
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25418192
|2007.02.28 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.34
|119.14
|117.94
|2007.03.01 12:18
|117.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|33.92
|20061152
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|25418197
|2007.02.28 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.34
|119.14
|117.84
|2007.03.01 12:37
|117.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|42.43
|20061153
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|25418200
|2007.02.28 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.34
|119.14
|117.74
|2007.03.01 12:38
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|50.96
|20061154
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
|25429111
|2007.02.28 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.58
|155.78
|157.70
|2007.03.01 12:18
|155.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|-67.87
|20061172
|Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
|25462917
|2007.03.01 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.06
|157.86
|155.94
|2007.03.01 12:18
|155.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.95
|20061162
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|25462953
|2007.03.01 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.06
|157.06
|155.66
|2007.03.01 12:38
|155.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.90
|20061163
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|25770844
|2007.03.01 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2315
|1.2183
|2007.03.02 16:29
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|26.27
|20061142
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|25770847
|2007.03.01 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2215
|1.2175
|2007.03.02 16:31
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|32.85
|20061143
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|25770851
|2007.03.01 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2196
|1.2167
|2007.03.02 17:20
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|39.45
|20061144
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
|25861002
|2007.03.02 05:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9490
|1.9626
|2007.03.02 11:21
|1.9490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|20061132
|Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
|25861023
|2007.03.02 05:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9490
|1.9640
|2007.03.02 11:21
|1.9490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|20061133
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|25861032
|2007.03.02 05:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9490
|1.9654
|2007.03.02 11:21
|1.9490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|20061134
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.14
|131.86
|Closed P/L:
|118.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24716603
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3135
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|-27.00
|20061122
|Mode3_FirstTrade
|24716604
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3127
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|-27.00
|20061123
|Mode3_SecondTrade
|24716607
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3119
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|-27.00
|20061124
|Mode3_ThirdTrade
|26092165
|2007.03.02 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|116.34
|117.54
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.82
|20061152
|Mode3_FirstTrade
|26092169
|2007.03.02 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|116.34
|117.64
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.82
|20061153
|Mode3_SecondTrade
|26092172
|2007.03.02 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|116.34
|117.74
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.82
|20061154
|Mode3_ThirdTrade
|26153332
|2007.03.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9434
|1.9354
|1.9490
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061132
|Mode3_FirstTrade
|26153345
|2007.03.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9434
|1.9354
|1.9504
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061133
|Mode3_SecondTrade
|26153352
|2007.03.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9434
|1.9354
|1.9518
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061134
|Mode3_ThirdTrade
|0.00
|0.00
|12.39
|-164.46
|Floating P/L:
|-152.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|118.72
|Floating P/L:
|-152.07
|Margin:
|900.00
|Balance:
|51 100.57
|Equity:
|50 948.50
|Free Margin:
|50 048.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|424.04
|Gross Loss:
|305.32
|Total Net Profit:
|118.72
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|9.89
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|240.00 (0.47%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|118.90
|loss trade:
|-80.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.01
|loss trade:
|-76.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (203.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-240.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|203.71 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-240.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2