Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1380714 Name: wujun1982 Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
254181922007.02.28 18:00sell0.10usdjpy118.34119.14117.942007.03.01 12:18117.940.000.00-4.2933.92
 20061152Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
254181972007.02.28 18:00sell0.10usdjpy118.34119.14117.842007.03.01 12:37117.840.000.00-4.2942.43
 20061153Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
254182002007.02.28 18:00sell0.10usdjpy118.34119.14117.742007.03.01 12:38117.740.000.00-4.2950.96
 20061154Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
254291112007.02.28 20:00buy0.10eurjpy156.58155.78157.702007.03.01 12:18155.780.000.002.55-67.87
 20061172Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
254629172007.03.01 00:00sell0.10eurjpy157.06157.86155.942007.03.01 12:18155.940.000.000.0094.95
 20061162Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
254629532007.03.01 00:00sell0.10eurjpy157.06157.06155.662007.03.01 12:38155.660.000.000.00118.90
 20061163Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
257708442007.03.01 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.22151.23151.21832007.03.02 16:291.21830.000.00-0.9426.27
 20061142Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
257708472007.03.01 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.22151.22151.21752007.03.02 16:311.21750.000.00-0.9432.85
 20061143Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
257708512007.03.01 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.22151.21961.21672007.03.02 17:201.21670.000.00-0.9439.45
 20061144Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
258610022007.03.02 05:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95701.94901.96262007.03.02 11:211.94900.000.000.00-80.00
 20061132Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
258610232007.03.02 05:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95701.94901.96402007.03.02 11:211.94900.000.000.00-80.00
 20061133Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
258610322007.03.02 05:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95701.94901.96542007.03.02 11:211.94900.000.000.00-80.00
 20061134Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -13.14 131.86
Closed P/L: 118.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
247166032007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3135 1.31940.000.004.13-27.00
 20061122Mode3_FirstTrade
247166042007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3127 1.31940.000.004.13-27.00
 20061123Mode3_SecondTrade
247166072007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3119 1.31940.000.004.13-27.00
 20061124Mode3_ThirdTrade
260921652007.03.02 16:20buy0.10usdjpy117.14116.34117.54 116.850.000.000.00-24.82
 20061152Mode3_FirstTrade
260921692007.03.02 16:20buy0.10usdjpy117.14116.34117.64 116.850.000.000.00-24.82
 20061153Mode3_SecondTrade
260921722007.03.02 16:20buy0.10usdjpy117.14116.34117.74 116.850.000.000.00-24.82
 20061154Mode3_ThirdTrade
261533322007.03.02 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94341.93541.9490 1.94310.000.000.00-3.00
 20061132Mode3_FirstTrade
261533452007.03.02 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94341.93541.9504 1.94310.000.000.00-3.00
 20061133Mode3_SecondTrade
261533522007.03.02 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94341.93541.9518 1.94310.000.000.00-3.00
 20061134Mode3_ThirdTrade
  0.00 0.00 12.39 -164.46
 Floating P/L: -152.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 118.72 Floating P/L: -152.07 Margin: 900.00
Balance: 51 100.57 Equity: 50 948.50 Free Margin: 50 048.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 424.04 Gross Loss: 305.32 Total Net Profit: 118.72
Profit Factor: 1.39 Expected Payoff: 9.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 240.00 (0.47%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 118.90 loss trade: -80.00
Average profit trade: 53.01 loss trade: -76.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (203.71) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-240.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 203.71 (3) consecutive loss (count): -240.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2